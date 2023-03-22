ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ໄດ້​ວ​າງ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການລົງ​ໂທດ ຕໍ່ສີ່ອົງ​ການ ແລະ​ສາມບຸກຄົນ​ໃນ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ແລະ​ເທິ​ກີ ໂດຍກ່​າວ​ຫາ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ວ່າ ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ການ​ນຳ​ການ​ຊື້​ອຸບ​ປະ​ກອນ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ເຄື່ອງ​ຈັກ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັ​ບເຮັດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ໃນ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຕໍ່​ໂຄງ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ ແລະ​ອ​າ​ວຸດ​ຕ່າງໆຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຣອຍ​ເຕີ.

​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ເງິນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການວ່າ ຕາ​ໜ່າງ​ການ​ຈັດ​ຊື້​ທີ່ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານໃນ​ນາມກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະພະ​ແນກ​ລໍ​ຈິ​ສ​ຕິກຂອ​ກອງ​ທັບອີ​ຣ່ານ.

​ມັນເປັ​ນການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຫລ້າ​ສຸດ ໂດຍວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ທີ່​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ໃສ່​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳອາ​ກາດ​ຍານ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ (UAV) ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ນີ້ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້​ວາງ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ ​ຕໍ່ຕາ​ໜ່າງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ສຳ​ນັກ​ງານ​ຢູ່​ຈີນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ທີ່​ຕົນ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ຊິ້ນ​ສ່ວນ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ​ໄປ​ໃຫ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ພົວ​ພັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ ທີ່​ເຕ​ຫະ​ຣ່ານ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ ແລະ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ໃຫ້​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

“​ເອກກະສານ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ບັນ​ທຶກ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຍານ AUV ທີ່​ຮູ້​ດີ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ແລະ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ທຳ​ມະ​ດາ​ ​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງໄປ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ໂຕ​ແທນ ເພື່ອສືບ​ຕໍ່ທຳ​ລາຍ ​ທັງ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ

ຢູ່​ໃນຂົງ​ເຂດ​ ແລະ​ສະ​ຖຽນ​ລະ​ພາບ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ” ​ຮອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີຂອງ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ເງິນ ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ເລື້ອງ​ການ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ ແລ​ະ​ສືບ​ລັບ​ການ​ເງິນ ​ທ່ານ ບ​ຣາຍ​ອັນ ແນລ​ສັນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ.

“​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ລະ​ບົບ​ການ​ຈັດ​ຊື້ຂອງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ຢູ່ບ່ອນ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ​ທີ່​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ແກ່​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳຂອງກອງ​ທັບ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ.

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on four entities and three people in Iran and Turkey, accusing them of involvement in the procurement of equipment, including European-origin engines of drones, in support of Iran's drone and weapons programs.

The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement the procurement network operates on behalf of Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics.

It marks the latest move by Washington targeting Iran's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) industry. The U.S. earlier this month imposed sanctions on a China-based network over accusations it has shipped aerospace parts to an Iranian company involved in the production of drones that Tehran has used to attack oil tankers and exported to Ru​ssia.

"Iran’s well-documented proliferation of UAVs and conventional weapons to its proxies continues to undermine both regional security and global stability,” Treasury's Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in the statement.

"The United States will continue to expose foreign procurement networks in any jurisdiction that supports Iran’s military industrial complex."