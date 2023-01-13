ຈີນຕ້ອງຕິຂໍ້ຕົກລົງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດທີ່ໄດ້ລົງນາມໃນວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ລະຫວ່າງອັງກິດ ແລະຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ທີ່ອາດຈະມີການສົ່ງກຳລັງທະຫານ ໄປປະຈຳການຢູ່ໃນດິນແດນຂອງອີກປະເທດນຶ່ງ. ທັງລອນດອນ ແລະໂຕກຽວ ໄດ້ບັນລະບາຍກ່ຽວກັບຈີນວ່າ ເປັນຜູ້ “ທ້າທາຍ” ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດເອເຊຍປາຊິຟິກ.
ທ່ານຫວັງ ເວນບິນ ໂຄສົກກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດຈີນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວທີ່ປັກກິ່ງວ່າ “ເອເຊຍປາຊິຟິກເປັນເຂດສຳລັບຜູ້ແຂ່ງຂັນສຳລັບສັນຕິພາບ ແລະການພັດທະນາ ບໍ່ແມ່ນສະໜາມ ເພື່ອເອົາຊະນະ ໃນເກມພູມີສາດການເມືອງ. ຈີນເປັນພາຄີເພື່ອການຮ່ວມມືກັບທຸກປະເທດ ແທນທີ່ຈະເປັນຜູ້ທ້າທາຍ”.
“ການຮ່ວມມືໃນດ້ານປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ລະຫວ່າງບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງຄວນຈະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ມີການເສີມຂະຫຍາຍຄວາມເຂົ້າາໃຈກັນ ໄວ້ວາງໃຈ ແລະໃຫ້ການຮ່ວມມືລະຫວ່າງບັນດາປະເທດ ແລະບໍ່ຄວນສ້າງ ການເປັນສັດຕູໃນຄວາມຝັນ ຫລືແນະນຳແນວຄິດທີ່ລ້າຫລັງຂອງການປະເຊີນໜ້າເຂົ້າສູ່ຂົງເຂດເອເຊຍປາຊິຟິກ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ທ່ານຫວັງໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ້ມ.
ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດ້ານປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ໄດ້ເຊັນໂດຍນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ທ່ານຟູມິໂອະ ກິຊິດາ ແລະຄູ່ຕຳແໜ່ງຝ່າຍອັງກິດ ທ່ານຣີສຊີ ຊູນາກ ຢູ່ຫໍຄອຍ ລອນດອນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນປ້ອມຍາມສະໄໝໂບຮານ ບ່ອນເກັບມ້ຽນມົງກຸດ. ທັງສອງຜູ້ນຳໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຄື່ອງນຸ່ງຫຸ້ມເກາະຂອງຊມູໄຣຢີ່ປຸ່ນ ທີ່ໄດ້ມອບໃຫ້ແກ່ກະສັດຂອງອັງກິດ ໃນປີ 1613 ໂດຍໂຊກັນ ໂຕກູຄາວະ ເພື່ອເປັນຂີດໝາຍຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຄ້າລະຫວ່າງອັງກິດ ແລະຍີ່ປຸ່ນ.
ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນີ້ ມີຊື່ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການວ່າ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຊຶ່ງກັນແລະກັນ ແລະໄດ້ມີການເຫັນພ້ອມໃນດ້ນຫລັກການເມື່ອເດືອນພຶດສະພາປີກາຍນີ້. ເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດທີ່ຍີ່ປຸ່ນໄດ້ເຊັນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງໃນທຳນອງນີ້ ກັບບັນດາພັນທະມິດຢູໂຣບ. ກຳລັງທະຫານອາເມຣິກັນຫລາຍພັນຄົນປະຈຳການຢູ່ໃນຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ອັນເປັນພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງສົນທິສັນຍາຄວາມປອດໄພ ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ກັບຍີ່ປຸ່ນ.
ຖະແຫລງການສະບັບນຶ່ງຂອງຫ້ອງການທ່ານຊູນາກ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຢູ່ໃນໂລກທີ່ມີການແຂ່ງຂັນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນນີ້ ມັນຈຶ່ງເປັນທີ່ສຳຄັນຫລາຍກວ່າທີ່ເຄີຍມີມາ ທີ່ບັນດາສັງຄົມປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຈະສືບຕໍ່ຢືນຢູ່ຄຽງບ່າຄຽງໄຫລ່ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຮົານຳພາການທ້າທາຍ ແບບບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ ໃນຍຸກສະໄໝຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”
ທັງສອງປະເທດຍັງເຫັນພ້ອມນຳກັນ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອພັດທະນາເຮືອບິນລົບລຸ້ນທີ່ຫົກຊະນິດໃໝ່ ພ້ອມໆກັບອີຕາລີ. ບໍລິສັດອັງກິດ BAE Systems ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກກ່ຽວກັບໂຕຢ່າງ ທີ່ຮູ້ກັນໃນຊື່ Tempest ຊຶ່ງຈະເປັນໂຄງການຮ່ວມມືດ້ານປ້ອງກັນປະເທດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດແບບບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນລະຫວ່າງຍີ່ປຸ່ນກັບຢູໂຣບ.
China criticized a defense pact signed Wednesday between Britain and Japan that could see troops deployed on each other’s territory. Both London and Tokyo have described China as a "challenge" in the Asia-Pacific region.
“The Asia-Pacific is a pacesetter for peace and development, not a wrestling ground for geopolitical games. China is a partner for cooperation for all countries instead of a challenge,” Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told reporters in Beijing.
“Defense cooperation between the relevant countries should be conducive to enhancing mutual understanding, trust and cooperation among countries and should not create imaginary enemies or introduce the outdated mindset of bloc confrontation into the Asia-Pacific region,” Wang added.
Reciprocal pact
The defense deal was signed by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak in the Tower of London, a medieval fortress that houses the crown jewels. The two leaders were shown a set of Japanese samurai armor that was presented to Britain’s King James in 1613 by Shogun Tokugawa to mark the first trade agreement between England and Japan.
The pact is officially called the Reciprocal Access Agreement and was agreed to in principle last May. It is the first time that Japan has signed such a deal with a European ally. Thousands of American troops are stationed in Japan as part of the U.S.-Japan Security Treaty.
In a statement, Sunak’s office said, “In this increasingly competitive world, it is more important than ever that democratic societies continue to stand shoulder to shoulder as we navigate the unprecedented global challenges of our time.”
Fighter jet
The two countries also agreed to work on the development of a new sixth-generation fighter jet, alongside Italy. The British firm BAE Systems is already working on a prototype known as Tempest. It would be the biggest Japanese-European defense cooperation program ever undertaken.