ເທັກໂນໂລຈີສາຍພາບອຸລຕຣາຊາວດ໌ທີ່ ໃຊ້ມືຖືຊ່ວຍຄົນໃນປະເທດກໍາລັງ ພັດທະນາໃຫ້ເຂົ້າເຖິງການປິ່ນປົວໄດ້

ເທັກໂນໂລຈີອູລຕຣາຊາວດ໌ເປັນປ່ອງຢ້ຽມທີ່ສຳຄັນໃຫ້ຄົນຊ່ອງເຂົ້າໄປເບິ່ງສຸຂະພາບຂອງຄົນເຈັບ ແຕ່ວ່າ ມັນມັກຈະເຂົ້າເຖິງໄດ້ຍາກສໍາລັບຄົນໃນປະເທດກຳລັງພັດທະນາ. ດັ່ງທີ່ Tina Trinh ລາຍງານມາ ດຽວນີ້ອຸປະກອນອູລຕຣາຊາວດ໌ ທີ່ໃຊ້ມືຖືສາມາດເປັນຕົວແປເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດການປ່ຽນແປງສຳລັບປະເທດກຳລັງພັດທະນາໄດ້ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນຈະນໍາມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ ໄປ.

ໃນນະຄອນຫລວງໄນໂຣບີຂອງເຄັນຢາ ແມ່ຍິງຖືພາຄົນນີ້ ກຳລັງໄດ້ຮັບການກວດຊ່ອງເບິ່ງອະນາຄົດ, ຍ້ອນການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອຈາກອຸປະກອນທີ່ມີຊື່ວ່າ ບັດເຕີຟລາຍ ໄອຄີວ (Butterfly iQ)ທ່ານ ຈອນ ມາຕິນ (John Martin), ຫົວໜ້າພະນັກງານການແພດຂອງເຄືອຂ່າຍ ບັດເຕີຟລາຍ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ບັດເຕີຟລາຍ ໄອຄີວ (Butterfly iQ) ເປັນລະບົບອູລຕຣາຊາວດ໌ອັນທຳອິດຂອງໂລກ ທີ່ກວດທົ່ວຮ່າງກາຍກາຍພາຍໃນຄັ້ງດຽວໄດ້."

ເຄື່ອງອຸປະກອນໃຊ້ມືຖື ທີ່ມີມູນຄ່າ 2,000 ໂດລາ ໃຊ້ໄດ້ກັບທັງອຸປະກອນມືຖື ທີ່ໃຊ້ລະບົບ iOS ແລະ Android ເພື່ອໃຫ້ພາບຖ່າຍທາງການແພດໄດ້ຕະຫລອດເວລາ.

ທ່ານມາຕິນກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ເພາະສະນັ້ນຫລະ, ແທນທີ່ຈະຖືກສົ່ງໄປກວດ, ທ່ານຈະດຶງເອົາເຄື່ອງກວດອອກມາຈາກຖົງຂອງທ່ານນັ້ນໂລດ."

ບັດເຕີຟລາຍ (Butterfly) ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນຈໍານວນ 17 ເຄື່ອງອຸປະກອນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນດ້ານສຸຂະພາບທາງດີຈີຕອລ ຢູ່ໃນໂຄງການສິ່ງທ້າທາຍທາງເທັກໂນ ໂລຈີຂອງໂລກ ຫລື Global Tech Challenge, ຊຶ່ງເປັນການໂຄງການລິເລີ້ມທີ່ສ້າງຂຶ້ນຮ່ວມ ກັນລະຫວ່າງກຸ່ມທະນາຄານໂລກ ແລະສະມາຄົມຜູ້ບໍລິ ໂພກດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີ.

ສິ່ງທ້າທາຍໃນປີນີ້ ແມ່ນສຸມໃສ່ການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາເພື່ອປັບປຸງການເຂົ້າເຖິງການດູແລສຸຂະພາບຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດອາຟຣິກາຕາເວັນອອກ.

