ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ແລະພວກຫາທາງຂໍລີ້ໄພຂ້າມຊາຍແດນພາກໃຕ້ ເຂົ້າ
ມາໃນສະຫະລັດ ໃນຈຳນວນສູງຢ່າງເປັນປະຫວັດການໃນປີນີ້, ກົມລາດຕະເວນຊາຍ
ແດນສະຫະລັດຕ້ອງໄດ້ປັບຕົວຢ່າງຮີບດ່ວຍເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັນກັບສະພາບການ. ຢູ່ໃນພາກ
ສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງລັດເທັກຊັສ ຈຳນວນຄອບຄົວພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ທີ່ຖືກຈັບ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມສູູງຂຶ້ນ
ເກືອບຮອດ 1,200 ເປີເຊັນ ຈຶ່ງໄດ້ພັກດັນໃຫ້ກົມດັ່ງກ່າວຕ້ອງໄດ້ສັບປ່ຽນພະນັກງານ
ແລະດັດແປງຂັ້ນຕອນດຳເນີນງານ ໃນເວລາສຸກເສີນ ເພື່ອເນັ້ນໃສ່ການຊ່ວຍກອບກູ້
ຊີວິດຄົນ. Ramon Taylor ແລະ Victoria Macchi ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວ
ກັບສະພາບໄພອັນຕະລາຍ ຈາກທຳມະຊາດທີ່ກັນດານ ທີ່ພວກຂ້າມຊາຍແດນໄດ້
ປະເຊີນຢູ່ ຊຶ່ງມີການຄາດກັນວ່າ ຈະເປັນປີທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດປີນຶ່ງ ສຳລັບ
ພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ. ບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້
ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ທ່ານ ອາແລນ ໂວແວລ (Allen Vowell), ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລາດຕະເວນຊາຍແດນ ສະຫະລັດຢູ່ໃນພາກສ່ວນເມືອງແດລຣີໂອ (Del Rio) ເວົ້າວ່າ:
"ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະໂຜ່ຕົວຂຶ້ນມາຢູ່ບ່ອນໜີ້. ບ່ອນນີ້ເປັນບ່ອນທີ່ພວກທີ່ມາກັນເປັນຄອບຄົວມັກໃຊ້. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າອອກມາຫາ ສິ່ງທີ່ຫວັງວ່າຈະມີເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລາດຕະເວນຊາຍແດນລໍຖ້າເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່."
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຈຳນວນຄອບຄົວຖືກຈັບຢູ່ໃນຕອນເໜືອຂອງແມ່ນ້ຳຣີໂອ ກຣັງເດ (Rio Grande) ຖີບຕົວສູງຂຶ້ນຢ່າງເປັນປະຫວັດການໃນປີ 2019 ຢູ່ນັ້ນ, ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລາດຕະເວນຊາຍແດນຢູ່ພາກກາງຕອນໃຕ້ຂອງລັດເທັກຊັສຮູ້ສຶກວ່າຖືກກົດດັນ. ຢູ່ໃນພາກສ່ວນຂອງເມືອງແດລ ຣີໂອ (Del Rio) ນັ້ນ, ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ເອົາເຕັ້ນມາກາງໄວ້ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງອີໂກ ແພັສ (Eagle Pass) ເປັນຈຳນວນຫລວງຫລາຍ. ນັກວິຊາການແພດໄດ້ຖືກເອົາມາຈາກສະໜາມຕ່າງໆ ເພື່ອມາຮັບໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນສູນດຳເນີນການສຳລັບຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ. ແລະຢູ່ໃນເດືອນສິງຫາຜ່ານມານີ້, ກົມດັ່ງກ່າວ ກໍໄດ້ເປີດຫ້ອງດູແລສຸຂະພາບຢູ່ພາຍ ໃນບ່ອນນັ້ນເລີຍ.
