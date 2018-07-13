ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທຣໍາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໜັງສື “ທີ່​ດີ” ຈາກ​ຜູ້

ນຳ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ທ່ານ​ກິມ ຈົງ ອືນ ທີ່​ຍ້ອງຍໍ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ ​ໂດຍ​ຜູ້ນຳ​ອາ​ເມຣິກາ ​ເພື່ອ

ປັງ​ປຸງ​ຄວາມ​ສຳພັນ​ລະຫວ່າງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ແລະ​ອອກ​ຖະ​ແຫຼ​ງກາ​ນຮ່ວ​ມ​ ເຊັນ​ໂດ​ຍຜູ້

ນຳ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຢູ່​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ສຸດ​ຍອດ​ຂອງພວກທ່ານ​ທີ່​ສິງກະໂປ​ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມິຖຸນາ​ທີ່

​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ທຣໍາ ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້ຄວາມ​ທາງ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ ທີ່​ມີ​ຮູບ​ພາບ​ໜັງສື​ ຕິດ​ຕາມດ້ວຍ​

ການແປເປັນ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ ທີ່ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ໜັງ​ສື​ຈາກ​ຜູ້ນຳ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ

“ໄດ້ມີ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວໜ້າ​ອັນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຫຼວງ.”

ທ່ານ​ກິມກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໜັງສື​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າເຊື່ອໝັ້ນຢ່າງໜັກແໜ້ນ​ວ່າຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ໝັ້ນ​

ອັນ​ແຮງ​ກ້າ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມແບບ​ຈິງ​ໃຈ ​ແລະການເຂົ້າເຖິງພິ​ເສດຂອງ​ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ

​ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທີ່ແນ​ໃສ່​ການ​ເປີດ​ໂອກາດ​ໃໝ່​ລະຫວ່າງ ສາທາລະນະ​ລັດ​ປະຊາທິປະ​ໄຕເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ ຫຼື DPRK ​ແລະ​ສະຫະລັດ ຈະ​ມີໝາກ ຜົນ​ຢ່າງແນນ​ອນ.”

ໜັງສື​ສະບັບນີ້ ໄດ້ນຳອອກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ໃນ​ວັນ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ກັບທີ່ມີລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ບໍ່

ໄດ້​ປາກົດ​ໂຕ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ໃນ​ການ​ເຈລະຈາກັບ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະຫະ ລັດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ

​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ຊາກກະດູກທະຫານອາ​ເມຣິກັນທີ່​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສົງຄາມ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ​ໃນ​

ຕົ້ນ​ຊຸມ​ປີ 1950 ຊຶ່ງເປັນຮ່ອງ​ຮອຍອັນ​ໃໝ່ ​ຂອງຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ

ທັງ​ສອງ​.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະຫະລັດ​ໄດ້​ຄາດວ່າ ບັນດາ​ຜູ້​ເຈລະຈາຂອງ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ຈະໄປ​ປາກົດ

​ໂຕ​ໃນ​ການ​ສົນທະນາ​ຢູ່​ເຂດ​ປອດ​ທະຫານ ໃນ​ແຫຼມ​ເກົາຫຼີ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ລັດ ຖະມົນຕີ​ຕ່າງ

ປະ​ເທດສະຫະລັດ ​ທ່ານ​ໄມ​ຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ ຄິດ​ວ່າ ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ບັນລຸການ​ຕົກລົງ ໃນ​ການ​ພົບ​

ປະ​ອາທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ ທີ່​ນະຄອນ​ພຽງ​ຢາງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ປະ ກາດ​ຂອງ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຍຸຕິ​

ໂຄງການ​ອາວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄລຍ.

​ແຕ່​ກະຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະຫະລັດ​ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ຈາກກອງບັນຊາ​ການ​

ສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປະປ່ອຍ​ໃຫ້ລໍຖ້າທີ່ເຂດ​ປອດທະຫານ ​ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ອ​ະທິ

ບາຍ​ກ່ຽວກັບການ​ບໍ່​ປາກົດ​ໂຕ​ຂອງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ອີງ​ຕາມລາຍງານ ​ຂອງອົງ

ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຢອນ​ຮັບ​ ຂອງ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ​ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໂທ

ລະພາບ CNN ​ແລະ​ໜັງສື​ພິມ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນໂພສທ໌.

​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ພ້ອມ​ແລ້ວ ​ແຕ່​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ. ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ປາກົດ​ໂຕ.”

ກະຊວງ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ນາຍ​ທະຫານ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ບັດ​ນີ້​ຂໍ ພົບ​ປະ

​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາທິດ​ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິ​ງນີ້ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ຊາກ​ກະດູກ​ຂອງພວກທະຫານທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດ

ໃນປາງ​ສົງຄາມ ​ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ພຽງ​ຢາງ​ຕ້ອງການ​ຢາກ​ສົນທະນາ​ບັນ​ຫາດັ່ງກ່າວ ກັບ​ນາຍ​ພົນ​ສະຫະລັດ.



U.S. President Donald Trump says he received a "very nice" note from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that praises the efforts by the American leader to improve relations between the two countries and implement a joint statement signed by the leaders at their Singapore Summit in June.



((https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1017446575474335744 ))



Trump tweeted a picture of the letter along with the English translation, saying the note from the North Korean leader shows that "great progress is being made."



"I firmly believe that the strong will, sincere efforts and unique approach of myself and Your Excellency Mr. President aimed at opening up a new future between the DPRK and the U.S. will surely come to fruition," Kim said in the letter.



It was released the same day as reports that North Korea failed to show up Thursday for talks with U.S. officials on returning the remains of American war dead from the Korean War in the early 1950s, in a new sign of tension between the two countries.



American officials had expected North Korean negotiators to appear for discussions at the Korean Peninsula's demilitarized zone after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo thought he had reached an agreement for a meeting when he held discussions last week in Pyongyang about North Korea's pledge to end its nuclear weapons program.



But U.S. Defense Department and United Nations Command officials were left waiting in the DMZ's Joint Security Area, with no immediate explanation for the North Korean absence, according to South Korean's Yonhap news agency and U.S. officials who spoke to CNN and The Washington Post.



"We were ready," one official said. "It just didn't happen. They didn't show."



South Korea's foreign ministry said North Korean military officials were now seeking a meeting Sunday on repatriating the remains of the war dead, with Pyongyang wanting to discuss the issue with a U.S. military general.



At last month's Singapore summit, in an agreement with Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un promised the "immediate repatriation of those already identified." The U.S. Defense Department has estimated that 7,700 troops are still unaccounted for from the war, with 5,300 believed to have been killed north of the 38th parallel, the border between North and South Korea.



After Pompeo's talks with North Korean officials last week attempting to nail down details of how and when Pyongyang plans to carry out Kim's pledge to denuclearize the Korean peninsula, North Korea called the talks "regrettable" and said the U.S. demands were "gangster-like."



In Brussels Thursday at the end of the NATO summit, Pompeo dismissed suggestions that the talks were a failure.



"We had a productive conversation," the top U.S. diplomat said, but added, "There remains a great deal of work to do."



He said that North Korean negotiators made "a commitment consistent with what President Trump was able to achieve with Chairman Kim, which was they intend to denuclearize, they're going to accomplish it and now the task is to get it implemented."

