ທະ​ຫານ​ຢູ​ເຄຣນກຸ່ມ​ນຶ່ງ ​ປະ​ກອບ​ດ້ວຍອາ​ວຸດ ຢືນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂີ້​ຕົມ ​ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍເຄື່ອງ​ໃຊ້​ທີ່​ຈຳເປັນ​ແລະ​ອາ​ຫານ​ປັນ​ສ່ວນ ພາ​ກັນ​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ຢ່າງ​ກັງ​ວົນ​ໃຈທີ່​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປເສີມ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ ຢູ່​ເມືອງ​ບາກ​ມຸດ ໃນພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ມີ​ອາ​ຍຸ 25 ຫາ 52 ປີ ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ລົບ ​ທີ່​ດົນ​ນານ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ແລະນອງ​ເລືອດທີ່​ສຸດ ໃນ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຕໍ່ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຊື່ງ​ເປັ​ນເມືອງທີ່​ບັນ​ລະ​ຍາຍ​ໂດຍ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ເຂດ​ແນວ​ໜ້າວ່າ “ນະຣົກ​ທີ່​ແທ້​ຈິງ.”

ອົງ​ການ NATO ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ ​ເມືອງບາກ​ມຸດ​ ອາດ​ຕົກ​ໄປ​ເປັນ​ຂອງຝ່າຍຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ພາຍໃນ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ມື້. ທະ​ຫານ​ຮັບ​ຈ້າງຈາກກຸ່ມແວັກ​ເນີ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ອ້າງວ່າ​ຕົນ​ໄດ້ເຂົ້າ​ຄວ​ບ​ຄຸມ​ ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງເມືອງ ແຕ່​ກິ​ຢິບໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ກອງທະ​ຫານ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ເສີມ​ຂະ​ຍ​ຫາຍ​ແນວປ້ອງ​ກັນ.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ກຸ່ມ​ລໍ​ຖ້າຢູ່​ເມືອງຈາ​ສ​ຊິບ ຢາ​ ປະ​ມານ 5 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ​ ໄປ​ທາງ​ທິດຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົ​ກ ​ພ້ອມ​ແລ້ວ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ຂຸມ​ບັງ​ເກີ້ ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຫລາຍ​ສິບ​ຄົນ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຫ້າງ​ ຫາ​ເຄື່ອງ​ມື​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ບໍ່​ຮູ້ແນ່ນອນວ່າ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ໃສ.

“ມັນ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ຄວາມ​ລັບ” ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໃຊ້ຊື່ວ່າ​ຄິດ. “​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ແມ່ນ​ທະ​ຫານ​ລາບ​ທີ່ບອກ​ໃຫ້​ຮູ້​ພຽງ​ກ່ອນ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ.”

ຫລາ​ຍ​ເດືອນ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ລຸນຫລັງລະ​ດູ​ໜາວ​ຈັດ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ແມ່ນພາ​ກັນ​ອິດ​ເມື່ອຍ.

ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ ທີ່​ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ​ກ່າວ ​ກໍຄື​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຣັດ​ເຊຍປິດ​ລ້ອມ ​ທັງ​ໝົດ.

ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ​ປະ​ກອບ​ດ້ວຍ ຄາ​ລາ​ສ​ກິນັອ​ຟ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນປືນ​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ຈະ​ຫລວດ RPG-7 ທຳ​ມະ​ດາ ແລະ​ສະ​ວິ​ເດັນ AT4s ທີ່​ທັ​ນ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ຫລາຍກວ່າ.

ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ເຄື່ອງ​ໃຊ້ ​ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ຖົງ​ນອນ ແລະເສື່ອນອນພື້ນ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ກະ​ປອງ​ອາ​ຫານ ໝາກ​ໄມ້ ນ້ຳ​ໝາກ​ໄມ້ ແລະ​ເຄື່ອງ​ດື່ມ​ເພີ້ມ​ພະ​ລັງ.

Standing in mud, a group of Ukrainian soldiers armed with military kit and rations wait nervously be to sent as reinforcements to the eastern town of Bakhmut.

Ages 25 to 52, they are bound for the scene of the longest and bloodiest battle of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a town described by one front-line soldier as "real hell."

NATO has warned Bakhmut could fall to the Russians within days. The Russian mercenary Wagner Group claims to control the town's eastern side, but Kyiv has ordered Ukrainian troops to bolster defenses.

As the group waits in Chasiv Yar, about 5 kilometers to the west, to be taken into the trenches, the dozen men adjust their gear, not knowing exactly where they will be sent.

"It's classified," said one soldier who uses the call sign Kit. "We infantry soldiers are told right before the move."

Months into the battle and after a bitterly cold winter, Ukrainian forces are exhausted.

The main aim now, soldiers say, is to prevent a complete Russian encirclement.

The men are armed with Kalashnikovs, traditional RPG-7 rocket launchers and more modern Swedish AT4s.

They are kitted out with sleeping bags and floor mats, as well as cans of food, fruit juices and energy drinks.