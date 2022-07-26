ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ສະຫະລັດປະນາມມຽນມາທີ່ໄດ້ປະຫານຊີວິດພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວທາງການເມືອງ ແລະພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ທີ່ຖືກເລືອກຕັ້ງ ແລະຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານທະຫານ ຍຸຕິການໃຊ້ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ໃນທັນທີ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ “ທາງເລືອກທັງໝົດຢູ່ເທິງໂຕະ” ຮວມທັງມາດຕະການທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ເພື່ອຕັດລາຍໄດ້ຂອງພວກທະຫານ ທີ່ໃຊ້ ໃນການກໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ.
ອົງການຂ່າວຂອງທາງການມຽນມາກ່າວວ່າ ປະເທດເອເຊຍອາຄະເນ ໄດ້ສັງຫານນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວປະຊາທິປະ ໄຕສີ່ຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ຊ່ວຍໃນການ“ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ” ຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານທີ່ຍຶດອຳນາດປີກາຍນີ້ ໃນການເຮັດລັດຖະປະຫານ. ສີ່ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສີນປະຫານຊີວິດ ຢູ່ໃນການດຳເນີນຄະດີ ທີ່ປິດລັບ ໃນເດືອນມັງກອນ ແລະເມສາ.
ພວກທີ່ຖືກປະຫານຊີວິດຜູ້ສຳຄັນມີ ກິຢໍ ມິນ (Kyaw Min) ຮູ້ກັນດີອີກວ່າ ໂກ ຈິມມີ (Ko Jimmy) ອະດີດສະ ມາຊິກສະພາ ແລະນັກສິນລະປິນ ຮິບຮັອບ (hip-hop) ພິໂຢ ເຊີຢາ ທໍ (Phyo Zeya Thaw) ທີ່ເປັນພັນທະ ມິດກັບຜູ້ນຳມຽນມາທີ່ຖືກໂຄ່ນລົ້ມ ທ່ານນາງອອງ ຊານ ຊູ ຈີ (Aung San Suu Kyi) ແລະອີກສອງຄົນ ຮລາ ມີໂອ ອອງ (Hla Myo Aung) ແລະອອງ ທູຣາ ຊໍ (Aung Thura Zaw.)
“ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ປະນາມຢ່າງແຮງຕໍ່ລະບອບການຂອງທະຫານມຽນມາ ໃນການສັງຫານຢ່າງປ່າເຖື່ອນຂອງ ການສະໜັບສະໜູນນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ນຳທີ່ຖືກເລືອກຕັ້ງ” ທີ່ສະພາຮັກສາ ຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດ ທຳນຽບຂາວ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການ. ມຽນມາ ເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ກັນໃນອີກຊື່ນຶ່ງວ່າ ພະມ້າ.
ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ບັນດາຜູ້ປົກຄອງມຽນມາ ປ່ອຍພວກຖືກຄຸມຂັງທີ່ບໍ່ຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳ ແລະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ກັບຄືນໄປສູ່ປະຊາທິປະໄຕຢ່າງສັນຕິ ຕາມຄວາມປາດຖະໜາຂອງປະຊາຊົນຊາວພະມ້າ.”
ຢູ່ກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານແອນໂຕນີບລິງເຄັນ (Antony Blinken)
ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ການກະທຳແບບຮຸນແຮງທີ່ໜ້າປະນາມເຫລົ່ານີ້ ຍິ່ງສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ອຳນາດການປົກຄອງບໍ່
ໃຫ້ຄວາມນັບຖືຕໍ່ສິດທິມະນຸດ ແລະການປົກຄອງດ້ວຍຕົວບົດກົດໝາຍ.
ມຽນມາຍັງຢູ່ໃນສະພາບຄວາມບໍ່ສະຫງົບ ນັບແຕ່ທະຫານໄດ້ເຮັດລັດຖະປະຫານໂຄ່ນລົ້ມ ການນຳພາລັດຖະບານພົນລະເຮືອນ ໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ ປີ 2021.
The United States on Monday condemned Myanmar's execution of political activists and elected officials and called on the military government to immediately end the violence.
U.S. officials said that "all options are on the table," including economic measures to cut off the military junta's revenues that it uses to commit the violence.
Myanmar state media said the Southeast Asian country executed four democracy activists it had accused of helping carry out "terror acts" against the government that seized power last year in a coup. The four had been sentenced to death in closed-door trials in January and April.
Those executed were democracy figure Kyaw Min Yu, better known as Ko Jimmy; former lawmaker and hip-hop artist Phyo Zeya Thaw, an ally of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi; and two others, Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw.
"The United States condemns in the strongest terms the Burmese military regime's heinous execution of pro-democracy activists and elected leaders," the White House National Security Council said in a statement. Myanmar is also known as Burma.
The U.S. called on Myanmar's rulers to "release those they have unjustly detained and allow for a peaceful return to democracy in accordance with the wishes of the people of Burma."
At the State Department, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that "these reprehensible acts of violence further exemplify the regime's complete disregard for human rights and the rule of law."
Myanmar remains mired in civil unrest since a military coup toppled the country's civilian-led government in February 2021.