ປ. ທຣຳ ໃຫ້ຮ່ອງຮອຍ ທີ່ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ ວ່າ ທ່ານ ຈະໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມ ອັຟການິສຖານ

Intro: ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມກັບ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກ

ທະຫານທຸກເຫຼົ່າທັບ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໄປປະຈຳການ ຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ ເພື່ອ ອວຍພອນໃຫ້

ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຈົ່ງມີແຕ່ຄວາມສຸກ ເນື່ອງໃນໂອກາດ ວັນຂອບຄຸນ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ຫຼື

Thanksgiving ແລະ ກໍໄດ້ຂອບອົກຂອບໃຈ ​ໃນການຮັບໃຊ້ຊາດ ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ແຕ່ເມື່ອຖືກຖາມວ່າ ທ່ານຈະໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມພວກເຂົາ ເຈົ້າ ໃນເວລາໃດ, ທ່ານກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້

ຄຳຕອບທີ່ຊັດເຈນ. ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງ ໃນວັນພັກແຫ່ງຊາດ ເພື່ອໄປ

ຢ້ຽມຢາມ ໜ່ວຍທະຫານຍາມຝັ່ງ ຢູ່ໃກ້ບ້ານພັກຂອງທ່ານ ໃນເມືອງພາລມ໌ ບີດຈ໌

ລັດຟລໍຣີດາ ເມື່ອວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້. ຊລາຕິກາ ຮົກ ນັກຂ່າວ ຂອງວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍງານ

ກ່ຽວກັບເລື່ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ ໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.



ໂຕະກິນເຂົ້າຂອງວັນຂອບຄຸນພະເຈົ້າ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປແລ້ວ ຈະມີອົບໄກ່

ງວງ ພ້ອມກັບນ້ຳຊີ້ນໄກ່ງວງ ແລະເຄື່ອງປຸງແຕ່ງຍັດໄສ້ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍອາຫານຈານຕ່າງໆ

ແລະຂອງຫວານທີ່ເປັນພາຍໝາກອຶ. ສ່ວນໂຕະກິນເຂົ້າຢູ່ທີ່ ຖານທັບຂອງໜ່ວຍທະ

ຫານຍາມຝັ່ງ ຢູ່ Lake Worth Inlet ແມ່ນເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍເຂົ້າຈີ່ຍັດໄສ້ ທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັບ

ເຮືອດຳນ້ຳ ຈຶ່ງເອີ້ນວ່າ submarine sandwiches ໝາກໄມ້ ແລະເຄື່ອງດື່ມນໍ້າ

ຫວານຕ່າງໆ. ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມກັບພວກທະຫານ ແລະ ໄດ້ຖ່າຍຮູບກັບພວກ

ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ນຳດ້ວຍ.



ເມື່ອຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງມື້ດຽວກັນ ທ່ານກໍໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມ ກັບບັນດາທະຫານ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ

ທີ່ປະຈຳການຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ ໂດຍຜ່ານການປະຊຸມທາງໂທລະສັບ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ເສດຖະກິດຂອງປະເທດ ກຳລັງດຳເນີນ

​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍດີ ດີຂຶ້ນກວ່າ ປະເທດອື່ນໃນໂລກ ພວກເຮົາເປັນປະເທດທີ່ດີເດັ່ນຂອງໂລກ

ແລະ ມັນກໍຈົບດີ ທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກວ່າ ພວກເຈົ້າກຳລັງຕໍ່ສູ້ ແລະພວກເຈົ້າກຳລັງຕໍ່ສູ້ ເພື່ອບາງ

ສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງ ອັນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຈົບງາມ ແລະອັນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”



ບັນດາປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຕາມປະເພນີແລ້ວ ກໍຈະໂອ້ລົມກັບບັນດາສະ

ມາຊິກທະຫານ ຜູ້ທີ່ເດີນທາງອອກໄປຈາກບ້ານເກີດ ໃນລະຫວ່າງ ວັນພັກແຫ່ງຊາດ

ຕ່າງໆ. ບ່າງຄັ້ງບາງຄາວ ພວກເພິ່ນກໍໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມພວກທະຫານດ້ວຍຕົນເອງ ດັ່ງທີ່

ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈອ​ຣ​ຈ໌ ດັບໂບຢູ ບຸຊ ໄດ້ເຮັດ ໃນປີ 2003 ຜ່ານມາ ໃນເວລາ

ທ່ານ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມ ພວກທະຫານສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ໃນ ອີຣັກ ໃນວັນ

Thanksgiving ໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ແຈ້ງໃຫ້ຊາບລ່ວງໜ້າ. ສ່ວນອະດີດ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ບາຣັກ

ໂອບາມາ ກໍໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມ ພວກສະມາຊິກທະຫານ ສະຫະລັດ ປະຈຳການ

ຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ ຫຼາຍໆຄັ້ງ ໃນວາລະໂອກາດຕ່າງໆ. ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ຈຶ່ງໄດ້ຖືກ

ຕຳໜິ ທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມ ພວກທະຫານ ສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ໃນຕ່າງປະເທດ.