ທ່ານ ຣັສແຊລ ເຈີດສ໌ (Russell Church), ຈາກກົມລາດຕະເວນຊາຍແດນ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນພາກສ່ວນເມືອງແດລຣີໂອ (Del Rio) ກ່າວວ່າ:
"ນີ້ຄືຫ້ອງປະເມີນສຸຂະພາບຂັ້ນຕົ້ນ, ສະນັ້ນພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະເຂົ້າມາໃນນີ້, ແລ້ວມີຄົນມາພົບເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະທີມງານແພດກໍຈະທຳການປະເມີນສຸຂະພາບຂອງ ເຂົາເຈົ້າເພື່ອເບິ່ງວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການຫຍັງບໍ່ --ເບິ່ງວ່າພວກແພດຈະສາມາດເອົາຢາຫຍັງໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າກິນຫລືບໍ່, ເບິ່ງວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດໄດ້ຮັບການປິ່ນປົວຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ຫລືບໍ່ ເປັນຕົ້ນ. ຖ້າປົວບໍ່ໄດ້, ຈາກນັ້ນ ທີມງານແພດກໍຈະສົ່ງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄປຫາບ່ອນຮັກສາສຸຂະພາບຢູ່ບ່ອນອື່ນ."
ທ່ານ ໂວແວລ (Vowell), ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລາດຕະເວນຊາຍແດນສະຫະລັດເວົ້າວ່າ ພາກສ່ວນລາດຕະເວນຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ຈັບພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ມາຈາກຫລາຍກວ່າ 50 ປະເທດ. ບາງຄົນທີ່ມາເຖິງທີ່ນັ້ນ ກໍຂາດນ້ຳໃນຮ່າງກາຍ ທ້າມກາງຄວາມຊຸ່ມ ແລະຄວາມຮ້ອນເອົ້າສູງເກີນກວ່າ 42 ອົງສາແຊລຊຽສ. ມີຫລາຍຄົນກໍບໍ່ສາມາດມາເຖິງທີ່ນັ້ນຊ້ຳ.
ອົງການສາກົນດ້ານການຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ ຫລື IOM ລາຍງານວ່າ ມີຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຫລາຍກວ່າ 500 ຄົນແລ້ວທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດ ຫລືຫາຍສາບສູນຢູ່ໃນທະວີບອາເມຣິກາໃນປີ 2019 ນີ້, ຊຶ່ງເປັນຕົວເລກທີ່ສູງກວ່າຕົວເລກໃນແຕ່ລະປີ ຢູ່ໃນໄລຍະຫ້າປີຜ່ານມາ ຈົນຮອດເດືອນສິງຫາຜ່ານມານີ້. ປະມານ ເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງການເສຍຊີວິດທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ ແມ່ນເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃກ້ຊາຍແດນຂອງສະຫະລັດກັບເມັກຊິໂກ. ສາເຫດທີ່ພາໃຫ້ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດແມ່ນການຈົມນ້ຳຕາຍ.
ທ່ານ ໂວແວລ (Vowell) ກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ:
"ກະແສນ້ຳສາມາດທີ່ຈະພັດເຈົ້າໄປໄກປະມານເຄິ່ງໄມລ໌ ຫາ 1 ໄມລ໌ ໄປທາງໃຕ້ຂອງແມ່ນ້ຳ. ແລະຈາກນັ້ນ ມີຫລາຍຄັ້ງເຈົ້າກໍຈະໃຊ້ແພຊູຊີບຊົ່ວຄາວເຫລົ່ານີ້. ແລະມັນກໍຍາກຫລາຍທີ່ຈະຄວບຄຸມມັນ ແລະຫັນຫົວມັນໄປໃຫ້ຖືກທາງໄດ້. ແລ້ວ ບັດນີ້ ເຈົ້າກໍຄ້າຍກັບວ່າກໍຈະຕົກໄປຢູ່ໃນສະພາບທີ່ຂຶ້ນກັບຄວາມເມດຕາປານີຂອງກະແສນ້ຳໄປແລ້ວ."
ສ່ວນພວກທີ່ສາມາດຂ້າມນ້ຳລອດມາໄດ້ກໍແມ່ນຈົດຈຳເຫດການອັນທີ່ຂັບຂັນຕ່າງໆ ນາໆ ນັ້ນໄດ້ດີ.
ນາງຈູເລຍ, ພວກຂໍລີ້ໄພທີ່ມາຈາກປະເທດຄອງໂກເລົ່າສູ່ຟັງວ່າ:
"ລູກສາວຂອງຂ້ອຍຮ້ອງໄຫ້. ນ້ຳຖ້ວມຂຶ້ນເຖິງເອິກຂອງລາວ. ລາວຮ້ອງໄຫ້ໃນ ເວລາທີ່ລາວເວົ້າວ່າ, 'ແມ່ເອີ້ຍ ຂ້ອຍໄປບໍ່ໄດ້ດອກ.' ຈາກນັ້ນ ພວກທະຫານທີ່ຢູ່ຝັ່ງນັ້ນກໍຮ້ອງບອກພວກເຮົາວ່າ 'ມາ ມາ, ເດ່ມືມາໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາ'."
