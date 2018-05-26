ລາວາ ທີ່ໄຫຼອອກມາ ຈາກພູໄຟ ຄີໂລເວອາ ເທື່ອທີສາມ ຂົ່ມຂູ່ ຕໍ່ການຍົກຍ້າຍ

ການໄຫຼອອກຂອງລາວາເທື່ອທີສາມ ຈາກພູໄຟ ຄີໂລເວອາ (Kilauea) ໄດ້ໄຫຼລົງສູ່
ມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊິຟິກໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາເຮືອບິນເຮລິຄອບເຕີທະຫານສະຫະລັດໄດ້
ຕຽມການຍົກຍ້າຍຄຸ້ມແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ຖ້າຫາກມີລາວາໄຫລລົງມາຫຼືການແຕກແຫງຂອງໜ້າ
ດິນ ຂັດຂວາງເສັ້ນທາງຫລົບໜີແຫ່ງສຸດທ້າຍ.
ການລະເບີດຂອງພູໄຟແລະລາວາທີ່ໄຫຼອອກມາ ໄດ້ດຳເນີນມາເປັນເວລາສາມອາທິດ
ຢູ່ເກາະໃຫຍ່ ຊຶ່ງທໍາລາຍຕຶກອາຄານ ແລະບ້ານເຮືອນຫຼາຍສິບຫຼັງ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດບ່ອນແຕກທີ່ຍາວເກືອບ 10 ກິໂລແມັດ ຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກ.
ນັບແຕ່ການລະເບີດໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂື້ນໃນວັນທີ 3 ເດືອນພຶດສະພາ ເມືອງຮາວາຍໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້
ຈຳນວນ 2,000 ຄົນຍົກຍ້າຍໄປຈາກບ້ານເຮືອນຢູ່ເກາະໃຫຍ່. ອີກ 2,000 ພັນຄົນອາດ
ໄດ້ຍົກຍ້າຍ ຖ້າຫາກລາວາໄຫຼຂ້າມຖະໜົນທີ່ສຳຄັນ ແລະບັນດາປະຊາຄົມທີ່ຢູ່ໂດດດ່ຽວ
ແລະຂົງເຂດທີ່ພູໄຟກຳລັງລະເບີດ.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາເຮືອບິນເຮລິຄອບເຕີທະຫານມາຣິນ ໄດ້ຕຽມພ້ອມຕໍ່ການຍົກຍ້າຍ
ພວກແປງຖະໜົນຫົນທາງໄດ້ເທວັດຖຸລົງໃສ່ບ່ອນແຕກແຫງຢູ່ຕາມທາງຫຼວງຮາຍເວ
ຮາວາຍເລກທີ 130 ຊຶ່ງເປັນທາງຫລົບໜີສຸດທ້າຍສຳລັບພວກຊາວບ້ານ ແລະໄດ້ປົກ
ໄປດ້ວຍແຜ່ນເຫລັກ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເພື່ອເປີດຫົນທາງນີ້ເອົາໄວ້.
ຫຼັງຈາກສາມອາທິດຂອງການລະເບີດ ນັກທໍລະນີວິທະຍາກ່າວວ່າ ພູໄຟໄດ້ເຂົ້າສູ່
“ສະພາບທຸ່ນທ່ຽງ” ຂອງການລະເບີດ.
ທ່ານນາງເວັນດີ ສະໂຕວາລ ຈາກຫ້ອງການສຳຫຼວດທໍລະນີສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນ
ອາດຈະດຳເນີນໄປອີກໄລຍະນຶ່ງ."
A third lava flow from Hawaii's active Kilauea volcano streamed into the Pacific Ocean Thursday as U.S. military helicopters were poised to evacuate a neighborhood if molten rock or surface cracks blocked the last escape route.
Volcanic eruptions and lava flows continued for a third week on the Big Island, destroying dozens of buildings and homes and creating a nearly-10-kilometer-long series of cracks down its eastern flank.
Since the eruptions began on May 3, Hawaii County has ordered some 2,000 people to evacuate their Big Island homes. Another 2,000 more people may have to evacuate if lava flows across key roads and isolates communities an an area where the volcano is erupting.
As U.S. Marine helicopters stood by for any evacuations, road crews poured material into cracks on Hawaii's State Highway 130, the last exit route for area residents, and covered them with steel plates in an attempt to keep it open.
After three weeks of eruptions, geologist say the volcano has entered a "steady state" of eruption.
"It's probably going to do this for a little while longer," said Wendy Stovall of the U.S. Geological Survey.
