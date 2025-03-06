ຜູ້ຍິງສອງຄົນ ໄດ້ທັບມ້າງ ກຳແພງກັ້ນທາງເພດ ເພື່ອສ້າງອາຊີບຕ່າງໆ ໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດາແມ່ຍິງ

ບົດລາຍງານຂອງອົງການສົນທະນາເສດຖະກິດໂລກ ຫຼື World Economic Forum ທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ຄົງຈະໃຊ້ເວລາປະມານ 130 ປີ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ໂລກບັນລຸເຖິງຄວາມເທົ່າທຽມທາງເພດຢ່າງສົມບູນ ເຊິ່ງບັນດາຜູ້ຍິງ ແລະຊາຍ ປະກອບສ່ວນເຂົ້າໃນທຸກມິດຕິຂອງຊີວິດ ເທົ່າໆກັນ. ໃນລັດໂຄໂລຣາໂດ ສວິຕລານາ ປຣິສຕີນສກາ ມີເລື້ອງລາວຂອງຜູ້ຍິງສອງຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ທຳການບຸກເບີກກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມສະເໝີພາບ.

ການດຳລົງຊີວິດໂດຍປາສະຈາກຄວາມຢ້ານກົວ ແລະເຮັດສິ່ງທີ່ເຈົ້າມັກນັ້ນ ແມ່ນວິທີທີ່ນາງ ເມີຍນາ ອາຍຊາວ (Mirna Ayshoa) ນັກວິທະຍາສາດ ຊາວອີຣັກ ແລະເປັນນັກດົນຕີໃນເວລາຫວ່າງ ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍເຖິງຊີວິດການເປັນຢູ່ຂອງລາວ ໃນອາເມຣິກາ.

ນາງ ອາຍຊາວ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສະຖານະການສຳລັບຜູ້ຍິງໃນອີຣັກ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງກັນຫຼາຍກັບຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ.”

ນາງ ເມີຍນາ ອາຍຊາວ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າມາໃນສະຫະລັດ ເມື່ອປີ 2015 ຕອນອາຍຸ 22 ປີ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ສຳເລັດການສຶກສາລະດັບປະລິນຍາຕີ ໃນອີຣັກ. ນາງຍັງໄດ້ຮຽນຈົບຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດໂຄໂລຣາໂດ ໃນປີ 2017 ດ້ວຍປະລິນຍາເອກໃນສາຂາຊີວະພາບດ້ານແຊລ ແລະໂມເລກຸນ. ໃນທີ່ສຸດນາງໄດ້ເຂົ້າຝຶກງານໃນຖານະເປັນຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານເຄື່ອງມືຂອງຫ້ອງທົດລອງ, ແລ້ວດຳເນີນການທົດສອບຕ່າງໆ ເພື່ອຢັ້ງຢືນປະສິດທິພາບ ແລະຄຸນນະພາບຂອງອຸປະກອນທາງການແພດ ແລະເຄື່ອງມືອື່ນໆທັງຫຼາຍ.

ພາຍຫຼັງສຳເລັດການຝຶກງານແລ້ວ ນາງໄດ້ເລີ້ມເຮັດວຽກເປັນນັກຊ່ຽວຊານໃນດ້ານດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ນາງ ເມຍນາ ອາຍຊາວ ນັກວິທະຍາສາດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍມັກເທັກໂລຈີແທ້ໆເລີຍ ແລະຂ້ອຍບໍ່ເຫັນຜູ້ຍິງເຮັດວຽກປະເພດນີ້ຫຼາຍປານໃດ.”

ໃນສະຫະລັດ ນາງຍັງໄດ້ພົບອິດສະຫຼະພາບໃນການຕີກອງຢ່າງເປັນມືອາຊີບນຳດ້ວຍ, ຍັງໄດ້ທຳການສະແດງໃນງານຄອນເສີດ ແລະງານບຸນຕ່າງໆ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ນາງກ່າວວ່າ ຈະບໍ່ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ຢູ່ທີ່ບ້ານເກີດຂອງນາງ.

ນາງ ອາຍຊາວ ກ່າວວ່າ “ລອງຈິນຕາການເບິ່ງວ່າ ນັກຕີກອງໂລຫະຄືຂ້ອຍ ຢູ່ໃນ ອີຣັກ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະເຊື່ອມໂຍງຂ້ອຍກັບຄວາມເຊື່ອຖືບາງຢ່າງ.”

ວັນທີ 8 ມີນານີ້ ເປັນວັນຂອງຜູ້ຍິງສາກົນ ຫຼື International Women’s Day, ເຊິ່ງເປັນວັນເພື່ອການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງຄວາມສຳເລັດໃນດ້ານສັງຄົມ, ເສດຖະກິດ, ວັດທະນະທຳ ແລະການເມືອງ ຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ຍິງທັງຫຼາຍ.

ໂຄສົກເພື່ອຜູ້ຍິງຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານນາງ ປາໂລມາ ແອສກູແດໂຣ ກ່າວວ່າ ການສະຫຼອງວັນດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ບໍ່ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ຈະບໍ່ມີສິ່ງຕ້ອງເຮັດຕື່ມອີກ ເພື່ອປັບປຸງຊີວິດຂອງຜູ້ຍິງທັງຫຼາຍ.

