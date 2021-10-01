ສະຫະລັດ ມອບເຄື່ອງຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ແກ່ແຮງງານລາວ ກັບຄືນປະເທດ ຢູ່ສູນຈຳກັດບໍລິເວນ ໃນແຂວງຄຳມ່ວນ ແລະສະຫວັນນະເຂດ

ສະຫະລັດບໍລິຈາກອາຫານແຫ້ງແລະຊຸດອະນາໄມໃນມູນຄ່າຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ພັນໂດລາ ໃຫ້ແກ່ຄະນະກໍາມະການຄຸ້ມຄອງໄພພິບັດແຂວງຄໍາມ່ວນແລະແຂວງສະຫວັນນະເຂດ ໃນວັນທີ 28 ກັນຍາຜ່ານມານີ້. ອາຫານແຫ້ງແລະຊຸດອະນາ ໄມ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ໂດຍທຶນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອລ້າ ຂອງອົງການພັດທະນາສາກົນປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື USAID ຜ່ານການຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດໂດຍ ອົງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອເດັກ ປະຈໍາ ສປປ ລາວ ຈະຖືກແຈກຢາຍໃຫ້ແກ່ສູນຈຳກັດບໍລິເວນ ໃນສອງແຂວງເປົ້າໝາຍ ກໍຄືແຂວງຄຳມ່ວນ ແລະແຂວງສະຫວັນນະເຂດ ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນແຮງງານລາວ ທີ່ເດີນທາງກັບຄືນປະເທດ.

ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ສປປ ລາວ ກຳລັງປະສົບກັບບັນຫາ ການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຂອງຜູ້ຈຳກັດບໍລິເວນທີ່ສູນທັງ ສອງດັ່ງກ່າວ ເຊິ່ງໃນຂະນະນີ້ມີຢູ່ປະມານ 7,500 ຄົນ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນແຮງງານລາວທີ່ຖືກສົ່ງກັບຈາກປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານ ແລະໃນຈຳນວນນັ້ນເກືອບເຄິ່ງໜຶ່ງແມ່ນແມ່ຍິງ. ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຂອງອົງການ USAID ຄັ້ງນີ້ຈະ ຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ພວກທີ່ຢູ່ໃນສູນຈໍາກັດບໍລິເວນຈະສາມາດເຂົ້າ ເຖິງສະບຽງອາຫານ ແລະການຮັກສາສຸຂະນາໄມທີ່ຈຳເປັນ ໃນໄລຍະການກັກໂຕຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ໃນການສະໜັບສະໜູນດັ່ງກ່າວ ແຕ່ລະຄົນແມ່ນຈະໄດ້ຮັບຊຸດບັນຈຸພັນ ທີ່ປະກອບ ໄປດ້ວຍໜ້າກາກອະນາໄມ ສະບູ ເຈລລ້າງມື ເຄື່ອງໃຊ້ສອຍທີ່ຈຳເປັນ ຜະລິດຕະພັນເຄື່ອງປຸງ ອາຫານກະປ໋ອງ ແລະ ນ້ຳດື່ມ.

ທ່ານ ປອ. ປີເຕີ ເຮມອນ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ຊົມ ເຊີຍລັດຖະບານ ສປປ ລາວ ຕໍ່ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໃນການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພແກ່ປະຊາຊົນລາວໃຫ້ປອດໄພ ຈາກພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ແລະ ໄດ້ຍົກໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວ ຂອງການເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມມືແບບກວມ ລວມລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ສປປ ລາວ ເຊິ່ງໃນປີນີ້ກໍແມ່ນຄົບ ຮອບ 5 ປີ ສາຍພົວພັນດັ່ງກ່າວ. ທ່ານເຮມອນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາພູມໃຈທີ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ທີ່ທ່ວງທັນ ກັບຄວາມຮຽກຮ້ອງຕ້ອງການ ການສະໜັບສະໜູນຄັ້ງນີ້ ຈະຊ່ວຍສະໜອງອາຫານແລະຊຸດອະນາໄມທີ່ຈຳເປັນສຳລັບແຮງງານລາວ ທີ່ກັບຄືນປະເທດໃນຊ່ວງໄລຍະເວລາທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກແບບນີ້. ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ຈະສືບຕໍ່ຮ່ວມມືກັບ ສປປ ລາວ ເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂຜົນກະທົບ ທີ່ເກີດຈາກ ການແຜ່ລະບາດ ຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ບໍ່ວ່າຈະເປັນຜົນກະທົ ບຕໍ່ສຸຂະພາບ ເສດຖະກິດ ຫຼືການສຶກສາຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ທັງນີ້ກໍເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ ສປປ ລາວ ສາມາດຟື້ນໂຕໄດ້ດີຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ ສິ້ນສຸດການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19”.

ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອນີ້ ແມ່ນໜຶ່ງໃນຫຼາຍໆຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈາກສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາໃຫ້ແກ່ ສປປ ລາວ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຜົນກະທົບ ຈາກການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19. ນັບແຕ່ເລີ່ມມີການລະບາດ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ເປັນມູນຄ່າລວມປະມານ 10 ລ້ານໂດລາສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອສະ ໜັບສະໜູນລັດຖະບານລາວໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບພະຍາດດັ່ງກ່າວ. ໃນເດືອນ ກໍລະ ກົດ ປີ 2021 ສະຫະລັດກໍໄດ້ບໍລິຈາກ ຢາວັກຊີນ Johnson & Johnson ຫຼາຍກວ່າໜຶ່ງລ້ານໂດສ ໃຫ້ແກ່ ສປປ ລາວ ເຊິ່ງມັນເປັນສ່ວນໜຶ່ງຂອງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໃນການທີ່ຈະຢຸດຢັ້ງການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດດັ່ງກ່າວໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ຈາກອົງການ USAID ໄດ້ສະໜັບສະ ໜູນ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການຝຶກອົບ ຮົມພະນັກງານແຖວໜ້າ ແພດໝໍ ທັງຍັງສະໜອງອຸປະກອນການແພດ ແລະ ຫ້ອງທົດລອງ, ສົ່ງເສີມການເປີດໂຮງຮຽນຄືນໃຫມ່ຢ່າງປອດໄພ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ເດັກນ້ອຍໃນທົ່ວ ສປປ ລາວ ໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ການຮຽນຢ່າງປອດໄພ. ອົງການ USAID ຍັງເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດ ກັບລັດຖະບານລາວ ໂດຍຜ່ານຫຼາຍແຜນງານທີ່ໄດ້ອອກແບບມາເພື່ອປັບປຸງວຽກງານໂພຊະນາການ ນ້ຳ ແລະສຸຂະນາໄມ ທັງຍັງອຳນວຍຄວາມສະດວກທາງດ້ານການຄ້າ ແລະການລົງທຶນ ສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງໃຫ້ກົດໝາຍ ຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຜົນກະທົບຈາກການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງພະ ຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງໃຫ້ລະບົບການສຶກສາ ແລະ ຕ້ານການຄ້າມະນຸດໃນປະເທດລາວ.

Khammouane and Savannakhet Provinces — On September 28, 2021, the United States donated food and hygiene packages valued at over $100,000 USD to the Provincial Emergency Operations Committees in Khammouane and Savannakhet provinces. The supplies, funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) through Save the Children in Laos, will be distributed to quarantine centers to support returning migrants in the two provinces.

Currently, Lao PDR is experiencing high occupancy rates in quarantine centers, with approximately 7,500 people in quarantine, of whom almost half are women. The donation from USAID will ensure that people in the quarantine centers have food, sanitation, and hygiene supplies. Each person will receive a package which includes a reusable mask, soap, hand sanitizer, and other hygiene supplies, as well as canned food, and drinking water.

U.S. Ambassador to Lao PDR, Dr. Peter M. Haymond, congratulated the Government of Lao PDR on its successful efforts to keep the public safe from COVID-19, and highlighted the growing U.S.-Lao Comprehensive Partnership, which commemorates its five-year anniversary this year. “We are proud of this timely donation, which will assist quarantine centers to provide essential hygiene and food supplies to migrant returnees during this difficult time.” stated Ambassador Haymond. “The United States will continue to partner with the Lao PDR to address the impacts of COVID-19 on health, the economy, and education, all of which will help Lao PDR build back better beyond the pandemic.”

This support is one of the many contributions from the United States to the Lao PDR to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the United States has provided assistance valued at over US$10 million to support the Lao government in the fight against COVID-19. In July 2021, the United States donated more than one million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the Lao PDR as part of President Biden’s efforts to end the pandemic around the world. Prior assistance from USAID supported Lao PDR to train frontline workers, nurses, and doctors, provide medical and laboratory equipment, reopen schools safely and help children throughout Lao PDR continue to learn. USAID works in close collaboration with the Lao PDR government through a wide range of programs designed to improve health, nutrition, and water, sanitation, and hygiene, facilitate trade and investment, strengthen the rule of law, mitigate the impact of COVID-19, strengthen the education system, and counter trafficking in persons in Laos.