ທ່ານນາງ ເມລິຊຊາ ແມັງຄີ (Melissa Menke) ສ້າງຕັ້ງ, ເຄືອຂ່າຍແອັກ ແຊສ ອາຟີຢາ (Access Afya) ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ຕົວແບບຂອງພວກເຮົາ ກ່ອນຈະມີບັດເຕີຟລາຍ (Butterfly) ນີ້ ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນມີ ອູລຕຣາຊາວດ໌ອັນນຶ່ງ. . . ແລະນີ້ແມ່ນສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງນຶ່ງທີ່ວ່າ ທີ່ຈິງແລ້ວ ສາມາດຍົກຍ້າຍເອົາເຂົ້າໄປໃນລົດແທັກຊີ້ຈາກຄລີນິກນຶ່ງໄປຫາອີກຄລີນິກອື່ນຢູ່ຫລາຍໆ ບ່ອນ ໄດ້.”

ທ່ານນາງເມລິຊຊາ ແມັງເປັນຜູ້ສ້າງຕັ້ງເຄືອຂ່າຍແອັກແຊສ ອາຟີຢາ (Access Afya) ຊຶ່ງເປັນເຄືອຂ່າຍຂອງຄລີນິກດູແລສຸຂະພາບຂອງຄົນຢູ່ພາຍໃນເຂດຕັ້ງຖິ່ນຖານໃໝ່ທີ່ບໍ່ເປັນທາງການຂອງນະຄອນໄນໂຣບີທີ່ໄດ້ເລີ່ມທົດລອງໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງ ບັດເຕີຟລາຍ ໄອຄວີ ໃນຊ່ວງລະດູໃບໄມ້ຫຼົ່ນແລ້ວນີ້.

ທ່ານນາງແມັງຄີກ່າວວ່າ ຄຸນລັກສະນະ “ທີ່ໃຫ້ຄໍາແນະນໍາທາງໂທລະສັບ” ຂອງ ບັດເຕີຟລາຍ ໄອຄີວ ແມ່ນເປັນຕົວແປເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດການປ່ຽນແປງໄດ້.

ທ່ານນາງແມັງຄີກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ຕໍ່ໄປອີກວ່າ:

“ບ່ອນທີ່ແມ່ຍິງສາມາດນັ່ງຢູ່ກັບເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທາງການແພດ - ນີ້ສ່ວນຫລາຍຈະແມ່ນທ່ານໝໍໃໝ່, ແລະທ່ານໝໍຜູ້ນີ້ ກໍສາມາດຖືເຄື່ອງກວດໄວ້ ແລະກໍສະໜອງການບໍລິການ” "ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານຂອງພວກເຮົາຢູ່ທາງດ້ານນຶ່ງອີກ ສາມາດຂີດໃສ່ຮູບນັ້ນ, ສາມາດຂີດວົງມົນໃສ່ສິ່ງຕ່າງໆໄດ້, ສາມາດເວົ້າໄດ້ວ່າ "ເຈົ້າເຫັນບໍອັນນີ້?””

ທ່ານນາງ ແມັງຄີ (Menke) ກ່າວວ່າ ອຸປະກອນດັ່ງກ່າວເຮັດໃຫ້ພະນັກງານແຖວໜ້າສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ຫຼາຍສິ່ງຫລາຍຢ່າງກວ່າເກົ່າ ແຕ່ກໍຕ້ອງຍອມຮັບວ່າ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ມີການຮຽນຮູ້ໃນການໃຊ້ມັນ.

ທ່ານນາງ ແມງຄີ ອະທິບາຍຜ່ານທາງ Skype ອີກວ່າ:

“ທ່ານມີຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຝຶກອົບຮົມມາໃຫ້ເປັນນັກຖ່າຍຮູບອູລຕຣາຊາວດ໌, ໃຫ້ເປັນນັກວິທະຍາສາດດ້ານການສາຍລັງສີ, ດັ່ງນັ້ນພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລົງທຶນລ່ວງ ໜ້າຢ່າງຫລວງຫລາຍໃນການຝຶກອົບຮົມ ແລະ ບັດເຕີຟລາຍ (Butterfly) ມີຫ້ອງສະໝຸດທາງອອນລາຍທີ່ດີຫລາຍ ທີ່ຊ່ວຍໃນເລື່ອງນັ້ນໄດ້.”

