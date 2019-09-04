ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ແລະ​ພວກ​ຫາ​ທາງ​ຂໍ​ລີ້​ໄພຂ້າມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ພ​າກ​ໃຕ້ ເຂົ້າ

ມາໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ສູງ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ການ​ໃນ​ປີນີ້, ກົມລາດຕະ​ເວນ​ຊາຍ

​ແດນສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ປັບ​ຕົວ​ຢ່າງ​ຮີບ​ດ່ວຍ​ເພື່ອໃຫ້​ທັນກັບ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການ. ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພາກ

​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ເທັກ​ຊັ​ສ ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຄອບ​ຄົວພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຈັບ ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມສູູງ​ຂຶ້ນ​

ເກືອບ​ຮອດ 1,200 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ຈຶ່ງໄດ້​ພັກ​ດັນ​ໃຫ້​ກົ​ມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ສັບ​ປ່ຽນ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ

ແລະດັດ​ແປງ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ງານ​ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ ເພື່ອ​ເນັ້ນໃສ່ການຊ່ວຍກອບ​ກູ້​

ຊີ​ວິດ​ຄົນ​. Ramon Taylor ແລະ Victoria Macchi ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ

​ກັບ​ສະ​ພາບໄພອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ ຈາກທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດທີ່​ກັນ​ດານ ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ຂ້າມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນໄດ້

​ປະ​ເຊີນຢູ່ ຊຶ່ງມີການ​ຄາດກັນ​ວ່າ​ ຈະ​ເປັນ​ປີ​ທີ່​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ປີ​ນຶ່ງ ​ສຳ​ລັບ

​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ. ບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້

ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ທ່ານ ອາ​ແລນ ໂວ​ແວ​ລ (Allen Vowell), ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ລາດຕະ​ເວນ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ສ​ະ​ຫະ​ລັດຢູ່​ໃນພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ເມືອງແດ​ລ​ຣີ​ໂອ (Del Rio) ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ:

"ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ໂຜ່​ຕົວ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ຢູ່​ບ່ອນ​ໜີ້. ບ່ອນນີ້​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່ພວກທີ່​ມາກັນ​ເປັນ​ຄອບ​ຄົວມັກ​ໃຊ້. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ອອກ​ມາ​ຫາ​ ສິ່ງ​ທີ່ຫວັງ​ວ່າຈະ​ມີເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢູ່."



ໃນ​ຂະ​ນ​ະທີ່ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຄອບ​ຄົວຖືກ​ຈັບຢູ່​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງແມ່​ນ້ຳຣີ​ໂອ ກ​ຣັງ​ເດ (Rio Grande) ຖີບ​ຕົວ​ສູງຂຶ້ນ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ການ​ໃນ​ປີ 2019 ຢູ່ນັ້ນ, ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຢູ່​ພາກ​ກາງ​ຕອນ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ເທັກ​ຊັ​ສຮູ້​ສຶກວ່າ​ຖືກ​ກົດ​ດັນ. ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນຂອງ​ເມືອງແດ​ລ ຣີ​ໂອ (Del Rio) ນັ້ນ, ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ເຕັ້ນ​ມາ​ກາງ​ໄວ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງອີ​ໂກ ແພັສ (Eagle Pass) ເປັນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຫລວງ​ຫລາຍ. ນັກ​ວິ​ຊາ​ການ​ແພດ​ໄດ້​ຖືກເອົາ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ຕ່າງໆ ເພື່ອ​ມາ​ຮັບ​ໃຊ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສູນ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ. ແລະ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ສິງ​ຫາຜ່ານ​ມານີ້, ກົມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ຫ້ອງດູ​ແລ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບຢູ່​ພາຍ ໃນບ່ອນນັ້ນເລີຍ.



ທ່ານ ຣັ​ສ​ແຊ​ລ ເຈີດ​ສ໌ (Russell Church), ຈາກ​ກົມ​ລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ສ​ະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ເມືອງແດ​ລ​ຣີ​ໂອ (Del Rio) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"​ນີ້​ຄື​ຫ້ອງ​ປະ​ເມີນ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕົ້ນ, ສະ​ນັ້ນພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໃນ​ນີ້, ແລ້ວ​ມີຄົນມາ​ພົບ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ແລະ​ທີມ​ງານແພດ​ກໍຈະ​ທຳ​ການ​ປະ​ເມີນ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ​ຂອງ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເພື່ອ​ເບິ່ງວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຫຍັງບໍ່ --ເບິ່ງວ່າ​ພວກ​ແພດຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເອົາ​ຢາ​ຫຍັງ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກິນຫລືບໍ່, ເບິ່ງວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ສາ​ມາດ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນີ້​ຫລືບໍ່ ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ. ຖ້າປົວບໍ່​ໄດ້, ຈາກນັ້ນ​ ທີມ​ງານ​ແພດ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄປ​ຫາບ່ອນຮັກ​ສາ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ​ຢູ່ບ່ອນ​ອື່ນ."



