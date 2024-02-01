ສະຫະລັດ ກຳລັງກຽມພ້ອມຮັບມື ສຳລັບ 'ການໂຈມຕີທາງໄຊເບີ' ຈາກ ຈີນ

ກອງທັບຂອງພວກລັກເຈາະຂໍ້ມູນ ຫຼື ແຮັກເກີ ທີ່ເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບລັດຖະບານຈີນ ກຳລັງ “ຂຸດເຈາະເລິກລົງໄປ” ຢ່າງບໍ່ລົດຫລະໃນລະບົບຄອມພິວເຕີທີ່ຊ່ວຍປະຕິ ບັດງານພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງທີ່ສຳຄັນຍິ່ງຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ຊຶ່ງກາຍເປັນໄພຄຸກຄາມອັນຮີບດ່ວນທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດລະເລີຍໄດ້ ອີງຕາມຄຳເຕືອນໃໝ່ຈາກບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂັ້ນສູງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງສະຫະລັດ.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຈາກ ອົງການສັນ​ຕິບານກາງ​ຫຼື FBI, ອົງການດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພທາງໄຊເບີ ແລະພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງ ແລະ ສູນບັນຊາການທາງໄຊເບີຂອງກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ຕໍ່ໜ້າບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ໂດຍຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປະເທດຈົ່ງເອົາມາດຕະການ ກ່ອນທີ່ມັນຈະສາຍເກີນໄປ.

“ຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ກຳລັງປະເຊີນຕໍ່ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນໝົດທຸກຄົນ ຕ້ອງການຄວາມເອົາ ໃຈໃສ່ຈາກພວກເຮົາ - ດຽວນີ້” ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການອົງການ FBI ທ່ານຄຣິສໂຕເຟີ ເຣ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ຄະນະກຳມະການທີ່ຖືກເລືອກຂອງສະພາກ່ຽວກັບພັກຄອມມິວນິສ ຂອງຈີນ, ໂດຍເນັ້ນຢ້ຳເຖິງການກະທຳທັງຫຼາຍຂອງປັກກິ່ງ ທີ່ພວມແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ພົນລະເຮືອນຜູ້ບໍລິສຸດທັງຫຼາຍ.

“ພວກເຂົາບໍ່ໄດ້ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ພຽງແຕ່ເປົ້າໝາຍທາງການເມືອງ ແລະການທະຫານເທົ່ານັ້ນ” ທ່ານເຣ ໄດ້ກ່າວ. ແລ້ວກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ “ພວກແຮັກເກີ້ຂອງຈີນ ກຳລັງເຂົ້າໄປຝັງຕົວຢູ່ໃນພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ເພື່ອກະກຽມທີ່ຈະສ້າງຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍ ແລະກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດໄພອັນຕະລາຍໃນໂລກແຫ່ງຄວາມເປັນຈິງຕໍ່ພົນລະເມືອງ ແລະຊຸມຊົນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ຖ້າຫາກວ່າ ຫຼື ເມື່ອໃດທີ່ຈີນຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າ ເຖິງເວລາແລ້ວທີ່ຈະໂຈມຕີ.

Armies of hackers linked to the Chinese government are relentlessly “burrowing deep” into the computer systems that help run America’s critical infrastructure, posing an urgent threat that cannot be ignored, according to a new warning from top U.S. security officials.

The officials, from the FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and U.S. military’s Cyber Command, testified Wednesday before lawmakers, urging the country to act before it is too late.

“The risk that poses to every American requires our attention — now,” FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, emphasizing Beijing’s actions are putting innocent civilians in the crosshairs.

“They’re not focused just on political and military targets,” Wray said. “China’s hackers are positioning on American infrastructure in preparation to wreak havoc and cause real-world harm to American citizens and communities, if or when China decides the time has come to strike.”