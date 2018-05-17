ອົງການ ທໍລະນີສາດ ສຫລ ເຕືອນກ່ຽວກັບ ການລະເບີດ ຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ ຂອງພູໄຟ ຢູ່ຮາວາຍ

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຢູ່ລັດຮາວາຍ ໄດ້ເຕືອນປະຊາຊົນ ແລະເຮືອບິນ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນບາງ

ເຂດຂອງເກາະໃຫຍ່ ຫຼື ບິ​ຄ ໄອ​ແລນ (Big Island) ຫລັງຈາກທີ່ພູໄຟຄີໂລເວອາ

(Kilauea) ໄດ້ພົ່ນຂີ້ເທົ່າ ແລະກ້ອນຫີນຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ອອກມາ.

ນີ້ແມ່ນການເຕືອນກ່ຽວກັບອັນຕະລາຍຂີດແດງເທື່ອທຳອິດ ທີ່ອອກໂດຍອົງການ

ສຳຫຼວດທໍລະນີວິທະຍາຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໂດຍສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ການລະເບີດ

ຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ອາດຈະເກີດໃນໄວໆ ຫຼືກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນ ແລະຂີ້ເທົ່າອາດຈະເປັນຜົນກະ

ທົບຕໍ່ການສັນຈອນທາງອາກາດ ໃນເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ການລະເບີດໃນທຳນອງນີ້ ແມ່ນເກີດຂຶ້ນເມື່ອນຶ່ງສັດຕະວັດມາແລ້ວ ແມ່ນເປັນໄພ

ຂົ່ມຂູ່ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ພູໄຟຄີໂລເວອາ (Kilauea) ຊຶ່ງເປັນນຶ່ງ ໃນບັນດາພູໄຟທີ່ຍັງມີ

ການເໜັງຕີງຢູ່ຂອງໂລກນັ້ນ ເລີ້ມລະເບີດຂຶ້ນອີກເມື່ອວັນທີ 3 ພຶດສະພາຜ່ານມາ.

ອົງການສຳຫຼວດທໍລະນີວິທະຍາຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງ

ວ່າ “ເຊົ້າມື້ນີ້ ກ້ອນຫີນທີ່ກວ້າງເຖິງ 60 ຊັງຕີແມັດ ໄດ້ຖືກພົບເຫັນຢູ່ບ່ອນຈອດ

ລົດແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ສອງສາມຮ້ອຍແມັດຫ່າງຈາກປາກພູໄຟຄີໂລເວອາ (Kilauea) ສິ່ງ

ເຫຼົ່ານີ້ແມ່ນໄດ້ສະທ້ອນໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ເປັນການລະເບີດທີ່ແຮງທີ່ສຸດ ເທົ່າທີໄດ້ສັງ

ເກດເຫັນວ່າ ແລະອາດສະທ້ອນໃຫ້ເຫັນຂັບດັນຂອງອາຍນ້ຳໃຫ້ເກີດການລະເບີດ

ນັ້ນ.”

ການລະເບີດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບແຮງຂັບດັນໂດຍອາຍນ້ຳນີ້ ສາມາດສົ່ງຂີ້ເທົ່າອອກມາຈາກ

ປາກພູໄຟ ພ້ອມທັງກ້ອນຫີນ ທີ່ມີຂະໜາດລົດນ້ອຍ ອອກໄປໄກເຖິງ 800 ແມັດ

ແລະຫີນຕ່າງໆ ເຖິງ 19 ກິໂລແມັດ ອີງຕາມຄຳເຕືອນຂອງອົງການສຳຫຼວດທໍລະ

ນີວິທະຍາສະຫະລັດ.

ນອກຈາກຫີນແລະຂີ້ເທົ່າແລ້ວ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຍັງເຕືອນໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນລະຫວັງແກັສຊັນ

ເຟີຄາບອນໄດອອກຊາຍ ທີ່ອາດມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ຕາແລະການຫາຍໃຈ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່

ໄດ້ຂໍໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຊອກສະແຫວງຫາການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອ ຖ້າເຂົາເຈົ້າຫາກໄດ້ຮັບຜົນ

ກະທົບໃນເລື້ອງແກັສພິດ ຈາກບ່ອນແຕກແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆ 21 ບ່ອນຂອງພູໄຟນີ້.

Officials in Hawaii warned residents and airplanes to stay away from parts of the Big Island after the Kilauea Volcano spewed a huge plume of ash and large rocks.



This is the first red alert issued by the U.S. Geological Survey, indicating a major eruption is imminent or under way and ash could affect air traffic in the area.



Such eruptions, last seen nearly a century ago, have been a looming threat since Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, began erupting on May 3.



"This morning, dense ballistic blocks up to 60 centimeters across were found in the parking lot a few hundred meters from Halemaumau (Kilauea's crater)," the USGS said in a statement. "These reflect the most energetic explosions yet observed and could reflect the onset of steam-driven explosive activity."



The explosive, steam-driven eruptions could drive a 100-meter ash plume out of the crater, hurl boulders the size of small cars up to 800 meters and scatter smaller rocks over 19 kilometers, the USGS has warned.



Besides the ash and rocks, officials are also warning residents of sulpher dioxide gas that can affect eyes and breathing. Officials have asked residents to seek medical help if they are affected by the toxic gas emitting from 21 fissures created by the volcano.

