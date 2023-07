ຮ້ານອາຫານ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ເສີບອາຫານ ຢູເຄຣນ ປະສົມກັບ ຍີປຸ່ນ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຕກຽວ

ນັກ​ສະ​ແດງ, ນັກ​ສິ​ລະ​ປະ ແລະ ນັກ​ອອກ​ແບບ ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ຮ້ານ​ອາ​ຫານ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ໂຕ​ກຽວ ຊື່​ວ່າ ສ​ແມັກ​ໂນ​ໂກ. ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ອັນ​ດຽວ​ຂອງ​ລາວ ​ແມ່ນ​ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ໜອງວຽກ​ງານ​ໃຫ້​ຜູ້​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົ​ບ​ຊາວ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ຮອດ ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຕອນ​ເລີ່ມ​ຕົ້ນການ​ບຸກ​ລຸກ​ຂອງ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ລູ​ເລຍ ລາ​ໂມ​ເລັນ​ໂກ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດ​ທະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາ​ຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

Tokyo’s restaurant scene offers food from around the world. But it wasn’t until 2022 that Japan’s capital saw the opening of a Ukrainian restaurant. Called Smachnogo, or "Bon Appétit," it serves Ukrainian food with a Japanese twist.

“In Ukrainian, it’s holubets, but here we call it rerikabitsu — a cabbage roll. We make it with ground meat mixed with rice and tomato sauce on top.”

It’s one of the most popular dishes here.

Another popular choice is a Ukrainian-Japanese lunch plate that comes with potato and mushroom vareniki, chicken Kiev, among other things, but always with borscht.

Japanese actor, artist and designer Takane Ezoe founded Smachnogo in September 2022. Before Russia's invasion, she didn’t know much about Ukrainian food.

“At first, I knew nothing about Ukrainian cuisine, but I consulted with a professional chef and decided to open a restaurant!”

For many locals, Ukrainian cuisine is something exotic.

“I had no experience of Ukrainian food. Before the war, we all understood it was kind of like Russian food. But here, this is the first time I came and enjoyed the Ukrainian food, especially borscht. It’s very tasty!”

Ezoe says the real purpose of the restaurant is to employ Ukrainian evacuees. Iryna Svidran, who came to Japan from Dnipro with her daughter’s help, is happy to have a job here.

“You know, the Japanese welcomed us very warmly. I wasn’t expecting it. And despite my age, Takane-san gave me a job, and I can freely live here.”

Nataliia Glygalo came to Japan through a sponsorship from a friend. She says she doesn’t regret her choice. But mostly, she’s grateful for the opportunity to work.

“I decided it’s better to have a job here than be in Poland getting social benefits. When we were moving here, both my daughter and I already had a job. Here, we got to meet the other ladies, and now we are like a small Ukrainian family.”