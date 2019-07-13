ຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຈາກການໂຈມຕີຂອງພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ອາລ-ຊາບັບ ຕໍ່ໂຮງແຮມ
ແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ໃນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດໂຊມາເລຍ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເປັນ 26 ຄົນ.
ອົງການຂ່າວ AFP ຂອງຝຣັ່ງ ກ່າວວ່າ ມີ 56 ຄົນຍັງໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບໃນການໂຈມຕີທີ່
ເມືອງກິສມາໂຢ ໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້.
ປະທານເຂດປົກຄອງຕົນເອງຈຸບບາແລນ ກ່າວວ່າ ມີຊາວເຄັນຢາ 3 ຄົນ ຊາວການາ
ດາຄົນນຶ່ງ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ 2 ຄົນ ແລະຊາວແທນຊາເນຍ 3 ຄົນ ຮວມຢູ່ໃນພວກທີ່
ເສຍຊີວິດ. ນອກນັ້ນຈາກແລ້ວ ທ່ານອາເໝັດ ໂມຮາເໝັດ ຍັງເວົ້າວ່າ ຜູ້ສະໝັກເປັນ
ປະທານເຂດຄົນນຶ່ງ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຄັ້ງຈະມານີ້ ກໍໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນການໂຈມຕີ
ດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ພວກທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດໃນການໂຈມຕີຄັ້ງນີ້ ຍັງຮວມທັງນັກຂ່າວການາດາເຊຶ້ອສາຍໂຊມາ
ເລຍ ທ່ານໂຮດານ ນາລາເຢ ນຳດ້ວຍ.
ພວກເຫັນເຫດການ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກກະບົດໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ໂຮງແຮມ ດ້ວຍການ
ວາງລະເບີດລົດ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍໄດ້ບຸກເຂົ້າໄປໃນໂຮງແຮມ.
ທ່ານໂມຮຳເໝັດ ອັບດີແວລີ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຄົນນຶ່ງ ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງ ການ
ຂ່າວ APF ວ່າ “ກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ຄວບຄຸມສະຖານະການໄດ້ ແລ້ວ ໃນ
ເວລານີ້ ແລະຜູ້ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຄົນສຸດທ້າຍ ໄດ້ຖືກຍິງຕາຍແລ້ວ.
The death toll from the al-Shabab terrorist attack on a hotel in southern Somalia has risen to 26.
AFP, the French news agency, said 56 people were wounded in the attack Friday in the port city of Kismayo.
Jubbaland state's president said three Kenyans, a Canadian, two Americans and three Tanzanians are among the dead. In addition, Ahmed Mohamed said a presidential candidate for the upcoming regional elections was killed in the attack.
Also Included among the dead was prominent Somali-Canadian journalist Hodan Nalayeh.
Witnesses said the insurgents targeted the hotel with a car bomb and then stormed into the hotel.
Mohamed Abdiweli, a security official, told AFP, "The security forces are in control now and the last terrorist was shot and killed."