ຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຈາກລົມ​ພາ​ຍຸໄຕ້ຝຸ່ນຮ້າຍແຮງສຸດທີ່ຖະຫຼົ່ມຟິລິບປິນປີນີ້ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ

ເຖິງ 146 ຄົນ ແລະຜູ້ປົກຄອງແຂວງຂອງປະເທດທີ່ເປັນເກາະດອນ ໂດຍສະເພາະແຂວງ

ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຖະຫຼົ່ມຈາກລົມພາຍຸໄຕ້ຝຸ່ນໄຣ (Rai) ຢ່າງໜັກໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ອາດຈະມີຄວາມເສຍ

ຫາຍຫຼາຍກວ່ານັ້ນທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນມີລາຍງານເທື່ອ ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ. ເຈົ້າແຂວງອາເທີ ຢັບ (Arthur Yap) ຂອງແຂວງໂບໂຮລ (Bohol) ຢູ່ທາງພາກກາງຟິລິບປິນກ່າວວ່າ ມີ 72 ຄົນ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ອີກ 10 ຄົນໄດ້ຫາຍສາບສູນ ແລະ 13 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ອາດຍັງຈະເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນອີກ ເພາະພວກເຈົ້າເມືອງຫຼາຍຄົນ ຍັງບໍ່ສາມາດລາຍງານກັບຄືນມາຫາທ່ານ ເນື່ອງຈາກຂາດການຕິດຕໍ່. ທ່ານໄດ້ຮ້ອງຂໍດ້ານອາຫານ ແລະ ນໍ້າດື່ມ. ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຢູ່ເກາະດີນາກັດ (Dinagat) ຊຶ່ງເປັນນຶ່ງໃນບັນດາແຂວງ

ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ຖືກລົມພາຍຸໄຕ້ຝຸ່ນ ພັດເຂົ້າຖະຫຼົ່ມ ເປັນບ່ອນທຳອິດນັ້ນ ໄດ້ມີລາຍງານຕ່າງຫາກວ່າ

ມີ 10 ຄົນ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດດເມືອງທໍ່ນັ້ນ.

The death toll in the strongest typhoon to batter the Philippines this year has reached at least 146, and the governor of an island province especially hard-hit by Typhoon Rai said there may be even greater devastation that has yet to be reported. Governor Arthur Yap of Bohol province in the central Philippines says 72 people died there, 10 others were missing and 13 injured. He suggested the fatalities may still increase considerably because many mayors have been unable to report back to him due to downed communications. He appealed for food packs and drinking water. Officials on Dinagat Islands, one of the hard-hit provinces first pounded by the typhoon, separately reported 10 deaths from just a few towns.