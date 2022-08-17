ມັນ​ເປັນຕອ​ນ​ເຊົ້າຂອງ​ມື້​ນຶ່ງ ເວ​ລາທີ່ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງທີ່​ທົນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ສຳ​ລັບ ທ້າວ​ໂວ​ໂລ​ດີ​ເມຍ ເຊີ​ດາ​ນອ​ຟ (Volodymyr Zhdanov), ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ທີ່ຍິງແນ​ໃສ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຢູ​ຄ​ຣ​ນ ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ໃສ່​ໃກ້​ເຮືອນ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ເຄີ​ສັນ (Kherson) ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ລູກ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ລາວມີ​ຄວາມ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​.

ລູກ​ສາວ​ຂອງ​ລາວອາຍຸ 8 ປີຂອງ​ລາວ ​“ໄດ້​ແລ່ນ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ຕື່ນ​ຕົກ​ໃຈ​ລົງ​ໄປ​ຫ້ອງ​ໃຕ້​ດິນ. ​ມັນ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 2 ໂມງ​ ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ ​ແລະ​ລາວ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​ທີ່​ສຸດ” ​ ທ້າວ​ເຊີ​ດານອ​ຟ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ, ຊຶ່ງ​ຕໍ່​ມາ​ໄດ້​ຫລົບ​ໜີ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ເມືອງ​ສູ່​ທະ​ເລ​ດຳ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ມາ​ຢູ່ ກິ​ຢິບ (Kyiv) ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາສາມ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

​ເມືອງ ເຄີ​ສັນ ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ແຫລ​ມ​ໄຄ​ຣ​ເມຍ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍຶດ​ຄອງ​ໂດຍ​ມົສ​ກູ​ໃນ​ປີ 2014 ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເມືອງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ທີ່​ ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ໄປຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 24 ກຸມ​ພາ. ​ທ່າ​ເຮືອ​ຍັງ​ຄົງເປັນ​ໝາກຫົວ​ໃຈ​ຂອງການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທີ່ຈະ​ຮັກ​ສາທາງ​ຜ່ານ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ທະ​ເລ. ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ເມືອງ ເຄີ​ສັນ ເປັນ​ຈຸດ​ສຳ​ຄັນທີ່​ຢູ່​ເລາະ​ຕາມພື້ນ​ທີ່ ຈາກ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ແຫລມດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

​ທ້າວເຊີ​ດາ​ນອ​ຟ ແລະ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ທີ່ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ ເພື່ອ​ຫລົບ​ໜີ​ຈາກ​ຂົງ​ເຂດດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໄດ້ບັນ​ລະ​ຍາຍ​ເຖິງ​ສະ​ພາບ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍທີ່​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ ອັນ​ເປັນ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ​ໂດຍ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ເພື່ອ​ທຳ​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມທີ່​ຖາ​ວອນ.​

ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງກ່ອນ​ສົງ​ຄາມມີ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເມືອງ​ປະ​ມ​ານ 300,000 ຄົນ, ແມ່ນ​ເກືອບວ່າ​ໄດ້ ​ຮ້າງ​ທັງ​ໝົດ. ມີການ​ຊ່າ​ລື​ອອ​ກມາ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວ່າ ​ມີພວກ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ຕິດ​ອາ​ວຸດປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງາ​ນ ແລະ​ການ​ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ຜູ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດບໍ່ໃຫ້​ການ​ຮ່ວ​ມ​ມື​ກັບ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທີ່​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນ​ຢູ່​ໃນຕະ​ຫລາດ ໄດ້ເຕືອນ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ໃຊ້​ເງິນ​ ໄຮເນຍ (hryvnia) ຂອງຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ຊື້​ຂາຍ. ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ທີ່​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ແຕ່ງ​ຕັ້ງໃຫ້​ປະ​ຈຳ​ການຢູ່ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ ແລະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານໃນ​ພື້ນ​ທີ່ ​ພ້ອມ​ທັງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ. ​ພວກ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂຕ​ເມືອງ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໄດ້ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຮ່ວ​ມ​ມືກັບ​ພວກຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ. ໂຮງ​ຮ​ຽນສ່ວນຫຼາຍ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ປິດລົງ.

​ສະ​ບຽງ​ສິນ​ຄ້າທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນຕ່າງໆແມ່ນ​ບໍ່​ກ້ຳ​ເກີ່ງກັນ, ແລະ ໄດ້​ຢຸດ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ການ ດ້ານການ​ຄ້າເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່. ມັນ​ມີ​ການ​ຂາດ​ເຂີນ​ຢາ​ປົວ​ພະ​ຍາດ ແລະຂຶ້ນ​ລາ​ຄາ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ອື່ນໆ.

​ຊາ​ວ​ບ້ານ​ຫລາຍໆ​ຄົນໄດ້ພາ​ກັນຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ຢູ່ໃຫ້​ດົນ​ເທົ່າ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຢູ່​ໄດ້ ໃນ​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້ໂດຍ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທີ່​ຍັງບໍ່​ເປັນ​ຮູບ​ປະ​ທຳ.

​ທ້າວເຊີ​ດາ​ນອ​ຟ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນມີ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ​ຕໍ່​ຮ່າງ​ກາຍຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງ ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້ມີ​ທະ​ຫານຢູ່ຫລາຍ.”

