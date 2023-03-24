ນັບແຕ່ເດືອນມັງກອນເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ທະຫານຢູເຄຣນ 65 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບການຝຶກແອບຢູ່ຄ້າຍທະຫານບົກ Fort Sill ໃນລັດໂອກລາໂຮມາ ເພື່ອໃຊ້ລະບົບຍິງລູກສອນໄຟ Patriot ປ້ອງກັນໄພທາງອາກາດ. ທະຫານຈຸດັ່ງກ່າວ ຄາດວ່າຈະຮຽນຈົບໃນເດືອນມີນານີ້ ແລະກັບຄືນສູ່ຢູເຄຣນເພື່ອເລີ້ມຕິດຕັ້ງລະບົບປ້ອງ
ກັນໄພທາງອາກາດທີ່ສາມາດເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍໄດ້.
ໃນການເຝິກແອບທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າ ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈໄດ້ຫ້າມການຖ່າຍຮູບຂອງພວກທະຫານທີ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ແລະໄດ້ປະຕິເສດບໍ່ໃຫ້ ວີໂອເອ ບອກຊື່ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແຕ່ວ່ານັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ໂອສຕາຟ ຢາຣິສ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປ Fort Sill ແລະໄດ້ສັງເກດການກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວດ້ວຍຕົນເອງ.
ຄູເຝິກສອນອາເມຣິກັນຄົນນຶ່ງ ເບິ່ງພວກທະຫານຢູເຄຣນ ຕິດຕັ້ງເຣດາໃຫຍ່ອັນນຶ່ງຢູ່ໃນສະໜາມ.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ກອງທັບຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຕິດຕັ້ງເຄື່ອງຍິງ Patriot ໃນເວລາ 40 ຫາ 45 ນາທີ. ຊາວຢູເຄຣນສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ໃນ 25 ນາທີ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າປະຕິບັດໄດ້ດີທີ່ສຸດ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີຄວາມເຫັນໄປໃນແງ່ດີຫລາຍ ເມື່ອເວົ້າເຖິງສະພາບການຢູ່ທາງບ້ານ.”
ຮວມຢູ່ໃນພວກຜູ້ຊາວ ແລະແມ່ຍິງຢູເຄຣນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປລັດໂອກລາໂຮມາ ຜູ້ໜຸ່ມທີ່ສຸດອາຍຸ 19 ປີ ແລະແກ່ທີ່ສຸດ 67 ປີ. ໃນໄລຍະ 10 ອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໂດຍໃຊ້ໂຄງການແບບເລັ່ງລັດທີ່ພັດທະນາໂດຍທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບການຝຶກແອບຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 10 ຊົ່ວໂມງຕໍ່ມື້ ຫົກມື້ຕໍ່ອາທິດ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອເປັນຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານກ່ຽວກັບລະບົບ Patriot ປ້ອງກັນໄພທາງອາກາດ.
ໃນວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມາ ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນການເຝິກແອບພາກສະໜາມ ຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍ. ໃນອີກບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ ທີມດັ່ງກ່າວກໍພ້ອມແລ້ວທີ່ຈະຮຽນຈົບ.
ລົມແຮງ ຄືດັ່ງວັນອັງຄານ ເປັນຂອງທຳມະດາຢູ່ທົ່ງຮາບທາງພາກໃຕ້ລັດໂອ ກລາໂຮມາ. ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ຂັດຂວາງການເຝິກແອບ ກຸ່ມທະຫານຢູເຄຣນໄດ້ຕິດຕັ້ງ ລະບົບ Patriot ຢ່າງລ່ຽນໄຫລຢູ່ກາງທົ່ງ ແລະນຳໄປສູ່ການຕຽມພ້ອມ. ຍິ່ງໄປກວ່ານັ້ນ ຖານຍິງຫລາຍອັນ ຮວມທັງເຣດານຶ່ງໜ່ວຍ ເຄື່ອງຈັກໄຟຟ້າ ແລະບ່ອນຄວບຄຸມ ທັງໝົດນີ້ ມີລໍ້ທີ່ເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍໄດ້.
Since January, 65 Ukrainian soldiers have been training at Fort Sill, a U.S. Army base in Oklahoma, to operate a Patriot air defense system. The troops expect to graduate in March and return to Ukraine to begin deploying the mobile air defense system.
Given the sensitivity around the advanced training, the Pentagon has forbidden photographs of the participating soldiers and declined to allow VOA to name them. But Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh traveled to Fort Sill and observed the group firsthand.
An American instructor watches Ukrainian soldiers deploy a big radar in the field.
"Our military deploys a Patriot battery in 40 to 45 minutes,” he said. “Ukrainians manage it in 25. They do a great job. They are very optimistic, considering the situation at home."
Among the Ukrainian men and women who traveled to Oklahoma, the youngest is 19, the oldest is 67. For the past 10 weeks, using an accelerated program developed by the Pentagon that has them training at least 10 hours a day, six days a week, they have worked to master the Patriot air defense system.
Tuesday was one of the final training sessions in the field. In a few days, the team will be ready to graduate.
Strong winds, like Tuesday’s, are typical on the plains of southern Oklahoma. They do not obstruct the training: A group of Ukrainian soldiers smoothly deploys a Patriot battery in the middle of the field and brings it to combat readiness. In addition to several launchers, the battery includes a radar, an electric power plant and a control station — all of which are on wheels.