ສຫລ ມອບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ເພື່ອນຳໄປເຮັດອາຫານທ່ຽງ ສຳລັບໂຮງຮຽນປະຖົມ ຢູ່ ສປປ ລາວ ຜ່ານໂຄງການອາຫານໂລກ

ເຂົ້າສານ ແລະໝາກຖົ່ວທີ່ສະຫະລັດໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນມາຮອດປະເທດລາວໃນອາທິດນີ້, ເຊິ່ງບັນດາການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອນີ້ ແມ່ນຈະໄດ້ສົ່ງໄປຍັງໂຮງຮຽນປະຖົມ 925 ແຫ່ງໃນທົ່ວປະເທດທີ່ອົງການອາຫານໂລກຫຼື WFP ໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ແລະຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດກິດຈະກຳອາຫານທ່ຽງໃນໂຮງຮຽນ. ເອກອັກຄະລັດສະທູດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ທ່ານ ປີເຕີ ເອັມ ເຮມອນ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ກຽດຮັບມອບເຄື່ອງສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຢູ່ສາງຂອງອົງການອາຫານໂລກ ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງວຽງຈັນ.

ປັດຈຸບັນການຂົນສົ່ງເຂົ້າຈຳນວນ 68 ຕູ້ຄອນເທນເນີ້ ແລະ ໝາກຖົ່ວ 4 ຕູ້ຄອນເທນເນີ້ (ລວມທັງໝົດ 1,290 ໂຕນ) ຈະຖືກໄປໃຊ້ໃນການປຸງແຕ່ງອາຫານທ່ຽງໃນໂຮງຮຽນ ສຳລັບເດັກນ້ອຍນັກຮຽນຊັ້ນປະຖົມຈຳນວນ 90.000 ຄົນໃນເຂດຊົນນະບົດຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ ເຊິ່ງຈະເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ໃນສົກຮຽນໜ້າ ໃນເດືອນກັນຍາທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້. ສຳລັບເດັກນ້ອຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ອາຫານທ່ຽງໃນໂຮງຮຽນແມ່ນອາຫານທີ່ມີຄຸນຄ່າທາງໂພຊະນາການ ພຽງຄາບດຽວ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ຮັບ ເນື່ອງຈາກການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣັສ ໃນໄລຍະ 7 ອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາຂອງການປິດໂຮງຮຽນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບອາຫານທ່ຽງ.

ພະນະທ່ານເອກອັກຄະລາຊະທູດປີເຕີ ເອັມ ເຮມອນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຄວາມພູມ ໃຈທີ່ໃນທ່າມກາງພາວະວິກິດ ຂອງການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄວິດ- 19 ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອແກ່ວຽກງານອາຫານທຽ່ງໃຫ້ແກ່ໂຮງຮຽນຊັ້ນປະຖົມ ໃນເຂດຫ່າງໄກສອກຫຼີກຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ. ອາຫານທ່ຽງຊ່ວຍ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຜົນການຮຽນຂອງເດັກນັກຮຽນດີຂຶ້ນ ແລະຍັງເພີ່ມອັດຕາການເຂົ້າໂຮງ

ຮຽນຂອງພວກເຂົາ ໂດຍສະເພາະເດັກຜູ້ຍິງແລະຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍ. ສະຫະລັດພ້ອມ ທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ການສະຫນັບສະຫນູນ ແລະຮ່ວມມືກັບລັດຖະບານລາວໃນການສ້າງສາ ແລະພັດທະນາປະທດຊາດໃຫ້ບັນລຸຜົນເປັນຈິງ’’.

ນັບແຕ່ປີ 2008 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ໂຄງການອາຫານເພື່ອການສຶກສາແລະໂພຊະນາ ການສຳລັບເດັກນ້ອຍຂອງລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ເຊິ່ງບໍລິຫານໂດຍພະແນກກະສິກຳສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ຫຼື USDA ໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ໂຄງການອາຫານທ່ຽງໃນໂຮງຮຽນຂອງອົງການອາຫານໂລກຢູ່ໃນລາວ ດ້ວຍການປະກອບສ່ວນທັງໝົດຫຼາຍກວ່າ 60 ລ້ານໂດລາ. ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ຂອງການສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງແມັກໂກວັນ ໂດຍຜ່ານທາງອົງການອາຫານໂລກ ພງກເດັກນ້ອຍໃນ ສປປ ລາວຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1 ລ້ານ 5 ແສນຄົນໄດ້ຮັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດ ຈາກອາ ຫານທ່ຽງທີ່ມີຄຸນຄ່າທາງໂພຊະນາການໃນແຕ່ລະວັນ.

