ນັກສືບສວນສອບສວນ ອັງກິດ ກຳລັງປະເມີນ ຫຼັກຖານຈາກ ບໍລິສັດ Cambridge Analytica

ພວກນັກວາງຫຼັກການຂອງອັງກິດ ພາກັນກ່າວ ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ວ່າ ພວກຕົນຈະພິສູດ

ຫຼັກຖານທີ່ໄດ້ຮິບໂຮມມາໄດ້ ຢູ່ທີ່ສຳນັກງານຂອງບໍລິສັດຄົ້ນຄວ້າຂໍ້ມູນ ແຄມບຣິຈ

ອານາລິຕິກາ "Cambridge Analytica" ກ່ອນແລ້ວຈຶ່ງຈະຕັດສິນວ່າ “ຈະເອົາບາດ

ກ້າວແນວໃດ” ຕໍ່ໄປ. ພວກນັກສືບສວນອັງກິດໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປຍັງສຳນັກງານຂອງບໍລິສັດດັ່ງ

ກ່າວທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ລອນດອນ ໃນວັນສຸກຜ່ານມາ. ບໍລິສັດ Cambridge Analytica

ພວມຕົກຢູ່ ໃນທ່າມກາງຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ໃຊ້ຂໍ້ມູນສ່ວນ

ຕົວຂອງຜູ້ຄົນຈຳນວນຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນ ຈາກເຄືອຄ່າຍສັງຄົມ ເຟສບຸກ.

ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ທ່ານນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ອະນຸຍາດໃນວັນສຸກຜ່ານມາ ໂດຍອອກໃບສັ່ງຄົ້ນ ໃຫ້ແກ່

ຫ້ອງການຂອງອົງການຮິບໂຮມຂໍ້ມູນຂອງອັງກິດ ICO. ໄດ້ມີນັກສືບສວນຫຼາຍກວ່າ

ສິບຄົນ ໄປໃຊ້ເວລາປະມານເຈັດຊົ່ວໂມງໃນບໍລິສັດັ່ງກ່າວ ກ່ອນຈະໜີອອກໄປ ໃນ

ຕອນເຊົ້າວັນເສົາວານນີ້.

ອົງການ ICO ເວົ້າວ່າ ຕົນຈະ “ພິຈາລະນາເບິ່ງຫຼັກຖານກ່ອນ ກ່ອນຈະຕັດສີນໃຈວ່າ

ຈະເອົາບາດກ້າວຕໍ່ໄປ ແລະຈະລົງຄວາມເຫັນແນວໃດ.

ອົງການ ICO ເວົ້າຕື່ມວ່າ “ນີ້ເປັນພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ຂອງການສືບສວນສອບສວນຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່

ໂດຍ ອົງການ ICO ເຂົ້າໄປໃນການໃຊ້ຂໍ້ມູນສ່ວນຕົວ ແລະການວິເຄາະຕ່າງໆ ໂດຍ

ການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງທາງການເມືອງ ໂດຍພັກການເມືອງ ໂດຍບໍລິສັດ ສື່ສັງຄົມ ແລະ

ພວກນັກສະແດງຕ່າງໆ.

ທ່ານນາງ ເອລິຊາເບັດ ເດັນແຮັມ "Elizabeth Denham" ຫົວໜ້າບໍລິສັຂໍ້ມູນຂ່າວ

ສານ ພວມສັນລະສູດເບິ່ງ ຂໍ້ກ່າວອ້າງກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ບໍລິສັດຄົ້ນຄວ້າດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຮັບມາ

ຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍ ຂໍ້ມູນສ່ວນຕົວຈາກເຟດບຸກຫຼືບໍ່.

British regulators said Saturday they were examining evidence gathered at the offices of data research firm Cambridge Analytica before determining their "next steps."



British investigators entered the firm's London offices late Friday. Cambridge Analytica is at the center of controversy over the alleged use of millions of people's personal data from the Facebook social network.



A judge granted on Friday a search warrant requested by Britain's Information Commissioners Office (ICO). More than a dozen investigators spent about seven hours at the firm before leaving early Saturday.



ICO said it will "consider the evidence before deciding the next steps and coming to any conclusions."



"This is one part of a larger investigation by the ICO into the use of personal data and analytics by political campaigns, parties, social media companies and other commercial actors," it said.



Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham is investigating claims the research firm illegally acquired the personal data from Facebook.



The research firm is alleged to have illegally used the data of an estimated 50 million Facebook users to build profiles for U.S. political campaigns, including the presidential campaign of Donald Trump.



But the company denies any wrongdoing. While Chief Executive Alexander Nix has been suspended, acting CEO Alexander Tayler said Friday in a statement, "We in no way resemble the politically motivated and unethical company that some have sought to portray."