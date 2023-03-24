ນັບ​ແຕ່​ເດືອນ​ມັງ​ກອນ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ ທະ​ຫານ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ 65 ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຮັບການ​ຝຶກ​ແອບ​ຢູ່​ຄ້າຍ​ທະ​ຫານບົກ Fort Sill ໃນ​ລັດ​ໂອກ​ລາ​ໂຮ​ມາ ເພື່ອ​ໃຊ້​ລະ​ບົບຍິງລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ Patriot ປ້ອງ​ກັນໄພ​ທາງ​ອາ​ກາດ. ທະ​ຫານ​ຈຸ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ຮຽນຈົບ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມີ​ນາ​ນີ້ ແລະ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ສູ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນເພື່ອ​ເລີ້ມ​ຕິດ​ຕັ້ງລະ​ບົບ​ປ້ອງ

​ກັນໄພ​ທາງ​ອາ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຄື່ອນ​ຍ້າຍ​ໄດ້.

​ໃນ​ການ​ເຝິ​ກແອບ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມກ້າວ​ໜ້າ ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈ​ໄດ້​ຫ້າມ​ການ​ຖ່າຍ​ຮູບຂອງ​ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ​ທີ່​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ບອກ​ຊື່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ​ໂອ​ສ​ຕາ​ຟ ຢາ​ຣິ​ສ ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ Fort Sill ແລະ​ໄດ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ​ກຸ່ມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ດ້ວຍ​ຕົນ​ເອງ.

​ຄູ​ເຝິກ​ສອນ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ເບິ່ງ​ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຕິດ​ຕັ້ງ​ເຣ​ດາ​ໃຫ​ຍ່​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ໜາມ.

​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “​ກອງ​ທັບ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ຕິດ​ຕັ້ງ​ເຄື່ອງ​ຍິງ Patriot ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ 40 ຫາ 45 ນາ​ທີ.​ ຊາວຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ໄດ້ໃນ 25 ນາ​ທີ. ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ໄດ້​ດີ​ທີ່​ສຸດ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ແງ່​ດີຫລາຍ ເມື່ອ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ບ້ານ.”

​ຮວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພວ​ກ​ຜູ້​ຊາວ​ ແລະແມ່​ຍິງຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ລັດ​ໂອກ​ລາ​ໂຮ​ມາ ຜູ້​ໜຸ່ມ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ອາ​ຍຸ 19 ປີ ແລະແກ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ 67 ປີ. ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ 10 ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ໂດຍໃຊ້​ໂຄງ​ການ​ແບບ​ເລັ່ງ​ລັດ​ທີ່​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ໂດຍ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈ ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຝຶກ​ແອບ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 10 ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ຕໍ່​ມື້ ​ຫົກ​ມື້​ຕໍ່​ອາ​ທິດ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານກ່ຽວ​ກັບລະ​ບົບ​ Patriot ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ໄພ​ທາງ​ອາ​ກາດ.

ໃນວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ແມ່ນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ການ​ເຝິກ​ແອ​ບ​ພາກ​ສະ​ໜາມ ​ຂັ້ນ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ. ໃນ​ອີກບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ມື້ ທີມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ກໍພ້ອມ​ແລ້ວທີ່​ຈະຮຽນ​ຈົບ​.

ລົມ​ແຮງ ຄື​ດັ່ງ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ ເປັນ​ຂອງ​ທຳ​ມະ​ດາ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ງ​ຮາບທາງພາກ​ໃຕ້​ລັດ​ໂອ ກ​ລາ​ໂຮ​ມາ. ມັນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ຂັດ​ຂວາງການ​ເຝິກແອບ ​ກຸ່ມ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ໄດ້​ຕິດ​ຕັ້ງ ລະ​ບົບ Patriot ​ຢ່າງ​ລ່ຽນ​ໄຫລຢູ່​ກາງ​ທົ່ງ ແລະ​ນຳ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ການ​ຕຽມ​ພ້ອມ​. ຍິ່ງ​ໄປ​ກວ່າ​ນັ້ນ ຖານ​ຍິງ​ຫລາຍ​ອັ​ນ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ເຣ​ດາ​ນຶ່ງ​ໜ່ວຍ ເຄື່ອງ​ຈັກໄຟ​ຟ້າ ແລະ​ບ່ອນ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ ທັງ​ໝົດ​ນີ້ ​ມີ​ລໍ້​ທີ່​ເຄື່ອນ​ຍ້າ​ຍ​ໄດ້.

Since January, 65 Ukrainian soldiers have been training at Fort Sill, a U.S. Army base in Oklahoma, to operate a Patriot air defense system. The troops expect to graduate in March and return to Ukraine to begin deploying the mobile air defense system.

Given the sensitivity around the advanced training, the Pentagon has forbidden photographs of the participating soldiers and declined to allow VOA to name them. But Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh traveled to Fort Sill and observed the group firsthand.

An American instructor watches Ukrainian soldiers deploy a big radar in the field.

"Our military deploys a Patriot battery in 40 to 45 minutes,” he said. “Ukrainians manage it in 25. They do a great job. They are very optimistic, considering the situation at home."

Among the Ukrainian men and women who traveled to Oklahoma, the youngest is 19, the oldest is 67. For the past 10 weeks, using an accelerated program developed by the Pentagon that has them training at least 10 hours a day, six days a week, they have worked to master the Patriot air defense system.

Tuesday was one of the final training sessions in the field. In a few days, the team will be ready to graduate.

Strong winds, like Tuesday’s, are typical on the plains of southern Oklahoma. They do not obstruct the training: A group of Ukrainian soldiers smoothly deploys a Patriot battery in the middle of the field and brings it to combat readiness. In addition to several launchers, the battery includes a radar, an electric power plant and a control station — all of which are on wheels.