ເພື່ອຫັນໄປສູ່ໄລຍະຍາວ ວຽກງານອາຫານໃນໂຮງຮຽນທົ່ວປະເທດ ອົງການອາ ຫານໂລກ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມມອບໂອນໂຮງຮຽນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ໃຫ້ແກ່ລັດ ຖະບານເປັນຜູ້ຄຸມຄອງ ແລະສືບຕໍ່ຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດ ເຊິ່ງໂຮງຮຽນຈຳນວນ 500 ແຫ່ງ ໄດ້ຈັດສັນເຂົ້າໃນໂຄງການອາຫານໂຮງຮຽນແຫ່ງຊາດ ຈົນເຖິງປະຈຸບັນ. ນອກເໜືອຈາກການມອບໂອນ ອົງການອາຫານໂລກ ກຳລັງສືບຕໍ່ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍ ເຫລືອທາງດ້ານເຕັກນິກວິຊາການແກ່ລັດຖະບານລາວ. ນອກຈາກນັ້ນ ອົງການອາຫານໂລກ ໄດ້ມີຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເປັນພິເສດເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນແລະເປີດກວ້າງການສະໜອງສະບຽງອາຫານໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນໃຫ້ແກ່ໂຮງຮຽນ ແລະຄວາມເປັນເຈົ້າການຂອງຊຸມຊົນ. ກິດຈະກຳສະເພາະທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຈາກພະແນກກະສິກຳສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື USDA ແມ່ນສຸມໃສ່ການເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ລະຫວ່າງອາຫານໃນໂຮງຮຽນ ກັບການຜະລິດກະສິກຳ ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ. ປະຈຸບັນ ໂຮງຮຽນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຈາກອົງການອາຫານໂລກທັງໝົດ 925 ແຫ່ງໄດ້ຮັບການປະກອບສ່ວນຈາກຊາວກະສິກອນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ແລະສວນໂຮງຮຽນໄດ້ແກ່ຜັກແລະ ຜົນລະປູກທາງການກະເສດ.

ການຂົນສົ່ງສິນຄ້າໃນປະຈຸບັນ ຈຳນວນ 72 ຕູ້ຄອນເທນເນີ້ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບເພີ່ມອີກ 34 ຕູ້ເຊິ່ງບັນຈຸນ້ຳມັນພືດແລະຖົ່ວ ເຊິ່ງຈະລຳລຽງມາຮອດໃນເດືອນມິຖຸນາ. ເຄື່ອງສະໜັບສະໜູນ ເຫຼົ່ານີ້ແມ່ນວັດຖຸດິບຫຼັກ ແລະ ພຽງພໍສຳລັບການປະຕິບັດວຽກງານອາຫານທ່ຽງຂອງໂຮງຮຽນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງເດືອນກັນຍາ ປີ 2020 ຈົນຮອດພຶດສະພາ 2021.

