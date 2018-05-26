ລາວາ ທີ່ໄຫຼອອກມາ ຈາກພູໄຟ ຄີໂລເວອາ ເທື່ອທີສາມ ຂົ່ມຂູ່ ຕໍ່ການຍົກຍ້າຍ

ການ​ໄຫຼ​ອອກຂອ​ງລາ​ວາ​ເທື່ອ​ທີ​ສາມ ຈາກພູ​ໄຟ ຄີໂລເວອາ (Kilauea) ​ໄດ້​ໄຫຼ​ລົງສູ່

​ມະຫາ​ສະໝຸດ​ປາຊິ​ຟິກໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ບັນດາເຮືອບິນ​ເຮ​ລິ​ຄອບ​ເຕີ​ທະຫານ​ສະຫະລັດໄດ້​

ຕຽມ​ການ​ຍົກຍ້າຍ​ຄຸ້ມ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ມີລາວາໄຫລລົງມາຫຼືການ​ແຕກ​ແຫງຂອງໜ້າ

ດິນ ຂັດຂວາງເສັ້ນທາງຫລົບໜີແຫ່ງສຸດທ້າຍ.

ການລະເບີດຂອງພູ​ໄຟແລະ​ລາ​ວາ​ທີ່ໄຫຼ​ອອກ​ມາ​ ໄດ້ດຳ​ເນີນ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວລາ​ສາມອາທິດ

ຢູ່​ເກາະ​ໃຫຍ່ ຊຶ່ງທໍາລາ​ຍຕຶກ​ອາ​ຄານ ແລະບ້ານເຮືອນຫຼາຍສິບຫຼັງ ​ແລະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ເກີດ​ບ່ອນແຕກທີ່ຍາວ​ເກືອບ 10 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ.

ນັບ​ແຕ່​ການ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຂື້ນໃນວັນ​ທີ 3 ​ເດືອນ​ພຶດສະພາ ​ເມືອງ​ຮາ​ວາຍ​ໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​

ຈຳນວນ 2,000 ຄົນ​ຍົກຍ້າຍໄປ​ຈາກ​ບ້ານ​ເຮືອນ​ຢູ່​ເກາະ​ໃຫຍ່. ອີກ 2,000 ພັນ​ຄົນ​ອາດ​

ໄດ້​ຍົກຍ້າຍ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ລາວາ​ໄຫຼ​ຂ້າມ​ຖະໜົນ​ທີ່​ສຳຄັນ ​ແລະ​ບັນດາ​ປະຊາ​ຄົມ​ທີ່ຢູ່​ໂດດດ່ຽວ

​ແລະ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ພູ​ໄຟກຳລັງ​ລະ​ເບີດ.

​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່ບັນດາເຮືອບິນ​ເຮ​ລິ​ຄອບ​ເຕີ​ທະຫານ​ມາຣິນ ​ໄດ້​ຕຽມ​ພ້ອມ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຍົກຍ້າຍ

ພວກ​ແປງ​ຖະໜົນ​ຫົນທາງ​ໄດ້​ເທ​ວັດ​ຖຸລົງ​ໃສ່​ບ່ອນ​ແຕກແຫງ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ທາງຫຼວງຮາຍເວ

ຮາ​ວາຍເລກທີ 130 ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ຫລົບໜີ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍສຳລັບ​ພວກ​ຊາວບ້ານ ​ແລະໄດ້ປົກ​

ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ແຜ່ນ​ເຫລັກ​ ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະຍາຍາມ​ເພື່ອເປີດຫົນທາງນີ້ເອົາໄວ້.

ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ສາມ​ອາທິດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ລະ​ເບີດ ນັກ​ທໍລະນີ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພູ​ໄຟ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່

“ສະພາບທຸ່ນ​ທ່ຽງ” ຂອງ​ການລະ​ເບີດ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງເວັນ​ດີ ສະ​ໂຕ​ວາລ ຈາກ​ຫ້ອງການສຳ​ຫຼວດ​ທໍລະນີສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ

​ອາດ​ຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ໄປ​ອີກ​ໄລຍະ​ນຶ່ງ."



A third lava flow from Hawaii's active Kilauea volcano streamed into the Pacific Ocean Thursday as U.S. military helicopters were poised to evacuate a neighborhood if molten rock or surface cracks blocked the last escape route.



Volcanic eruptions and lava flows continued for a third week on the Big Island, destroying dozens of buildings and homes and creating a nearly-10-kilometer-long series of cracks down its eastern flank.



Since the eruptions began on May 3, Hawaii County has ordered some 2,000 people to evacuate their Big Island homes. Another 2,000 more people may have to evacuate if lava flows across key roads and isolates communities an an area where the volcano is erupting.



As U.S. Marine helicopters stood by for any evacuations, road crews poured material into cracks on Hawaii's State Highway 130, the last exit route for area residents, and covered them with steel plates in an attempt to keep it open.



After three weeks of eruptions, geologist say the volcano has entered a "steady state" of eruption.



"It's probably going to do this for a little while longer," said Wendy Stovall of the U.S. Geological Survey.