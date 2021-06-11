ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ 350,000 ຄົນ ໃນເຂດທິເກຣ ຂອງເອທິໂອເປຍ ຕົກຢູ່ໃນສະພາບອຶດຢາກ

ບັນດາອົງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີການຢຸດຍິງທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດທິິເກຣ ທາງພາກເໜືອ ຂອງເອທິໂອເປຍ ໃນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໂດຍເຕືອນວ່າ 350,000 ຄົນໄດ້ຕົກຢູ່ໃນສະພາບທີ່ອຶດຢາກ ແລະອີກ 2 ລ້ານຄົນ ກໍຍັງອີກພຽງບາດກ້າວນຶ່ງ ຈະມາເຖິງຈຸດນີ້.

“ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດປ່ອຍໃຫ້ເອທິໂອເປຍ ຕົກຢູ່ໃນສະພາບອຶດຢາກ. ພວກເຮົາ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ດຳເນີນການດຽວນີ້” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດ ປະຈຳສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານນາງລິນດາ ໂທມັສ-ກຣິນຟຽວ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມກ່ຽວກັບ ພາວະສຸກເສີນທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ຊຶ່ງສະຫະລັດໄດ້ ເປັນເຈົ້າພາບຮ່ວມ ກັບສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ.

ອີງຕາມລາຍງານທີ່ພິມເຜີຍແຜ່ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໂດຍຕາໜ່າງຂອງໂລກທີ່ ແນະນຳ

ບັນດາລັດຖະບານອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ແລະອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງທີ່ ບໍ່ຂຶ້ນກັບລັດຖະ

ບານຫຼື NGO ໃນການຮັບມື ກັບວິກິດການຄວາມບໍ່ປອດໄພ ທາງດ້ານອາຫານ ມີຫຼາຍ

ກວ່າ 5 ລ້ານ 5 ແສນຄົນ ກຳລັງຕົກຢູ່ໃນ ລະດັບ ຄວາມບໍ່ປອດໄພທາງດ້ານອາຫານຢູ່

ໃນເຂດທິເກຣ ແລະຂົງເຂດທີ່ເປັນເພື່ອນ ບ້ານອ້ອມແອ້ມ ເຊັ່ນອຳຮາຣາ (Amhara)

ແລະອາຟາ (Afar.)

ຂັ້ນຕອນໃນການຈັດລະດັບຄວາມປອດໄພທາງດ້ານອາຫານ ຫຼື IPC ດັ່ງທີ່ຮູ້ກັນ ເຕືອນ

ວ່າ ສະຖານະການຄາດມວ່າ ຈະຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ ຈົນຮອດເດືອນ ກັນຍາ ໂດຍສະ

ເພາະຢູ່ໃນເຂດທິເກຣ ທີ່ີໄດ້ຄາດວ່າ ມີຫຼາຍກວ່າ 400,000 ຄົນ ຈະປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບ

“ສະພາບໄພພິບັດ” ຖ້າຫາກບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ໃນທັນທີ.

ອົງການແມ່ ແລະເດັກຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດຫຼື (UNICEF) ກ່າວວ່າ ຖ້າຫາກ ບໍ່ມີການສະໜອງຕອບໃນລະດັບທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນແລ້ວ ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ 33,000 ຄົນ ທີ່ກຳລັງຂາດແຄນອາຫານຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ທີ່ເຂົ້າໄປຫາບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນ ເຂດຕ່າງໆຂອງທິເກຣນັ້ນ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມສ່ຽງສູງຕໍ່ການເສຍຊີວິດ.

“ເຮົາຈະເຮັດຢ່າງໃດກ່ຽວກັບເລືຶີ້ອງນີ້” ທີ່ທ່ານມາກສ໌ ໂລຄັອກ ຫົວໜ້າມະນຸດ ສະທຳຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ຕັ້ງຄຳຖາມ. “ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ມີຢູ່ສາມຢ່າງ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການເຮັດ ຄືພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງປັບປຸງການເຂົ້າຫາ ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງ ເພີ້ມລະດັບການປະຕິບັດງານໂດຍບັນດາອົງການຕ່າງໆ ແລະພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງ ການເງິນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ."

ການເຂົ້າໄປເຖິງຄົນທີ່ຢູ່ບ່ອນສອກຫຼີກ ແລະເຂດທີ່ຍາກຈະໄປເຖິງໄດ້ນັ້ນເປັນບັນ ຫາຢູ່ຕະຫຼອດມາ ນັບແຕ່ການຂັດແຍ້ງໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກ ລະຫວ່າງ ກຸ່ມແນວໂຮມປົດປ່ອຍປະຊາຊົນທິເກຣ (TPLF) ແລະລັດຖະບານ ຂອງນາຍົກ ລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອາບີອີ ອາເໝັດ ຂອງເອທິໂອເປຍ.

U.N. aid agencies called for a humanitarian cease-fire in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region Thursday, warning that 350,000 people are already in famine conditions there and 2 million more are just a step away.

“We cannot let Ethiopia starve. We have to act now,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said at a meeting about the humanitarian emergency co-sponsored by the United States and the European Union.

According to a report released Thursday by the global network that guides governments, the U.N. and NGOs in responding to food insecurity crises, more than 5.5 million people overall are in crisis levels of food insecurity in Tigray and the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC as it is known, warns that the situation is expected to worsen through September, especially in Tigray, with more than 400,000 people projected to face “catastrophic conditions” without immediate assistance.

The U.N. children’s agency, UNICEF, says without access to scale up their response, 33,000 severely malnourished children in currently unreachable areas of Tigray are also at high risk of death.

“What do we do about this?” asked U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock. “Well, there are only three things we need to do:We need to improve the access, we need to scale up the operational capacity of the agencies, and we need more money.”

Access to people in remote and hard-to-reach areas has been an ongoing problem since the conflict erupted in November between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the government of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.