ປ. ທຣໍາ ແລະ ປ. ປູຕິນ ອອກຖະແຫຼງການ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງ ໃນຊີເຣຍ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ສະຫະລັດ ​ແລະຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້ການອະນຸມັດ ຕໍ່​ຖະ​ແຫລ​ງການຮ່ວມ

ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຊີເຣຍ ໂດຍຕົກລົງ​ກັນ​ວ່າ “ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ທາງ​ທະຫານ ​ຕໍ່​ບັນຫາ​ຂັດແຍ້​ງນີ້.”

ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທຣໍາ ​ແລະທ່ານ ວະລາດີເມຍ ​ປູຕິນ ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້ການອະນຸມັດຕໍ່​ຖະ​ແຫລ​ງການ

ຮ່ວມ​ຢູ່​ນອກ​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ສຸດ​ຍອດ APEC ທີ່​ຫວຽດນາມ. ບັນດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ກ່າວ

ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ປູ​ຕິນ ​ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາ​ໄດ້​ໂອ້ລົມສົນທະນາ​ກັນ​ກ່ອນ​ພິທີ​ຖ່າຍຮູບເປັນ​ກຸ່ມ​ຮ່ວມ​

ກັນກັບ​ບັນດາ​ຜູ້ນຳ APEC ທີ່ເມືອງ Danang.

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລ​ງການນັ້ນ ​ຜູ້ນຳທັງສອງໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢ້ໍາ ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ຮີບ​ດ່ວນ ເພື່ອຈະທຳລາຍ

​ກຸ່ມລັດ​ອິສລາມແລະ​ຕົກລົງ "​ເປີດຊ່ອງທາງການຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ທາງ​ທະຫານ ລະ ຫວ່າງ ພວກ​ທະຫານມືອາຊີບ ​ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ຄໍ້າປະກັນ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພໃຫ້ແກ່​ທັງກຳ ລັງຂອງສະຫະລັດ

​ແລະຣັດ​ເຊຍ” ພ້ອ​ມດ້ວຍ​ການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດ​ອຸບັດ​ເຫດທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ກຳລັງ

​ພັນທະ​ມິດທີ່​ສູ້​ລົບ​ກັບກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິສລາມ.

ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາ ​ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ປູຕິນ ​ໄດ້ໃຫ້​ຢືນຢັນ​ເຖິງຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ໝັ້ນ​ຂອງ​ພວກທ່ານ​ຕໍ່​ອະທິປະ​

ໄຕ ​ເອກກະລາດ ​ແລະຜືນແຜ່ນດິນ​ອັນຄົບຖ້ວນຂອງ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ​ແລະ​ຍັງ​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ທຸກ​ພັກ

​ຝ່າຍ​ ພົວພັນ​ກັບ​ບັນຫາຂັດ​ແຍ້​ງ ​ຢູ່ໃນຊີເຣຍ ໃຊ້​ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ Geneva ເພື່ອຊອກຫາການ

ແກ້ໄຂ.

ຖະ​ແຫ​ລງການ​ທີ່ນຳອອກເຜີຍ​ແ​ຜ່ ​ໂດຍ​ກະຊວງ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເອກ​

ກະສາ​ນ​ໄດ້​ຮ່າງ​ໂດຍ​ບັນດາ​ຜູ່່​ຊ່ຽວຊານ​ຈາກຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ແລະ​ສະຫະລັດ ​ແລະ​ໄດ້​ປະສານ

​ງານ​ໂດຍ​ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານ Sergei Lavrov ​ແລະ​ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​

ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ Rex Tillerson.

The presidents of the U.S. and Russia have approved a joint statement on Syria, agreeing that "there is no military solution to the conflict."



Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin approved the statement on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Vietnam. Russian officials said Putin and Trump had a conversation before the group photo ceremony for APEC leaders in Danang.



In the statement the two world leaders repeated the urgency of destroying the Islamic State and agreed "to maintain open military channels of communication between military professionals to help ensure the safety of both U.S. and Russian forces," as well as to prevent dangerous incidents involving the forces of allies fighting the Islamic State.



Trump and Putin confirmed their commitment to Syria's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and also called on the parties involved in the Syrian conflict to use the Geneva process to find a resolution.



The statement was released by the Russian ministry of foreign affairs, which said the document had been drafted by experts from Russia and the United States and coordinated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.