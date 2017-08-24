ພາຍຸເຂດຮ້ອນ ໄຕ້ຟຸ່ນ ຮາໂຕ ພັດທະລົ່ມ ຈີນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ 12 ຄົນ ເສຍຊີວິດ

ພາຍຸເຂດຮ້ອນ ຫຼື ໄຕ້ຟຸ່ນ ທີ່ມີພະລັງແຮງສູງ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ 12 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ຢູ່ທົ່ວພາກ

ໃຕ້ຂອງຈີນ ບ່ອນທີ່ແຮງລົມສູງ ແລະ ຝົນທີ່ຕົກລົງມາ ຂອງມັນນັ້ນ ໄດ້ກົດດັນໃຫ້

ປະຊາຊົນ ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ຕ້ອງຍົກຍ້າຍອອກຈາກເຮືອນຊານຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ

ໄດ້ປະໄວ້ ສະພາບນ້ຳຖ້ວມ ແລະ ໄຟຟ້າມອດ.

ໄຕ້ຟຸ່ນ Hato ໄດ້ເອົາຊີວິດແປດຄົນໄປ ແລະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບ

ບາດເຈັບ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດ Macau. ມັນເປັນພາຍຸ ທີ່ມີຄວາມແຮງທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່ກະທົບສູນກາງ

ການພະນັນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນຮອບ 50 ປີ.

ອົງການຂ່າວ Xinhua ທາງການຈີນ ກ່າວວ່າ 4 ຄົນ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ຢູ່ທີ່ແຂວງໃກ້ຄຽງ

Guangdong ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ເກືອບ 2 ລ້ານຄົນ ບໍ່ມີໄຟຟ້າໃຊ້ ແລະ ພາຍຸໄດ້

ລົບກວນຖ້ຽວບິນ ແລະ ລົດໄຟຕ່າງໆ.

ສ່ວນຢູ່ໃນຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ມີລາຍງານວ່າເກີດໄພນ້ຳຖ້ວມ ແລະ ຫຼາຍກວ່າຊາວຄົນໄດ້ຮັບ

ບາດເຈັບ.

ພາຍຸດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ອ່ອນກຳລັງລົງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມັນເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍຂຶ້ນຝັ່ງ ໃນວັນພະຫັດ

ມື້ນີ້ ໂດຍທີ່ມັນໄດ້ນຳເອົາຝົນທີ່ຕົກລົງມາຢ່າງໜັກນັ້ນ ຂຶ້ນມານຳ ໃນທົ່ວພື້ນທີ່ທາງພາກ

ໃຕ້ຂອງຈີນ ໃກ້ໆກັບຊາຍແດນຕິດກັບຫວຽດນາມ.

A powerful typhoon has left 12 people dead across southern China where its strong winds and rain forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes and left flooding and power outages.



Typhoon Hato killed eight people and injured more than 100 others in Macau.It was the strongest storm to hit the gambling hub in 50 years.



China's official Xinhua news agency said four people were killed in neighboring Guangdong province, while nearly 2 million people lost power and the storm interrupted flights and trains.



In Hong Kong, flooding and dozens of injuries were reported.



The storm continued to weaken as it moved further inland on Thursday, bringing heavy rain across areas of southern China near the border with Vietnam.