NEW YORK (AP) — The Manhattan grand jury investigating hush money paid on Donald Trump's behalf is scheduled to consider other matters next week before taking a previously scheduled two-week break. That's according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday. That means a vote on whether to indict the former president likely wouldn't come until late April at the earliest. The break, which was scheduled in advance when the panel was convened in January, coincides with Passover, Easter and spring break for the New York City public school system.