ທ່ານ ຢານ ເດວບາເລີ, ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການ ແລະ ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຂອງອົງການອາຫານໂລກ ປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ກ່າວວ່າ "ໂຄງການອາຫານທ່ຽງ ໃນໂຮງຮຽນ ທີ່ອົງ ການອາຫານໂລກໄດ້ຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດ ແມ່ນເຄືອຂ່າຍຄວາມປອດໄພທາງສັງຄົມສຳລັບຫລາຍໆຄອບຄົວທີ່ທຸກຍາກ ແລະມີຄວາມສ່ຽງ. ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ຈາກການປະເມີນຜົນຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ດ້ານສະບຽງອາຫານ ແລະກະສິກຳ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນກັບອົງການອາຫານ ແລະ ການກະເສດ (FAO) ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ວ່າ ຢູ່ໃນໄລຍະຂອງການກັກໂຕ ຜູ້ທຸກຍາກຈະປະສົບບັນຫາໜັກທີ່ສຸດ ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນການເຂົ້າເຖິງແຫຼ່ງອາຫານ ເພາະສ່ວນໃຫ່ຍລາຍຮັບຕົ້ນຕໍແມ່ນມາຈາກການອອກແຮງງານ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນຄວາມກັງວົນຂອງພວກເຮົາແມ່ນເດັກນ້ອຍເຫຼົ່າ ນັ້ນ ທີ່ມາຈາກຄອບຄົວດັ່ງກ່າວ ອາດຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບອາຫານພຽງພໍ ຫຼື ເທົ່າທີ່ຄວນຈາກການປິດໂຮງຮຽນ ພວກເຂົາອາດຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ອອກໂຮງຮຽນເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຄອບ ຄົວຂອງພວກເຂົາໃນການທຳມາຫາກິນເພື່ອໃຫ້ຄອຍຄົວສາມາດມີອາຫານ ແລະ ຊີວິດຢູ່ລອດ. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໂຮງຮຽນກຳລັງເລີ່ມທີ່ຈະເປີດໃໝ່ເທື່ອລະກ້າວ ພວກ ເຮົາໄດ້ເອົາໃຈໃສ່ ແລະໃຫ້ຄວາມສຳຄັນທີ່ສຸດ ກັບມາດຕະຖານຄວາມປອດໄພ ມາດຕະຖານດ້ານສຸຂະອະນາໄມ ແລະ ມາດຕະການຮັກສາໄລຍະຫ່າງກັນ ຕະ ຫຼອດຮອດການຂົນສົ່ງ ແລະການຈັດສົ່ງອາຫານໄປໃນຊຸມຊົນຕ່າງໆ. ພ້ອມດຽວກັນນີ້ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຮັດສຸດຄວາມສາມາດເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນໃຫ້ຊຸມຊົນກໍ່ຄືຄອບຄົວສາມາດສົ່ງລູກຂອງພວກເຂົາໃຫ້ໄປເຂົ້າໂຮງຮຽນຕາມປົກກະຕິ ໂດຍມີອາຫານທ່ຽງ ມີສຸຂະພາບດີເປັນສິ່ງຮັບປະກັນ. ພວກເຮົາຂໍຂອບໃຈເປັນຢ່າງສູງ ສຳລັບຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາຂອງສະຫະລັດທີ່ເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມມືແລະພັດທະນາທີ່ມີມາແຕ່ດົນນານ ໃນການສະໜັບສະໜູນເດັກນ້ອຍໃນໂຮງຮຽນ ແລະຄອບຄົວທີ່ຢູ່ໃນເຂດຊົນນະບົດຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ ໂດຍສະເພາະ ໃນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ເກີດວິກິດແບບນີ້."

Rice and lentils donated by the United States arrived to Laos this week, directed to 925 primary schools around the country where the World Food Programme (WFP) supports daily school lunches. U.S. Ambassador to Lao PDR Dr. Peter M. Haymond received the goods at WFP’s Vientiane warehouse.

The current delivery of 68 containers of rice and 4 containers of lentils (1,290 metric tons in total) will be used to cook school lunches for almost 90,000 primary school children in rural areas of Lao PDR starting with the next term in September. For many children, this plate of hot food is the only daily nutritious meal they will receive – a meal that they had to manage without, during the recent seven-week period of school closures, due to the pandemic.

“I am so proud that despite the challenges everyone is facing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States is continuing to support daily school lunches for primary school students in the Lao PDR. School lunches are proven to help students achieve better academic results, and to encourage higher attendance for all students, especially females and underrepresented groups. The United States stands together with the People and Government of Laos to support the pursuit of this country’s development goals,” said U.S. Ambassador Haymond.

Since 2008, the U.S. government’s McGovern-Dole Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program, which is administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), has been supporting the WFP school meals programme in Laos with contributions totaling more than US$60 million. Since the beginning of the McGovern-Dole support through WFP, more than 1.5 million Lao children have benefited from daily nutritious lunches.

In order to shift to long-term, nationally-run school feeding programs, WFP has started handing over the supported schools to the government, with about 500 schools already integrated into the national school meals programme to date. WFP is continuing to provide technical assistance to the government beyond the handover. In addition, WFP has made extra efforts to ensure and widen local supply of food to schools and community ownership. A specific program, also supported by USDA, has focused on linking school meals to local agricultural production. Currently, all 925 WFP-supported schools receive contributions of vegetables and greens from local farmers and school gardens.

The present shipment of 72 containers will be supplemented by 34 containers containing lentils and vegetable oil, arriving in June. Together, these goods will be sufficient to provide basic ingredients for school lunches in the supported schools between September 2020 and May 2021.

“WFP’s School Meals Programme is a social safety net for many poor and vulnerable families in Laos,” said Jan Delbaere, WFP Country Director and Representative. “We know from our rapid assessment on food security and agriculture that we recently conducted jointly with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), that during the lockdown, poor households have the most acute problems in access to food, as well as households with daily labour as the main source of income. Our worry is that children from such families may never recover from the temporary school closure, since they may now be required to leave school to help their family make ends meet. As schools are gradually reopening, we are attaching utmost importance to safe, hygienic standards and physical distancing measures all throughout our logistics chain up to the delivery of school meals in the villages. At the same time, we are doing our best to ensure families can keep their children in school by guaranteeing a healthy school meal. We are thankful for the commitment of the United States as our long-standing partner in supporting school children and rural families in Laos, especially in these uncertain times,” he said.