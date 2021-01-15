ກົດໝາຍສົ່ງຜູ້ຮ້າຍຂ້າມແດນ ລະຫວ່າງ ເທີກີ ກັບ ຈີນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ອົບພະຍົບ ວີເກີ ໃນປະເທດ ເທີກີ ກັງວົນໃຈ

ລັດຖະບານ ເທີກີ ໄດ້ສະໜອງທີ່ຫຼົບໄພໃຫ້ຊາວ ວີເກີ ທີ່ຫຼົບໜີຈາກການກົດຂີ່ຂົ່ມເຫັງຂອງ ຈີນ, ແຕ່ບັນດາກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າ ສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ ເທີກີ ແມ່ນມີທ່າທີຈະຮັບຜ່ານສົນທິສັນຍາສົ່ງຜູ້ຮ້າຍຂ້າມແດນກັບ ຈີນ. ນັກທີ່ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ດໍຣຽນ ໂຈນສ໌ (Dorian Jones) ລາຍງານ ຈາກນະຄອນ ອິສຕານບູລ ນັ້ນ, ນີ້ຍັງເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ໜ້າຕົກໃຈສຳລັບຊຸມຊົນຊາວ ວີເກີ ໃນປະເທດ ເທີກີ. ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ທຸກມື້, ນາງ ເມດີນ ນາຊີມີ, ຈະປະທ້ວງກັບເພື່ອນຊາວ ວີເກີ ຂອງລາວຢູ່ນອກສະຖານກົງສຸນ ຈີນ ໃນນະຄອນ ອິສຕານບູລ, ເພື່ອປະທ້ວງການປາມປາບຕໍ່ຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍທີ່ສ່ວນຫຼາຍແມ່ນຊາວ ມຸສລິມ ໃນ ຈີນ.

ນາງ ເມດີນ ນາຊີມີ, ອົບພະຍົບຊາວ ວີເກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ຂ່າວຫຍັງຈາກເອື້ອຍຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສີ່ປີແລ້ວ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຍິນວ່າລາວຖືກນຳຕົວໄປສູນກັກຂັງໂດຍລັດຖະບານ ຈີນ ແຕ່ຖືກປ່ອຍຕົວຫຼັງຈາກສອງປີ. ແຕ່ຕໍ່ມາໃນປີ 2019, ລາວກໍຖືກຈັບອີກໃນຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ລັດທິແບ່ງແຍກດິນແດນ ຍ້ອນວ່າລາວໄດ້ທຳການສຶກສາຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລໃນປະເທດ ເທີກີ.”

ເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດແລ້ວ, ເທີກີ ໄດ້ສະເໜີການຂໍລີ້ໄພໃຫ້ອົບພະຍົບ ວີເກີ, ລວມທັງບາງຄົນ ທີ່ຕ້ອງການຕົວໂດຍ ຈີນ ຍ້ອນເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກກ່າວຫາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ລັດທິກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.

ດ້ວຍສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ ເທີກີ ກຳລັງພິຈາລະນາຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການສົ່ງຜູ້ຮ້າຍຂ້າມແດນ ກັບ ຈີນ ນັ້ນ, ບັນ ດາກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ການໜອງບ່ອນລີ້ໄພໃນປະເທດ ເທີກີ ອາດຖືກຂົ່ມຂູ່.

ທ່ານ ອີບຣາຮິມ ເອີກິນ ທະນາຍຄວາມ ທີ່ສະມາຄົມສິດທິອົບພະຍົບສາກົນກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າມັນຖືກອະ ນຸມັດໂດຍສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ, ພວກເຮົາຈະຮັບເອົາເອກະສານທາງກົດໝາຍທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ເຮົາຢູ່ໃນຖານະພາຍໃຕ້ພັນທະເພື່ອສົ່ງຜູ້ຂ້າມແດນໄປ ຈີນ ໂດຍປາສະຈາກການຢືນຢັນວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳຫຼືບໍ່.”

ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສົ່ງຜູ້ຮ້າຍຂ້າມແດນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນ ທ່າມກາງສາຍພົວພັນທາງເສດຖະກິດ ແລະ ການເງິນທີ່ເລິກເຊິ່ງ ລະຫວ່າງ ເທີກີ ກັບ ຈີນ.

ຈີນ ຍັງເປັນຜູ້ສະໜອງຢາວັກຊີນ COVID-19 ທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງ ເທີກີ.

ການຫຼ້າຊ້າໃນການນຳສົ່ງຢາວັກຊີນ ຖືກຕີຄວາມໝາຍໂດຍບາງຄົນໃນປະເທດ ເທີກີ ນັ້ນວ່າ ເປັນການກະຕຸ້ນໂດຍ ປັກກິ່ງ ເພື່ອກົດດັນໃຫ້ສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ ເທີກີ ເລັ່ງການໃຫ້ສັດຕະຍາບັນຕໍ່ຂໍ້ຕົກ ລົງສົ່ງຜູ້ຮ້າຍຂ້າມແດນນັ້ນ.

