ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຈາກ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ກໍ່​ກາ​ນ​ຮ້າຍ ອ​າລ-ຊາ​ບັບ ຕໍ່​ໂຮງ​ແຮມ

​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ໃນ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໂຊ​ມາ​ເລຍ ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເປັນ 26 ຄົນ​.

​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ AFP ຂອງຝ​ຣັ່ງ ກ່າວວ່າ ມີ 56 ຄົນຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທີ່​

ເມືອງ​ກິ​ສ​ມາ​ໂຢ ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກມື້ນີ້.

ປະ​ທານ​ເຂດ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຕົນ​ເອງ​ຈຸບ​ບາ​ແລນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມີ​ຊາວ​ເຄັນ​ຢາ 3 ຄົນ ຊາວ​ກາ​ນາ​

ດາ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ 2 ຄົນ ແລະ​ຊາວ​ແທນ​ຊາ​ເນຍ 3 ຄົນ ຮວມຢູ່​ໃນ​ພວກ​ທີ່

​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ. ນອກນັ້ນ​ຈາກ​ແລ້ວ ທ່ານ​ອາ​ເໝັດ ໂມ​ຮາ​ເໝັດ ຍັງ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ເປັນ​

ປະ​ທານ​ເຂດ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຄັ້ງ​ຈະ​ມານີ້ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​

ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ພວກ​ທີ່​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຄັ້ງ​ນີ້ ຍັງ​ຮວມ​ທັງນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ກາ​ນາ​ດາ​ເຊຶ້ອ​ສາຍ​ໂຊ​ມາ​

ເລຍ ທ່ານ​ໂຮ​ດານ ນາ​ລາ​ເຢ ນຳ​ດ້ວຍ.

ພ​ວກ​ເຫັນ​ເຫດ​ການ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ກະ​ບົດ​ໄດ້​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ໃສ່​ໂຮງ​ແຮມ ດ້ວຍ​ການ

​ວາງ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ລົດ ແລະ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ນັ້ນ​ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ບຸກເຂົ້​າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ໂຮງ​ແຮມ.

ທ່ານ​ໂມ​ຮຳ​ເ​ໝັດ ອັບ​ດີ​ແວລີ ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ອົງ ​ການ​

ຂ່າວ APF ວ່າ “ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການໄດ້ ​ແລ້ວ ໃນ​

ເວ​ລານີ້ ແລະ​ຜູ້​ກໍ່​ການຮ້າຍ​ຄົນ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍິງຕາຍ​ແລ້ວ.



The death toll from the al-Shabab terrorist attack on a hotel in southern Somalia has risen to 26.



AFP, the French news agency, said 56 people were wounded in the attack Friday in the port city of Kismayo.



Jubbaland state's president said three Kenyans, a Canadian, two Americans and three Tanzanians are among the dead. In addition, Ahmed Mohamed said a presidential candidate for the upcoming regional elections was killed in the attack.



Also Included among the dead was prominent Somali-Canadian journalist Hodan Nalayeh.



Witnesses said the insurgents targeted the hotel with a car bomb and then stormed into the hotel.



Mohamed Abdiweli, a security official, told AFP, "The security forces are in control now and the last terrorist was shot and killed."

