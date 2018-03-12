ທ່ານ ທິລເລີສັນ ເດີນທາງຢ້ຽມຢາມ ປະເທດ ແຊັດ ແລະ ໄນຈີເຣຍ

ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ເຣັກສ ທິລເລີສັນ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງຮອດ

ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ເອັນ ຈາມີນາ "N’Djamena" ປະເທດ ແຊັດ "Chad" ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້,

ເຊິ່ງທ່ານຈະພົບປະກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແຊັດ ທ່ານ ໄອດຣິສ ເດບີ "Idriss Deby."

ໃນຕອນແລງວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້, ທ່ານທູດລະດັບສູງ ສະຫະລັດຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວ ກໍຈະເດີນທາງ

ໄປນະຄອນຫຼວງ ອາບູຈາ ປະເທດ ໄນຈີເຣຍ, ເພື່ອປຶກສາຫາລືກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ

ມູຮຳມາດູ ບູຮາຣີ "Muhummadu Buhari."

ທ່ານ ທິລເລີສັນ ໄດ້ດຳເນີນແຜນການປົກກະຕິຂອງທ່ານໃນປະເທດ ເຄັນຢາ ເມື່ອ

ວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຍົກເລີກງານຫຼາຍງານໃນ ວັນກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ ຍ້ອນວ່າ

ທ່ານ “ຮູ້ສຶກບໍ່ສະບາຍ.”

ທ່ານໄດ້ວາງພວງມາລາທີ່ສະຖານທູດ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໄນໂຣບີ ເມື່ອວັນ

ອາທິດວານນີ້ ໃນພິທີລະນຶກເຖິງຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະ ບາດເຈັບໃນເຫດລະເບີດ

ແຕກເມື່ອ 20 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ທ່ານ ທິລເລີສັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ຜູ້ຟັງທັງຫຼາຍ ເຊິ່ງລວມມີຜູ້ລອດຊີວິດຈາກການໂຈມຕີນັ້ນ

ວ່າ “ດັ່ງທີ່ທຸກທ່ານຮູ້ນັ້ນ, ໃນປີ 1998, ພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຄິດວ່າ ພວກເຂົາຈະສາມາດ

ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ ແລະ ທຳລາຍປະຊາຊົນ ເຄັນຢາ ແລະ ອາເມຣິກັນ ດ້ວຍການ

ໂຈມຕີສະຖານທູດ ສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໄນໂຣບີ. ແລະ ແນ່ນອນແມ່ນ

ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ຄິດຜິດໄປ. ເກືອບ 20 ປີຕໍ່ມາ, ພວກເຮົາກໍໄດ້ພົບກັນອີກຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ເພື່ອສະ

ແດງ ຄວາມເຄົາລົບຕໍ່ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ.”

ໃນບັນດາຜູ້ລອດຊີວິທີ່ມີໜ້າໃນພິທີດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ແມ່ນທ່ານ ໂຈອາຊ ໂອຄິນໂດ

"Joash Okindo," ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ສະຖານທູດ ສະຫະລັດ ຫຼັງຈາກ ຂາຂອງ

ລາວໄດ້ຫັກທັງສອງຂ້າງໃນເຫດລະເບີດນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ໂອຄິນໂດ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຫ້ອຍຫຼຽນກ້າ

ຫານໃສ່ຄໍເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນພິທີນັ້ນ, ແມ່ນຄົນຍາມຂອງ ສະຖານທູດໃນວັນທີ່ເກີດການ

ໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ລາວໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ “ຍາມທີ່ມັນໜາວ, ແມ່ນເວລາທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກເຈັບປວດ.”

ທ່ານ ທິລເລີສັນ ໄດ້ຍົກເລີກການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມງານຫຼາຍງານໃນວັນເສົາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເພື່ອ

ຫາເວລາພັກຜ່ອນຈາກສິ່ງທີ່ເປັນຕາຕະລາງທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກເປັນພິເສດ, ອີງຕາມກະຊວງ

ການຕ່າງປະເທດ.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives in N'Djamena, the capital of Chad, Monday where he will meet with Chadian President Idriss Deby.



Later Monday, the top U.S. diplomat flies to Nigeria's capital, Abuja, to confer with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.



Tillerson resumed his normal schedule in Kenya Sunday after canceling events the day before because he was "not feeling well."



He laid a wreath at the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi Sunday at a ceremony to honor those killed and injured in a bombing there 20 years ago.



"As all of you well know, in 1998, terrorists thought they could demoralize and destroy the Kenyan and American people by attacking the U.S. embassy here in Nairobi. Of course they were wrong. Nearly 20 years later, we meet here to honor those who we lost and those who were injured," Tillerson told an audience including survivors of the attack.



Among the survivors present was Joash Okindo, who continues to work at the U.S. Embassy after having both of his legs broken in the blast. Okindo, who wore a medal of bravery to the ceremony, was a guard at the embassy the day of the attack.



"When it's cold, that's when I feel pain," he said.



Tillerson had cancelled attendance at events Saturday to seek respite from what has been an extraordinarily busy schedule, according to the State Department.