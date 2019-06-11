ອົງ​ການກອງ​ທຶ​ນ​ເດັກຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ດ້ານ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ແລະການ​ເມືອງ​ໃນເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ກຳ​ລັງ​ມີ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ​ຕໍ່​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ຫລາຍ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ. Lisa Schlein, ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານຈາກ​ນະ​ຄອນເຈ​ເນ​ວາ (Geneva) ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາເຄີຍ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຮັ່ງ​ມີ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ, ໂດຍ​ເຄີຍຖື​ເປັນຕົວແບບໃນ​ຂະ​ແໜງ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ ແລະ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການທີ່​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ດ້ານ​ອື່ນໆ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ. ມັນ​ຍັງເຄີຍ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນຶ່ງ ​ທີ່​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍສາ​ມາດ​ມີ​ຄວາມຈະເລີນ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕດີ. ສະ​ພາບການ​ອັນນັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ໄປ​ຢ່າງ​ຫລວງ​ຫລາຍ.



ອົງການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ຄາ​ດ​ຄະ​ເນ​ວ່າ ນຶ່ງ​ສ່ວນ​ສາມ​ຂອງ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍຈຳ​ນວນ 10 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ ​ໃນເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ແມ່ນ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ດ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ. ອົງ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນັ້ນຂາດ​ອາ​ຫານ​ທີ່​ມີ​ທາດ​ບຳ​ລຸງພື້ນ​ຖານ, ຂາດການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ດ້ານ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ ແລະດ້ານ​ການ​ສຶກ​ສາ.

ອົງ​ການກອງ​ທຶ​ນເດັກຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ຫລື UNICEF ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ຢ້ານ​ວ່າ ການ​ຂາດ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຂົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ທີ່​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ຂອງ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ ກຳ​ລັງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຂົາ ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ອ່ອນ​ແອເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ແລະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນຢູ່ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ ​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບທີ່ສ່ຽງຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ໂຄ​ສົກ​ອົງ​ການ UNICEF, ທ່ານ ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ຕົ​ຟ ບູ​ເລຍຣັກ (Christophe Boulierac) ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຂອງວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ດ້ານ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ແລະດ້ານ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ໃນເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາໂດຍ​ລວມແລ້ວ​ ລ້ວນ​ແຕ່​ປາ​ກົດ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນຢ່າງ​ຖ້ວມ​ລົ້ນ.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົວ​ຢ່າງ​ເຊັ່ນ, ອັດ​ຕາ​ການ​ຕາຍ​ຂອງ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ຕ່ຳ​ກວ່າ 5 ປີ ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຫລາຍກວ່າ​ສອງ​ເທົ່າ​ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປີ 2014 ຫາ 2017.



ທ່ານ ບູ​ເລຍ​ຣັກ (Boulierac) ກ່າວດັ່ງ​ນີ້:"ອັດ​ຕາ​ການ​ຕາຍ​ຂອງ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ຕ່ຳ​ກວ່າ 5 ປີ ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຈາກ 14 ຄົນ ຕໍ່ ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ 1,000 ຄົນ ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ມາ ຢູ່​ໃນ 2010 ຫາ 2011 ມາ​ເປັນ 31 ຄົນ ຕໍ່ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ 1,000 ທີ່​ເກີດ​ມາ ໃນ​ປີ 2017."



ນອກ​ຈາກນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ​ຍັງ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ​ມີ​ການ​ບັນ​ທຶກ​ໄວ້​ວ່າ ມີເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ 190 ລາຍ ​ສົງ​ໄສວ່າ​ເປັນ​ໂຣກ​ຄໍ​ຕີບ ແລະ 558 ລາຍ​ ສົງ​ໄສວ່າ​ເປັນ​ໂຣ​ໄຂ້​ໝາກ​ແດງ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ຕົ້ນ​ປີນີ້ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ.