ແຕ່ວ່າ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າສະພາບອັນຕະລາຍໃນຂະນະທີ່ຂ້າມຊາຍແດນມາຈະເປັນ ສິ່ງປະຈັກຕາສຳລັບຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ແລະພວກຂໍລີ້ໄພຫລາຍຄົນກໍຕາມ ທາງເລືອກອື່ນ ຍິ່ງຮ້າຍແຮງໄປກວ່ານັ້ນອີກ.
ທ້າວມາວິນ (Marvin), ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ມາຈາກປະເທດຮອນດູຣັສເວົ້າວ່າ:
"ຖ້າຫາກເຮົາບໍ່ເຮັດຫຍັງ ກໍໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ເຈົ້າຈະຕາຍ ຫລືບໍ່ກໍຈະມີບາງສິ່ງ ບາງຢ່າງເກີດຂຶ້ນກັບເຈົ້າ, ແລ້ວເຈົ້າກໍຈະເຮັດຈັ່ງໃດກໍໄດ້— ສ່ຽງໄພຕໍ່ການເຈັບປ່ວຍ ແລະທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງ. ສິ່ງທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ທຸກຄົນເປັນຫ່ວງກວ່າສິ່ງໃດໝົດ ກໍຄືລູກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍກໍຢູ່ໃນກໍລະນີຂອງຂ້ອຍ ລູກຂ້ອຍເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້ອຍເປັນຫ່ວງຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດ. ຂ້ອຍຈະສ່ຽງຕໍ່ທຸກສິ່ງ ທຸກຢ່າງເພື່ອພວກເຂົາ."
ເບິ່ງວີດິໂອກ່ຽວກັບຂ່າວນີ້ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ ຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້
As migrants and asylum-seekers have crossed America's southern border in record numbers this year, U.S. Border Patrol has scrambled to adapt. In one Texas sector, a near 1,200% increase in the number of migrant family apprehensions has forced the agency to shift personnel and alter emergency procedures geared to save lives. VOA's Ramon Taylor and Victoria Macchi report on the natural hazards border crossers face, in what is projected to be one of the deadliest years for migrants in the region.
Allen Vowell, U.S. Border Patrol, Del Rio Sector:
"They'll pop out. This is mostly family units that would use this one. They come out to what they hope will be a border patrol agent waiting for them."
As the number of migrant family apprehensions north of the Rio Grande surged to record highs in 2019, U.S. Border Patrol agents in South Central Texas felt the pressure. In the Del Rio Sector, agents erected tents in the town of Eagle Pass. Some emergency medical technicians were diverted from the field to its processing centers. And in August, the agency opened an in-house health facility.
Russell Church, U.S. Border Patrol, Del Rio Sector:
"This is the initial assessment room, so they would come in here, be seen, and the medical team would give an assessment as to what they need -- if they can prescribe something for them, if they can treat it here. If not, then they'd send them over to another medical facility."
U.S. Border Patrol Agent Allen Vowell says his sector has apprehended migrants from more than 50 countries. Many arrive dehydrated amid extreme humidity and heat exceeding 42 degrees Celsius. Others don't make it.
The International Organization for Migration reports that more than 500 migrants are dead or missing in the Americas so far in 2019, higher than each of the previous five years through the end of August. Roughly half of them occurred near the U.S.-Mexico border. The leading cause was drowning.
Allen Vowell, U.S. Border Patrol, Del Rio Sector:
"It (the current) could carry you half a mile to a mile down the river. And then lots of times, you're using these swimming pools (makeshift life rafts), and it's hard to maneuver them and steer them. You're kind of just at the mercy of the current."
Those who make it across recall tense moments.
Julia, Congolese Asylum-Seeker:
"My daughter was crying. Water had reached up to her chest. She was in tears, 'Mom, I cannot. ' Then the soldiers on the other side told us, 'Come, give us your hands'."
But while the dangers of crossing are evident to many migrants and asylum-seekers, the alternative, they say, is worse.
Marvin, Migrant from Honduras:
"If doing nothing means you'll die or that something will happen to you, you'll do whatever it takes — risk illness and everything. What worries anyone more than anything is their kids. At least in my case, it's my kids I worry about. I would risk everything for them."