ສະຫະລັດ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ໄດ້ວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດ ຕໍ່ສີ່ອົງການ ແລະສາມບຸກຄົນໃນອີຣ່ານ ແລະເທິກີ ໂດຍກ່າວຫາເຂົາເຈົ້າວ່າ ພົວພັນກັບການນຳການຊື້ອຸບປະກອນ ຮວມທັງເຄື່ອງຈັກເຮືອບິນທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບເຮັດຢູ່ໃນຢູໂຣບ ໃນການສະໜັບສະໜູນຕໍ່ໂຄງການເຮັດເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ ແລະອາວຸດຕ່າງໆຂອງອີຣ່ານ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ.
ກະຊວງການເງິນສະຫະລັດກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການວ່າ ຕາໜ່າງການຈັດຊື້ທີ່ປະຕິບັດງານໃນນາມກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ແລະພະແນກລໍຈິສຕິກຂອກອງທັບອີຣ່ານ.
ມັນເປັນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຫລ້າສຸດ ໂດຍວໍຊິງຕັນ ທີ່ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ອຸດສາຫະກຳອາກາດຍານບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ (UAV) ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້ ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດ ຕໍ່ຕາໜ່າງທີ່ມີສຳນັກງານຢູ່ຈີນ ກ່ຽວກັບການກ່າວຫາທີ່ຕົນໄດ້ສົ່ງຊິ້ນສ່ວນອະວະກາດໄປໃຫ້ບໍລິສັດອີຣ່ານ ທີ່ໄດ້ພົວພັນຢູ່ໃນການຜະລິດເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ ທີ່ເຕຫະຣ່ານໄດ້ໃຊ້ໃນການໂຈມຕີກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກນ້ຳມັນ ແລະສົ່ງໄປໃຫ້ຣັດເຊຍ.
“ເອກກະສານທີ່ມີການບັນທຶກກ່ຽວກັບຍານ AUV ທີ່ຮູ້ດີຂອງອີຣ່ານ ແລະອາວຸດທຳມະດາ ຖືກສົ່ງໄປໃຫ້ແກ່ໂຕແທນ ເພື່ອສືບຕໍ່ທຳລາຍ ທັງຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ
ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ ແລະສະຖຽນລະພາບຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ” ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງກະຊວງການເງິນ ຮັບຜິດຊອບເລື້ອງການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ແລະສືບລັບການເງິນ ທ່ານ ບຣາຍອັນ ແນລສັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການ.
“ສະຫະລັດຈະສືບຕໍ່ເປີດເຜີຍລະບົບການຈັດຊື້ຂອງຕ່າງປະເທດ ຢູ່ບ່ອນໃດກໍຕາມທີ່ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນແກ່ອຸດສາຫະກຳຂອງກອງທັບອີຣ່ານ.
The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on four entities and three people in Iran and Turkey, accusing them of involvement in the procurement of equipment, including European-origin engines of drones, in support of Iran's drone and weapons programs.
The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement the procurement network operates on behalf of Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics.
It marks the latest move by Washington targeting Iran's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) industry. The U.S. earlier this month imposed sanctions on a China-based network over accusations it has shipped aerospace parts to an Iranian company involved in the production of drones that Tehran has used to attack oil tankers and exported to Russia.
"Iran’s well-documented proliferation of UAVs and conventional weapons to its proxies continues to undermine both regional security and global stability,” Treasury's Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in the statement.
"The United States will continue to expose foreign procurement networks in any jurisdiction that supports Iran’s military industrial complex."