ອົງ​ການ UNICEF ຍັງ​ເວົ້າ​ອີກວ່າ ລະ​ບົບ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ​ຂອງເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ແມ່ນບໍ່ສາ​ມາດ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານໄດ້. ກອງ​ທຶນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໝໍແລະ​ພະ​ຍາ​ບານ​ຫລາຍ​ຄົນ ໄດ້​ໜີ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄປ ​ຍ້ອນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຊມ​ລົງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ. ອົງ​ການ UNICEF ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ ການ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ຢຸກ​ຢາ​ ແມ່ນ​ຂາດ​ເຂີນ ແລະ​ສູນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ດ້ານ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກສາ​ມາດ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານໃນ​ລະ​ດັບຕ່ຳ​ຫຼາຍ.

ອົງ​ການ UNICEF ໄດ້​ເນັ້ນ​ຢ້ຳ​ວ່າ ສະ​ພາບ​ການແມ່ນ​ຂີ້ຮ້າຍຫລາຍ ແລະ​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ​ຕ່າງໆ ຂາດ​ອຸ​ປະ​ກອນ​ຫລາຍ ​ເຖິງ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ວ່າ ແມ່​ຍິງ​ທີ່​ໄປ​ເກີດ​ລູກຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ເອົາອຸ​ປະ​ກອນ​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ປະ​ສູດໄປ​ນຳ​ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າໄປ​ເຂົ້າ​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ​ເພື່ອ​ເກີດ​ລູກ.

ອົງ​ການ UNICEF ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ​ຕົນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເພີ້ມການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ດ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳໃຫ້ແກ່​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ຢູ່​ໃນເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ. ນັບ​ແຕ່​ຕົ້ນ​ປີ​ນີ້ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນມາ ກອງ​ທຶນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງວັດ​ຖຸ​ດ້ານ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ 55 ໂຕນໄປ​ຊ່ວຍ​ປະ​ເທດນັ້ນ ແລະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຫລາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ ​ເຂົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ນ້ຳ​ດື່ມ​ທີ່​ປອດ​ໄພ ແລະ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ດ້ານ​ອື່ນໄດ້​.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງ​ການແມ່ນ​ສູງທີ່​ສຸດ, ອົງ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ດ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ໄດ້ພໍ​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ. ອົງ​ການນັ້ນກ່າວ​ມ້ວນ​ທ້າຍ​ວ່າ ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ຫລາຍ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນຕ້ອງການ​ການ​ສັກ​ຢາ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ພະ​ຍາດ, ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ, ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ດື່ມ​ນ້ຳ​ທີ່​ປອດ​ໄພ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ ແຕ່​ວ່າໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ ບໍ່​ມີ​ເງິນ​ພຽງ​ພໍທີ່​ຈະ​ໄປ​ຊ່ວຍ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າໄດ້.

The U.N. children's fund says Venezuela's economic and political crisis is having a devastating impact on millions of children. Lisa Schlein reports for VOA from Geneva.



Venezuela used to be one of the richest economies in the region, considered a model in the provision of health care and other essential services for its citizens. It also was a country where children could thrive. That has changed dramatically.



The United Nations estimates one-third of Venezuela's population of 10 million children is in need of humanitarian assistance. It says they lack basic nutrition, health and education services.



The U.N. children's fund says it fears children's inability to access essential services is increasing their vulnerability and risking their health and well-being. UNICEF spokesman Christophe Boulierac says the impact of Venezuela's economic and political crisis is all too visible.



For example, he says the mortality rate for children under the age of five has more than doubled between 2014 and 2017.



BOULIERAC:

"Under-five mortality increased from 14 per 1,000 live births in 2010-2011 to 31 per 1,000 live births in 2017."



Additionally, he says 190 suspected cases of diphtheria and 558 suspected cases of measles have been recorded since the beginning of this year.



UNICEF says Venezuela's health system is broken. It says many doctors and nurses have left the country because of the deteriorating situation. It adds medicine is in short supply and medical centers are functioning at minimum capacity.



UNICEF underscores that conditions are so bad and hospitals so ill-equipped that women in labor need to bring their own midwifery supplies when they check into the hospital to have their babies.



UNICEF says it is scaling up humanitarian aid for children in Venezuela. Since the beginning of the year, it has sent 55 tons of health supplies, and provided access to safe drinking water and other essential services for hundreds of thousands of people.



While critically needed, the agency says its humanitarian operation is barely scratching the surface. It says millions of children need to be immunized, go to school, drink safe water and feel protected — though currently there is not enough money available to help them.