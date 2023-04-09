ພວກອົບພະຍົບຊາວຢູເຄຣນ ຕົກຄ້າງຢູ່ໃນປະເທດອິສຣາແອລ ໃນສະຖານະທາງດ້ານກົດໝາຍ ທີ່ບໍ່ແນ່ນອນ

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ຢູໂຣບ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເອົາພວກອົບພະຍົບຊາວຢູເຄຣນ ຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍຢູ່ນັ້ນ ຫຼາຍໆຄົນແມ່ນຍັງຢູ່ໃນປະເທດອິສຣາແອລ ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໂດຍປາດສະຈາກສະຖານະເປັນອົບພະຍົບທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ. ລິນດາ ແກຣດສໄຕນ໌ ລາຍງານຈາກເມືອງທ່າເຮືອ ຮາຍຟາ ຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ບ່ອນທີ່ຄົນກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ ກຳລັງສະເໜີໃຫ້ຄວາມຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອແກ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ພວກອາຫານ ເຄື່ອງນຸ່ງ ແລະເຄື່ອງຫຼິ້ນຂອງເດັກນ້ອຍ ທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຢູ່ທີ່ສູນອາສາສະໝັກເພື່ອອົບພະຍົບຊາວຢູເຄຣນຂອງຮາຍຟາ ໄດ້ຖືກບໍລິຈາກມາໂດຍພົນລະເມືອງທົ່ວໄປ ຫຼື ບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆຂອງອິສຣາແອລ.

ລັດຖະບານຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ສະໜອງການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານການເງິນ ພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດເດືອນເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແກ່ພວກຊາວອົບພະຍົບ.

ນາງຢູເລຍ ມອມໂຊວາ ແລະລູກສາວນ້ອຍຂອງນາງສອງຄົນ ໄດ້ຍ້າຍອອກຈາກບ້ານພັກຊົ່ວຄາວ ໄປຢູ່ບ່ອນອື່ນ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ພວກເຂົາ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປຮອດເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້. ນາງເພິ່ງພາການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຈາກຊາວອິສຣາແອລ ພ້ອມທັງພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຊາວຢູເຄຣນນຳດ້ວຍ.

ນາງມອມໂຊວາ ອົບພະຍົບຊາວຢູເຄຣນເວົ້າວ່າ “ມັນຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຫຼາຍ ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຮັບການຊຸກຍູ້ຈາກເພື່ອນມິດທັງຫຼາຍ ແລະພວກອາສາສະໝັກ ຊາວອິສຣາແອລ. ບາງຄົນແມ່ນມາຈາກຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ຫຼາຍປີມາແລ້ວ, ບາງຄົນແມ່ນເກີດຢູ່ອິສຣາແອລ ແຕ່ພວກເຂົາທັງໝົດກໍທຸກອົກທຸກໃຈກັບພວກເຮົາ.”

ຫຼາຍກວ່າເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ ຂອງພວກອົບພະຍົບຊາວຢູເຄຣນ 40,000 ຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ໄປຢູ່ອິສຣາແອລ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂອງສົງຄາມ ໄດ້ອອກໄປແລ້ວ - ບາງຄົນກັບຄືນໄປຢູເຄຣນ ຫຼືບໍ່ ກໍໄປຢູໂຣບ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ຖືກຮັບເອົາໃນຖານະເປັນອົບພະຍົບ.

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ຜູ້ໃດກໍຕາມທີ່ພໍ່ແມ່ ຫຼື ພໍ່ເຖົ້າແມ່ເຖົ້າເປັນຊາວຢີວ ກໍສາມາດໄດ້ຮັບສັນຊາດອິສຣາແອລ ໃນທັນທີ ສ່ວນພວກຊາວຢູເຄຣນທີ່ບໍ່ມີເຊື້ອສາຍຢີວ ໄດ້ຮັບພຽງແຕ່ວີຊາທ່ອງທ່ຽວເທົ່ານັ້ນ ທີ່ສາມາດຕໍ່ໄດ້ໃນແຕ່ລະເດືອນ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ ແລະພວກຄົນເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ທີ່ມີອາຍຸຕ່ຳກວ່າ 60 ປີ ບໍ່ມີປະກັນສຸຂະພາບເລີຍ.

ນະໂຍບາຍຂອງລັດຖະບານອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກອົບພະຍົບ ຕົກຢູ່ໃນສະພາບທາງດ້ານກົດໝາຍທີ່ບໍ່ຈະແຈ້ງ ພະນັກງານສັງຄົມສົງເຄາະ ຈາກອົງການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອກ່າວ.

ທ່ານນາງ ໂຊຢາ ປຸຊນິຄອບ ເປັນພະນັກງານສັງຄົມສົງເຄາະກັບ HIAS ຫຼືອົງການສັງຄົມພົນລະເຮືອນຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອອົບພະຍົບຂອງຮີບຣູ ເປັນກຸ່ມທີ່ຊ່ອຍພວກທີ່ເດີນທາງໄປຮອດໃໝ່ ຈາກຢູເຄຣນ.

