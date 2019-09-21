ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ຄົນໃໝ່ ໃນ​ລະ​ດູ​ຮ້ອນ​ປີ ນີ້ ໃຫ້​

ສືບ​ສວນ​ລູກ​ຊາຍ ​ຂອງ​ອະ​ດີດ​ຮອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ​ໂຈ ບາຍ​ເດິນ ຜູ້​ທີ່ຮູ້​ ​ເລື້ອງ​ດີ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ

ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້. ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ​ໄດ້​ປະນາມໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ

​ເຈົ້າໄດ້​ເຫັນວ່າ ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງ ເພື່ອ​ຈະທຳ​ລ​າ​ຍຄູ່​ແຂ່ງ​ທາງ​ການ​

ເມືອງ ຊຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນີ້ແມ່ນ​ຈຸດ​ສູນ​ກາງໃນ​ການ​ຮ້ອງທຸກ ໂດຍ​ຜູ້​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ຂອງ

ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣໍ​າ.

ມັນເປັ​ນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ຂື້ນ​ເທື່ອ​ຫ​ລ້າ​ສຸດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ທີ່​ເພີ້ມ​ທະ​ວີ​ຂຶ້ນ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ພາ​ໃຫ້

​ເກີດຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງຕຶງ​ລ​ະຫວ່າງບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ແລະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບາ​ນປະ​ທາ

​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ​ທ​ຣຳ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດບໍ່​ຍອມມອບກ​ານ​ຮ້ອງ​ທຸກ ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ ​

ໂດຍເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ຫຼື​ແມ່ນ​ແຕ່​ບັນລະ​ຍາຍ​ເຖິງ​ເນື້ອໄນ

ຂອງ​ການ​ຮ້ອງ​ທຸກ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳໄດ້​ກ່າວປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ໂຕ ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວ​ານ​ນີ້​ ຕໍ່​ການ​ຮ້ອງ​ທຸກ​ຂອງ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສືບ

​ລັບ ​ໂດຍປະ​ກາດ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມໂກດ​ແຄ້ນ​ວ່າ ​ເກີດ​ມາ​ຈາກ “ຜູ້ຮ້ອງ​ທຸກ​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ເມືອງ

​ອີກ​ຝ່າຍ​ນຶ່ງ” ​ແຕ່​ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ວ່າ​ແມ່ນ​ໃຜ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຮ້ອງ

​ທຸກ​ແທ້. ກ​ານຮ້ອງ​ທຸກນີ້ໄດ້​ອີງ​ໃສ່​ເຫດ​ການ​ຕ່າງໆ ​ທີ່ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 25 ເດືອນ

​ກໍ​ລະ​ກົດ ໃນ​ການໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ແລະ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຢູ

ເຄ​ຣນ ທ່ານ​ໂວ​ໂລ​ດິ​ເມຍ ເຊເລນ​ສ໌​ກີ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ສອງ​ຄົນ​ທີ່ຮູ້​ເລື້ອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ດີ. ທັງ​ສອງ

​ຄົນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ ​ໃຫ້ເວົ້າ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້ ຈຶ່ງກ່າວ​ໂດຍ​ບໍ່​ບອກ​ຊື່.

ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ເຊ​ເລ​ນ​ສ໌​ກີ ​ສືບ​ສວນ​

ເບິ່ງ​ກິດ​ຈະກຳ​ຕ່າງໆ ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຮັນ​ເຕີ ລູກ​ຊາຍ​ ຂອງ​ທ່ານບ​າ​ຍ​ເດິນ ທີ່​ອາດເປັນ​ຄູ່​

ແຂ່ງ​ຈາກພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດຜູ້​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ແກັ​ສ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຜູ້​ຮູ້​ເລື້ອງ

​ດີ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ບອກ​ໃຫ້​ຮູ້​ເຖິງ​ການ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບນີ້. ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຍົກເອົາ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ການ​

ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ແກ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ​ທີ່ບອກ​ໃຫ້​ຮູ້​ວ່າບໍ່​ໄດ້ ແມ່ນ​ການ​ແລກ​ປ່ຽນ​ໃດໆ ອີງ​

ຕາມ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ​ຜູ້ນີ້.

ທ່ານ​ບາຍ​ເດິນໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ພໍ​ໃຈຢ່າງ​ແຮງ ໃນຕ​ອນ​ແລງວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ ໂດຍ

ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ນີ້​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ “ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ຢູ່​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ມີ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​

ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ເຕັມ​ໃຈ​ຂອງປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ທີ່ຈະໃຊ້​ອຳ​ນາດ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ທາງ​ຜິດ​ຂອງ​

ທ່ານ ແລະສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເຊື່ອມ​ເສຍ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.” ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ຄວນເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ທາງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ໃນ​ເດືອ

ນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ກົດ ກັບ​ທ່ານ​ເຊ​ເລັນ​ສ໌​ກີ “ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ເຂົາ

​ເຈົ້າ​ເອງ.”

ຜູ້​ກວດ​ກາທົ່ວ​ໄປ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ສືບ​ລັບສະ​ຫະ​ລັດໄດ້ກ່າວ​ເຖິງຜູ້​ຮ້ອງ​ທຸກ ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ

12 ສິງ​ຫາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ​ໂດຍ​ກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ “ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ແລະ​ຮີບ​ດ່ວນ.” ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣໍາ ​

ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ໃດໆ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ ​ໂດຍ​ຢືນ​ຢັດ​ວ່າ “ບໍ່​ມີ​ຫຍັງ.” ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຮ້ອງ​

ໃສ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ​ທີ່​ຖາມ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້ ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ເປັນ​ການຮີບຮ້ອນຊອກ​ຫາຂ່າວ​ເລື້ອງການ​ເມືອງ​ອີກ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ.”

President Donald Trump urged the new leader of Ukraine this summer to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, a person familiar with the matter said Friday. Democrats condemned what they saw as a clear effort to damage a political rival, now at the heart of an explosive whistleblower complaint against Trump.



It was the latest revelation in an escalating controversy that has created a showdown between congressional Democrats and the Trump administration, which has refused to turn over the formal complaint by a national security official or even describe its contents.



Trump defended himself Friday against the intelligence official's complaint, angrily declaring it came from a "partisan whistleblower," though he also said he didn't know who had made it. The complaint was based on a series of events, one of which was a July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, according to a two people familiar with the matter. The people were not authorized to discuss the issue by name and were granted anonymity.



Trump, in that call, urged Zelenskiy to probe the activities of potential Democratic rival Biden's son Hunter, who worked for a Ukrainian gas company, according to one of the people, who was briefed on the call. Trump did not raise the issue of U.S. aid to Ukraine, indicating there was not an explicit quid pro quo, according to the person.



Biden reacted strongly late Friday, saying that if the reports are true, "then there is truly no bottom to President Trump's willingness to abuse his power and abase our country." He said Trump should release the transcript of his July phone conversation with Zelenskiy "so that the American people can judge for themselves."



The government's intelligence inspector general has described the whistleblower's Aug. 12 complaint as "serious" and "urgent." But Trump dismissed it all on Friday, insisting "it's nothing." He scolded reporters for asking about it and said it was "just another political hack job."