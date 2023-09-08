ກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ແລະກອງທັບອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ຈັດການຊ້ອມລົບຮ່ວມກັນ

ທະ​ຫານສະຫະລັດປະມານ 2,100 ຄົນ ແລະ​ທະ​ຫານອິນໂດເນເຊຍປະມານ 1,900 ຄົນ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຝຶກຊ້ອມ ຢູ່ເກາະຊະວາຕາເວັນອອກ (East Java), ປະເທດອິນໂດເນເຊຍ. ນີ້ແມ່ນການຊ້ອມລົບປະຈໍາປີອີກຄັ້ງທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ແລະມີຂຶ້ນທ່າມກາງຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງລະຫວ່າງເຂດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ ແລະ ຈີນ. ອະຮາດຽນ ອຸຕາມາ (Ahadian Utama) ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ການຊ້ອມ​ລົບປະຈໍາປີກາຣູດາ ຊີລ (Garuda Shield) ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ລູກ​ປືນ​ແທ້ ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນໃນປີ 2009 ເຊິ່ງເປັນການຊ້ອມລົບສອງຝ່າຍ ລວມມີ ກອງທັບສະຫະ ລັດ ແລະກອງທັບອິນໂດເນເຊຍ. ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 2022 ມາ, ດ້ວຍການມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມຂອງຫຼາຍ ແລະຫຼາຍປະເທດເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ, ມັນໄດ້ຮັບການຕັ້ງນາມວ່າ ເປັນ “ສຸດຍອດ” ກາຣູດາ ຊີລ (Super Garuda Shield), ແລະບັດນີ້ ກໍເປັນນຶ່ງໃນການຊ້ອມລົບຮ່ວມທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນ ອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກ.

ພົນເຮືອເອກ ຢູໂດ ມາໂກໂນ (Admiral Yudo Margono), ຜູ້ບັນຊາການກອງທັບແຫ່ງຊາດອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ການຊ້ອມລົບນີ້ ຈະໃຊ້ເວລາ 14 ມື້ ແລະ ຈະມີການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຊ້ອມລົບໂດຍ 17 ປະເທດ. 6 ປະເທດ ຈະສົ່ງກອງທັບຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ແລະອີກ 11 ປະເທດ ຈະສົ່ງຜູ້ສັງເກດການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ.”

ທ່າມກາງບັນດາປະເທດ ທີ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຊ້ອມລົບທາງທະຫານໃນປີນີ້, ນອກຈາກ ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ແລະສະຫະລັດ, ແມ່ນ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ, ອອສເຕຣເລຍ, ສິງກະໂປ ແລະສະຫະລາດຊະອານາຈັກອັງກິດ.

ພົນໂທ ເຊເວຍ ທີ. ບຣັນສັນ (Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson), ຜູ້ບັນຊາການໃຫຍ່ກອງທັບບົກສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“Super Gadura Shield ນີ້, ມັນໃຫຍ່ກວ່າການຊ້ອມລົບ ໃນປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ຫຼາຍປະເທດເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ເນື່ອງຈາກຄວາມອາດສາມາດໃນການຮຽນເຊິ່ງກັນແລະ ກັນນັ້ນ ດີກວ່າ. ມີການເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນລະຫວ່າງມະນຸດ ແລະຂັ້ນຕອນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການພັດທະນາແລ້ວໃນທີ່ນີ້ ທີ່ຈະນໍາພາພວກເຮົາຜ່ານຜ່າວິກິດການຂອງການແຂ່ງຂັນ, ການຫ້າມຂອງພະເຈົ້າ (ສິ່ງທີ່ຫວັງວ່າຈະບໍ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນ), ແລະ ຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງ. ຍ້ອນແນວນັ້ນ ມັນຈຶ່ງມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາມາຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້, ທີ່ພວກເຮົາອາດຈະປະຕິບັດງານຮ່ວມກັນໄດ້ດີກວ່າເກົ່າ.”

ກອງທັບອິນໂດເນເຊຍກ່າວຕໍ່ VOA ວ່າ ພາລະກິດທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງການຊ້ອມລົບຮ່ວມແມ່ນການຍົກລະດັບຄວາມຮ່ວມມືທະວີພາຄີ ແລະພະຫຸພາຄີຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນ. ແຕ່ ຢູ່ໃນສະພາບແວດລ້ອມທີ່ເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ໃນພາກພື້ນ ອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກ ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ແລະພ້ອມດ້ວຍການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຂອງກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ແລະບັນດາປະເທດພາຄີ, ນັກວິເຄາະບາງຄົນໃຫ້ຄວາມເຫັນວ່າ ນີ້ແມ່ນຂໍ້ຄວາມອັນຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ ທີ່ກໍາລັງສົ່ງໄປໃຫ້ ຈີນ.

