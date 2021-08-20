ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ ປະຊາຄົມນາໆຊາດ ບໍ່ຄວນປະຖິ້ມ ປະຊາຊົນຊາວອັຟການິສຖານ

ພະແນກການຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປະເທດຕ່າງໆຢ່າປະຖິ້ມປະຊາຊົນຊາວອັຟການິສຖານ ທ່າມກາງວິກິດການດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາໃນປະເທດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແຕ່ໃຫ້ການຄຸ້ມຄອງ ແລະບ່ອນລີ້ໄພໃຫ້ແກ່ຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການ. ລິຊາ ສະລາຍ ລາຍງານໃຫ້ VOA ຈາກນະຄອນ ເຈເນວາ, ເຊິ່ງທິບສຸດາ ຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ປະຊາຊົນຊາວອັຟການິສຖານຫລາຍກວ່າເຄິ່ງລ້ານທີ່ໜີອອກຈາກປະເທດໃນປີນີ້ ອັນເນື່ອງມາຈາກຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງ ແລະຄວາມບໍ່ໝັ້ນຄົງ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນພັກພາ

ອາໄສຢູ່ພາຍໃນປະເທດ. ຈົນເຖິງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ມີຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບສ່ວນນຶ່ງໄດ້ຫລົບໜີຂ້າມຊາຍແດນ ໃນຖານະຜູ້ຂໍລີ້ໄພທີ່ຊອກຫາການປົກປ້ອງຈາກນານາຊາດ.

ແຕ່ອົງການອົບພະຍົບສະຫະປະຊາຊາດກ່າວວ່າ ສິ່ງນີ້ສາມາດປ່ຽນແປງໄດ້ຕະ ຫລອດເວລາ. ອົງການດັ່ງກາວໄດ້ເຕືອນເຖິງການອົບພະຍົບຈໍານວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍເນື່ອງຈາກສະຖານະການທີ່ຍັງເປັນອັນຕະລາຍ ແລະຄວາມບໍ່ແນ່ນອນຂອງສະ ຖານະການທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ພາຍໃຕ້ກົດການປົກຄອງໃໝ່ຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ.

ໂຄສົກຂອງອົງການອົບພະຍົບ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຫລື UNHCR ທ່ານນາງ ຊາເບຍ ແມນຕູ (Shabia Mantoo) ກ່າວວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນຊາວອັຟການິສຖານຫລາຍຄົນມີຄວາມກັງວົນທີ່ສຸດຕໍ່ຊີວິດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະອາດຈະຕັດສິນໃຈຊອກຫາການຄຸ້ມຄອງຂອງນານາຊາດໃນຕ່າງປະເທດ.

ໂດຍທ່ານນາງ ແມນຕູ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ອົງການ UNHCR ຍັງຄົງກັງວົນ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມສ່ຽງ ຂອງການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດຕໍ່ພົນລະເຮືອນ ໃນສະພາບການທີ່ພວມຜັນຂະຫຍາຍ, ເຊິ່ງລວມມີ ບັນ ດາແມ່ຍິງ ແລະເດັກນ້ອຍຍິງ, ຜູ້ທີ່ຮັບຮູ້ໄດ້ວ່າ ມີຄວາມກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບລັດຖະບານທັງໃນອະດີດ ແລະປັດຈຸບັນ, ອົງການລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ ຫລືກອງກໍາລັງທະຫານລະຫວ່າງຊາດ ບັນດາປະເທດຕ່າງໆມີກົດຂໍ້ບັງຄັບ ແລະຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບທາງສິນທໍາ ເພື່ອອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຊາວອັຟການິສຖານ ຊອກຫາບ່ອນຫລົບລີ້ເພື່ອຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະບໍ່ຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ສົ່ງຊາວອົບພະຍົບກັບຄືນປະເທດ.”

ຫລັງຈາກສະຖານະການທາງດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດ ແລະຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງເຊື່ອມໂຊມລົງຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວໃນອັຟການິສຖານ, ອົງການ UNHCR ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ບັນດາປະເທດຕ່າງໆເປີດຊາຍແດນໃຫ້ກັບຊາວອັຟການິສຖານ ທີ່ໜີຈາກການຖືກກົດຂີ່ຂົ່ມເຫັງ ແລະຄວາມຮຸນແຮງນັ້ນ. ນອກຈາກນີ້ຍັງອ້ອນວອນໃຫ້ບັນດາປະເທດຕ່າງໆບໍ່ໃຫ້ໃຊ້ອໍານາດບັງຄັບໃຫ້ຊາວອັຟການິສຖານ, ລວມເຖິງ ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກປະຕິ ເສດໃນການຂໍລີ້ໄພ, ກັບຄືນໄປປະເທດ ບ່ອນທີ່ຊີວິດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າອາດຈະຕົກຢູ່ໃນອັນຕະລາຍ.

ທາງອົງການ UNHCR ຍິນດີກັບຂັ້ນຕອນໃນປັດຈຸບັນຂອງບັນດາ 9 ປະເທດ ຢູໂຣບໃນການລະງັບການເນລະເທດຊົ່ວຄາວຕໍ່ຜູ້ຂໍລີ້ໄພທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ຜ່ານນັ້ນ. ທາງອົງການຍັງໄດ້ຍ້ອງຍໍປະເທດປາກິສຖານ ແລະອິຣ່ານ ສໍາລັບຄວາມເອື້ອເຟື້ອເພື່ອແຜ່ທີ່ມີມາຍາວນານຫລາຍທົດສະວັດ ໃນການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອຜູ້ລີ້ໄພຊາວອັຟການິສຖານຫລາຍລ້ານຄົນ.

