ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ກົດດັນ ຢູເຄຣນ ກຽມເວທີ ສຳລັບການປະຊຸມກັບ ທ່ານ ປູຕິນ

ປະທະນາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ຍັງຄົງກົດດັນກີຢິບໃຫ້ລົງນາມຂໍ້ຕົກລົງບໍ່ແຮ່ທາດຕ່າງໆ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ແລະສະແດງຄວາມເຊື່ອໝັ້ນວ່າ ມົສກູ ກໍ່ພ້ອມທີ່ຈະຮັບຂໍ້ຕົກລົງເພື່ອຍຸຕິສົງຄາມທີ່ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນເມື່ອຣັດເຊຍຮຸກຮານຢູເຄຣນໃນປີ 2022 ອີງຕາມການລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວວີໂອເອ.

ທ່ານ ດໍໂນຣ ທຣໍາ ສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມເຖິງສະມາຊິກເນໂຕວ່າ “ ຖ້າພວກເຂົາບໍ່ຈ່າຍເງິນຂ້ອຍຈະບໍ່ປົກປ້ອງພວກເຂົາ.”

ທ່ານ ວາງວິໄສທັດຂອງທ່ານເອົາໄວ້ວ່າ ທ່ານຈະເປັນຕົວກາງເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບລະຫວ່າງປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານຢ່າງໃດ.

“ ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ສິ່ງທີ່ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນຄືຢູເຄຣນຕ້ອງການເຮັດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງເພາະຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຄິດວ່າ ພວກເຂົາມີທາງເລືອກອື່ນ” ທ່ານ ກ່າວ “ ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍຕ້ອງການເຮັດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງເພາະດ້ວຍວິທີແຕກຕ່າງໄປຈາກເດີມ ຊຶ່ງມີພຽງຂ້ອຍເທົ່ານັ້ນ ທີ່ຮູ້ມີພຽງຂ້ອຍເທົ່ານັ້ນທີຮູ້ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາບໍ່ມີທາງເລືອກເຊັ່ນກັນ.”

ແລະ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ທ່ານຈະພົບກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານ ວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ໃນຊາອຸດິ ອາຣາເບຍ “ອາດຈະພາຍໃນນຶ່ງເດືອນເຄິ່ງຂ້າງໜ້າ.”

ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ໃນວັນດຽວກັນ ຜູ້ແທນພິເສດຂອງ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ປະຈຳຕາເວນອອກກາງກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈະເດີນທາງໄປຍັງຊາອຸດິ ອາຣາເບຍ ເພື່ອພົບກັບຕົວແທນຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ເພື່ອປຶກສາຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບການຢຸດຍິງ ເພື່ອຢຸດຢັ້ງການຮຸກຮານຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.

ທ່ານ ສຕີຟ ວິທຄອຟ ກ່າວວ່າ “ ຕອນນີ້ເຮົາກຳລັງປຶກສາຫາລືເພື່ອປະສານງານການປະຊຸມກັບຢູເຄຣນໃນ ຣີຢາດ ຫຼືອາດຈະລວມເຖິງ ເຈດດາ ນໍາດ້ວຍ.”

“ແນວຄິດການວາງກອບສຳລັບຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສັນຕິພາບແລະການຢຸດຍິງເບື້ອງຕົ້ນນໍາດ້ວຍ” ທ່ານ ສຕີຟ ວິທຄອຟ ກ່າວເສີມຕື່ມ.

ທ່ານ ວິທຄອຟ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ຮູ້ສຶກວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊເລນສກີ ຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ແກ້ໄຂຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈຜິດແລ້ວ ຫຼັງຈາກການປະເຊີນໜ້າລະຫວ່າງຜູ້ນໍາທັງສອງ ໃນທຳນຽບຂ່າວເມື່ອວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

President Donald Trump continued to press Kyiv to sign a minerals deal Thursday and expressed confidence that Moscow was also ready to close on a deal to end the war that started when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Trump sent a message to NATO members: “If they don't pay, I'm not going to defend them.”

He laid out his vision for how he would broker peace between the neighboring countries.

"I think what's going to happen is Ukraine wants to make a deal, because I don't think they have a choice,” he said. “I also think that Russia wants to make a deal, because in a certain, different way, a different way that only I know, only I know, they have no choice either."



And he said he would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia “probably over the next month and a half.”

Earlier in the day, Trump’s special Middle East envoy said he would travel to Saudi Arabia to meet with Ukrainian representatives for talks about a ceasefire to pause Russia’s invasion.

"We're now in discussions to coordinate a meeting with the Ukrainians in Riyadh, or even potentially Jeddah," said Steve Witkoff.

"The idea is to get down a framework for a peace agreement and an initial ceasefire as well,” he added.

Witkoff said Trump felt Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made amends after the confrontation between the two leaders in the White House last Friday.