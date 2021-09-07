ການດຳເນີນຄະດີ ຜູ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາ ວາງແຜນຫຼັກ ໃນການໂຈມຕີ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 11 ກັນຍາ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ ກ່ອນວັນຄົບຮອບ 20 ປີ

ໄອຍະການຂອງຜູ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ເປັນຜູ້ວາງແຜນຫລັກ ໃນການໂຈມຕີເມື່ອວັນທີ 11 ກັນ

ຍາ ທ້າວຄາລິດ ເຊກ ໂມຮໍາເມດ ແລະອີກສີ່ຄົນ ເລີ້ມຄະດີ ຄືນໃໝ່ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ພຽງ

ບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ ກ່ອນວັນຄົບ ຮອບ 20 ປີຂອງ ການໂຈມຕີ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ພາໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມຫວັງໃໝ່

ສຳລັບການລົງໂທດແລະການ ແກ້ແຄ້ນຄືນ. ທ້າວໂມຮໍາເມດ ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫາ

ຮ່ວມກັບລາວ ໄດ້ ຖືກຄຸມຂັງ ຢູ່ທີ່ຄຸກ “ສົງຄາມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ” ຢູ່ຖານທັບເຮືອສະຫະລັດໃນ

ອ່າວ ກວນຕານາໂມ ປະເທດຄິວບາ ເປັນເວລາເກືອບ 15 ປີແລ້ວນັ້ນ ຈະໄປປາ ກົດໂຕຢູ່

ທີ່ສານທະຫານ ເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດ ນັບແຕ່ຕົ້ນປີ 2019 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.



ແຕ່ວ່າຫຼັງຈາກ 17 ເດືອນ ທີ່ໄດ້ໂຈະເນຶ່ອງຈາກການແຜ່ລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ການດຳ

ເນີນຄະດີປາກົດວ່າຈະມີຕໍ່ໄປ ເລີ້ມຈາກບ່ອນທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຢຸດເຊົາ ຄວາມລໍາບາກ ໃນ

ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມປ້ອງກັນຂອງຈຳເລີຍ ເພື່ອລົບລ້າງຫລັກ ຖານທັງໝົດຂອງລັດຖະບານ

ຍ້ອນວ່າໄດ້ມາຈາກການທໍລະມານຕໍ່ບັນດາຜູ້ຖືກ ກ່າວຫາ ຈາກລັດຖະບານ ທີ່ໄດ້ຜ່ານສູນ

ກາງສືບລັບ ຫຼືຢູ່ໃນການຄຸມຂັງຂອງ ອົງການ CIA. ໃນວັນອາທິດຜ່ານມາ ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ

ທະຫານຄົນໃໝ່ ທ່ານແມດ- ທີວ ແມກຄອລ (Mathew McCall) ພັນເອກກອງທັບອາ

ກາດຄະດີທີແປດໄດ້ສົ່ງສັນຍານກ່ຽວກັບການເລີ້ມທີ່ຊັກຊ້າ ໂດຍຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າ ການຮັບ

ຟັງຄຳໃຫ້ການຂັ້ນທຳອິດ ແມ່ນເນັ້ນຢໍ້າໃສ່ຄຸນນະວຸດທິຂອງລາວ ທີ່ຈະມີຂຶ້ນໃນວັນ

ອັງຄານນີ້.



ທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງທັງສອງຝ່າຍ ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຖາມຄຳຖາມຢູ່ໃນສານ ອາຊະຍາ

ກຳສົງຄາມຕໍ່ຜູ້ພິພາກສາທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້ກ່ຽວກັບການລຳອຽງ. ທັງໝົດອາທິດ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່

ແລ້ວຈະພົວພັນພົບປະກັບບັນດາໄອຍະການທະຫານແລະ ທີມປ້ອງກັນຂອງຈຳເລີຍ.

ພ້ອມຈຳນວນ ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາຕ່າງໆ ເພື່ອຮຽກຮ້ອງຫາ ຫລັກຖານທີ່ບັນດາໄອຍະການທະຫານ

ປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະມອບໃຫ້ບັນດາທະນາຍ ຄວາມຂອງຈຳເລີຍ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າຂັ້ນຕອນ ກ່ອນ

ການດຳເນີນຄະດີ ອາດຈະ ໃຊ້ເວລາອີກປີນຶ່ງ ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ຄວາມຫວັງເອົາກ່ຽວກັບການດຳ

ເນີນຄະດີໂດຍຄະນະຕຸລາການ ແລະການຕັດສິນນັ້ນແມ່ນຍັງຢູ່ຫ່າງໄກ.

.

The prosecution of alleged September 11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others restarts Tuesday, just days before the 20th anniversary of the attacks, stirring new hopes for justice and retribution. Mohammed and his co-defendants, who have been locked up at the “War on Terror” prison at the U.S. naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, for nearly 15 years, will appear in the military tribunal here for the first time since early 2019. But after a 17-month halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, the proceedings appear likely to continue where they left off, mired in the defense’s efforts to disqualify most of the government’s evidence as tainted by the torture the defendants underwent in the Central Intelligence Agency’s, or CIA’s, custody.



On Sunday, the new military judge, Air Force Colonel Matthew McCall — the case’s eighth — signaled a slow start, deciding that an initial hearing focused on his own qualifications will take place on Tuesday. Lawyers for both sides are allowed in a war crimes tribunal to question a new judge for possible bias. The rest of the week will mostly involve meetings with the military prosecutors and defense teams. With scores of motions lined up to demand evidence that military prosecutors refuse to hand over, defense attorneys said the pretrial phase could easily last another year, placing far over the horizon any hope for a jury trial and verdict.