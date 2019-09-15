ໃນ​ວັນ​ຄົບ​ຮອບ 18 ປີ ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ຕໍ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ນັ້ນ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ພວມ​ “​ໂຈມ​ຕີສັດ​ຕູ” ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ໜັກ​ຂຶ້ນກວ່າ​ທີ່​ເຄີຍ​ເປັນ​ມາ. ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ພຽງ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ມື້ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ​ກັບ​ພວກກະ​ບົດ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ ທີ່​ແຄ້ມ​ເດ​ວິດ. ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ ​ແລະ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ບາງ​ຄົນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ຄວນ​ໃຫ້​ບູ​ລິ​ມະ​ສິດ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນແກ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສຖ​ານ ທ່ານ​ອາ​ສ​ຣາ​ຟ ກາ​ນີ ກວ່າ​ພວກ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຈຸ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ທູດ​ຂອງວີ​ໂອ​ເອ Cindy Saine ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄພ​ສານຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ໃນ​ການ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທານ ​ຈັດ​ພິ​ທີ​ໄວ້​ອາ​ໄລ​ລະ​ນຶກ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ອາ​ລ​ກາ​ອີ​ດາ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 11 ກັນ​ຍາ​ຜ່​ານ​ມານີ້ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ປະ​ນາມ​ຕໍ່​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ວາງ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ແຮງ​ໃກ້ໆ​ສະຖານ​ທູດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ກາ​ບູ​ລ ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ກ່ຽວກັບ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ໃນ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ. ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ 4 ມື້ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ສັດ​ຕູ​ໜັກ​ຂຶ້ນ ກວ່​າ​ທີ່​ເຄີຍ​ເປັນ​ມາ​ໃນ​ເມື່ອ​ກ່ອນ ແລະ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ວ່າ​ດ້ວຍ​ເຫດຜົນ​ໃດໆ ຖ້າ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ຫາກ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ຕາມ​ລ່າຫາ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ ແລະ​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ກຳ​ລັງທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ໃຊ້​ມາ​ກ່ອນ ແລະ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ເລື້ອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ເທື່ອ.”

ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ​ທະ​ຫານ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ພາ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳຍົກ​ເລີກ​ແຜນ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ ​ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ ກັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ທ່ານ​ອາ​ສ​ຣາ​ຟ ກາ​ນີ ແລະ​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ ຢູ່​ບ່ອນ​ພັກ​ຜ່ອນຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ​ທີ່​ແຄ້ມ​ເດ​ວິດ ໃກ້ໆ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ.

ພວ​ກັນ​ກ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ ແລະ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ບາງ​ທ່ານ ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ຕົກ​ໃຈ​ບໍ່​ເຊື່ອ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ນີ້. ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ບັອບ ເມີ​ແນນ​ເດ​ສ ທີ່​ສັງ​ກັດພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນວ່າ:

“ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ທ່ານ​ຈຶ່ງ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ ພວກ​ໃຫ້​ບ່ອນ​ຫຼົບ​ລີ້​ແກ່​ພວກ​ທີ່​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 11 ກັນ​ຍາ ມາ​ທີ່​ແຄ້ມ​ເດ​ວິດ ເວ​ລາ​ພວກເຂົາ​ທຳ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ຊຶ່ງ​ເມື່ອ​ໄວ​ໆ​ມ​ານີ້ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ທະ​ຫານ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ. ດັ່ງ​ນັ້ນຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈຶີ່ງ​ຄິດ​ວ່າມັນ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຮອບ​ຄອບ​ມາ​ແຕ່​ຕົ້ນ​ແລ້ວ.”

ສ່ວນ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຄວນ​ເພັ່​ງ​ເລັງ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ແກ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເລືອກ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍດີ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ທ່ານ​ອາ​ສ​ຣາ​ຟ ກາ​ນີ ຫຼາຍ​ໄປກວ່າ ​ກຸ່ມ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຈັດ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ. ທ່ານ​ພີ​ເຕີ ເບີ​ເກິນກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ​ເປັນ​ພວກ​ສອນ​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ເລືອກ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ພວມ​ຖື​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ ເປັນ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ຢູ່ ແທນ​ທີ່​ຈະແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ພວ​ກ​ກະ​ບົດ.”

ນອກນັ້ນ​ແລ້ວ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ບາງ​ຄົນ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຖອນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ. ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ທີ່​ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັ​ນ ທ່ານ​ໄມ​ເກີ​ລ ແມັກ​ຄອ​ລ ກ່າວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ປະ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ບາງ​ສ່ວ​ນ​ໄວ້ ເຊັ່ນ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ກັບ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ. ຖ້າ​ແມ່ນເພື່ອ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ພາຍ​ໃນຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ເພື່ອ​ສ້າງ​ສາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດນັ້ນ ແຕ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ການ​ມີ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​ໄວ້​ເພື່ອ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ຄວາມໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ແມ່ນ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ສຸດ.”

ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກັບ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ​ໄດ້​ຕາຍ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ແຕ່ພວກ​ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຄົນ​ຍັງ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ຟື້ນ​ຟູ​ຄືນ​ອີກ​ໃນ​ໄວໆ​ນີ້ ຍ້ອນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີແລະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ສົງ​ຄາມ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໃນວັນ​ທີ 11 ​ເດືອນ​ກັນ​ຍາ ເມື່ອ 18 ປີ​ກ່ອນ​ພຸ້ນ.

On the 18th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks again the United States, President Donald Trump says the U.S. is "hitting the enemy" in Afghanistan harder than ever before.This, just days after he announced had cancelled peace talks with the Taliban at Camp David.Some lawmakers and experts say Trump should be givinggreater priority to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani than the militants. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from the State Department.



Presiding over a somber anniversary observance of the September 11th al-Qaida terrorist attacks, President Donald Trump lashed out at the Taliban for a deadly bombing near the U.S. Embassy in Kabul last week -and warned against further terrorist attacks.



President Donald Trump said:

"The last four days, we have hit our enemy harder than they have ever been hit before, and that will continue. And if for any reason, they come back to our country, we will go wherever they are, and use power the likes of which the United States has never used before, and I'm not even talking about nuclear power."



The bombing, that killed an American service member, prompted Trump to cancel planned talks this past weekend with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Taliban leaders at the presidential retreat at Camp David, near Washington.



Some experts and lawmakers expressed disbelief at the whole idea.



Senator Bob Menendez, Democrat said to WABC TV:

"I don't know how you bring the perpetrator, those who gave refuge to the perpetrators of September 11th // to Camp David when they're in the midst of conducting attacks which recently created the death of an American. So, I think it was ill-conceived in the first place."



Other experts said the U.S. should focus more on backing the duly elected government of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, than the violent and extremist Taliban.



Peter Bergen, New America Foundation said:

"The Taliban are unelected theocrats and we're treating them as a potential government in waiting rather than insurgent group."



Also, some lawmakers are warning against pulling American troops out of Afghanistan.



Rep. Michael McCaul, Republican said:

"We need a residual force as we need one in Syria. If anything for homeland security response - we can't nation build. But I think to have that residual force to protect the homeland is extremely important."



Despite Trump saying the U.S.-Afghan talks are dead, many experts believe they will be revived soon because the president, and most Americans, want an end to the war in Afghanistan that started after the September 11th attacks 18 years ago.