ໃນຖະແຫລງການສົ່ງຜ່ານທາງອີເມລຂອງທ່ານນາງ ແອສກູແດໂຣ ກ່າວວ່າ “ບັນດາຜູ້ຍິງ ຍັງຄົງຢູ່ຫ່າງໄກຫຼາຍຈາກຄວາມເທົ່າທຽມກັນ ໃນເກືອບທຸກພາກສ່ວນຕ່າງໆ ແລະພວກເຮົາສາມາດເຫັນໄດ້ ໃນສົງຄາມຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ ແລະວິກິດການຕ່າງໆທີ່ໂລກປະເຊີນ ລວມທັງ ພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19, ບັນດາຜູ້ຍິງກໍຈະໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບຜູ້ທຳອິດ ແລະຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດ ຢູ່ສະເໝີ.”

ນາງ ອາຍຊາວ ຍັງເປັນອາສາສະໝັກກັບອົງກອນຕ່າງໆທີ່ບໍ່ຫວັງຜົນກຳໄລ ທີ່ຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອບັນດາຜູ້ຍິງ ແລະພວກເດັກນ້ອຍອົບພະຍົບ ທີ່ເຂົ້າມາຕັ້ງຖິ່ນຖານໃນອາເມຣິກາ.

ຢູ່ທີ່ງານແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ນາງໄດ້ພົບປະກັບນາງ ທາທີອານາ ສຕຣາທີລາຕ ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນແມ່ຄົວ ຫຼື chef ທີ່ໄດ້ຫລົບໜີຈາກຢູເຄຣນ ເຊິ່ງເປັນບ້ານເກີດຂອງນາງ ຫຼັງຈາກການບຸກລຸກຂອງຣັດເຊຍ. ນາງອາຍຊາວ ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ຄິດບາງຢ່າງແກ່ລາວ ກ່ຽວກັບການຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ ແລະນາງສຕຣາທີລາຕ ກໍໄດ້ແບ່ງປັນອາຫານຢູເຄຣນ ຂອງລາວ.

ຊີວິດການເປັນຢູ່ຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ຍິງໃນຢູເຄຣນ ແລະອີຣັກ ແມ່ນແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ແຕ່ການດີ້ນຮົນຂອງພວກເຂົາເພື່ອຈະປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດໃນອາຊີບທີ່ບໍ່ເປັນແບບດັ່ງເດີມນັ້ນ ເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ຮູ້ກັນທົ່ວໄປ ນາງ ສຕຣາທີລາຕ ກ່າວ.

ນາງ ທາທີອານາ ສຕຣາທີລາຕ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາຢູເຄຣນ ວ່າ “ໃນຢູເຄຣນ ພ້ອມທັງຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ບໍ່ມີ ແຊັຟ ທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ຍິງຫຼາຍປານໃດ ສ່ວນຫຼາຍແມ່ນຜູ້ຊາຍ. ການພິສູດສິ່ງທີ່ກົງກັນຂ້າມນັ້ນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ງ່າຍເລີຍ.”

ນາງ ສຕຣາທີລາຕ ກ່າວວ່າ ລາວມີກຳລັງໃຈທີ່ວ່າ ບັນດາຜູ້ຍິງຈາກປະເທດຕ່າງໆ ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ແລະຮຽນຮູ້ຈາກກັນແລະກັນ.

ນາງ ທາທີອານາ ສຕຣາທີລາຕ ອົບພະຍົບຊາວຢູເຄຣນ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາຢູເຄຣນ ວ່າ “ຫຼັງຈາກການເດີນທາງຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານໄປສະຫະລັດ. ໃນທີ່ສຸດຂ້ອຍໄດ້ເລີ້ມເຮັດວຽກ ເປັນແຊັຟ. ຂ້ອຍນຳພາການສອນຄົວກິນ ໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກນັກສຶກສາຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດໂຄໂລຣາໂດ (CSU), ຮ້ານອາຫານໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ, ແລະຂ້ອຍຍັງສອນ ອາຫານຢູເຄຣນ ໃນຊຸມຊົນທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງທັງຫຼາຍ ແລະຍັງເຮັດວຽກເປັນຄູສອນແຊັຟສ່ວນຕົວນຳດ້ວຍ. ສິ່ງເຫລົ່ານີ້ ໄດ້ນຳເອົາຄວາມສຸກມາໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍຫຼາຍ ຕໍ່ການແບ່ງປັນຄວາມມັກຮັກໃນການຄົວກິນຂອງຂ້ອຍກັບຜູ້ຍິງຄົນອື່ນໆ ຈາກປະເທດທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ.”

ຂອບໃຈຕໍ່ການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງນະວັດຕະກຳດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີຕ່າງໆ ສາຂາທີ່ນາງອາຍຊາວ ໄດ້ເລືອກນັ້ນ ກຳລັງເຕີບໃຫຍ່ຂຶ້ນ ແລະນາງດີໃຈທີ່ໄດ້ພົບກັບວິຊາສະເພາະຂອງລາວ.

