ການ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງອາຫານເມັດຈາກ​ທ່າ​ເຮືອ ເມືອງ​ໂອ​ແດັ​ສ​ຊາ​ຂອງຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມຄືນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງເປັນ​ເທື່​ອ​ ທຳ​ອິດນັບ​ແຕ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ບຸກ​ລຸກປະເທດ​ເພື່ອນ​ບ້ານ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ເດືອນ​ກຸມ​ພາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງຕິດທຸງປະເທດ Sierra Leon ຊື່ວ່າ Razoni ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລຳ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ທີ່​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ທ່າ​ເຮືອ ນຳ​ເອົາ​ຫລາຍກວ່າ 26,000 ໂຕນ ຂອງ​ໝາກ​ສາ​ລີ ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ເລ​ບາ​ນອນ. ​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການສະບັບນຶ່ງ ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເທີ​ກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ສາມາດລະບຸໄດ້ ຍັງ​ແລ່ນອອກ​ຈາກ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນວານນີ້ເຊັ່ນກັນ.

​ເລ​ຂ​າ​ທິ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ທ່ານແອນ​ໂຕ​ນິ​ໂອ ​ກຸູ​ເຕ​ເຣັສ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກຳ​ປັ່ນ Razoni ໄດ້ “ບັນ​ທຸກ​ສິນ​ ຄ້າ​ສອງ​ຢ່າງ​ທີ່​ຂາດ​ເຂີນ ໝາກ​ສາ​ລີ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ. ​ຄວາ​ມ​ຫວັງ​ແກ່​ຫລາຍ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ​ຜູ້ທີ່​ກາງຕໍ່ການ ​ ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານທີ່​ຫລ່ຽນ​ໄຫລ​ຂອງບັນ​ດາທ່າ​ເຮືອ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ເພື່ອ​ລ້ຽງ​ດູ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.”

​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ອີກວ່າ “ອັນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ເປັນ​ພະ​ຍານ​ມື້​ນີ້ຢູ່ ໂອ​ແດັສ​ຊາ ເປັນ​ຈຸດ​ເລີ້​ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ. ມັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ແມ່ນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນພານິດ​ຫລາຍ​ລຳທີ່​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ການ​ບັນ​ເທົ່າ​ທຸກ ແລະ​ສະ​ຖ​ຽນ​ລະ​ພາບມາ​ສູ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຕະ​ຫລາດ​ອາຫານຂອງໂລກ.

ທ່ານ​ກູເຕ​ເຣັສ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ການຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ເມັດເຂົ້າ ປຸຍ​ໃສ່​ພືດ ແລະ​ເຄື່ອງ​ຂອງ​ຕ່າງໆ​ ທີ່​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ອາ​ຫານ ​ ມີ​ໄວ້​ໃນ​ລາ​ຄາ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ແພງຫຼາຍ ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ ແມ່ນ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ທາງດ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ. ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງໃກ້ຈະ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພາ​ວະ​ໂຫຍ​ຫີວ ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ນີ້ ປະຕິບັດໄດ້ ເພື່ອ​ທີ່ຈະ​ລອດ​ຊີ​ວິດ.”

​ໃນ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ຂອງການ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່ ທ່ານ​ກຸູເຕ​ເຣັສ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ອາ​ຫານ​ໂລກ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ວາງແຜນໃນ​ບໍ່​ຊ້າ​ນີ້​ ທີ່ຈະ​ຊື້ 30,000 ​ໂຕນ ເຂົ້າ​ເບລ່ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແລະ​ສົ່ງ​ອອກ​ນອກ​ປະ​ເທດ ຢູ່​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກ ຮັບ​ເໝົາໂດຍ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ.

​ເທີ​ກີ ແລະ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ເດືອນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ກົດ ​ເພື່ອ​ນຳ​ສົ່ງເມັດພືດອອກໄປ ທ່າມ​ກາງວິ​ກິດກ​ານ​ອາ​ຫ​ານ ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໄດ້​ຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນຍ້ອນ​ການ​ບຸກ​ລຸກ​ຢູເຄຣນ ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ການ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ຂອງ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ ຜ່ານໄປດ້ວຍຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ ທີ່ເດີນ​ທາງ​ອອກຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ທ່າ​ເຮືອ​ ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຜ່ານ​ນານ​ນ້ຳທະ​ເລ​ດຳ ທີ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍໄດ້ຄວບຄຸມ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ເກີດການ​ບຸກ​ລຸກ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

Grain shipments from Ukraine’s port of Odesa resumed Monday, the first since Russia invaded its neighbor in late February.

The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni was the first to leave port, carrying more than 26,000 tons of corn bound for Lebanon. In a statement, Turkey’s defense ministry said other unspecified ships would also depart Ukraine on Monday.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the Razoni was “loaded with two commodities in short supply: corn, and hope. Hope for millions of people around the world who depend on the smooth running of Ukraine’s ports to feed their families.”

He added, “What we’ve witnessed today in Odesa is an important starting point. It must be the first of many commercial ships bringing relief and stability to global food markets.”

Guterres said that “ensuring that grain, fertilizers, and other food-related items are available at reasonable prices to developing countries is a humanitarian imperative. People on the verge of famine need these agreements to work, in order to survive.”

As part of the renewed shipments, Guterres said the U.N.’s World Food Program plans to soon buy 30,000 metric tons of Ukrainian wheat and ship it out of the country on a U.N.-chartered vessel.

Turkey and the U.N. brokered an agreement with Russia and Ukraine in late July to get grain exports going again amid a global food crisis that the United Nations says has been worsened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The deal calls for safe passage of cargo ships traveling from ports in southern Ukraine through waters in the Black Sea that Russia has controlled since its invasion of Ukraine.