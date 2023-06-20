ປະຊາຄົມນານາຊາດ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໄດ້ປະຕິຍານຈະໃຫ້ທຶນ 1 ພັນ 5 ຮ້ອຍລ້ານໂດລາ ສຳລັບການຮັບມືກັບວິກິດການດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ໃນຊູດານ ຂະນະທີ່ການສູ້ລົບກັນ ລະຫວ່າງກອງກຳລັງທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍ ນາຍພົນສອງຄົນ ທີ່ເປັນຄູ່ປໍລະປັກນັ້ນ ມີແຕ່ພຽງໄດ້ຮັບ​ເອົາ ສັນຍາຢຸດຍິງໄລຍະສັ້ນໆເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແລະບໍ່ມີການແກ້ໄຂທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ ທີ່ປາກົດວ່າຢູ່ ໃກ້ເອື້ອມມືແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດເລີຍ.

“ຂະໜາດແລະຄວາມໄວຂອງການເຂັ່ນຂ້າກັນ ແລະການທຳລາຍ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າສູ່ລະດັບທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ” ນັ້ນແມ່ນຄຳເວົ້າຂອງເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານແອນໂຕນີໂອ ກູເຕເຣັສ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມ. ທ່ານກ່າວອີກວ່າ “ປາດສະຈາກການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຢ່າງເຂັ້ມແຂງຂອງນານາຊາດ ຊູດານອາດກາຍເປັນສະຖານທີ່ ທີ່ຂາດລະບຽບແລະກົດໝາຍຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ, ການຂາດສະຖຽນລະພາບ ທີ່ຂະຫຍາຍວົງອອກໄປທົ່ວຂົງເຂດ.”

ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ມີການສູ້ລົບກັນ ລະຫວ່າງກອງທັບຂອງຊູດານ ແລະກອງກຳລັງສະໜັບສະໜຸນເຄື່ອນທີ່ວ່ອງໄວ ໄດ້ລະເບີດຂຶ້ນເມື່ອວັນທີ 15 ເມສາ ປີນີ້ ພົນລະເຮືອນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ ແລະ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ແລ້ວອີກ 2 ລ້ານ 1 ແສນຄົນ ໄດ້ພາກັນຫລົບໜີຈາກການສູ້ລົບກັນ. ເກືອບເຄິ່ງລ້ານຄົນໄດ້ພາກັນຂ້າມເຂົ້າໄປໃນປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານຕ່າງໆ.

ທ່ານກູເຕເຣັສ ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ສະຖານະການໃນ​ເຂດດາຟົວ ແລະຄາຣ໌ທູມ ແມ່ນໄພຫາຍະນະ. ການສູ້ລົບແມ່ນຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນນັບມື້ດ້ວຍການໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນ ຢູ່ໃນເຮືອນຊານຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ຢູ່ໃນຖະໜົນຫົນທາງ.

The international community pledged $1.5 billion Monday toward tackling the massive humanitarian crisis in Sudan, as fighting between forces led by rival generals has only been punctuated by brief truces and no political solution appears close at hand.

“The scale and speed of Sudan’s descent into death and destruction is unprecedented,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the conference. “Without strong international support, Sudan could quickly become a locus of lawlessness, radiating insecurity across the region.”

Since fighting between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces erupted on April 15, thousands of civilians have been killed and injured and 2.1 million people have fled the fighting. Nearly half a million have crossed into neighboring countries.

“The situation in Darfur and Khartoum is catastrophic,” Guterres added. “Fighting is raging with people attacked in their homes and on the street.”