ເມື່ອຖືກຖາມວ່າ ທ່ານມີແຜນການ ທີ່ຈະໄປ ອັຟການິສຖານ ຫຼືບໍ່ ທ່ານກໍກ່າວຕອບດັ່ງນີ້:

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະເຮັດບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງ ທີ່ໜ້າສົນໃຈ ໃນ

ເວລາທີ່ເໝາະສົມ.”



ເມື່ອຖືກກົດດັນໂດຍນັກຂ່າວທ່ານນຶ່ງທີ່ວ່າ ຖ້າທ່ານຮູ້ຈັກ ເວລາໃດ ມັນຈະເປັນ ຍາມໃດ

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດບອກ ເຈົ້າໄດ້.”

ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ສົ່ງກຳລັງທະຫານ ໄປຍັງອັຟການິສຖານ ຫຼັງຈາກ ການໂຈມຕີກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ

ໃນວັນທີ 11 ກັນຍາ ປີ 2011 ເພື່ອຂັບໄລ່ພວກກະບົດກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ອອກຈາກອຳນາດ.

ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ກຳລັງຂຸ້ນຂ້ຽວ ກໍ່ສົ່ງຄາມຄືນໃໝ່ ໃນການຕໍ່ຕ້ານ ລັດຖະບານ

ທີ່ໜຸນຫຼັງໂດຍສະຫະລັດ. ເມື່ອບໍ່ນານມານີ້ ທູດພິເສດຈາກວໍຊິງຕັນ ໄດ້ເບີດການເຈລະ

ຈາໂດຍກົງ ກັບກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງເຈລະຈາຢ່າງແຂງຂັນ ຢູ່ໃນ

ອັຟການິສຖານ ໃນເວລານີ້ ຊຶ່ງຫຼາຍໆຄົນ ບໍ່ຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບເລື່ອງນີ້. ອັນນີ້ ອາດຈະເປັນ

ຄັ້ງທຳອິດ.”

ແຕ່ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ກໍຍອມຮັບວ່າ ການເຈລະຈາດັ່ງກ່າວ ອາດຈະບໍ່ປະສົບຜົນ

ສຳເລັດ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ບໍ່ຮູ້ຈັກວ່າ ການເຈລະຈາ ຈະປະສົບຜົນ

ສຳເລັດ ບາງທີ ມັນຈະບໍ່ສຳເລັດ. ແມ່ນໃຜຮູ້ແດ່? ການເຈລະຈາ ອາດຈະສຳເລັດ ຫຼື ຈະບໍ່ສຳເລັດ ກໍ​ໄດ້.”

ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານທາງການທະຫານ ຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ໄດ້ມີຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍ ສຳລັບ

ສະຫະລັດ ເກືອບ 1 ພັນຕື້ໂດລາ ແລະການສູນເສຍຊີວິດ ຂອງພວກທະຫານອາເມຣິກັນ

ແມ່ນມີຫຼາຍກວ່າ 2,400 ຄົນ.



U.S. President Donald Trump addressed members of all military branches deployed overseas to wish them a Happy Thanksgiving and thank them for their service. But when asked when he will visit any of them in person, he did not have a clear answer. The president paid a holiday visit to the Coast Guard near his home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.



A Thanksgiving table in the United States usually contains a roast turkey with gravy and stuffing as well as many side dishes and a pumpkin pie for dessert.The Thanksgiving table at Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet was laden with submarine sandwiches, fruit and soft drinks. Trump chatted with the servicemen and posed for a photo.



Earlier in the day, he addressed U.S. troops stationed abroad in a conference call.

Donald Trump, US President said "The nation's doing well economically, better than anybody in the world, we are the hot nation of the world and it's nice to know you are fighting, and you are fighting for something that's doing well and that's our country."



American presidents traditionally address servicemen who are away from home during the holidays. Sometimes they visit them in person, as former President George W. Bush did in 2003, when he made a surprise Thanksgiving visit to U.S. troops in Iraq. President Barack Obama made several visits to U.S. servicemen overseas on various occasions. Trump has been criticized for not yet visiting U.S. troops abroad.Asked if he has plans to go to Afghanistan, he had this to say:



Donald Trump, US President said "We're gonna do some interesting things at the appropriate time."



Pressed by a reporter to say if he knew when this would be, Trump said, "I do, but I couldn't tell you."



The United States sent troops to Afghanistan following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks to oustTaliban insurgents from power. The Taliban is now waging a renewed war against the U.S.-backed government. An envoy from Washington has recently opened direct talks with the Taliban.



Donald Trump, US President said "We are in very strong negotiations in Afghanistan right now, which a lot of people don't know about. This may be the first."



But the president acknowledged that the talks may not be successful.



Donald Trump, US President said "I don't know that they are going to be successful, probably they're not. Who knows? They might be, they might not be."



The military mission in Afghanistan has cost the United States nearly $1 trillion and the loss of more than 2,400 American soldiers.