ຜູ້ໃຫຍ່ຄົນນຶ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ສັກຢາກັນພະຍາດ ໃນລັດນິວເມັກຊິໂກ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລ້ວຖືກກວດພົບວ່າ ຕິດພະຍາດໝາກສຸກ

ພົນລະເມືອງຂອງລັດນິວເມັກຊິໂກ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ຖືກກວດພົບຕິດພະຍາດໝາຍສຸກ ໜ່ວຍງານສາທາລະນະສຸກຂອງລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ເຊິ່ງເປັນຂີດໝາຍການເສຍຊີວິດທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບພະຍາດໝາກສຸກ ລາຍທີສອງຢູ່ສະຫະລັດ ໃນຮອບຫຼາຍກວ່ານຶ່ງທົດສະວັດ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີສ.

ຄົນເຈັບຜູ້ໃຫຍ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ ບໍ່ໄດ້ສັກຢາກັນພະຍາດ ແລະບໍ່ໄດ້ສະແຫວງຫາການຮັກສາປິ່ນປົວ ກ່ອນທີ່ລາວເສຍຊີວິດ ທັງເປັນຜູ້ທຳອິດເສຍຊີວິດທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບພະຍາດໝາກສຸກ ໃນລັດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນຮອບຫຼາຍກວ່າ 40 ປີຜ່ານມາ ອີງຕາມ ທ່ານເດວິດ ມຼໍແກນ, ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປະຊາສຳພັນປະຈຳໜ່ວຍງານສາທາລະນະສຸກຂອງນິວເມັກຊິໂກ.

ທ່ານມຼໍແກນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ສາເຫດຂອງການເສຍຊີວິດ ຍັງຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການສືບສວນສອບສວນຢູ່ໂດຍເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສັນນະສູດດ້ານການແພດຂອງລັດ.

ການເສຍຊີວິດຄັ້ງນີ້ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຈຳນວນໃສ່ກໍລະນີຂອງພະຍາດໝາກສຸກເປັນ 10 ກໍລະນີ ທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນເຂດເມືອງ ລີອາ ຄາວຕີ, ຕັ້ງຢູ່ຕິດກັບເຂດເມືອງ ເກນສ໌ ຄາວຕີ ຂອງລັດເທັກຊັສ ບ່ອນທີ່ມີຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ກໍລະນີກ່ຽວກັບໝາກສຸກ ແລະມີລາຍງານການເສຍຊີວິດນຶ່ງໃນເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ສັກຢາກັນພະຍາດ.

ການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດນີ້ ຖືວ່າເປັນການລະບາດຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຄັ້ງນຶ່ງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນຊ່ວງທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເປັນການທົດສອບ ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານຣອບເບີດ ແອັຟ ເຄັນເນດີ ຈູເນຍ ຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄວາມສົງໄສກ່ຽວກັບການສັກຢາກັນພະຍາດມາຍາວນານ.

ໃນກອງປະຊຸມຄະນະລັດຖະບານ ເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນ ທ່ານເຄັນເນດີ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຄວາມສຳຄັນຕໍ່ຂ່າວທີ່ວ່າ ເດັກນ້ອຍໄວຮ່ຳຮຽນ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນພະຍາດໝາກສຸກ ໂດຍເອີ້ນການລະບາດເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ ວ່າ ເປັນເລື້ອງທຳມະດາ ແລະບໍ່ເອີ່ຍເຖິງບົດບາດຂອງການສັກຢາປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດໝາກສຸກແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດເລີຍ.

ຕະຫຼອດທ້າຍສັບປະດາ ທ່ານເຄັນເນດີ ໄດ້ຂຽນບົດຄວາມເຫັນນຶ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກ ເຜີຍແຜ່ຢູ່ ໂທລະພາບຊ່ອງ Fox News ທີ່ວ່າ ໄດ້ໂຄສະນາສົ່ງເສີມບົດບາດຂອງການສັກຢາປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດ ຫາກແຕ່ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຄວາມສຳຄັນຕໍ່ບົດບາດຂອງຢາກັນພະຍາດ ໂດຍບອກພວກຜູ້ປົກຄອງການສັກຢາປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດ ເປັນການເລືອກຂອງສ່ວນບຸກຄົນ ແລະຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າປຶກສາກັບໝໍຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

A New Mexico resident who has died, tested positive for measles, the state health department said on Thursday, marking the second measles-related death in the United States in more than a decade.

The unvaccinated adult patient did not seek medical care before death and was the first measles-related death in the state in more than 40 years, according to David Morgan, Public Information Officer for the New Mexico Department of Health.

The cause of death is still under investigation by the state medical examiner, Morgan said.

The death brings to 10 the number of measles cases that occurred in Lea County, located adjacent to Gaines County, Texas, where more than 100 cases and one death in an unvaccinated child have been reported.

The outbreak, one of the largest the United States has seen in the past decade, has put U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a longtime vaccine skeptic, to the test.

In a Cabinet meeting last week, Kennedy initially downplayed news that a school-aged child had died of measles, calling such outbreaks ordinary and failing to mention the role of vaccination to prevent measles.

Over the weekend, Kennedy published an opinion piece on Fox News that promoted the role of vaccination, but downplayed the role of vaccines by telling parents vaccination was a personal choice and urging them to consult with their physician.