ສຫລ ສັ່ງລາ ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈອຣ໌ຈ ເອຈ ດັບເບິນຢູ ບຸຊ ຢູ່ພິທີສົ່ງສະການ ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ

ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວສັ່ງລາ ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈອຣ໌ຈ ເອຈ ດັບເບິນຢູ ບຸຊ ໃນວັນ

ພຸດຜ່ານມານີ້ ຢູ່ທີ່ພິທີສົ່ງສະການທີ່ເປັນທາງການ ທີ່ໂບດພະວິຫານແຫ່ງຊາດ ໃນ

ວໍຊິງຕັນ ຫຼື Washington National Cathedral ຊຶ່ງເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນພິທີ ໂດຍບັນດາ

ແຂກຜູ້ມີກຽດ, ຍາດຕິພີ່ນ້ອງ ແລະເພື່ອນມິດທັງຫຼາຍ. ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ

ຜູ້ທີ່ໃນອະດີດ ເຄີຍໄດ້ມີສາຍສຳພັນທີ່ຂົມຂື່ນ ກັບຄອບຄົວທ່ານບຸຊ ກໍໄດ້ໄປຮ່ວມເພື່ອ

ເຄົາລົບສົບ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຄົນທີ 41 ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ເປັນຄັ້ງສຸດທ້າຍເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.

ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ປະຈຳທຳນຽບຂາວ ແພຕຊີ້ ວີດາຄຸສວາຣາ ໄດ້ສົ່ງລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບ

ບູລຸດທ່ານນີ້ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ປະ ມູນເຊື້ອອັນ​ດີຢູ່​ໃນປະເທດ ແລະຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດໄວ້​ໃຫ້​ຄົນ​ໄດ້

​ເຫັນ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ພິທີສົ່ງສະການຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ໃຫ້ແກ່ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈອຣ໌ຈ ເອຈ ດັບເບິນຢູ

ບຸຊ ທີ່ມີບັນດາຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ແລະ ແຂກຜູ້ມີກຽດຈາກຕ່າງ ປະເທດ ນັກການເມືອງ,

ຍາດຕິພີ່ນ້ອງ ແລະເພື່ອນມິດ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຢ່າງໜາແໜ້ນ.

ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນພິທີ ກໍມີອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຜູ້ທີ່ຍັງມີຊີວິດ ໝົດທຸກຄົນ ຕະຫຼອດທັງ

ອະດີດ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ບາຣັກ ໂອບາມາ ຈົນຮອດ ທ່ານ ຈິມມີ ຄາຣເຕີ.

ຕາມປະເພນີແລ້ວ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຜູ້ທີ່ດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ຈະເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ກ່າວ

ສະດຸດີ ໃຫ້ແກ່ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈອຣ໌ຈ ເອຈ ດັບເບິນຢູ ບຸຊ. ຫາກແຕ່ ອີງຕາມ

ຄວາມປາດຖະໜາ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍໍດີ ຄົນທີ 41 ແລ້ວ ລູກຊາຍຂອງທ່ານ ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຄົນທີ 43 ຈຶ່ງໄດ້ຂຶ້ນກ່າວສະດຸດີແທນ.



ທ່ານ ຈອຣ໌ຈ ດັບເບິນຢູ ບຸຊ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຄົນທີ 43 ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຂະນະທີ່ ພະຍາຍາມ

ກັ້ນນ້ຳຕາ​ໄວ້ວ່າ “ແລະພວກເຮົາຈະຄິດຮອດເຈົ້າ. ຄຸນງາມຄວາມດີຂອງເຈົ້າ, ຄວາມ

ຈິງໃຈ ແລະຈິດໃຈທີ່ເມດຕາຂອງ​ເຈົ້າ ຈະຢູ່ກັບພວກເຮົາຕະຫຼອດໄປ. ສະນັ້ນ ໂດຍ

ຜ່ານນ້ຳຕາຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຈົ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາ ໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້ວ່າ​ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ບຸນທີ່ໄດ້ຮູ້ຈັກ

ແລະຮັກເຈົ້າ. ເຈົ້າເປັນບຸກຄົນທີ່ດີ​ເລີດ ແລະມີຄຸນງາມຄວາ​ມດີ​ຫລາຍຜູ້ນຶ່ງ. ເປັນພໍ່

ທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດເທົ່າ​ທີ່ລູກຊາຍ ຫຼື ລູກສາວຄົນໃດ ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດມີໄດ້.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ກໍໄດ້ໄປຮ່ວມໃນພິທີເພື່ອເຄົາລົບສົບນັ້ນ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ

ຈະມີສາຍສຳພັນທີ່ຂົມຂື່ນກັບຄອບຄົວ ບຸຊ ກໍຕາມ.

