ສະພາຕໍ່າສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຈັດສັນງົບປະ​ມານ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 112 ຕື້ໂດລາ ສໍາລັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໃຫ້ແກ່ຢູເຄຣນ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການຮຸກຮານຂອງຣັດເຊຍໃນ ນຶ່ງປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ແຄັດເທີຣີນ ກິບຊັນ, ນັກຂ່າວຂອງ VOA ປະຈໍາສະພາ ຈະ​ພາ​ທ່ານ​ທົບ​ທວນ​ຄືນ​ເບິ່ງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນແລະມີລາຍງານວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນຂັ້ນຕໍ່ໄປ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຄໍາສັນຍາຈາກປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ຕໍ່ສະພາສູງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນໄລ ຍະເດືອນທັນວາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊເລັນສກີ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ເງິນຂອງພວກທ່ານ ບໍ່ແມ່ນເງິນເພື່ອການກຸສົນ, ແຕ່ມັນແມ່ນການລົງທຶນເພື່ອຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ແລະປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງໂລກ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງຈັດການຢູ່ ໃນທິດທາງທີ່ມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບສູງ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄໍາໝັ້ນທີ່ຈະເພີ້ມການຊ່ວຍ ເຫຼືອຕື່ມເຄິ່ງຕື້ໂດລາ ໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ທ່ານກ່າວປາໄສສໍາລັບວັນຄົບຮອບ 1 ປີຂອງການຮຸກຮານຢູເຄຣນ ຈາກຣັດເຊຍ, ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ຈະບໍ່ມີການຍົກເວັ້ນໃດໆ ທີ່ຈະສະໜັບສະໜຸນຢູເຄຣນ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ທົ່ວປະເທດຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າທັງໝົດ, ຢູ່ໃນໂຕເມືອງໃຫຍ່ ແລະເມືອງນ້ອຍໆ, ທຸງຊາດຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ແມ່ນປິວສະບັດຈາກເຮືອນຂອງປະຊາຊົນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ. ໃນຊ່ວງປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແລະພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນ ຈາກລັດ

ຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດ ຂອງພວກເຮົາ ໄດ້ດໍາເນີນງານຮ່ວມກັນ ພ​າ​ກັນຢືນຂຶ້ນເພື່ອອິດສະຫຼະພາບ.”

ມີການຕອບໂຕ້ຂອງສະມາຊິກສະພາສະຫະລັດໃນທັນທີ ຈາກການຮຸກຮານເຂົ້າໄປຢູເຄຣນ ໃນມື້ທໍາອິດຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ, ດ້ວຍການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ທີ່ກວ້າງ ຂວາງໂດຍລວມ ເຊິ່ງສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນຄວາມສໍາຄັນເພື່ອຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ທ່ານເຈມສ໌ ຣິສຈ໌ ຈາກພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ທັງສະຫະລັດ ແລະບັນດາປະເທດພາຄີຕ່າງໆຂອງພວກເຮົາຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ສະ ແດງຄວາມເຫັນທີ່ສອດຄ່ອງກັນໃນທັນທີວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງສະໜັບສະໜຸນດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ, ປະຊາຊົນ, ດິນແດນ ແລະວິຖີທາງແຫ່ງຊີວິດຂອງ ຢູ ເຄຣນ ຈາກການຮຸກຮານທີ່ໂຫດຮ້າຍຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ.”

ທ້າຍທີ່ສຸດ, ລັດ​ຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດ ຈະຈັດສົ່ງຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ສໍາລັບຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງໃນຕ່າງປະເທດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ສົງຄາມສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ໃນ ອີຣັກ.

