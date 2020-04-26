ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຢຸດຮັບຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ຊົ່ວຄາວເປັນເວລາ 60 ວັນ

ສາຍການບິນ ເວີຈິນ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນນຶ່ງໃນບັນດາບໍລິສັດ ທຳອິດຂອງປະເທດທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຈາກໂຣກລະບາດ COVID-19. ສາຍການບິນຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ອັນດັບສອງຂອງ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ມອບຄວາມ ຮັບຜິດຊອບໃຫ້ຜູ້ດຳເນີນການພາຍນອກ ໃນວັນອັງຄານ ທີ່ຜ່່ານມາ ຫຼັງຈາກ ລັດຖະບານກາງປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອບໍລິສັດທີ່ມີບັນຫານັ້ນ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອ

ເອ ຟິລ ເມີເຊີ ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນ ຊິດນີ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍ

ລະອຽດມາສະ ເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.





ສາຍການບິນ ເວີຈິນ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ໂຈະການບິນເກືອບໝົດທຸກຖ້ຽວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເມື່ອລັດຖະ ບານໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ແຄນເບີຣາ ໄດ້ປິດເຂດຊາຍແດນ ສາກົນຂອງປະເທດ ຍ້ອນໂຣກລະບາດ COVID-19. ບັນດານັກເດີນທາງຕ່າງ ປະເທດໄດ້ຖືກຫ້າມຈາກການເຂົ້າ ແລະ ປະຊາຊົນ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ຖືກຫ້າມ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ອອກຈາກປະເທດ.

ຜົນກະທົບຂອງພາວະສຸກເສີນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ຕໍ່ສາຍການບິນທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດເປັນ ອັນສອງຂອງ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ແມ່ນໄດ້ກາຍເປັນຄວາມຫາຍະນະ. ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານ ອາວຸໂສທ່ານນຶ່ງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນເປັນວິ ກິດການທີ່ຢູ່ນອກເໜືອການຄວບຄຸມຂອງ ບໍລິສັດຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງ.

ເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນກຳລັງປະສົບຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກກັບໜີ້ສິນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 3​ ພັນລ້ານໂດລາຢູ່ແລ້ວ, ແລະ ຕອນນີ້ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບຂອງຜູ້ບໍລິຫານອິດສະຫຼະ.

ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະພະຍາຍາມເພື່ອຫາຜູ້ຊື້ ແລະ ນັກລົງທຶນໃໝ່, ຫຼັງຈາກບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ ຈະຂໍເງິນກູ້ຢືມ ຈາກລັດຖະບານ. ບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີໄດ້ຢືນຢັນວ່າ ຖ້າບໍລິສັດ ເວີຈິນ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ຮັບການຊ່ວຍ ເຫຼືອ ມັນຈະກະຕຸ້ນໃຫ້ບໍລິສັດອື່ນໆ ທີ່ ຕົກຢູ່ໃນບັນຫານັ້ນ ພະຍາຍາມຊັກຊວນໃຫ້ຜູ້ມີອຳນາດສະໜັບສະໜູນ.

ໜ້າທີ່ວຽກງານປະມານ 15,000​ ຕຳແໜ່ງແມ່ນກຳລັງມີຄວາມສ່ຽງ, ແຕ່ຜູ້ນຳ ພັກແຮງງານ ທີ່ເປັນຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ທ່ານ ແອນໂທນີ ອາລບານີສ ເວົ້າວ່າ ຜົນກະ ທົບຂອງການລົ້ມະລາຍຂອງບໍລິສັດ ເວີ ຈິນ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ຈະຮູ້ສຶກໄດ້ຢ່າງ ກວ້າງຂວາງຫຼາຍ.

ທ່ານ ແອນໂທນີ ອາລບານີສ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່ຽວກັບ 15,000 ຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ອາ ໄສບໍລິສັດ ເວີຈິນ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໂດຍກົງສຳລັບວຽກງານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເທົ່າ ນັ້ນ, ມັນກ່ຽວກັບຊາວ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ປະມານ 100,000 ກວ່າຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ອາ ໄສການເດີນທາງສຳລັບວຽກງານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ມັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຊາວ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ເພິ່ງພາອາໄສສອງລະບົບສາຍການບິນນັ້ນ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະສາ ມາດເດີນທາງໄປມາອ້ອມປະເທດນີ້.”

