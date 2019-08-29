ການແຂ່ງຂັນເພື່ອຄັດເລືອກເອົາຜູ້ສະໝັກເລືອກຕັ້ງເພື່ອໄປປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳສຳລັບການເລືອກຕັ້ງປີໜ້ານີ້ ໄດ້ປາກົດໃຫ້ເຫັນແຈ້ງຂຶ້ນຫລາຍກວ່າເກົ່າແລ້ວ.
ສິ່ງທີ່ໃນເມື່ອກ່ອນເປັນການແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ປາກົດວ່າມີຜູ້ເຂົ້າມາໃນສະໜາມທຸກໆມື້ນັ້ນ ມາເປັນສະໜາມແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ຫລຸດລົງຈາກສະພາບໃນຕອນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ມີຄົນເຂົ້າໄປຫລາຍເຖິງປະມານ 20 ຄົນນັ້ນແລ້ວ.
ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ຄຣິສເທັນ ກິລີແບຣນ (Kirsten Gillibrand) ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ ວ່າ ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ອອກຈາກການສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນໄປ ທ້າມກາງສະພາບທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຕ່ຳຢູ່ໃນການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງ.
ທ່ານນາງເປັນຜູ້ນຶ່ງທີ່ນອນຢູ່ໃນຈຳນວນຜູ້ສະໝັກເລືອກທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄຸນວຸດທິພຽງພໍທີ່ຈະໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການໂຕ້ວາທີໃນຮອບໜ້າ ທີ່ມີກຳນົດຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນກັນຍາຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.
ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດໄດ້ຕັ້ງກົດລະບຽບເພື່ອຕັດສິນວ່າ ມີຜູ້ໃດແດ່ທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການໂຕ້ວາທີດັ່ງກ່າວ ຊຶ່ງໃນນັ້ນ ບັນດາຜູ້ສະໝັກເລືອກຕັ້ງຈະ ມີໂອກາດທີ່ຈະໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນແບບຫົວ-ຊົນ-ຫົວເລີຍວ່າ ຕົນເກັ່ງປານໃດ ເມື່ອທຽບກັບຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂອງຕົນ.
ເນື່ອງຈາກມີຫລາຍຄົນ ຢາກເປັນຜູ້ສະໝັກເພື່ອຕາງໜ້າໃຫ້ພັກເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການເລືອກຕັ້ງປີ 2020, ການໂຕ້ວາທີຄັ້ງທຳອິດໄດ້ແບ່ງອອກເປັນສອງຄືນ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ເວທີສຳລັບເດືອນກັນຍານີ້ ຈະຈຳກັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ສະໝັກເລືອກເຂົ້າຮ່ວມແຕ່ 10 ຄົນເທົ່ານັ້ນ.
ນອກຈາກ ທ່ານນາງກີລີແບຣນ (Gillibrand) ແລ້ວ, ກໍຍັງມີສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ Michael Bennet, ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ Montana, ທ່ານ Steve Bullock, ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳ Tulsi Gabbard, ທ່ານ Tom Steyer ເສດຖີເງິນຕື້ ແລະ ທ່ານ Marianne Williamson, ອາຈານໃນການສ້າງເນື້ອສ້າງຕົວດ້ວຍໂຕເອງ ອີກດ້ວຍທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບສຽງສະໜັບສະໜຸນ 2 ເປີເຊັນຈາກການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງ 4 ຄັ້ງ ແລະມີຄົນບໍລິຈາກຫລາຍເຖິງ 130,000 ຄົນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ໄດ້ຖືກເລືອກໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການໂຕ້ວາທີໃນຄັ້ງນີ້.
ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ສະໝັກເລືອກຕັ້ງຄົນອື່ນໃດໆ ທີ່ຖືກຄັດອອກບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການໂຕ້ວາທີຄັ້ງນີ້ ປະກາດການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງຕົນວ່າ ຈະອອກຈາກການແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີໄປ ເລີຍ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້
The race to pick which Democratic candidate will face U.S. President Donald Trump in next year's election is getting a little more clear.
What once was a contest that seemingly added entrants every day is starting to narrow from a field that at one point featured about 20 candidates.
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced Wednesday she was dropping out of the race amid low poll numbers.
She was one of the candidates who did not qualify for the next debate set to take place in September.
The Democratic Party set up rules to determine who would be allowed to participate in the events where candidates have the chance to show head-to-head how they compare to their competitors.
Because so many people want to be the party's candidate in 2020, the first two debates were split over the course of two nights. But the September field will be limited to just 10 candidates.
Besides Gillibrand, Senator Michael Bennet, Montana Governor Steve Bullock, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, billionaire Tom Steyer and self-help guru Marianne Williamson failed to achieve the necessary 2% support in four polls and donations from 130,000 people.
None of the others who were excluded announced decisions to end their presidential runs.
But even before the final polls involved in choosing the next debate field came out Wednesday three candidates had already dropped out. Washington Governor Jay Inslee, Congressman Seth Moulton and former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper all abandoned their White House hopes.
That leaves the top polling candidates with the opportunity to further distance themselves from those at the bottom of the pack with the help of more time on a nationwide television broadcast.
They include former Vice President Joe Biden, Senators Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, former Congressman Beto O'Rourke, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, and the mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg.
The field is sure to get smaller as the party holds monthly debates the rest of this year ahead of the first nominating contests in February. The Democratic Party will officially choose its nominee at a convention in July 2020 with the presidential election taking place four months later.