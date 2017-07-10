ບົດຮຽນສຳນວນພາສາອັງກິດ: to find a happy medium.



TO FIND A HAPPY MEDIUM(EIM309-8)

Medium comes between small and large.

So, is this idiom about feeling kind of happy? Let’s find out.

A: Hey, how is it going with your neighbor? Is he still complaining about your playing the

trombone at night?

B: He was. But it’s fine now.

A: How did you guys work it out?

B: Well, I agreed to not play after 10pm. And he agreed to not bang on the walls.

A: It sounds like you guys found a happy medium.

A happy medium means a compromise, or a situation that is acceptable to both sides. You meet in the middle and it makes both sides happy. We often say “to find a happy medium.” You can also say “to strike a happy medium.”

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ສຳນວນພາສາອັງກິດທີ່ເຮົາຈະໄດ້ຮຽນກັນໃນ ມື້ນີ້ ແມ່ນ TO

FIND A HAPPY MEDIUM(ເອົາສຽງ ໂຈນາຕັນໃສ່).

ໃຜໆກໍຄືຊິຮູ້ແລ້ວເໜາະ ວ່າ HAPPY ແປວ່າຫຍັງ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ສຳນວນ A HAPPY MEDIUM ເດ້ ມັນມີຄວາມໝາຍແນວໃດ? ລອງຟັງ ການເວົ້າລົມຂອງ ແອນນາ ກັບ ໂຈນາຕັນ ຄືນໃໝ່ລອງເບ່ິງ.

ເຮີ້ຍ ເປັນຈັ່ງໃດ ເລື່ອງຄົນຢູ່ຂ້າງຫ້ອງເຈົ້າ? ລາວຍັງຈົ່ມວ່າ ເລື່ອງເຈົ້າເປົ່າແກ ທຣອມໂບນ ຢູ່ເບາະ?

B: He was. But it’s fine now.

ຍັງຈົ່ມຢູ່ ແຕ່ກໍໄຄແດ່ແລ້ວດຽວນີ້.

A: How did you guys work it out?

ພວກເຈົ້າເວົ້າກັນແນວໃດ? ແກ້ໄຂກັນແນວໃດ?

B: Well, I agreed to not play after 10pm. And he agreed to not bang on the walls.

ຂ້ອຍຕົກລົງວ່າຈະບໍ່ເປົ່າ ຫຼັງຈາກ 10 ໂມງ ແລະລາວກໍຕົກລົງວ່າຈະບໍ່ຕີຝາເຮືອນອີກ.

A: It sounds like you guys found a happy medium.

ຟັງແລ້ວປາກົດວ່າ ພວກເຈົ້າຕົກລົງກັນໄດ້ແລ້ວເໜາະ.

A happy medium means a compromise, or a situation that is acceptable to both sides.

happy medium ໝາຍເຖິງການຕົກລົງກັນໄດ້ ການສົມຍອມກັນ ການຜ່ອນສັ້ນຜ່ອນຍາວໃຫ້ກັນ ທັງສອງຝ່າຍ ຕ່າງກໍມີໄດ້ແດ່ແລະມີເສຍແດ່ ແລະສິ່ງສຳຄັນ ແມ່ນຕ່າງຝ່າຍຕ່າງກໍພໍໃຈ. ຄຳວ່າ MEDIUM ແປວ່າເຄິ່ງກາງ ຫຼືປານກາງ.

You meet in the middle and it makes both sides happy.

ພວກເຈົ້າຫັນໜ້າເຂົ້າຫາກັນ ມາພໍ້ກັນຢູ່ເຄິ່ງທາງ ແລ້ວຕ່າງຄົນຕ່າງກໍພໍໃຈເໜາະ.

We often say“to find a happy medium.” You can also say“to strike a happy medium.”

ເມື່ອເປັນແນວນັ້ນ ສຳນວນໃນພາສາອັງກິດທີ່ເຮົາໃຊ້ກັນກໍຈະແມ່ນ “to find a happy medium.” ແຕ່ບາງເທື່ອ ເຮົາຈະໃຊ້ຄຳວ່າ “to strike a happy medium.” ກໍໄດ້.

ລອງຫັດເວົ້າເບ່ິງທ່ານ a happy medium ...... a happy medium

And that’s English in a Minute.