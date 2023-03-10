ທະຫານຢູເຄຣນກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ ປະກອບດ້ວຍອາວຸດ ຢືນຢູ່ໃນຂີ້ຕົມ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍເຄື່ອງໃຊ້ທີ່ຈຳເປັນແລະອາຫານປັນສ່ວນ ພາກັນລໍຖ້າຢ່າງກັງວົນໃຈທີ່ຈະຖືກສົ່ງໄປເສີມກຳລັງ ຢູ່ເມືອງບາກມຸດ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງຢູເຄຣນ.
ບັນດາຜູ້ມີອາຍຸ 25 ຫາ 52 ປີ ກຳລັງຈະຖືກສົ່ງໄປສະໜາມລົບ ທີ່ດົນນານທີ່ສຸດ ແລະນອງເລືອດທີ່ສຸດ ໃນສົງຄາມຮຸກຮານຂອງຣັດເຊຍຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນ ຊື່ງເປັນເມືອງທີ່ບັນລະຍາຍໂດຍທະຫານຄົນນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ເຂດແນວໜ້າວ່າ “ນະຣົກທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ.”
ອົງການ NATO ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ເມືອງບາກມຸດ ອາດຕົກໄປເປັນຂອງຝ່າຍຣັດເຊຍພາຍໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້. ທະຫານຮັບຈ້າງຈາກກຸ່ມແວັກເນີຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ອ້າງວ່າຕົນໄດ້ເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມ ພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງເມືອງ ແຕ່ກິຢິບໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ກອງທະຫານຢູເຄຣນເສີມຂະຍຫາຍແນວປ້ອງກັນ.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກຸ່ມລໍຖ້າຢູ່ເມືອງຈາສຊິບ ຢາ ປະມານ 5 ກິໂລແມັດ ໄປທາງທິດຕາເວັນຕົກ ພ້ອມແລ້ວທີ່ຈະຖືກໄປສູ່ຂຸມບັງເກີ້ ພວກຜູ້ຊາຍຫລາຍສິບຄົນພາກັນຫ້າງ ຫາເຄື່ອງມືເຂົາເຈົ້າ ບໍ່ຮູ້ແນ່ນອນວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຖືກສົ່ງໄປໃສ.
“ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງຄວາມລັບ” ທະຫານຄົນນຶ່ງຜູ້ທີ່ໃຊ້ຊື່ວ່າຄິດ. “ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນທະຫານລາບທີ່ບອກໃຫ້ຮູ້ພຽງກ່ອນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວ.”
ຫລາຍເດືອນຫຼັງຈາກການສູ້ລົບເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ລຸນຫລັງລະດູໜາວຈັດ ກຳລັງຢູເຄຣນແມ່ນພາກັນອິດເມື່ອຍ.
ເປົ້າໝາຍໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ທີ່ພວກທະຫານກ່າວ ກໍຄືປ້ອງກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ຣັດເຊຍປິດລ້ອມ ທັງໝົດ.
ພວກທະຫານປະກອບດ້ວຍ ຄາລາສກິນັອຟ ຊຶ່ງເປັນປືນຍິງລູກຈະຫລວດ RPG-7 ທຳມະດາ ແລະສະວິເດັນ AT4s ທີ່ທັນສະໄໝຫລາຍກວ່າ.
ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມີເຄື່ອງໃຊ້ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍຖົງນອນ ແລະເສື່ອນອນພື້ນ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍກະປອງອາຫານ ໝາກໄມ້ ນ້ຳໝາກໄມ້ ແລະເຄື່ອງດື່ມເພີ້ມພະລັງ.
Standing in mud, a group of Ukrainian soldiers armed with military kit and rations wait nervously be to sent as reinforcements to the eastern town of Bakhmut.
Ages 25 to 52, they are bound for the scene of the longest and bloodiest battle of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a town described by one front-line soldier as "real hell."
NATO has warned Bakhmut could fall to the Russians within days. The Russian mercenary Wagner Group claims to control the town's eastern side, but Kyiv has ordered Ukrainian troops to bolster defenses.
As the group waits in Chasiv Yar, about 5 kilometers to the west, to be taken into the trenches, the dozen men adjust their gear, not knowing exactly where they will be sent.
"It's classified," said one soldier who uses the call sign Kit. "We infantry soldiers are told right before the move."
Months into the battle and after a bitterly cold winter, Ukrainian forces are exhausted.
The main aim now, soldiers say, is to prevent a complete Russian encirclement.
The men are armed with Kalashnikovs, traditional RPG-7 rocket launchers and more modern Swedish AT4s.
They are kitted out with sleeping bags and floor mats, as well as cans of food, fruit juices and energy drinks.