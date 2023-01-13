ຈີນ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕິ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດທີ່​ໄດ້​ລົງ​ນາມ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ອັງ​ກິດ ແລະ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ທີ່​ອາດ​ຈະ​ມີການ​ສົ່ງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ ​ໄປ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ການ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ຂອງອີກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນຶ່ງ. ທັງ​ລອນດອນ ແລະ​ໂຕ​ກຽວ ໄດ້​ບັນ​ລະ​ບາຍ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຈີນວ່າ ເປັນຜູ້​ “ທ້າ​ທາຍ” ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ປາ​ຊິ​ຟິກ.

​ທ່ານ​ຫວັງ ເວນ​ບິນ ໂຄ​ສົກ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວທີ່​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ວ່າ “ເອ​ເຊຍ​ປາ​ຊິ​ຟິກ​ເປັ​ນ​ເຂດ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຜູ້​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນສຳ​ລັບ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ແລະການພັດ​ທະ​ນາ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ສະ​ໜາມ ​ເພື່ອ​ເອົ​າ​ຊະ​ນະ ​ໃນ​ເກມ​ພູ​ມີສາດ​ການ​ເມືອງ. ​ຈີນ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ຄີ​ເພື່ອ​ການ​ຮ່ວ​ມມື​ກັບ​ທຸກປະ​ເທດ​ ແທນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ທ້າ​ທາຍ”.

“ການ​ຮ່ວ​ມມື​ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ຄວນ​ຈະຊ່ວຍ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ເສີມ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍຄວາມ​ເຂົ້າາ​ໃຈກັນ ໄວ້​ວາງ​ໃຈ​ ແລະ​ໃຫ້​ກາ​ນ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ​ບໍ່ຄວນສ້າງ​ ການເປັນ​ສັດ​ຕູ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ຝັນ ຫລື​ແນະ​ນຳແນວ​ຄິດ​ທີ່​ລ້າ​ຫລັງ​ຂອງການ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ເອ​ເຊຍປາ​ຊິ​ຟິກ” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່​ທ່ານຫວັງໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ.

ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ດ້ານ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ໄດ້​ເຊັນໂດຍ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ທ່ານ​ຟູ​ມິ​ໂອະ ກິ​ຊິ​ດາ ແລະ​ຄູ່​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງຝ່າຍ​ອັງ​ກິດ ທ່ານ​ຣີສຊີ ຊູ​ນາກ​ ຢູ່ຫໍ​ຄອຍ ​ລອນດອນ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນປ້ອມ​ຍາມ​ສະ​ໄໝໂບ​ຮານ ບ່ອນເກັບ​ມ້ຽນ​ມົງ​ກຸດ. ​ທັງ​ສອງຜູ້​ນຳ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ເຄື່ອງ​ນຸ່ງ​ຫຸ້ມ​ເກາະຂອງ​ຊ​ມູ​ໄຣ​ຢີ່​ປຸ່ນ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມອບ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ກະ​ສັດ​ຂອງ​ອັງ​ກິດ ໃນ​ປີ 1613 ໂດຍ​ໂຊ​ກັນ ໂຕ​ກູ​ຄາ​ວະ ເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ຂີດໝາຍ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງອັງ​ກິດ ແລະ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ.

​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ນີ້ ມີ​ຊື່​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ວ່າ ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ຊຶ່ງ​ກັນ​ແລະ​ກັນ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ໃນ​ດ້ນ​ຫລັກ​ການເມື່ອ​ເດືອນ​ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາ​ປີກາຍ​ນີ້. ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ທີ່​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ​ໄດ້​ເຊັນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ທຳ​ນອງນີ້ ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ. ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນຫລາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ການ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ອັນ​ເປັນ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງສົນ​ທິ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ກັບຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ.

ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ທ່ານຊູ​ນາກ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຢູ່​ໃນໂລກທີ່​ມີການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນນີ້ ​ມັນ​ຈຶ່ງເປັນ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຫລາຍ​ກວ່າ​ທີ່​ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ມາ ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ສັງ​ຄົມ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ຢືນຢູ່ຄຽງ​ບ່າ​ຄຽງ​ໄຫລ່ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນ​ະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ນຳ​ພາ​ການ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ ແບບ​ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ ໃນ​ຍຸກ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ຂອງພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

​ທັງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຍັງ​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ນຳ​ກັນ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ເພື່ອ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລົບລຸ້ນທີ່​ຫົກຊະ​ນິດ​ໃໝ່ ​ພ້ອມໆກັບ​ອີ​ຕາ​ລີ. ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ອັງ​ກິດ BAE Systems ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກກ່ຽວ​ກັບໂຕຢ່າງ ທີ່​ຮູ້​ກັນ​ໃນ​ຊື່ Tempest ຊຶ່ງ​ຈະ​ເປັນໂຄງການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມືດ້ານປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ສຸດແບບ​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ມີມາ​ກ່ອນລະ​ຫວ່າງຍີ່​ປຸ່ນກັບຢູ​ໂຣບ.

China criticized a defense pact signed Wednesday between Britain and Japan that could see troops deployed on each other’s territory. Both London and Tokyo have described China as a "challenge" in the Asia-Pacific region.

“The Asia-Pacific is a pacesetter for peace and development, not a wrestling ground for geopolitical games. China is a partner for cooperation for all countries instead of a challenge,” Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told reporters in Beijing.

“Defense cooperation between the relevant countries should be conducive to enhancing mutual understanding, trust and cooperation among countries and should not create imaginary enemies or introduce the outdated mindset of bloc confrontation into the Asia-Pacific region,” Wang added.

Reciprocal pact

The defense deal was signed by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak in the Tower of London, a medieval fortress that houses the crown jewels. The two leaders were shown a set of Japanese samurai armor that was presented to Britain’s King James in 1613 by Shogun Tokugawa to mark the first trade agreement between England and Japan.

The pact is officially called the Reciprocal Access Agreement and was agreed to in principle last May. It is the first time that Japan has signed such a deal with a European ally. Thousands of American troops are stationed in Japan as part of the U.S.-Japan Security Treaty.

In a statement, Sunak’s office said, “In this increasingly competitive world, it is more important than ever that democratic societies continue to stand shoulder to shoulder as we navigate the unprecedented global challenges of our time.”

Fighter jet

The two countries also agreed to work on the development of a new sixth-generation fighter jet, alongside Italy. The British firm BAE Systems is already working on a prototype known as Tempest. It would be the biggest Japanese-European defense cooperation program ever undertaken.