ສະພາບການນີ້ ໄດ້ເກີດມາຈາກການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງເພື່ອລົງສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາ

ທິບໍດີ ໃນປີ 2016 ໃນເວລາທີ່ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເວົ້າເຢາະ​ເຢີ້ຍຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂອງທ່ານ ກໍຄື ທ່ານ

ແຈັບ ບຸຊ ແລະມື້ລາງທ່ານ ຈອຣ໌ຈ ບຸຊ ນຳດ້ວຍ.

ທ່ານ ອາລລັນ ລິຈ໌ແມນ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ອາເມຣິກັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນເວລາ

ທີ່ມີອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີເສຍຊີວິດ ເຈົ້າຈະຕີລາຄາຄົນຜູ້ນັ້ນວ່າ​ເປັນຈັ່ງໃດກໍຕາມ,

ເຈົ້າກໍບໍ່ຄວນທີ່ຈະນຳເອົາຄວາມບາດໝາງໃຈເຂົ້າມາໃນໄລຍະຂອງການໄວ້ອາໄລ.

ແຕ່ບາງທີມັນເປັນການສະຫງົບຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ສຶກບໍ່​ມັກ​ກັນ​ໄວ້​ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຜ່ານໄປ. ເຈົ້າກໍຈະ

ບໍ່ເຫັນຄວາມຮູ້​ສຶກຮັກຫອມກັນເລີຍລະຫວ່າງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ແລະ ຄອບຄົວ

ຂອງ​ບຸຊ ໃນຫົກເດືອນຕໍ່ຈາກນີ້ໄປ.”



ແຕ່ ຄວາມຮັກຫອມ ແລະຄວາມເຄົາລົບນັບຖື ກໍຍັງປາກົດໃຫ້ເຫັນຢູ່ ໃນວັນພຸດ​ຜ່ານ​

ມານີ້ ຕໍ່ມື້ລາງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ສ້າງມູນເຊື້ອທີ່ດີງາມໄວ້ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ

ແຕ່ໄວ້ຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກອີກດ້ວຍ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ນຳພາກອງກຳລັງປະສົມນາໆຊາດ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ ຊາດາມ ຮູເຊນ໌ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ຜູ້ນຳຂອງ

ອີຣັກ ໄດ້ຍົກທັບບຸກຮຸກຮານປະເທດຄູເວດ.

ແລະມັນກໍໄດ້ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການດູ​ແລຂອງທ່ານ ໃນຊ່ວງທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ສະຫະພາບ

ໂຊຫວຽດ ໄດ້ຍຸຕິສົງຄາມເຢັນລົງ.

ທ່ານ ອາຣາມ ເບກຊຽນ ຈູເນຍ ນັກຂຽນຄຳປາໄສ ໃນຄະນະລັດຖະບານທ່ານເຣແກນ

ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານບຸຊ ເປັນຄົນທີ່ເໝາະສົມທີ່ສຸດ ສຳລັບການປ່ຽນ ແປງດັ່ງກ່າວ ທີ່ມີ

ຄວາມກົດດັນຕ່ຳແລະປາດສະຈາກບັນຫາຕ່າງໆ ນັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ຫລິງເຫັນວ່າ ບໍ່ມີ

ຄວາມ ຈຳເປັນທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງກ່າວຊ້ຳເຕີມ, ດູຖືກຣັດເຊຍ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກຳ

ລັງຕົກອັບຢູ່ ເພາ​ະ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ເຊັນນັ້ນ ພຽງແຕ່ຈະສ້າງຄວາມຄຽດແຄ້ນໃຫ້​ເຂົ​າ​ເຈົ້າ

ຕາມ​ພາຍຫລັງ.”



ແຕ່ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະ ຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ ກໍຕາມ ທ່ານບຸຊ ກໍຍັງໄດ້​ຜ່າຍແພ້

ການເລືອກຕັ້ງຄືນໃໝ່ ໃນປີ 1992 ໃຫ້ແກ່ ທ່ານ ບິລ ຄລິນຕັນ.