ດ້ວຍຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ, ຜູ້ນຳຊາວ ວີເກີ ຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ທຳການຂໍຮ້ອງ ໃນສື່ສັງຄົມຕໍ່ຊາວ ເທກີ ເພື່ອຂໍການສະໜັບສະໜູນ. ທ່ານ ເຊຢິດ ທຳເທີກ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອວ່າມັນມີການຕອບສະໜອງທີ່ເປັນແງ່ບວກ.

ທ່ານ ເຊຢິດ ທຳເທີກ ຫົວໜ້າສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດເທີກິສຖານຕາເວັນອອກທີ່ອາໄສພັດຖິ່ນຢູ່ຕ່າງປະ ເທດໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນໄດ້ມີປະຕິກິລິຍາທີ່ເປັນແງ່ບວກຫຼາຍທີ່ມັນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາດີໃຈ. ອ້າຍນ້ອງຊາວ ເທີກີ ຂອງພວກເຮົາໄດ້ໄປບ້ານຂອງເພື່ອນບ້ານຊາວ ວີເກີ ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ເວົ້າວ່າ: ກົດໝາຍນີ້ຈະບໍ່ຖືກຮັບຜ່ານໃນ ເທີກີ ພວກເຮົາຈະເບິ່ງແຍງພວກເຈົ້າ. ຖ້າເຂົາເຈົ້າຮັບຜ່ານມັນ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດສົ່ງພວກເຮົາທຸກຄົນໄປ ຈີນ ກັບພວກເຈົ້າ. ມັນຈະມີການຕອບສະໜອງແນວໃດທີ່ເປັນແງ່ບວກໄປກວ່ານີ້ບໍ່?

ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ເທີກີ ທ່ານ ເມວລຸດ ຊາວູຊອກກລູ ທີ່ຄົງຈະໃຫ້ການໜູນຫຼັງຢ່າງແຂງແກ່ນສຳລັບຊຸມຊົນ ວີເກີ ໃນບັນດາຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງລັດຖະບານນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ສັນຍາວ່າຈະບໍ່ມີຊາວ ວີເກີ ຖືກສົ່ງກັບໄປ ຈີນ.

ແຕ່ການສັນຍາດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍຫຍັງຫຼາຍໃນການຫຼຸດຄວາມຢ້ານກົວຂອງຊາວ ວີເກີ.

ທ້າວອາຊີເມັດ ໂມຮຳເມັດ, ອົບພະຍົບ ວີເກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຍ້ອນການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວໃນສາຍພົວພັນທາງເສດຖະກິດ ແລະ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີກັບ ຈີນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ ເຊື່ອວ່າ ເທີກີ ຈະສະໜອງການສະໜັບ ສະໜູນຢ່າງເປີດກວ້າງໃຫ້ຊາວ ວີເກີ ອີກຕໍ່ໄປ.”

ຈົນຮອດດຽວນີ້ ເທີກີ ໄດ້ເປັນນຶ່ງໃນຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນຊາວ ວີເກີ ທີ່ແຂງແກ່ນທີ່ສຸດ, ແຕ່ຄວາມຢ້ານກົວຂອງຊາວ ວີເກີ ຫຼາຍຄົນກໍແມ່ນວ່າການຖືປະໂຫຍດເປັນສຳຄັນຈະເຂົ້າໄປຄວບຄຸມກົດເກນ.

Turkey has been providing refuge for Uighurs fleeing Chinese persecution, but rights groups are worried that Turkey’s parliament is poised to pass an extradition treaty with China. As Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul, this also has alarmed the Uighur community in Turkey.

Every day, Medine Nazimi demonstrates with fellow Uighurs outside Istanbul's Chinese consulate to protest the crackdown against the predominantly Muslim minority in China.

“I haven't received any news from my sister for four years. I had heard she was taken into a detention camp by the Chinese government but released after two years. But then in 2019, she was arrested again on charges of separatism because she had studied at the university in Turkey.”

For decades, Turkey has offered asylum to Uighur refugees, including some wanted by China because they have been accused of terrorism.

With the Turkish parliament considering an extradition agreement with China, human rights groups warn the safe haven in Turkey could be threatened.

“If this is approved in the parliament, we will be accepting a legal document that would put us into the position of being under obligation to extradite people to China without confirming if they committed a crime or not.”

The extradition agreement comes amid deepening Turkish-Chinese economic and financial ties.

China is also Turkey's leading supplier of Covid-19 vaccines.

A delay in delivering vaccines was interpreted by some in Turkey as a prod by Beijing to press the Turkish Parliament to expedite ratifying the extradition agreement.

Alarmed, one Uighur leader made an appeal on social media to Turkish society for support. Seyit Tumturk told VOA there has been a positive response.

“There have been very positive reactions that made us happy. Our Turkish brothers went to the homes of their Uighur neighbors and said: ‘This law will not pass in Turkey we are here for you. If they pass it, they can extradite all of us to China with you.’ Can there be a more supportive reaction?”

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu – perhaps mindful of strong backing for the Uighur community among government supporters – has pledged no Uighurs will be extradited to China.

But such promises are doing little to abate Uighur fears.

“Because of the increase in economic and technological relations with China, I don't believe that Turkey is offering open support to Uighurs anymore.”

Until now Turkey has been one of the strongest backers of the Uighurs, but the fear among many Uighurs is that pragmatism will usurp principle.