ທ່ານນາງປຸຊນິຄອບ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ວີຊາຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຫຼັງຈາກສົງຄາມກ້າວເຂົ້ານຶ່ງປີແລ້ວ ກໍຍັງເປັນວີຊາທ່ອງທ່ຽວຢູ່ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ບໍ່ທຳມະດາແທ້ໆເລີຍ. ພ້ອມກັນນັ້ນ ມັນເປັນຜົນເສຍຕໍ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເພາະວ່າ ພວກນາຍຈ້າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ບໍ່ຮູ້ເລີຍວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດຈ້າງພວກເຂົາ ໄດ້ແທ້ຈິງຫຼືບໍ່. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາເຫັນພວກແມ່ຍິງແລະເດັກນ້ອຍຫຼາຍໆຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນຄວາມກົດດັນທາງດ້ານການເງິນ ແລະບໍ່ສາມາດຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອພວກເຂົາເອງໄດ້ ໃນທາງໃດໆເລີຍ.”

ທ່ານນາງໂອລກາ ຄາຣຕາໂຊວາ ຜູ້ປະສານງານຂອງສູນອົບພະຍົບຮາຍຟາ ກ່າວວ່າ ສູນກາງນີ້ ມີອາສາສະໝັກ 100 ຄົນ ແລະຮັບໃຊ້ຄອບຄົວອົບພະຍົບຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1,500 ຄົນ. ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ ການຂາດສະຖານະທາງດ້ານກົດໝາຍ ສາມາດນຳໄປສູ່ການຖືກເອົາລັດເອົາປຽບ ຕໍ່ພວກຊາວອົບພະຍົບ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຄາຣຕາໂຊວາ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ຍ້ອນການຂາດລະບົບກົດໝາຍທີ່ເໝາະສົມສຳລັບພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕົກຢູ່ໃນຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ສຸດ ຕໍ່ທຸກປະເພດຂອງການຈຳແນກ ແລະບາງຄັ້ງຮ້າຍແຮງກວ່ານັ້ນອີກ. ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ຈັກດີວ່າ ພວກເຂົາຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍ ຫຼື ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ ແລະພວກນາຍຈ້າງສ່ວນຫຼາຍເຂົາສາມາດໃຊ້ສະຖານະການຂອງພວກເຂົາ ແລະປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະຈ່າຍເງິນໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາ.”

ພວກອົບພະຍົບເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ໂດຍສ່ວນຫຼາຍແລ້ວ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາຢາກຈະກັບຄືນໄປບ້ານໃນທັນທີທີ່ສົງຄາມສິ້ນສຸດລົງ. ແຕ່ຕາບໃດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ເຫັນຈຸດສິ້ນສຸດ ພວກເຂົາກໍຢາກໄດ້ສະຖານະທີ່ເປັນທາງການຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອຈະອຳນວຍໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຮັດວຽກໄດ້ຢ່າງຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ ແລະສ້າງຊີວິດ ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະເປັນການຊົ່ວຄາວ ຢູ່ໃນອິສຣາແອລ ກໍຕາມ.

While Europe and the United States have welcomed large numbers of Ukrainian refugees, many of them are in Israel, living in a legal limbo without official refugee status. Linda Gradstein reports from the Israeli port city of Haifa, where a group is offering them help.

All of the food, clothing and children’s toys at Haifa’s Volunteer Center for Ukrainian Refugees have been donated by private citizens or Israeli companies.

The Israeli government provides only a few months of financial support for the refugees.

Yulia Momsova and her two young daughters have had to move from one temporary apartment to another since they arrived a year ago. She relies on help from Israelis, including Ukrainian immigrants.

(Yulia Momsova, Ukrainian Refugee)

“It’s very difficult, but we get the support of friends and Israeli volunteers. Some of them came from Ukraine many years ago, some are native Israeli, but they’re all suffering with us.”

More than half of the 40,000 Ukrainian refugees who came to Israel since the start of the war have left — either returning to Ukraine or going to Europe, where they are recognized as refugees.

While anyone with a Jewish parent or grandparent can immediately receive Israeli citizenship, non-Jewish Ukrainians receive only tourist visas that are renewed monthly. They are not legally allowed to work, and those under 60 have no health insurance.

Israeli government policy has left the refugees in legal limbo, say social workers from aid organizations.

Zoya Pushnikov is a social worker with HIAS, the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, a group that helps new arrivals from Ukraine.

(Zoya Pushnikov, Social Worker - Female)

“Their visa after a whole year of the war is still a tourist visa, which is very unordinary. Also, it’s hurting them because so many employers don’t even know they can in fact employ them. So, we see many women and children who are under financial stress and cannot support themselves in any way.”

Olga Kartashova, the Haifa Refugee Center coordinator, says the center has 100 volunteers and serves more than 1,500 refugee families. She says the lack of legal status can lead to exploitation of the refugees.

(Olga Kartashova, Ukrainian Refugee Center Coordinator)

“Because of the lack of a proper legal system for them here, they are extremely vulnerable to all kinds of discrimination and sometimes even worse. We do know that they are forced to work illegally or semi-legally, and the employers often they can use their situation and refuse to pay them.”

Most of these refugees say they want to go home as soon as the war ends. But as long as there is no end in sight, they want a more official status that will enable them to legally work and build a life, however temporary, in Israel.