ຄວາມຕ້ອງການເຄື່ອງນີ້ ແມ່ນເປັນເລື້ອງຮີບດ່ວນຫລາຍຢູ່ໃນປະເທດເຄັນຢາທີ່ອັດຕາການຕາຍຂອງແມ່ຍິງຖືທີ່ພາສູງ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ເປັນໄພອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ແມ່ຍິງ ທີ່ ກໍາລັງລໍຖ້າໂອກາດຈະໄດ້ເປັນແມ່ຜູ້ນຶ່ງຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານນາງ ແມງຄີ ກ່າວມ້ວນທ້າຍຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

“ແຕ່ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນນັ້ນ ປະມານ 90 ເປີເຊັນຂອງອາການແຊກຊ້ອນ. . . ສາມາດກວດພົບໄດ້ ໂດຍຜ່ານການເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງທົດລອງທີ່ດີ, ຜ່ານອູລຕຣາຊາວດ໌ທີ່ດີ.”

ສຳລັບຄົນເຈັບເຫຼົ່ານີ້, ມັນແມ່ນປ່ອງຢ້ຽມທີ່ຊ່ອງໄປເຫັນອະນາຄົດທີ່ສົດໃສກວ່າແລະມີສຸຂະພາບທີ່ດີຂຶ້ນໄດ້.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້

Ultrasound technology provides a crucial window into patients’ health but is often inaccessible in developing countries. Now, a handheld ultrasound device could be a gamechanger for the developing world, as Tina Trinh reports.

In Nairobi, Kenya, this expectant mother is getting a glimpse of the future, courtesy of a device called the Butterfly iQ (“eye-cue”).

John Martin, Chief Medical Officer, Butterfly Network, Skype:

“Butterfly iQ is the world's first single probe, whole-body ultrasound system.”

The $2,000 handheld ultrasound device works with both iOS and Android mobile devices to provide medical imaging in real-time.

He spoke to VOA over Skype:

“So instead of being sent off for a test, you pull a test right out of the pocket.”

Butterfly was one of 17 digital health winners in the Global Tech Challenge, an initiative between the World Bank Group and the Consumer Technology Association.

This year’s challenge focused on solutions for improving health care access in east Africa.

Melissa Menke, Founder, Access Afya, Skype logo:

“Our model before Butterfly is we had one ultrasound . . . and this was something that would actually move in a taxi from clinic to clinic.”

Melissa Menke (“MANG-kee”) is the founder of Access Afya (“AH-fee-yuh”) a network of health care clinics within the informal settlements of Nairobi that began testing Butterfly iQ last fall.

Menke says Butterfly iQ’s “teleguidance” feature is a gamechanger.

Melissa Menke, Founder, Access Afya, Skype:

“Where a woman can sit with a clinical officer - this is more of a junior doctor,

and he or she can hold the probe and provide the service” “Our expert on the other end can draw on the image, can circle things, can say ‘Do you see this?’”

Menke says the device has allowed frontline staff to do more but admits there is a learning curve.

Melissa Menke, Founder, Access Afya, Skype:

“You have people who are not trained to be sonographers, to be radiologists, so we made a huge upfront investment in training and

Melissa Menke, Founder, Access Afya, Skype:

"Butterfly has a great online library that helped with that.”

The need is urgent in Kenya, where high maternal mortality rates still plague mothers-to-be.

Melissa Menke, Founder, Access Afya, Skype:

“But at the same time, about 90 percent of the complications . . .

can be detected through good lab work, good ultrasound.”

For these patients, it’s a window into a brighter, healthier future.