ທູດ ສຫລ ລົງພື້ນຖານ ຮ່ວມໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ປະຊາຊົນ ແຂວງອັດຕະປື

ທ່ານນາງ ຣີນາ ບິດເຕີ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດ ປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ໄດ້ລົງພື້ນ

ຖານ ຢ້ຽມຢາມໂຄງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ຜູ້ປະສົບໄພ ຂອງລັດຖະບານອາເມຣິກາແລະເຂົ້າ

ພົບພະນະທ່ານ ເລດ ໄຊຍະພອນ ເຈົ້າແຂວງແຂວງອັດຕະປື ແລະຄະນະ ເພື່ອປຶກສາ

ຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບຂະບວນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຜູ້ປະສົບໄພທີ່ແຂວງອັດຕະປືໃນລະຫວ່າງ ວັນທີ

10 ຫາ 11 ກັນຍາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເຊິ່ງການລົງພື້ນຖານ ໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ ເປັນສ່ວນໜຶ່ງໃນການໃຫ້

ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອແກ່ຜູ້ປະສົບໄພ ຂອງລັດຖະບານອາເມຣິກາ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຣີນາ ບິດເຕີ ໄດ້ລົງຢ້ຽມຢາມສະຖານທີ່ເປັນມິດ ທີ່ຈັດສັນຂຶ້ນ ສຳລັບເດັກ

ນ້ອຍ ທີ່ໂຮງຮຽນປະຖົມສົມບູນມິດສຳພັນ ແລະໂຮງຮຽນມັດທະຍົມສົມບູນເມືອງສະ

ໜາມໄຊ. ໂດຍການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ຂອງອົງການຢູເສດ, ສະຖານທີ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຖືກ

ຈັດຂຶ້ນ ເປັນບ່ອນສະໜອງນໍ້າສະອາດ ແລະການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອແກ່ເດັກນ້ອຍຈາກເຫດ

ການນໍ້າຖ້ວມທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ໂຄງການນີ້ແມ່ນຖືກປະຕິບັດເພື່ອຊ່ວຍບັນເທົາຜົນກະທົບ

ທາງດ້ານຈິດໃຈຂອງເດັກນ້ອຍ ໂດຍສະເພາະຜູ້ທີ່ສູນເສຍຜູ້ປົກຄອງ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຣີນາ ບິດເຕີ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນວ່າ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອປະຊາຊົນ ອັດຕະປື ແມ່ນ

ໜຶ່ງໃນບູລິມະສິດຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ພວກເຮົາຈະຮ່ວມມືກັບລັດຖະບານລາວຢ່າງຄຽງ

ບ່າຄຽງໄລ່ ແລະ ປະຊາຊົນລາວໃນຊ່ວງທີ່ມີຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ ເຊັ່ນນີ້.

ໂດຍການພົບປະກັບປະຊາຊົນ, ທ່ານນາງ ຣີນາ ບິດເຕີ ໄດ້ເຫັນແຈ້ງວ່າ ການຊ່ວຍ

ເຫຼືອຂອງລັດຖະບານອາເມຣິກາ ແມ່ນກໍາລັງຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນ ອັດຕະປື ກັບ

ຄືນສູ່ສະພາບປົກກະຕິ. ທ່ານນາງຣີນາ ບິດເຕີຍັງໄດ້ເຫັນປະຊາຊົນທ້ອງ ຖິ່ນໄດ້ຮັບ

ຜົນປະໂຫຍດຈາກຫ້ອງນໍ້າເຄື່ອນທີ່, ປໍ້ານໍ້າ, ຈັກນໍ້າ ແລະອຸປະກອນ ທຳຄວາມສະ

ອາດນໍ້າ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຮັບທຶນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈາກອົງການຢູເສດ. ທ່ານນາງຍັງໄດ້ຮ່ວມກິດຈະ

ກໍາລ້າງມືກັບເດັກນ້ອຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບ.

ທ່ານນາງຣີນາ ບິດເຕີ ຍັງໄດ້ລົງພື້ນຖານໂຮງຮຽນປະຖົມສົມບູນບ້ານໃໝ່ ເຊິ່ງໂຮງ

ຮຽນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຮັບທຶນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອກໍ່ສ້າງຈາກລັດຖະບານອາເມຣິກາໂດຍຜ່ານ

ກອງບັນຊາການ ກຳລັງສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດອິນໂດປາຊີຟິກ (U.S. Indo-Pacific Command). ໂຮງຮຽນຫຼັງນີ້ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກປັບໃຫ້ເປັນບ່ອນພັກໃນຊ່ວງນໍ້າຖ້ວມແລະ ຍັງໄດ້ຊ່ວຍຮັກສາຊີວິດຂອງປະຊາຊົນອັດຕະປືຈຳນວນໜຶ່ງ. ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ທ່ານນາງ

ຣີນາ ບິດເຕີ ໄດ້ລົງຢ້ຽມຢາມ ໂຮງຮຽນປະຖົມໂຄກກອງ ແລະ ຍັງໄດ້ບໍລິການແຈກ

ຢາຍອາຫານທ່ຽງ ໃຫ້ແກ່ເດັກນ້ອຍ ຕາມສູນລີ້ໄພ.

ການລົງພື້ນຖານຢ້ຽມຢາມແຂວງອັດຕະປືຂອງທ່ານນາງຣີນາ ບິດເຕີ ໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ ແມ່ນ

ສືບເນື່ອງມາຈາກ ການປະກາດໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ແກ່ຜູ້ປະ

ສົບໄພຈາກເຫດການນໍ້າຖ້ວມໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ສະຫະລັດ ແລະຄູ່ຮ່ວມ

ປະຕິບັດງານ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ຮ່ວມກັນກັບລັດ ຖະບານ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະ ອົງ

ການຈັດຕັ້ງສາກົນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໂດຍດ່ວນ ແລະໄລຍະຍາວໃຫ້ແກ່ປະຊາ

ຂົນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບ.

U.S. Ambassador Rena Bitter visited U.S. government funded relief projects for people affected by recent flash floods and met with Provincial Governor Leth Xayaphone and local officials to discuss recovery efforts during her recent trip to Attapeu Province on September 10-11, 2018 as part of the United States’ ongoing support to the Government of Laos’ efforts to help local people affected by the disaster.

Ambassador Bitter visited child-friendly spaces set up in Mitsamphan Primary and Sanamxay Secondary schools, Sanamxay District, where UNICEF, funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing clean water and support to children affected by recent flash floods. The program is providing psychological support and special care to children, particularly those who lost family members.

“Helping people in Attapeu is one of our top priorities,” said Ambassador Bitter. “We continue to stand alongside the Lao government and the people of Laos during this difficult time.”

Speaking with villagers, the Ambassador witnessed how U.S. Government assistance is helping people in Attapeu persevere and rebuild their lives. She saw how locals continue to benefit from newly installed mobile latrines, water pumps, and water purification supplies provided with USAID support in the immediate aftermath of the flash floods. She also participated in U.S. supported hand-washing activities with affected children.

While in Attapeu, Ambassador Bitter visited Mai Secondary school, which was built by the United States with funding from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. The school served as a refuge by villagers during the floods, and was credited with saving many lives. Afterward she visited Khokkong Primary School and served lunches to children currently being placed at temporary camps nearby.

Ambassador Bitter’s trip to Attapeu Province follows her announcement of emergency humanitarian assistance after flash flooding in late July.The United States and its partners continue to work closely with the Government of Laos and the international community to provide for immediate needs and support long-term recovery in the affected areas.