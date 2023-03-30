ຄະນະຕຸລາການໃຫຍ່ ເຂດແມນຮັດຕັນ ທີ່ສືບສວນການຈ່າຍເງິນປິດປາກ ໃນນາມຂອງທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະພິຈາລະນາເລື້ອງອື່ນ ໃນອາທິດໜ້າ ກ່ອນຈະຢຸດພັກສອງອາທິດ ຕາມໝາຍກຳນົດທີ່ໄດ້ມີການວາງແຜນໄວ້ລ່ວງໜ້າກ່ອນແລ້ວ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.
ຜູ້ຮູ້ເລື້ອງດີ ທີ່ຂໍສະຫງວນຊື່ຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ແຈ້ງໃຫ້ຊາບໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ນັ້ນແມ່ນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ການລົງຄະແນນສຽງກ່ຽວກັບວ່າຈະຟ້ອງຮ້ອງອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີຫຼືບໍ່ນັ້ນ ຈຶ່ງມີທ່າທາງວ່າຄົງຈະບໍ່ມີຂຶ້ນຈົນເທົ່າທ້າຍເດືອນເມສາ ເປັນຢ່າງໄວສຸດ.
ການຢຸດພັກ ຊຶ່ງມີໝາຍກຳນົດລ່ວງໜ້າໄວ້ແລ້ວ ເວລາຄະນະຕຸລາການເລີ້ມພົບປະກັນໃນເດືອນມັງກອນ ຊຶ່ງບັງເອີນມີຂຶ້ນພ້ອມໆກັນ ກັບບຸນພາສໂອເວີ້ ອິສເຕີ້ ແລະວັນພັກກາງລະດູບານໃໝ່ ສຳລັບລະບົບໂຮງຮຽນຫຼວງ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນນິວຢອກ.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Manhattan grand jury investigating hush money paid on Donald Trump's behalf is scheduled to consider other matters next week before taking a previously scheduled two-week break. That's according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday. That means a vote on whether to indict the former president likely wouldn't come until late April at the earliest. The break, which was scheduled in advance when the panel was convened in January, coincides with Passover, Easter and spring break for the New York City public school system.