ທ່ານ ໂວ​ແວ​ລ (Vowell), ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ລາດຕະ​ເວນ​ຊາຍ​ແດນສ​ະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ພາກ​ສ່ວນລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຈັບ​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ມາ​ຈາກ​ຫລາຍກວ່າ 50 ປະ​ເທດ. ບາງ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ທີ່ນັ້ນ ກໍ​ຂາດ​ນ້ຳ​ໃນ​ຮ່າງ​ກາຍ ​ທ້າມ​ກາງ​ຄວາມ​ຊຸ່ມ ແລະ​ຄວາມຮ້ອນ​ເອົ້າສູງ​ເກີນກວ່າ 42 ອົງ​ສາ​ແຊ​ລ​ຊຽ​ສ. ມີ​ຫລາຍ​ຄົນ​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ທີ່ນັ້ນ​ຊ້ຳ​.



ອົງ​ການ​ສາ​ກົນ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ ຫລື IOM ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ມີ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງຫລາຍກວ່າ 500 ຄົນ​ແລ້ວ​ທີ່ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ ຫລື​ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນຢູ່​ໃນ​ທະ​ວີບ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາໃນ​ປີ 2019 ນີ້, ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຕົວ​ເລກ​ທີ່​ສູງກວ່າຕົວ​ເລກ​ໃນ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ປີ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະຫ້າ​ປີຜ່ານ​ມາ ​ຈົນ​ຮອດ​ເດືອນ​ສິງ​ຫາ​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້. ປະ​ມານ ເຄິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ທີ່​ວ່ານັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກັບ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ. ສາ​ເຫດ​ທີ່​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຫລາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ແມ່ນ​ການຈົມນ້ຳ​ຕາຍ.

ທ່ານ ໂວ​ແວ​ລ (Vowell) ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ອີກວ່າ:

"ກະ​ແສ​ນ້ຳ​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ພັດ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄປ​ໄກ​ປະ​ມານເຄິ່ງ​ໄມ​ລ໌ ຫາ 1 ໄມ​ລ໌ ໄປ​ທາງ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ. ແລະ​ຈາກນັ້ນ ມີ​ຫລາຍ​ຄັ້ງເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ໃຊ້ແພ​ຊູ​ຊີບ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ​ເຫລົ່ານີ້. ແລະມັນ​ກໍຍາກ​ຫລາຍ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ມັນ ແລະ​ຫັນ​ຫົວ​ມັນ​ໄປ​ໃຫ້​ຖືກ​ທາງໄດ້. ແລ້ວ ບັດ​ນີ້ ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍຄ້າຍ​ກັບ​ວ່າ​ກໍຈະ​ຕົກໄປຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ຂຶ້ນ​ກັບຄວາມ​ເມດ​ຕາ​ປາ​ນີ​ຂອງ​ກະ​ແສ​ນ້ຳ​ໄປແລ້ວ."



ສ່ວນ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຂ້າມ​ນ້ຳລອດ​ມາ​ໄດ້​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ຈົດ​ຈຳ​ເຫດ​ການ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ຂັບ​ຂັນຕ່າງ​ໆ ນາໆ ນັ້ນໄດ້​ດີ.



ນາງ​ຈູ​ເລຍ, ພວກຂໍ​ລີ້​ໄພ​ທີ່​ມາ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດຄອງ​ໂກ​ເລົ່າ​ສູ່​ຟັງ​ວ່າ:

"ລູກ​ສາວ​ຂອງ​ຂ້ອຍ​ຮ້ອງ​ໄຫ້. ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເຖິງ​ເອິກ​ຂອງ​ລາວ. ລາວ​ຮ້ອງ​ໄຫ້ໃນ​ ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ລາວ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ, 'ແມ່ເອີ້ຍ ຂ້ອຍ​ໄປ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ດອກ.' ຈາກນັ້ນ ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ຝັ່ງ​ນັ້ນກໍ​ຮ້ອງບອກ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ວ່າ 'ມາ ມາ, ເດ່ມື​ມາ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຮົາ'."