ນາງ ເມຍນາ ອາຍຊາວ ນັກວິທະຍາສາດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍເຄີຍສົນໃຈໃນຍານອາວະກາດ ແລະເທັກໂນໂລຈີກ່ຽວກັບຍານອາວະກາດ ສະນັ້ນ ຂ້ອຍຂໍຂອບໃຈທີ່ສາມາດຕິດຕໍ່ພົວພັນກັບອົງການອາວະການຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ ເຊັ່ນ SpaceX ແລະ NASA ເພື່ອຊ່ອຍເຂົາເຈົ້າເລືອກເອົາເຄື່ອງຫ້ອງທົດລອງທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງສຳລັບການວິໄຈສານເຄມີບາງຊະນິດ. ໜ້າທີ່ໃນປັດຈຸບັນຂອງຂ້ອຍ ແມ່ນເຮັດການວິໄຈກຳມັນຕະລັງສີສຳລັບທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າສົ່ງຂຶ້ນໄປອາວະກາດ ຫຼື ລົງມາຈາກອາວະກາດ.”

ບົດລາຍງານປີ 2024 ໂດຍ World Economic Forum ກ່າວວ່າ ຈະຕ້ອງໃຊ້ເວລາ 134 ປີ - ປະມານຫ້າລຸ້ນຄົນ - ທີ່ຈະບັນລຸການເທົ່າທຽມທາງເພດຢ່າງສົມບູນໃນທົ່ວສີ່ມິດຕິຫຼັກຄື: ການມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມໃນເສດຖະກິດ ແລະໂອກາດ, ການບັນລຸຜົນດ້ານການສຶກສາ, ດ້ານສຸຂພາບ ແລະການຢູ່ລອດ, ແລະອຳນາດດ້ານການເມືອງ.

ອ່ານລາຍງານໃນພາສາອັງກິດ

A World Economic Forum report says it will take roughly 130 years for the world to reach full gender parity, in which women and men contribute equally to all dimensions of life. In Colorado, Svitlana Prystynska has the story of two women making inroads.

Living without fear and doing what you love is how Mirna Ayshoa, an Iraqi scientist and part-time musician, describes her life in America.

((Mirna Ayshoa, Scientist))

“The situation for women in Iraq is significantly different than in the United States."

Ayshoa came to the U.S. in 2015 at age 22 after completing a bachelor's degree in Iraq. She graduated from Colorado State University in 2017 with a master’s degree in cell and molecular biology. She eventually found an internship working as a laboratory instrumentation specialist, conducting tests to verify the performance and quality of medical devices and other tools.

After her internship, she began working as a specialist in this field.

((Mirna Ayshoa, Scientist))

"I really liked technology, and I didn’t see a lot of women doing that kind of thing.”

In the United States, she also found the freedom to play drums professionally, performing in concerts and festivals, something she says would not be possible for her back home.

((Mirna Ayshoa, Scientist))

“Imagine a metal drummer like me in Iraq. They would associate me with certain beliefs.”

March 8th is International Women's Day, a day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

U.N. Women spokesperson Paloma Escudero says observing the day doesn’t mean there isn’t more to be done to improve women's lives.

((GFX of email statement))

“Women remain far from equality in almost every sphere, and we can see that in the many wars and crises the world faces, including COVID-19, it is always women who are impacted first and worst.”

Ayshoa volunteers with nonprofit organizations that help women and children refugees settle in America.

At one of the events, she met Tatyana Stratilat, a chef who fled her native Ukraine after the Russian invasion. Ayshoa gave her some tips about immigration, and Stratilat shared her Ukrainian cuisine.

The lives of women in Ukraine and Iraq are different, but women's struggle to succeed in nontraditional careers is universal, Stratilat says.

((Tatyana Stratilat, Ukrainian Refugee (female, Ukrainian))

"In Ukraine, as well as here, there are not a lot of female chefs; most are men. It wasn’t easy to prove the opposite."

Stratilat says she is encouraged that women from different countries support and learn from each other.

((Tatyana Stratilat, Ukrainian Refugee (female, Ukrainian))

"After my immigration journey to U.S.A., // I’ve finally started to work as a chef. I lead cooking classes for CSU [[Colorado State University]] students, local restaurants, and also I teach Ukrainian cuisine in different communities and also work as a private chef instructor. It has brought me a lot of joy to share my passion for cooking with other women from different countries."

Thanks to the rise of innovative technologies, Ayshoa's chosen field is growing, and she is glad to have found her niche.

((Mirna Ayshoa, Scientist))

“I’ve been very interested in aerospace and aerospace technology, so I’ve been thankfully able to interact with a lot of space agencies like SpaceX and NASA to help them choose the right lab instrumentation to analyze certain chemicals. My current job is to analyze radiation for anything they are sending up to space or down from space.”

A 2024 report by the World Economic Forum says it will take 134 years — roughly five generations — to reach full gender parity across four key dimensions: economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival, and political empowerment.