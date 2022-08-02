ການຂົນສົ່ງອາຫານເມັດຈາກທ່າເຮືອ ເມືອງໂອແດັສຊາຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຄືນໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເທື່ອ ທຳອິດນັບແຕ່ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ບຸກລຸກປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານຂອງຕົນ ໃນທ້າຍເດືອນກຸມພາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ກຳປັ່ນຂົນສົ່ງຕິດທຸງປະເທດ Sierra Leon ຊື່ວ່າ Razoni ແມ່ນກຳປັ່ນລຳທຳອິດທີ່ອອກຈາກທ່າເຮືອ ນຳເອົາຫລາຍກວ່າ 26,000 ໂຕນ ຂອງໝາກສາລີ ໄປສູ່ເລບານອນ. ໃນຖະແຫລງການສະບັບນຶ່ງ ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດເທີກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ກຳປັ່ນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດລະບຸໄດ້ ຍັງແລ່ນອອກຈາກຢູເຄຣນໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ເຊັ່ນກັນ.
ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານແອນໂຕນິໂອ ກຸູເຕເຣັສ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ກຳປັ່ນ Razoni ໄດ້ “ບັນທຸກສິນ ຄ້າສອງຢ່າງທີ່ຂາດເຂີນ ໝາກສາລີ ແລະຄວາມຫວັງ. ຄວາມຫວັງແກ່ຫລາຍລ້ານຄົນຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ ຜູ້ທີ່ກາງຕໍ່ການ ບໍລິຫານທີ່ຫລ່ຽນໄຫລຂອງບັນດາທ່າເຮືອຢູເຄຣນ ເພື່ອລ້ຽງດູບັນດາຄອບຄົວເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”
ທ່ານກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ “ອັນທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນເປັນພະຍານມື້ນີ້ຢູ່ ໂອແດັສຊາ ເປັນຈຸດເລີ້ມຕົ້ນທີ່ສຳຄັນ. ມັນຕ້ອງແມ່ນເທື່ອທຳອິດຂອງບັນດາກຳປັ່ນພານິດຫລາຍລຳທີ່ນຳເອົາການບັນເທົ່າທຸກ ແລະສະຖຽນລະພາບມາສູ່ບັນດາຕະຫລາດອາຫານຂອງໂລກ.
ທ່ານກູເຕເຣັສ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ການຄ້ຳປະກັນວ່າ ເມັດເຂົ້າ ປຸຍໃສ່ພືດ ແລະເຄື່ອງຂອງຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ພົວພັນກັບອາຫານ ມີໄວ້ໃນລາຄາທີ່ບໍ່ແພງຫຼາຍ ໃຫ້ແກ່ປະເທດທີ່ກຳລັງພັດທະນາ ແມ່ນຄວາມສຳຄັນທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ. ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ກຳລັງໃກ້ຈະຢູ່ໃນພາວະໂຫຍຫີວ ຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນີ້ ປະຕິບັດໄດ້ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະລອດຊີວິດ.”
ໃນພາກສ່ວນຂອງການຂົນສົ່ງຄືນໃໝ່ ທ່ານກຸູເຕເຣັສ ກ່າວວ່າ ໂຄງການອາຫານໂລກຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ວາງແຜນໃນບໍ່ຊ້ານີ້ ທີ່ຈະຊື້ 30,000 ໂຕນ ເຂົ້າເບລ່ຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ແລະສົ່ງອອກນອກປະເທດ ຢູ່ກຳປັ່ນທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກ ຮັບເໝົາໂດຍສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ.
ເທີກີ ແລະສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ເຫັນພ້ອມກັບຣັດເຊຍ ແລະຢູເຄຣນ ໃນທ້າຍເດືອນກໍລະກົດ ເພື່ອນຳສົ່ງເມັດພືດອອກໄປ ທ່າມກາງວິກິດການອາຫານ ທີ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດກ່າວວ່າ ໄດ້ຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນຍ້ອນການບຸກລຸກຢູເຄຣນ ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.
ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ການຂົນສົ່ງຂອງກຳປັ່ນ ຜ່ານໄປດ້ວຍຄວາມປອດໄພ ທີ່ເດີນທາງອອກຈາກບັນດາທ່າເຮືອ ຢູ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ຜ່ານນານນ້ຳທະເລດຳ ທີ່ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ຄວບຄຸມ ນັບແຕ່ເກີດການບຸກລຸກຢູເຄຣນ.
Grain shipments from Ukraine’s port of Odesa resumed Monday, the first since Russia invaded its neighbor in late February.
The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni was the first to leave port, carrying more than 26,000 tons of corn bound for Lebanon. In a statement, Turkey’s defense ministry said other unspecified ships would also depart Ukraine on Monday.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the Razoni was “loaded with two commodities in short supply: corn, and hope. Hope for millions of people around the world who depend on the smooth running of Ukraine’s ports to feed their families.”
He added, “What we’ve witnessed today in Odesa is an important starting point. It must be the first of many commercial ships bringing relief and stability to global food markets.”
Guterres said that “ensuring that grain, fertilizers, and other food-related items are available at reasonable prices to developing countries is a humanitarian imperative. People on the verge of famine need these agreements to work, in order to survive.”
As part of the renewed shipments, Guterres said the U.N.’s World Food Program plans to soon buy 30,000 metric tons of Ukrainian wheat and ship it out of the country on a U.N.-chartered vessel.
Turkey and the U.N. brokered an agreement with Russia and Ukraine in late July to get grain exports going again amid a global food crisis that the United Nations says has been worsened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The deal calls for safe passage of cargo ships traveling from ports in southern Ukraine through waters in the Black Sea that Russia has controlled since its invasion of Ukraine.