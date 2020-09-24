ສັດຕູ ແລະພວກກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳ ອິນເຕີແນັດ ອາດເຮັດໃຫ້ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ສຫລ ປີ 2020 ຕົກຢູ່ໃນອັນຕະລາຍ

ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພການເລືອກຕັ້ງສະຫະລັດ ກຳລັງກຽມໃຫ້ ສາທາລະ

ນະຊົນອາເມຣິກັນຮັບຮູ້ກັບສະພາບການ ທີ່ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນຊະນິດໃໝ່ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນວັນທີ 3 ພະຈິກ ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ໂດຍຈະສົ່ງຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ ຜິດພາດອອກໄປບໍ່

ເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງຫຼັງຈາກການການປ່ອນບັດລົງຄະ ແນນສຽງປິດລົງແລ້ວ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້

ເກີດຄວາມສົງໄສຕໍ່ຜົນແລະຂັ້ນຕອນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນ

ບັດພາກັນລໍຖ້າເພື່ອຮຽນຮູ້ວ່າໃຜ ຈະນຳພາປະເທດຊາດ ໃນອີກສີ່ປີຂ້າງໜ້າ.

ໂດຍເຮັດໃຫ້ເລື້ອງນີ້ ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເຕືອນວ່າ ອາດເກີດ

ການໂຈມຕີ ຊຶ່ງມີທ່າທາງວ່າຈະຢູ່ໃນຂອບເຂດທີ່ກວ້າງຂວາງ ໂດຍຈະແນໃສ່ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້

ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນມີຄວາມສົງໄສຕໍ່ຂໍ້ມູນໃດໆທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບ ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນແຕ່່ມາຈາກແຫຼ່ງ

ທີ່ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້.



ອົງການສັນຕິບານກາງ ຫຼື FBI ແລະອົງການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພທາງອິນເຕີແນັດ ແລະ

ຄວາມປອດໄພທາງຂໍ້ມູນຂ່າວສານ ຫຼື CISA ໄດ້ອອກປະກາດເຕືອນ ຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການຕໍ່ສາທາລະນະຊົນ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ວ່າ “ບັນດາພວກກໍ່ກວນຕ່າງປະ

ເທດ ແລະພວກອາຊະຍາກຳທາງອິນເຕີແນັດ ອາດສາມາດສ້າງເວັບໄຊໃໝ່ ປ່ຽນເວັບໄຊ

ທີ່ມີຢູ່ແລ້ວນັ້ນ ແລະສ້າງ ຫຼືແບ່ງປັນຂ່າວທາງສື່ສັງຄົມ ເພື່ອເຜີຍແຜ່ຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ຜິດ”

ການປະກາດກ່າວວ່າ “ອົງການ FBI ແລະອົງການ CISA ຂໍຮຽກຮ້ອງ ໃຫ້ສາ ທາລະນະ

ຊົນອາເມຣິກັນຈົ່ງພາກັນຊັ່ງຊາຢ່າງຈິງຈັງເບິ່ງແຫຼ່ງຕ່າງໆຂອງຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບ ແລະ

ຊອກຫາບ່ອນທີ່ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນ ຈາກແຫຼ່ງທີ່ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ເຊັ່ນວ່າ

ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດແລະເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທ້ອງຖິ່ນ. ນອກ ນັ້ນ ສາທາລະນະຊົນຍັງລະມັດລະວັງ

ວ່າ ພວກກໍ່ກວນຕ່າງປະເທດຫຼືອາດຊະ ຍາກຳທາງອິນເຕີແນັດຫາກສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ຢ່າງ

ສຳເລັດໃນການປ່ຽນແປງເວັບ ໄຊພົວພັນກັບການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ມີ ແລະບັນດາລະບົບ

ພາຍໃນຍັງບໍ່ທັນມີ ການແຊກແຊງເທື່ອ.”

ຄວາມຢ້ານກົວນີ້ບໍ່ແມ່ນເລື້ອງໃໝ່. ນັບເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍເດືອນມາແລ້ວ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າຮັກ

ສາຄວາມປອດໄພການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ ແລະລັດ ໄດ້ພະ ຍາຍາມກະກຽມ

ບັນດາຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ໂດຍແຈ້ງໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າຮູ້ວ່າ ເພາະຄາດ ວ່າຈະມີການປ່ອນບັດ

ລົງຄະແນນສຽງທາງໄປສະນີເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ເນື່ອງຈາກການແຜ່ ລະບາດຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ

ຈຶ່ງອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍມື້ ກ່ອນທີ່ຈະຮູ້ຜູ້ຊະນະ ການເລືອຕັ້ງ ທີ່ສາມາດປະກາດອອກ

ມາໄດ້.

U.S. election security officials are bracing the American public for a new type of worst-case scenario for the Nov. 3 presidential election — a flood of disinformation in the hours after the polls close, casting doubt on the results and on the process itself, as voters wait to learn who will lead the country for the next four years.

Making matters more precarious, officials warn the potential attacks are likely to be pervasive, designed to make Americans suspicious of any information they get, even from normally trusted sources.

“Foreign actors and cybercriminals could create new websites, change existing websites, and create or share corresponding social media content to spread false information,” the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Information Security Agency (CISA) warned in a public service announcement issued late Tuesday.

“The FBI and CISA urge the American public to critically evaluate the sources of the information they consume and to seek out reliable and verified information from trusted sources, such as state and local election officials,” the announcement said. “The public should also be aware that if foreign actors or cybercriminals were able to successfully change an election-related website, the underlying data and internal systems would remain uncompromised.”

The fears are not new. For months, federal and state election security officials have been trying to prepare voters, telling them that because of an expected increase in the use of mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic, it could be days before a presidential election winner can be declared.

U.S. counterintelligence officials have also warned in recent months that countries like China, Russia and Iran, as well as other cyber actors, have been carrying out influence operations to “undermine the American people’s confidence in our democratic process.”