ທ່ານຣາຟິກ ໂດສຊານີ (Rafiq Dossani), ຈາກສູນກາງ RAND ເພື່ອນະໂຍບາຍສໍາລັບ ເອເຊຍ ປາຊີຟິກ ກ່າວຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:

“ມັນເປັນການເພີ້ມລະດັບຂອງຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງຂຶ້ນ ແບບຮັບບໍ່ໄດ້, ເຊິ່ງມັນກໍມີຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງສູງຢູ່ແລ້ວ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ໃນລັກສະນະກ່ຽວກັບ ຖ້າພວກເຈົ້າກໍາລັງວັດແທກຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງໃນລັກສະນະທີ່ ຈີນ ຈະມີຄວາມຮູ້ ສຶກໂດຍລວມແນວໃດກ່ຽວກັບ ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ, ແມ່ນ ຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງໜ້ອຍ. ແຕ່ ຖ້າພວກເຈົ້າຫາກວັດແທກມັນໃນລັກສະນະກ່ຽວກັບ ແມ່ນຫຍັງທີ່ ຈີນ ຈະເຮັດກ່ຽວກັບມັນດຽວນີ້ ຫຼື ໃນລັກສະນະທີ່ໃກ້ຄຽງ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງໃດໆ.”

ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີຄວາມສໍາພັນທາງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງທີ່ໃກ້ຊິດກັບສະຫະລັດ, ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ເຊິ່ງເປັນປະເທດທີ່ມີປະຊາກອນຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດໃນເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກ ສຽງໃຕ້, ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເລືອກຝ່າຍໃດນຶ່ງໃນຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງຕ່າງໆທາງດ້ານພູມສາດການເມືອງຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນແຫ່ງນີ້.

ທ່ານເກຣໂກຣີ ໂພລລິງ (Gregory Poling), ຈາກສູນກາງດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດ ແລະການສຶກສາສາກົນ ກ່າວຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:

“ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ແມ່ນປະເທດພາຄີສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຫຼາຍໆປະເທດຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນແຫ່ງນີ້. ເປັນປະເທດທີ່ມີປະຊາກອນປະມານ 300 ລ້ານຄົນ. ເປັນປະເທດທີ່ມີລະບົບເສດຖະກິດ ແລະການທະຫານທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃນເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້, ແຕ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ຮ່ວມຝ່າຍໃດນຶ່ງ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າດໍາເນີນງານແບບ​ດຽວ​ກັນກັບ ຫວຽດນາມ ຫຼື ອິນເດຍ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍາລັງຮ່ວມດໍາເນີນການກັບ ສະຫະລັດ, ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ຫຼື ຈີນ ເມື່ອຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າສອດຄ່ອງກັນ.”

ນິ້ເປັນສັນຍາລັກປະຕິບັດນິຍົມຂອງ ຈາກາຕາ, ບໍ່ຄືກັນກັບ Super Garuda Shield ປະຈໍາປີ 2022, ການຊ້ອມລົບໃນປີນີ້ ຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ຫ່າງຈາກທະເລ ນາທູນາ (Natuna) ຫຼາຍ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ມີຂໍ້ພິພາດກັບຈີນ, ແລະຈະໃຊ້ເວລາຈົນໄປຮອດວັນທີ 13 ກັນຍາ ໃນບໍລິເວນຊາຍຝັ່ງຕ່າງໆຂອງເກາະຊະວາຕາເວັນອອກ.

Around 2,100 U.S. and 1,900 Indonesian troops are taking part in joint military exercises in East Java, Indonesia. It is the biggest iteration of this annual exercise and comes amid rising tensions between Southeast Asia and China. VOA's Ahadian Utama reports.

The live fire Garuda Shield annual exercises began in 2009 as a bilateral military exercise involving the U.S. and Indonesian military. Since 2022, with the involvement of more and more countries, it was dubbed "Super" Garuda Shield, and is now one of the largest joint multinational exercises in the Indo-Pacific region.

Admiral Yudo Margono, Commander, Indonesian National Armed Forces) (male in Indonesian

“This exercise will be held for 14 days and will be attended by 17 countries.

Six countries will send their troops, and 11 countries will send observers.”

Among the countries involved in this year's military exercises, aside from Indonesia and the U.S., are Japan, Australia, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, US Army Commanding General

“This is Super Garuda Shield. It’s bigger than it was last year. Nations are coming because of our ability to learn [about] one another better. There’s human and procedural interoperability that gets developed here that will carry us through competition crisis and, God forbid, conflict. That’s why it’s important that we’re here, that we might come to work better together.”

The Indonesian military told VOA that the primary mission of the joint exercise is to enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the region. But in the current tense climate in the Indo-Pacific region, and with the involvement of U.S. troops and allied nations, some analysts suggest such a massive undertaking is sending a message to China.

Rafiq Dossani, RAND Center for Asia Pacific Policy, Zoom

“It does raise the level of tension not unacceptably. It’s already pretty high. I mean, in terms of, if you're measuring difference in terms of how China feels about Indonesia generally — yes, a small difference. But if you measure it in terms of what China will do about it now or in the near term — no difference.”

Despite close security ties with the U.S., Indonesia, which is Southeast Asia's most populous nation, is not likely to choose sides in geopolitical tensions in the region.

Gregory Poling, Center for Strategic and International Studies, Zoom

“Indonesia is a vital partner for anybody in the region. It's a country of nearly 300 million people. It's the biggest player economically and militarily in Southeast Asia, but it's not going to align in any camp. It operates the same as Vietnam or India — it’s going to cooperate with the American, Japanese or the Chinese when their interests overlap.”

As a sign of Jakarta's pragmatism on the matter, unlike Super Garuda Shield 2022, this year's exercises were held far away from the Natuna Sea, parts of which are disputed with China, and will be held through September 13 on several coastal areas of East Java.