ທ່ານແມັດທ໌ ກຣາສແມນ, ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຈອສທາວ ກ່າວຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາມີບັນຫາ ຈາກຝ່າຍລັດຖະບານທີ່ຂໍງົບປະມານໂດຍລວມ ໃນຈໍານວນບໍ່ໜ້ອຍ, ແຕ່ຫຼາຍໆ​ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ລັດຖະສະພາ, ສະມາຊິກຈາກສອງພັກການເມືອງມີ ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຢາກໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າດໍາເນີນງານເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ ແລະຈັດສົ່ງອາວຸດ​ສຳ​ລັບບຸກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ແລະມີຄວາມຮ້າຍແຮງຕ່າງໆໄປໃຫ້ ຢູເຄຣນ. ແລະນັ້ນ, ກໍເປັນ​ສະ​ພາບທີ່ບໍ່ປົກກະຕິຢູ່ໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ. ໂດຍປົກກະ ຕິແລ້ວ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີເປັນຜູ້ນໍາພາ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ຫາຂັດແຍ້ງລະຫວ່າງປະເທດເຫຼົ່ານີ້.”

ແຕ່ເມື່ອເວລາຜ່ານໄປນຶ່ງປີ, ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຢູ່ໃນສັງຄົມຂອງສະຫະລັດ ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຫຼຸດໜ້ອຍລົງ. ອີງຕາມການສໍາຫຼວດຄວາມຄິດເຫັນຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ຈາກສະມາຄົມໜັງສືພິມ ໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ ປີ 2023 ນີ້ພົບວ່າ 48 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ຍັງຄົງສະໜັບສະໜຸນໃຫ້ສົ່ງອາວຸດໄປໃຫ້ຢູເຄຣນ ໂດຍຫຼຸດລົງມາຈາກ 60 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງຈໍານວນຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄວາມຍິນດີໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ຈາກການສໍາຫຼວດໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາຂອງປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ຢູເຄຣນ ຈາກລັດ​ຖະ​ສະພາຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຍັງມີຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງຢູ່, ແຕ່ມັນກໍ ມີຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງກັນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ຍັງຈະສົ່ງຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນໄປອີກດົນປານໃດ ແລະລວມມູນຄ່າທັງໝົດເທົ່າໃດ?

​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳຈາກພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນ ທ່ານໄຣອັນ ຊິງ​ກີ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ແຜນເປັນແບບໃດ? ເພື່ອແນະນໍາວ່າ ມັນເປັນເຊັກ​ເງິນ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ໂຕ​ເລກ ​ສຳ​ລັບ ຢູເຄຣນ. ແລະຈື່ໄວ້ວ່າ ເມື່ອພວກເຮົາສົ່ງອາວຸດຕ່າງໆໄປໃຫ້ ຢູເຄຣນ, ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ຄວບຄຸມວ່າ ອາວຸດຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ກໍາລັງຈະໃຊ້ໄປໃນທິດທາງໃດ ເນື່ອງຈາກພວກເຮົາໄດ້ມອບເຊັກ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ໂຕ​ເລກໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄປແລ້ວ. ຂ້າພະ ເຈົ້າບໍ່ມັກເຊັກ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ໂຕ​ເລກ.”

ຢູເຄຣນໄດ້ດໍາເນີນງານ ເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂຄວາມກັງວົນຕ່າງໆກ່ຽວກັບການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງພາຍໃນປະເທດ, ແລະສະມາຊິກສະພາຂອງສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາ ເຈົ້າພໍໃຈກັບຜົນທີ່ອອກມາ ໃນເວລາທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມຢູເຄຣນ ມື້ທໍາອິດ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈາກພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນ ທ່ານລິນຊີ ແກຣມ ກ່່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈຫຼາຍວ່າ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານທະຫານຂອງພວກເຮົານັ້ນ ຈະຕ້ອງໄປ​ໃນ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ໄວ້, ​ແລະ​ກໍ​ມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ແລະຄວາມໂປ່ງໃສ ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.”