ແຕ່​ວ່າ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ສະ​ພາບ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ​ໃນຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຂ້າມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ມາຈະ​ເປັນ ສິ່ງປະ​ຈັກ​ຕາ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ແລະ​ພວກ​ຂໍ​ລີ້​ໄພຫລາຍ​ຄົນ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ທາງ​ເລືອກ​ອື່ນ​ ຍິ່ງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ໄປ​ກວ່ານັ້ນ​ອີກ.

ທ້າວ​ມາ​ວິນ (Marvin), ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງທີ່ມາ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຮອນ​ດູ​ຣັ​ສ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ:

"ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ເຮັດ​ຫຍັງ ກໍ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ເຈົ້າຈະ​ຕາຍ ຫລືບໍ່​ກໍ​ຈະ​ມີ​ບາງ​ສິ່ງ ບາງ​ຢ່າງ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ກັບ​ເຈົ້າ​, ແລ້ວ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ຈັ່ງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ໄດ້— ສ່ຽງ​ໄພ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ເຈັບ​ປ່ວຍ ແລະ​ທຸກ​ສິ່ງ​ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ. ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ທຸກ​ຄົນ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງກວ່າ​ສິ່ງ​ໃດ​ໝົດ ​ກໍ​ຄື​ລູກ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ກໍ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ຂອງ​ຂ້ອຍ ລູກ​ຂ້ອຍ​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຂ້ອຍ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຫລາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ. ຂ້ອຍ​ຈະ​ສ່ຽງ​ຕໍ່ທຸກ​ສິ່ງ ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ​ເພື່ອພວກ​ເຂົາ."

ເບິ່ງວີ​ດິ​ໂອ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເ​ປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າ​ວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້

As migrants and asylum-seekers have crossed America's southern border in record numbers this year, U.S. Border Patrol has scrambled to adapt. In one Texas sector, a near 1,200% increase in the number of migrant family apprehensions has forced the agency to shift personnel and alter emergency procedures geared to save lives. VOA's Ramon Taylor and Victoria Macchi report on the natural hazards border crossers face, in what is projected to be one of the deadliest years for migrants in the region.



Allen Vowell, U.S. Border Patrol, Del Rio Sector:

"They'll pop out. This is mostly family units that would use this one. They come out to what they hope will be a border patrol agent waiting for them."



As the number of migrant family apprehensions north of the Rio Grande surged to record highs in 2019, U.S. Border Patrol agents in South Central Texas felt the pressure. In the Del Rio Sector, agents erected tents in the town of Eagle Pass. Some emergency medical technicians were diverted from the field to its processing centers. And in August, the agency opened an in-house health facility.



Russell Church, U.S. Border Patrol, Del Rio Sector:

"This is the initial assessment room, so they would come in here, be seen, and the medical team would give an assessment as to what they need -- if they can prescribe something for them, if they can treat it here. If not, then they'd send them over to another medical facility."



U.S. Border Patrol Agent Allen Vowell says his sector has apprehended migrants from more than 50 countries. Many arrive dehydrated amid extreme humidity and heat exceeding 42 degrees Celsius. Others don't make it.

The International Organization for Migration reports that more than 500 migrants are dead or missing in the Americas so far in 2019, higher than each of the previous five years through the end of August. Roughly half of them occurred near the U.S.-Mexico border. The leading cause was drowning.



Allen Vowell, U.S. Border Patrol, Del Rio Sector:

"It (the current) could carry you half a mile to a mile down the river. And then lots of times, you're using these swimming pools (makeshift life rafts), and it's hard to maneuver them and steer them. You're kind of just at the mercy of the current."



Those who make it across recall tense moments.



Julia, Congolese Asylum-Seeker:

"My daughter was crying. Water had reached up to her chest. She was in tears, 'Mom, I cannot. ' Then the soldiers on the other side told us, 'Come, give us your hands'."



But while the dangers of crossing are evident to many migrants and asylum-seekers, the alternative, they say, is worse.



Marvin, Migrant from Honduras:

"If doing nothing means you'll die or that something will happen to you, you'll do whatever it takes — risk illness and everything. What worries anyone more than anything is their kids. At least in my case, it's my kids I worry about. I would risk everything for them."