ປ. ທຣໍາ ແລະ ປ. ປູຕິນ ອອກຖະແຫຼງການ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງ ໃນຊີເຣຍ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ແລະຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການອະນຸມັດ ຕໍ່ຖະແຫລງການຮ່ວມ
ກ່ຽວກັບຊີເຣຍ ໂດຍຕົກລົງກັນວ່າ “ບໍ່ມີການແກ້ໄຂທາງທະຫານ ຕໍ່ບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງນີ້.”
ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ແລະທ່ານ ວະລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການອະນຸມັດຕໍ່ຖະແຫລງການ
ຮ່ວມຢູ່ນອກກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ APEC ທີ່ຫວຽດນາມ. ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຣັດເຊຍກ່າວ
ວ່າ ທ່ານປູຕິນ ແລະທ່ານທຣໍາໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມສົນທະນາກັນກ່ອນພິທີຖ່າຍຮູບເປັນກຸ່ມຮ່ວມ
ກັນກັບບັນດາຜູ້ນຳ APEC ທີ່ເມືອງ Danang.
ຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການນັ້ນ ຜູ້ນຳທັງສອງໄດ້ກ່າວຢ້ໍາ ເຖິງຄວາມຮີບດ່ວນ ເພື່ອຈະທຳລາຍ
ກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມແລະຕົກລົງ "ເປີດຊ່ອງທາງການຕິດຕໍ່ທາງທະຫານ ລະ ຫວ່າງ ພວກທະຫານມືອາຊີບ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຄໍ້າປະກັນຄວາມປອດໄພໃຫ້ແກ່ທັງກຳ ລັງຂອງສະຫະລັດ
ແລະຣັດເຊຍ” ພ້ອມດ້ວຍການປ້ອງກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດອຸບັດເຫດທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ກຳລັງ
ພັນທະມິດທີ່ສູ້ລົບກັບກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ.
ທ່ານທຣໍາ ແລະທ່ານປູຕິນ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຢືນຢັນເຖິງຄວາມໝາຍໝັ້ນຂອງພວກທ່ານຕໍ່ອະທິປະ
ໄຕ ເອກກະລາດ ແລະຜືນແຜ່ນດິນອັນຄົບຖ້ວນຂອງຊີເຣຍ ແລະຍັງຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທຸກພັກ
ຝ່າຍ ພົວພັນກັບບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງ ຢູ່ໃນຊີເຣຍ ໃຊ້ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ Geneva ເພື່ອຊອກຫາການ
ແກ້ໄຂ.
ຖະແຫລງການທີ່ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ ໂດຍກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດຣັດເຊຍ ທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ເອກ
ກະສານໄດ້ຮ່າງໂດຍບັນດາຜູ່່ຊ່ຽວຊານຈາກຣັດເຊຍ ແລະສະຫະລັດ ແລະໄດ້ປະສານ
ງານໂດຍລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານ Sergei Lavrov ແລະລັດຖະມົນຕີ
ຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ Rex Tillerson.
The presidents of the U.S. and Russia have approved a joint statement on Syria, agreeing that "there is no military solution to the conflict."
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin approved the statement on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Vietnam. Russian officials said Putin and Trump had a conversation before the group photo ceremony for APEC leaders in Danang.
In the statement the two world leaders repeated the urgency of destroying the Islamic State and agreed "to maintain open military channels of communication between military professionals to help ensure the safety of both U.S. and Russian forces," as well as to prevent dangerous incidents involving the forces of allies fighting the Islamic State.
Trump and Putin confirmed their commitment to Syria's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and also called on the parties involved in the Syrian conflict to use the Geneva process to find a resolution.
The statement was released by the Russian ministry of foreign affairs, which said the document had been drafted by experts from Russia and the United States and coordinated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
