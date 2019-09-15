ໃນວັນຄົບຮອບ 18 ປີ ໃນການໂຈມຕີຂອງພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຕໍ່ສະຫະລັດນັ້ນ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດພວມ “ໂຈມຕີສັດຕູ” ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ໜັກຂຶ້ນກວ່າທີ່ເຄີຍເປັນມາ. ການໃຫ້ຄວາມເຫັນດັ່ງກ່າວ ມີຂຶ້ນພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ ຫຼັງຈາກທ່ານໄດ້ປະກາດໄດ້ປະກາດ ຍົກເລີກການເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບ ກັບພວກກະບົດຕາລີບານ ທີ່ແຄ້ມເດວິດ. ສະມາຊິກສະພາ ແລະພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານບາງຄົນ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານທຣຳຄວນໃຫ້ບູລິມະສິດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນແກ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີອັຟການິສຖານ ທ່ານອາສຣາຟ ການີ ກວ່າພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຈຸດັ່ງກ່າວ. ນັກຂ່າວດ້ານການທູດຂອງວີໂອເອ Cindy Saine ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄພສານຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ໃນການເປັນປະທານ ຈັດພິທີໄວ້ອາໄລລະນຶກເຖິງການໂຈມຕີຂອງພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍອາລກາອີດາ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 11 ກັນຍາຜ່ານມານີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວປະນາມຕໍ່ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ທີ່ໄດ້ວາງລະເບີດຂະໜາດແຮງໃກ້ໆສະຖານທູດສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງກາບູລ ໃນອາທິດແລ້ວ ແລະໄດ້ເຕືອນກ່ຽວກັບການໂຈມຕີຕື່ມອີກຂອງພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍໃນອະນາຄົດ. ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ:
“ໃນໄລຍະ 4 ມື້ຜ່ານມານີ້ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ໂຈມຕີສັດຕູໜັກຂຶ້ນ ກວ່າທີ່ເຄີຍເປັນມາໃນເມື່ອກ່ອນ ແລະການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວຈະດຳເນີນຕໍ່ໄປ ແລະບໍ່ວ່າດ້ວຍເຫດຜົນໃດໆ ຖ້າພວກເຂົາຫາກກັບຄືນມາປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ພວກເຮົາຈະຕາມລ່າຫາພວກເຂົາ ແລະຈະໃຊ້ກຳລັງທີ່ສະຫະລັດບໍ່ເຄີຍໃຊ້ມາກ່ອນ ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຍັງບໍ່ທັນເວົ້າເຖິງເລື້ອງກຳລັງນິວເຄລຍເທື່ອ.”
ການໂຈມຕີທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານທະຫານອາເມຣິກັນຄົນນຶ່ງ ພາໃຫ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳຍົກເລີກແຜນການເຈລະຈາ ໃນທ້າຍອາທິດແລ້ວ ກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີອັຟການິສຖານ ທ່ານອາສຣາຟ ການີ ແລະພວກຜູ້ນຳຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ຢູ່ບ່ອນພັກຜ່ອນຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທີ່ແຄ້ມເດວິດ ໃກ້ໆນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ.
ພວກັນກຊ່ຽວຊານ ແລະສະມາຊິກສະພາບາງທ່ານ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຕົກໃຈບໍ່ເຊື່ອກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງທັງໝົດນີ້. ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງບັອບ ເມີແນນເດສ ທີ່ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໃຫ້ຄວາມເຫັນວ່າ:
“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າເປັນຫຍັງທ່ານຈຶ່ງນຳເອົາພວກກໍ່ການ ພວກໃຫ້ບ່ອນຫຼົບລີ້ແກ່ພວກທີ່ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 11 ກັນຍາ ມາທີ່ແຄ້ມເດວິດ ເວລາພວກເຂົາທຳການໂຈມຕີ ຊຶ່ງເມື່ອໄວໆມານີ້ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທະຫານອາເມຣິກັນຄົນນຶ່ງເສຍຊີວິດ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈຶີ່ງຄິດວ່າມັນເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ບໍ່ຮອບຄອບມາແຕ່ຕົ້ນແລ້ວ.”