ບັນດາກຸ່ມຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າ ນອກຈາກບໍລິສັດ ເວີຈິນ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ຈະ ຖືກຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໄວ້, ບໍລິສັດ ຄວານທັສ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນສາຍການບິນທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງ ປະເທດນັ້ນ, ຈະເປັນຜູ້ຄອບຄອງຕະຫຼາດພຽງຜູ້ດຽວໃນທົ່ວປະເທດບ່ອນທີ່ການ ເດີນທາງໆອາກາດແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ຈຳເປັນ. ລາຄາປີ້ເຮືອບິນທີ່ສູງກວ່າເກົ່າ ແມ່ນຄົງ ຈະເປັນຜົນທີ່ຕາມມາສຳລັບບັນດາຜູ້ໂດຍສານ.

ສາຍການບິນ ເວີຈິນ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ທຳການເຈລະຈາກັບລັດຖະບານໃນ ລັດ ນິວ ຊ້າວ ເວລສ໌ ກັບ ຄວີນສແລນ ແລ້ວ, ແຕ່ຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ທາງການເງິນເທື່ອ.

ສາຍການບິນດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງໂດຍຫຼາຍກຸ່ມ, ລວມທັງລັດຖະບານຂອງປະເທດ ສະຫະ ລັດ ອາຣັບ ເອມີເຣັສ, ບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆຂອງຈີນ ແລະ ສາຍການບິນ ສິງກະໂປ.

ການຕົກຕໍ່າຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແມ່ນອາການຂອງວິກິດການ ພາຍໃນຂະແໜງການບິນທົ່ວໂລກ.

ການບໍລິຫານໂດຍຜູ້ບໍລິຫານຈາກພາຍນອກ ແມ່ນຂັ້ນຕອນທີ່ບໍລິສັດທີ່ກຳລັງຈະ ລົ້ມລະລາຍ, ເຊິ່ງບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະຈ່າຍໜີ້ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້ານັ້ນ, ໄດ້ມອບຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບໃຫ້ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານການເງິນ ຜູ້ທີ່ສາມາດສືບສວນວິທີທີ່ທຸລະກິດນັ້ນ ອາດຖືກຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໄວ້ໄດ້, ຫຼືຂາຍ ແລະ ຈ່າຍເງິນຄືນໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໜີ້.

The Trump administration is ordering a 60-day suspension of immigration into the United States, specifically for individuals seeking permanent residence, also known as a green card. Trump said the move is necessary to protect American workers already suffering from the coronavirus pandemic. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the story.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that his 60-day suspension for individuals seeking permanent residency, also known as a green card, is necessary to protect American workers.

“It would be wrong and unjust for Americans laid off by the virus to be replaced with new immigrant labor flown in from abroad.”

but Trump said that there will be exemptions for temporary guest workers, such as those who work seasonally on farms.

“Farmers will not be affected by this at all. If anything, we’ll make it easier and we're doing a process that will make it better for those workers to come in to go to the farms.”

It’s unclear whether Trump means suspension of all green card processing or just new applications, and whether application based on family ties, including spouses of American citizens, would be impacted.

Much of the actions by the U.S. immigration system have already stopped due to the pandemic, with almost all visa processing indefinitely suspended for weeks.

It’s not yet known whether this executive order would impact health workers on H-1B visas who are seeking to transfer their status to a green card, but the move is already creating concerns among public health experts.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that immigrants make up a large portion of the healthcare industry, including 28% of physicians, 15% of nurses, medical assistants and health technicians.

“He is going to be halting the immigration of experts who could be helping to tackle this pandemic.”

Republican lawmaker Matt Gaetz has been working with Trump to finalize the order.

“The constellation of ideas that the president is currently refining for that executive order considers the types of folks that would regularly traverse the border for commerce, as opposed to those who are actually engaged in the act of immigration who don't live and work in the United States and would come here for that purpose.”

The president has legal justifications to enact immigration policies for health reasons. The recent Supreme Court decision upholding Trump’s travel ban also gives him legal precedent.

But analysts point out that with most polls showing the majority of Americans disapproving of Trump’s handling of the pandemic, this could be politically motivated.

“This move allows him to try to change the conversation around (the) pandemic. And I think he's trying to present himself as making a large major decision that can mitigate the public health and economic fallout from what's been happening with the spread of the virus.”

Trump, who is running for re-election on his immigration record, has often touted his order to stop the entry of some travelers from China in late January, as a decisive move that saved many lives.