ອົງການສິດທິມະນຸດແຫ່ງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຕົກລົງເຫັນດີເຖິງຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງປະຊາຊົນຊາວອັຟການິສຖານ, ໂດຍສະເພາະກັບກຸ່ມທີ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງແມ່ນ ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສູງສຸດ. ໂຄສົກຂອງອົງການ ທ່ານ ຣູເປີດ ໂຄລວຽລ (Rupert Colville) ກ່າວວ່າ ທາງອົງການຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບລາຍງານທີ່ໜ້າຕົກໃຈກ່ຽວກັບການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດ ແລະຂໍ້ຈໍາກັດດ້ານສິດທິສ່ວນບຸກຄົນ ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນບັນດາແມ່ຍິງ ແລະເດັກນ້ອຍຍິງ.

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ການລະເມີດເຫລົ່ານີ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນບາງສ່ວນຂອງປະເທດທີ່ກຸ່ມກະ ບົດຕາລິບານເຂົ້າຢຶດຄອງໃນຊ່ວງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ໂດຍທ່ານ ໂຄລວຽລ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ບັນດາປະເທດສະມາຊິກ ຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ໃຊ້ອິດທິພົນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກັບກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ທະວີພາຄີ ແລະພະຫຸພາຄີ ເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງຊີວິດຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນ. ເຊິ່ງລັດຖະບານ ມີໜ້າທີ່ທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ອໍານາດຕໍ່ລອງຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມີ ເພື່ອຫລຸດຜ່ອນສະຖານະການ ແລະເພີ້ມຄວາມສະຫງົບສຸກ ແລະຮັບຮອງໃນການຄຸ້ມຄອງກຸ່ມທີ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງ.”

ກຸ່ມຕາລິບານໄດ້ອອກຖະແຫລງການ ໂດຍຜູ້ສັງເກດການໄດ້ອະທິບາຍວ່າ ມີການກະຕຸກຊຸກຍູ້ ໃນຊ່ວງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເຊິ່ງລວມເຖິງຄໍາໝັ້ນສັນຍາທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ນິລະໂທດກໍາສໍາລັບຜູ້ທີ່ເຄີຍເຮັດວຽກໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານຊຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບການຮັບຮອງວ່າ ແມ່ຍິງສາມາດເຮັດວຽກໄດ້ ແລະເດັກນ້ອຍຍິງສາມາດໄດ້ເຂົ້າໂຮງຮຽນ, ກຸ່ມຕາລິບານເວົ້າວ່າ ຄໍາໝັ້ນສັນຍາທັງໝົດນີ້ ແມ່ນຈະຢູ່ “ໃນຂອບເຂດກົດໝາຍອິສລາມ.”

ທ່ານ ໂຄລວຽລ ກ່າວວ່າ ມີພຽງເວລາເທົ່ານັ້ນທີ່ຈະບອກໄດ້ວ່າກຸ່ມຕາລິບານຈະເຄົາລົບຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາ ຂອງພວກເຂົາຫຼືບໍ່, ແລະການກະທໍາຂອງພວກເຂົາ ຈະກົງກັບຄໍາເວົ້າ ຂອງພວກເຂົາຫລືບໍ່.

U.N. agencies are appealing to States not to abandon the Afghan people in the midst of their country’s unfolding humanitarian crisis but to offer protection and asylum to those in need. Lisa Schlein reports for VOA from Geneva.

More than half a million Afghans who have fled their homes this year because of conflict and insecurity remain displaced inside the country. So far, few people have fled across borders as refugees seeking international protection.

But the U.N. refugee agency says this could change at any time. It warns of a potential mass exodus given the dangerously fluid and uncertain situation prevailing under the country’s new Taliban rulers.

UNHCR spokeswoman, Shabia Mantoo says many Afghans fearful for their lives might decide to seek international protection abroad.

“UNHCR remains concerned about the risk of human rights violations against civilians in this evolving context, including women and girls, those perceived to have a current or past association with the Afghan government, international organizations or with international military forces…States have a legal and moral responsibility to allow those fleeing Afghanistan to seek safety, and to not forcibly return refugees.”

In the wake of the rapidly deteriorating security and human rights situation in Afghanistan, the UNHCR is calling on states to keep their borders open to Afghans fleeing persecution and violence. It also is appealing to states to not forcibly return Afghan nationals, including rejected asylum seekers, to their country where their lives might be in danger.

The UNHCR welcomes recent steps taken by nine European countries to temporarily halt deportations of failed asylum-seekers. The agency also praises Pakistan and Iran for their decades-long generosity in sheltering millions of Afghan refugees.

The U.N. Human Rights Office agrees the safety of Afghan civilians, particularly at-risk groups, are of paramount importance. Agency spokesman Rupert Colville says his Office has received chilling reports of human rights abuses, and of restrictions on the rights of individuals, especially women and girls.

These violations, he says, reportedly have occurred in some parts of the country captured by Taliban insurgents over the past few weeks.

“Member States need to use their influence with the Taliban—bi-laterally and multi-laterally to protect civilian lives. States have a duty to use any leverage they have to de-escalate the situation and install calm and ensure protection of at-risk groups.”

The Taliban have made statements described by observers as encouraging in recent days. These include a pledge of amnesty for those who have worked for the previous government, as well as assurances that woman can work, and girls can go to school. All pledges, the Taliban says, would be “within Islamic law.”

Colville says only time will tell whether the Taliban will honor their promises, whether their actions will match their words.