ສຽງຂອງຜູ້ນໍາດ້ານນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດຢູ່ໃນສະພາສູງກ່າວວ່າ ຜົນອອກມາຂອງສົງຄາມຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ ຈະເປັນຜົນສະຫຼຸບຕໍ່ນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງ ປະເທດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍທົດສະຫວັດ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານໂຣເບີດ ເມແນັນເດສ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ສິ່ງສໍາຄັນຫຼັກ ບໍ່ແມ່ນພຽງແຕ່ອິດສະຫຼະພາບຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງມັນເປັນສິ່ງສໍາຄັນໃນໂຕຂອງມັນເອງ, ແຕ່ຍັງມີສິ່ງທີ່ກົງກັນຂ້າມ ທີ່ເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດ ດໍາເນີນການໂດຍກອງກໍາລັງທາງທະຫານ ເພື່ອຢຶດເອົາດິນແດນຂອງປະເທດ ອື່ນໆ ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າ ຖ້າສິ່ງນັ້ນກາຍມາເປັນກົດລະບຽບໃນປັດຈຸບັນ, ໂດຍຍັງມີຜູ້ກົດຂີ່ ແລະຜູ້ຜະເດັດການທັງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ຈະພາຍາຍາມດໍາເນີນການດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ.”

ດ້ວຍຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ຍຸຕິລົງໃນ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ​ອັນ​ໃກ້ໆ​ນີ້, ​ລັດ​ຖະສະພາສະຫະ ລັດຈຶ່ງຄາດວ່າ ຈະມີການອະ​ພິ​ປາຍ​ກັນ​ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຕ່າງໆ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນໃນອີກບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດເດືອນ ທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

The U.S. Congress has appropriated more than $112 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion one year ago. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson looks back at the scope of that assistance and reports on what happens next.

A promise from the Ukrainian president to the US Congress last December…

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian President

“Your money is not charity. It’s an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way.”

US President Joe Biden pledged an additional half billion in aid as he marked the one- year anniversary of the invasion, saying support for Ukraine would not waiver.

President Joe Biden

“All across my country, in big cities and small towns, Ukrainian flags fly from American homes. Over the past year, Democrats and Republicans in our United States Congress have come together to stand for freedom.”

US lawmakers’ response in the first days of the invasion was swift, with overall broad support for assistance most say is key to American security.

Senator James Risch, Republican

“Both the United States and our allies around the world quickly came to a consensus that we need to support Ukraine's defense and its people, territory and way of life from Russian aggression.”

Congress would ultimately send the largest aid package for a foreign conflict since the US war in Iraq.

Voice of Matt Glassman, Georgetown University, SKYPE

“We had the situation where the administration was asking for not a trivial sum of money. And many people on the Hill – bipartisan – had wanted them to go further and provide more offensive and powerful weapons to Ukraine. And so that's sort of unusual in American history. Typically, presidents are on the leading edge of these sorts of international conflicts.”

But a year on, public support in the U.S. appears to be softening. According to a February 2023 Associated Press poll, forty-eight percent of Americans favor sending weapons, down from 60 percent who favored the move in a May poll of last year. Congressional support for Ukraine is still strong, but there is growing disagreement about how much aid to send and for how long.

Rep. Ryan Zinke, Republican

“What's the plan? To suggest that it's just open-ended, a blank check in Ukraine. And remember, when we ship armament to Ukraine, we don't control where their armaments [are] going because we've given them a blank check. I don't like blank checks.”

Ukraine has made moves to address concerns about internal corruption and US lawmakers say they’re satisfied with the results they’ve seen on firsthand visits.

Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican

“We're very reassured that that our military assistance is going to where it should be going to, and that accountability and transparency is there.”

Leading foreign policy voices in the Senate say the outcome of the war in Ukraine will have consequences for US policy for decades.

Senator Robert Menendez, Democrat

“What is at stake is not only the Ukrainians’ freedom, which in and of itself is important, but also the proposition that you cannot by force, take another country's territory, because if that can become the rule of the day, there are many despots and authoritarians who will seek to do that.”

With no clear end to the conflict in sight, the US Congress is expected to debate additional aid in the coming months.