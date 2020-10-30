ສະຫະລັດ ເປັນເຈົ້າພາບ ຈັດກອງປະຊຸມທຸລະກິດ ອິນໂດ-ປາຊິຟິກ ໃນລາວ

ສະຖານທູດສະຫະລັດ ປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງວຽງຈັນໄດ້ຈັດກອງປະຊຸມຂຶ້ນໃນວັນທີ 29 ຕຸລາ ເຊິ່ງມີຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຈາກລັດຖະບານ ເອກະຊົນ ແລະ ພາກສ່ວນທີ່ບໍ່ຫວັງຜົນກຳໄລ ເຊິ່ງກອງປະຊຸມດັ່ງກ່າວ ຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນຄຽງຄູ່ກັບກອງປະຊຸມການດຳເນີນທຸລະກິດໃນພາກພື້ນອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກ ປະຈຳປີ 2020 ທີ່ຈັດຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງຮາໂນ່ຍ ປະເທດຫວຽດນາມ. ກອງປະຊຸມທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງວຽງຈັນ ປະກອບມີການເບິ່ງຖ່າຍທອດສົດ ກ່ຽວກັບຫົວຂໍ້ການເຮັດທຸລະກິດໃນພາກພື້ນອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກ ຈາກ ກອງປະຊຸມທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງຮາໂນ່ຍ ແລະ ການສົນທະນາກ່ຽວ ກັບການເຮັດທຸລະກິດໃນ ສປປ ລາວໂດຍສະເພາະ. ທ່ານ ປອ. ປີເຕີ ເຮມອນ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ກຽດເປັນປະທານໃນກອງປະຊຸມດັ່ງກ່າວ. ຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໄດ້ວິເຄາະ ໂອກາດດ້ານການຄ້າ ແລະ ການລົງທຶນສາກົນ ຊ່ວງຫຼັງວິກິດການ ໂຄວິດ-19 ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ໃຫ້ແກ່ທຸລະກິດອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ສາກົນ.

ທ່ານເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ເຮມອນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສະຫະລັດ ອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ບູລິມະສິດສູງກ່ຽວກັບການລົງທຶນຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ ທີ່ມີຄຸນະພາບສູງ ໃນພາກພື້ນ ອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກ. ພວກເຮົາຈະສືບຕໍ່ ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບ ລັດຖະບານລາວ ແລະ ພາກເອກະຊົນ ເພື່ອສ້າງສະພາບແວດລ້ອມ ທີ່ເອື້ອອຳນວຍຕໍ່ການເຮັດທຸລະກິດ ແລະ ສະໜັບສະໜູນເວທີການສົນທະນາປຶກສາຫາລື ລະຫວ່າງພາກລັດ ແລະ ເອກະຊົນແບບໂປ່ງໃສຍິ່ງຂຶ້ນເຊິ່ງຈະມີຜົນປະໂຫຍດໃຫ້ແກ່ການສ້າງໂອກາດໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດານັກລົງທຶນຕ່າງປະເທດ ລວມທັງບໍລິສັດຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ເພື່ອປະກອບ ສ່ວນເຂົ້າໃນການພັດທະນາເສດຖະກິດ - ສັງຄົມ ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ.”

ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້ລົງທຶນໃນພາກພື້ນອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ. ໃນປີ 2019 ຈຳນວນການລົງທຶນສະສົມໂດຍກົງຂອງ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາໃນພາກພື້ນນີ້ມີມູນຄ່າຫຼາຍກ່ວາ 955 ຕື້ໂດລາ ເຊິ່ງຫຼາຍກ່ວາທົບເຄິ່ງນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 2007. ເຊິ່ງອາຊຽນແມ່ນຈັດຢູ່ໃນອັນດັບຕົ້ນໆ ທີ່ມີການລົງທຶນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໂດຍການລົງທຶນສະສົມທັງໝົດຫຼາຍກ່ວາ 338 ຕື້ໂດລາ ໃນປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສົນທະນາທາງໃກກັບບັນດາເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ 4 ທ່ານຈາກບັນດາປະເທດລຸ່ມແມ່ນໍ້າຂອງ ທ່ານເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ເຮມອນ ຍັງໄດ້ເນັ້ນໃຫ້ເຖິງທີ່ຕັ້ງຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະ ປະຊາກອນທີ່ໜຸ່ມນ້ອຍ ເຊິ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ ສປປ ລາວ ສາມາດເຂົ້າຫາຕະຫຼາດທົ່ວພາກພື້ນໄດ້ແບບມີຍຸດທະສາດ. ສິ່ງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ແມ່ນຜົນດີທີ່ ສປປ ລາວ ສາມາດຜັກດັນເພື່ອດຶງດູດເອົານັກລົງທຶນຕ່າງປະເທດທີ່ຫຼາກຫຼາຍ ແລະ ມີຄຸນະພາບສູງ. ບັນດາສຳມະນາກອນຍັງໄດ້ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງໂອກາດໃນການສົ່ງອອກສິນຄ້າ ຈາກ ສປປ ລາວ ໄປສູ່ອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ 240 ເປີເຊັນ ນັບແຕ່ປີ 2009.

ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ບັນດາເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານຈາກພາກພື້ນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮ່ວມມືກັນພາຍໃຕ້ຫຼັກການທີ່ວ່າ ການຄ້າທີ່ເສລີ ທ່ຽງທຳ ແລະຕ່າງຝ່າຍຕ່າງໄດ້ຮັບ ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ ສະພາບແວດລ້ອມການດຳເນີນທຸລະກິດແບບເປີດກ້ວາງ ນະໂຍ ບາຍທີ່ມີການສົ່ງເສີມນະວັດຕະກຳໃໝ່ ແລະການປົກຄອງທີ່ໂປ່ງໃສ ແມ່ນເປົ້າ ໝາຍທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີຮ່ວມກັນ ເຊິ່ງຈະປະສົບຜົນໄດ້ໂດຍຜ່ານການຮ່ວມມືແບບຍືນ ຍົງ ແລະມີຄວາມໝາຍ. ການພັດທະນາແບບມີນະວັດຕະກຳ ຍືນຍົງ ທົ່ວພາກ ພື້ນ ຈະມີຄວາມສຳຄັນຕໍ່ການຈະເລີນເຕີບໂຕຂອງເສດຖະກິດໂລກໃນສະຕະວັດທີ 21. ພາຍໃຕ້ຄວາມມຸ່ງໝັ້ນຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ອາເມຣິກາ ໃນການຂະຫຍາຍໂອກາດ ແລະ ຄວາມຈະເລີນຮຸ່ງເຮືອງ ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາຍັງໄດ້ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນຫຼາຍໂຄງການ ເພື່ອປັບປຸງວຽກງານສາທາລະນະສຸກ ແລະ ການສຶກສາ ການພັດທະນາເສດຖະກິດແບບໂປ່ງໃສ ແລະການປົກ ຄອງລັດດ້ວຍກົດໝາຍ.

The Embassy of the United States of America in Vientiane brought together on October 29 senior representatives from government, industry, and the non-profit sector for a major event linked to the 2020 Indo-Pacific Business Forum, which is being held in Hanoi, Vietnam. The Vientiane event, which included virtual viewing of keynote Business Forum addresses about the Indo-Pacific region and in-person panel discussions focused on the Lao PDR, was chaired by U.S. Ambassador to Laos Dr. Peter M. Haymond. Participants analyzed trade and foreign investment opportunities post-COVID-19 in the Lao PDR for U.S. and international businesses.

“The United States prioritizes high-quality U.S. direct investment and economic engagement throughout the Indo-Pacific region,” said Ambassador Haymond. “We will continue to partner with the Lao government and private sector to further enhance the business environment and promote transparent public-private dialogue, thereby creating more opportunities for foreign investors, including American companies, to contribute to socio-economic development in Laos.”

No country has invested more in the Indo-Pacific than the United States. In 2019, the cumulative value of U.S. direct investment in the region reached $955 billion – more than doubling since 2007. Notably, ASEAN is the top destination for that direct investment, with over $338 billion cumulative direct investment as of last year.

During a virtual panel discussion with four other U.S. ambassadors in the Mekong sub-region, Ambassador Haymond emphasized that Laos’ central location and youthful population make it strategically placed to access markets across the region. These are all advantages that Laos can leverage as it seeks to attract diverse, high-quality foreign investment. Panelists also highlighted opportunities for the Lao PDR to grow exports to the United States, which have already increased by 240% since 2009

The United States and its regional partners are united by the principle that free, fair, and reciprocal trade, open investment environments, innovation-enabling policies, and transparent governance are shared values that can only be successfully upheld through enduring and meaningful partnerships. Ensuring innovative, resilient, and sustainable development throughout the region will be critical for continued global economic prosperity in the 21st century. As part of the U.S. commitment to expanding opportunity and prosperity in Lao PDR, the United States also funds programs to improve health and education and supports the Lao government and people in promoting transparent economic governance and the rule of law.