ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານນີ້ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ປະ​ນາມມ​ຽນ​ມາທີ່ໄດ້​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ພວກ​ນັກເ​ຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວທາງການ​ເມືອງ ​ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ ແລະ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທະ​ຫານ ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ທາງ​ເລື​ອກ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ໂຕະ” ​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການທາງ​ດ້ານເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ເພື່ອ​ຕັດ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້ຂອງພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້ ​ໃນ​ການ​ກໍ່​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ.

​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງ​ທາງ​ການ​ມຽນ​ມາ​ກ່າ​ວ​ວ່າ ປະ​ເທດ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ອາ​ຄະ​ເນ ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອ​ນ​ໄຫວ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ ໄຕ​ສີ່​ຄົນ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກ່າ​ວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ ຊ່​ວຍ​ໃນ​ການ“​ກໍ່​ກາ​ນ​ຮ້າຍ” ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທີ່ຍຶດອຳ​ນາດ​ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້ ​ໃນ​ການເຮັດ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ປະ​ຫານ. ​ສີ່​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕັດ​ສີນ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ ​ທີ່​ປິດ​ລັບ ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມັງ​ກອນ ແລະ​ເມ​ສາ.

​ພວກ​ທີ່ຖືກ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດຜູ້​ສຳ​ຄັນມີ ກິ​ຢໍ ມິນ (Kyaw Min) ຮູ້​ກັນ​ດີ​ອີກວ່າ ໂກ ຈິ​ມມີ (Ko Jimmy) ອະ​ດີດ​ສະ ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ ແລະ​ນັກ​ສິນ​ລະ​ປິນ ຮິບ​ຮັອບ (hip-hop) ພິ​ໂຢ ເຊີ​ຢາ ທໍ (Phyo Zeya Thaw) ທີ່​ເປັນ​ພັນ​ທະ​ ມິດ​ກັບຜູ້​ນຳ​ມຽນ​ມາ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ໂຄ່ນ​ລົ້ມ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ອອງ ຊານ ຊູ ຈີ (Aung San Suu Kyi) ແລະ​ອີກ​ສອງ​ຄົນ ຮ​ລ​າ ມີ​ໂອ ອອງ (Hla Myo Aung) ແລະ​ອອງ ທູ​ຣາ ຊໍ (Aung Thura Zaw.)

“ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດໄດ້​ປະ​ນາ​ມ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງ​ຕໍ່​ລະ​ບອບ​ການ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ມຽນ​ມາ ໃນ​ການ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ຢ່າງ​ປ່າ​ເຖື່ອນ​ຂອງ​ ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ເພື່ອປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ​ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ” ທີ່ສະ​ພາ​ຮັກ​ສ​າ ​ຄ​ວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ກ່າວຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ. ​ມຽນ​ມ​າ ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ກັນໃນ​ອີກຊື່​ນຶ່ງວ່າ ພະ​ມ້າ.

​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ມຽນ​ມາ ປ່ອຍ​ພວກ​ຖືກຄຸມ​ຂັງທີ່​ບໍ່ຄວາມ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ແລະ​ອະ​ນຸຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ​ສູ່ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ຢ່າງ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ ຕາມ​ຄວາມ​ປາດຖະ​ໜາ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຊາວ​ພະ​ມ້າ.”

ຢູ່​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທ່ານ​ແອນ​ໂຕ​ນີບ​ລິງ​ເຄັນ (Antony Blinken)

ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ການກະ​ທຳ​ແບບ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ໜ້າປະ​ນາມ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ ​ຍິ່ງ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ ອຳ​ນາດ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ບໍ່​

ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ນັບ​ຖືຕໍ່ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ແລະການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ດ້ວຍ​ຕົວ​ບົດກົດ​ໝາຍ.

ມຽນ​ມາ​ຍັງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ສະ​ຫງົບ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ທະ​ຫານ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ປະ​ຫານ​ໂຄ່ນ​ລົ້ມ ການ​ນຳ​ພາ​ລັດ​ຖ​ະບານພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກຸມ​ພາ ປີ 2021.​

The United States on Monday condemned Myanmar's execution of political activists and elected officials and called on the military government to immediately end the violence.



U.S. officials said that "all options are on the table," including economic measures to cut off the military junta's revenues that it uses to commit the violence.



Myanmar state media said the Southeast Asian country executed four democracy activists it had accused of helping carry out "terror acts" against the government that seized power last year in a coup. The four had been sentenced to death in closed-door trials in January and April.



Those executed were democracy figure Kyaw Min Yu, better known as Ko Jimmy; former lawmaker and hip-hop artist Phyo Zeya Thaw, an ally of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi; and two others, Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw.



"The United States condemns in the strongest terms the Burmese military regime's heinous execution of pro-democracy activists and elected leaders," the White House National Security Council said in a statement. Myanmar is also known as Burma.



The U.S. called on Myanmar's rulers to "release those they have unjustly detained and allow for a peaceful return to democracy in accordance with the wishes of the people of Burma."



At the State Department, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that "these reprehensible acts of violence further exemplify the regime's complete disregard for human rights and the rule of law."



Myanmar remains mired in civil unrest since a military coup toppled the country's civilian-led government in February 2021.