ສ່ວນພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານຄົນອື່ນໆ ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດຄວນເພັ່ງເລັງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ຕໍ່ການໃຫ້ຄວາມ ສະໜັບສະໜຸນແກ່ລັດຖະບານທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບເລືອກຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີອັຟການິສຖານ ທ່ານອາສຣາຟ ການີ ຫຼາຍໄປກວ່າ ກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງຈັດຕາລີບານ. ທ່ານພີເຕີ ເບີເກິນກ່າວວ່າ:
“ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານເປັນພວກສອນສາສະໜາທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກເລືອກ ແລະພວກເຮົາພວມຖືວ່າພວກເຂົາ ເປັນພວກທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າມາເປັນລັດຖະບານທີ່ກຳລັງລໍຖ້າຢູ່ ແທນທີ່ຈະແມ່ນເປັນພວກກະບົດ.”
ນອກນັ້ນແລ້ວ ສະມາຊິກສະພາບາງຄົນກໍໄດ້ເຕືອນ ກ່ຽວກັບການຖອນກຳລັງທະຫານອາເມຣິກັນອອກຈາກອັຟການິສຖານ. ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳທີ່ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ທ່ານໄມເກີລ ແມັກຄອລ ກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ວ່າ:
“ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການປະກຳລັງບາງສ່ວນໄວ້ ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນກັບຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຊີເຣຍ. ຖ້າແມ່ນເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງພາຍໃນຂອງພວກເຮົາ ບໍ່ແມ່ນເພື່ອສ້າງສາຢູ່ໃນປະເທດນັ້ນ ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ການມີກຳລັງປະໄວ້ເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງສະຫະລັດແມ່ນສຳຄັນສຸດ.”
ເຖິງແມ່ນປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການເຈລະຈາລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດກັບອັຟການິສຖານໄດ້ຕາຍໄປແລ້ວກໍຕາມ ແຕ່ພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານຫຼາຍໆຄົນຍັງເຊື່ອວ່າ ຈະມີການຟື້ນຟູຄືນອີກໃນໄວໆນີ້ ຍ້ອນປະທານາທິບໍດີແລະປະຊາຊົນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ຕ້ອງການຢາກໃຫ້ຍຸຕິສົງຄາມ ຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກການໂຈມຕີໃນວັນທີ 11 ເດືອນກັນຍາ ເມື່ອ 18 ປີກ່ອນພຸ້ນ.
On the 18th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks again the United States, President Donald Trump says the U.S. is "hitting the enemy" in Afghanistan harder than ever before.This, just days after he announced had cancelled peace talks with the Taliban at Camp David.Some lawmakers and experts say Trump should be givinggreater priority to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani than the militants. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from the State Department.
Presiding over a somber anniversary observance of the September 11th al-Qaida terrorist attacks, President Donald Trump lashed out at the Taliban for a deadly bombing near the U.S. Embassy in Kabul last week -and warned against further terrorist attacks.
President Donald Trump said:
"The last four days, we have hit our enemy harder than they have ever been hit before, and that will continue. And if for any reason, they come back to our country, we will go wherever they are, and use power the likes of which the United States has never used before, and I'm not even talking about nuclear power."
The bombing, that killed an American service member, prompted Trump to cancel planned talks this past weekend with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Taliban leaders at the presidential retreat at Camp David, near Washington.
Some experts and lawmakers expressed disbelief at the whole idea.
Senator Bob Menendez, Democrat said to WABC TV:
"I don't know how you bring the perpetrator, those who gave refuge to the perpetrators of September 11th // to Camp David when they're in the midst of conducting attacks which recently created the death of an American. So, I think it was ill-conceived in the first place."
Other experts said the U.S. should focus more on backing the duly elected government of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, than the violent and extremist Taliban.
Peter Bergen, New America Foundation said:
"The Taliban are unelected theocrats and we're treating them as a potential government in waiting rather than insurgent group."
Also, some lawmakers are warning against pulling American troops out of Afghanistan.
Rep. Michael McCaul, Republican said:
"We need a residual force as we need one in Syria. If anything for homeland security response - we can't nation build. But I think to have that residual force to protect the homeland is extremely important."
Despite Trump saying the U.S.-Afghan talks are dead, many experts believe they will be revived soon because the president, and most Americans, want an end to the war in Afghanistan that started after the September 11th attacks 18 years ago.