ທ່ານ ອາລລັນ ລິຈ໌ແມນ ໄດ້ກ່າວອີກວ່າ “ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ທ່ານ ຈອຣ໌ຈ ເອຈ ດັບເບິນຢູ

ບຸຊ ຈະດີເລີດຊ່ຳໃດ ໃນດ້ານນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດກໍຕາມ ແຕ່ທ່ານ ກໍບໍ່ມີ

ວິໄສທັດ ແລະທັກສະແບບດຽວ​ກັນ ໃນເວລາຕ້ອງມີນະໂຍ ບາຍແກ້ໄຂບັນ​ຫາຢູ່

ພາຍໃນປະເທດ. ທ່ານ ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີ ການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາ ພາວະເສດຖະກິດຖົດຖອຍ

ຊຶ່ງມັນໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນຕອນກ່ອນໜ້າການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ປີ 1992 ທີ່ເປັນ

ຊ່ວງເວລາບໍ່ດີສຳລັບປະເທດນັ້ນ ຢ່າງເອົາຈິງເອົາຈັງເລີຍ.”



ສຽງລະຄັງຂອງໂບດພະວິຫານໄດ້ດັງຂຶ້ນ 41 ເທື່ອ ອັນເປັນສັນຍານບອກວ່າ ສົບຂອງ

ມື້ລາງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ຖືກປະດິດສະຖານ ຢູ່ພາຍໃນກຸ່ມປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຄົນກ່ອນໆ

ແລະຄົນປັດຈຸບັນ. ທ່ານຈະຖືກນຳໄປຝັງໃນຂຸມຝັງສົບຂອງຄອບຄົວ ຢູ່ທີ່ຫໍສະໝຸດ ແລະ

ພິພິດທະພັນ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈອຣ໌ຈ ເອຈ ດັບເບິນຢູ ບຸຊ ໃນລັດເທັກຊັສ ຄຽງຂ້າງ

ພັນລະຍາຂອງທ່ານ ຄື ທ່ານນາງບາຣບາຣາ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໄປແລ້ວ ໃນເດືອນເມສາ

ປີນີ້.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

The U.S. said farewell Wednesday to former President George H.W. Bush at a state funeral at the Washington National Cathedral attended by dignitaries, family and friends. President Donald Trump, who in the past has had an acrimonious relationship with the Bush family, was in attendance to pay his last respects to the 41st U.S. president. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has more on the man who left a legacy at home and abroad.



The state funeral for former president George H.W. Bush, attended by American and international dignitaries, politicians, family and friends.



Also present: all living former U.S. presidents - from Barack Obama to Jimmy Carter.



Tradition dictates the current president delivers the eulogy. But at the wishes of the late 41st president, it was given by his son, the 43rd president.



((George W. Bush, 43rd U.S. President))

"And we're going to miss you. Your decency, sincerity and kind soul will stay with us forever. So through our tears, let us know the blessings of knowing and loving you. A great and noble man. The best father, a son or daughter can have." ((Chokes back tears))



President Trump was present to pay his respects, despite an acrimonious relationship with the Bush family.



This stemmed from the 2016 Republican primary campaign when Trump mocked his rival, son Jeb Bush, and also the late Bush.



((Allan Lichtman, American University))

"When you have an ex-president die, no matter what you might think of them, you don't extend the feud into the mourning period. But it's probably a passing truce. You're not going to see much love between President Trump and the Bush family six months from now."



But the love and respect was evident Wednesday for the late president, who left behind a legacy felt not just at home but around the world.



He led an international coalition against Saddam Hussein after the Iraqi leader invaded Kuwait.



And it was under his watch that the U.S. and the Soviet Union ended the Cold War.



((Aram Bakshian Jr, Reagan Administration Speechwriter))

"Bush was the perfect man for a seamless transitionlow pressurehe recognized that there was no point in rubbing it in, insulting the Russians while they were down, that would only create resentment later."

But despite his triumphs abroad, Bush failed to get reelected in 1992 losing to Bill Clinton.



((Allan Lichtman, American University))

"As great as George HW Bush was in foreign policy, he didn't have the same kind of vision and the same kind of skill when it came to policy at home. He never really strongly responded to the recession that came right before the presidential election of 1992, a very bad time for a recession."



The national cathedral's bell tolled 41 times, signifying the late President's place among past and current presidents.He will be buried at the family grave site at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Texas, next to his wife, Barbara, who passed away in April.