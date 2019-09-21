ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງຜູ້ນຳຢູເຄຣນຄົນໃໝ່ ໃນລະດູຮ້ອນປີ ນີ້ ໃຫ້
ສືບສວນລູກຊາຍ ຂອງອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ບາຍເດິນ ຜູ້ທີ່ຮູ້ ເລື້ອງດີຄົນນຶ່ງ
ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້. ບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດໄດ້ປະນາມໃນອັນທີ່ເຂົາ
ເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຫັນວ່າ ເປັນຄວາມພະຍາຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງ ເພື່ອຈະທຳລາຍຄູ່ແຂ່ງທາງການ
ເມືອງ ຊຶ່ງໃນເວລານີ້ແມ່ນຈຸດສູນກາງໃນການຮ້ອງທຸກ ໂດຍຜູ້ເປີດເຜີຍຄວາມຜິດຂອງ
ທ່ານທຣໍາ.
ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ເກີດຂື້ນເທື່ອຫລ້າສຸດຢູ່ໃນການຂັດແຍ້ງທີ່ເພີ້ມທະວີຂຶ້ນ ທີ່ໄດ້ພາໃຫ້
ເກີດຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງລະຫວ່າງບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແລະລັດຖະບານປະທາ
ນາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດບໍ່ຍອມມອບການຮ້ອງທຸກ ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ
ໂດຍເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດ ຫຼືແມ່ນແຕ່ບັນລະຍາຍເຖິງເນື້ອໄນ
ຂອງການຮ້ອງທຸກດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ທ່ານທຣຳໄດ້ກ່າວປ້ອງກັນໂຕ ໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ຕໍ່ການຮ້ອງທຸກຂອງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສືບ
ລັບ ໂດຍປະກາດດ້ວຍຄວາມໂກດແຄ້ນວ່າ ເກີດມາຈາກ “ຜູ້ຮ້ອງທຸກຂອງພັກເມືອງ
ອີກຝ່າຍນຶ່ງ” ແຕ່ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ ທ່ານກໍກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ຮູ້ຈັກວ່າແມ່ນໃຜເປັນຜູ້ຮ້ອງ
ທຸກແທ້. ການຮ້ອງທຸກນີ້ໄດ້ອີງໃສ່ເຫດການຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນວັນທີ 25 ເດືອນ
ກໍລະກົດ ໃນການໂທລະສັບລະຫວ່າງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີຢູ
ເຄຣນ ທ່ານໂວໂລດິເມຍ ເຊເລນສ໌ກີ ອີງຕາມສອງຄົນທີ່ຮູ້ເລື້ອງດັ່ງກ່າວດີ. ທັງສອງ
ຄົນບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດ ໃຫ້ເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຈຶ່ງກ່າວໂດຍບໍ່ບອກຊື່.
ທ່ານທຣຳ ຢູ່ໃນການໂທລະສັບດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທ່ານເຊເລນສ໌ກີ ສືບສວນ
ເບິ່ງກິດຈະກຳຕ່າງໆ ຂອງທ່ານຮັນເຕີ ລູກຊາຍ ຂອງທ່ານບາຍເດິນ ທີ່ອາດເປັນຄູ່
ແຂ່ງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຜູ້ທີ່ເຮັດວຽກໃຫ້ແກ່ບໍລິສັດແກັສຢູເຄຣນ ອີງຕາມຜູ້ຮູ້ເລື້ອງ
ດີຄົນນຶ່ງ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ບອກໃຫ້ຮູ້ເຖິງການໂທລະສັບນີ້. ທ່ານທຣຳ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຍົກເອົາບັນຫາການ
ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອສະຫະລັດແກ່ຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ບອກໃຫ້ຮູ້ວ່າບໍ່ໄດ້ ແມ່ນການແລກປ່ຽນໃດໆ ອີງ
ຕາມບຸກຄົນຜູ້ນີ້.
ທ່ານບາຍເດິນໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມບໍ່ພໍໃຈຢ່າງແຮງ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ໂດຍ
ກ່າວວ່າ ຖ້າຫາກລາຍງານນີ້ເປັນຄວາມຈິງ “ສະນັ້ນມີຄວາມຈິງຢູ່ວ່າ ບໍ່ມີພື້ນຖານ
ໃນຄວາມເຕັມໃຈຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ອຳນາດໄປໃນທາງຜິດຂອງ
ທ່ານ ແລະສ້າງຄວາມເຊື່ອມເສຍໃຫ້ແກ່ປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ.” ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ຄວນເປີດເຜີຍຂໍ້ຄວາມການສົນທະນາທາງໂທລະສັບໃນເດືອ
ນກໍລະກົດ ກັບທ່ານເຊເລັນສ໌ກີ “ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນສາມາດຕັດສິນສຳລັບເຂົາ
ເຈົ້າເອງ.”
ຜູ້ກວດກາທົ່ວໄປຂອງປະຊາຄົມສືບລັບສະຫະລັດໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງຜູ້ຮ້ອງທຸກ ໃນວັນທີ
12 ສິງຫາຜ່ານມາ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນເລື້ອງ “ຮ້າຍແຮງ ແລະຮີບດ່ວນ.” ແຕ່ທ່ານທຣໍາ
ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄວາມສຳຄັນໃດໆໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ໂດຍຢືນຢັດວ່າ “ບໍ່ມີຫຍັງ.” ທ່ານໄດ້ຮ້ອງ
ໃສ່ພວກນັກຂ່າວ ທີ່ຖາມກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ແລະກ່າວວ່າ “ພຽງແຕ່ເປັນການຮີບຮ້ອນຊອກຫາຂ່າວເລື້ອງການເມືອງອີກອັນນຶ່ງ.”
President Donald Trump urged the new leader of Ukraine this summer to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, a person familiar with the matter said Friday. Democrats condemned what they saw as a clear effort to damage a political rival, now at the heart of an explosive whistleblower complaint against Trump.
It was the latest revelation in an escalating controversy that has created a showdown between congressional Democrats and the Trump administration, which has refused to turn over the formal complaint by a national security official or even describe its contents.
Trump defended himself Friday against the intelligence official's complaint, angrily declaring it came from a "partisan whistleblower," though he also said he didn't know who had made it. The complaint was based on a series of events, one of which was a July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, according to a two people familiar with the matter. The people were not authorized to discuss the issue by name and were granted anonymity.
Trump, in that call, urged Zelenskiy to probe the activities of potential Democratic rival Biden's son Hunter, who worked for a Ukrainian gas company, according to one of the people, who was briefed on the call. Trump did not raise the issue of U.S. aid to Ukraine, indicating there was not an explicit quid pro quo, according to the person.
Biden reacted strongly late Friday, saying that if the reports are true, "then there is truly no bottom to President Trump's willingness to abuse his power and abase our country." He said Trump should release the transcript of his July phone conversation with Zelenskiy "so that the American people can judge for themselves."
The government's intelligence inspector general has described the whistleblower's Aug. 12 complaint as "serious" and "urgent." But Trump dismissed it all on Friday, insisting "it's nothing." He scolded reporters for asking about it and said it was "just another political hack job."