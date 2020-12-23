ປິ 2020, ປີແຫ່ງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ແລະ ມູນເຊື້ອຂອງມັນ

ພວກເຮົາຈະສາມາດກັບຄືນສູ່ສະພາບປົກກະຕິໄດ້ບໍ່?

ມັນແມ່ນຄຳຖາມທີ່ຖືກຖາມກັນໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປີ 2020 ທີ່ສິ້ນຫວັງ ຈະກາຍເປັນປີ 2021.

ແລະ ມັນກໍມີອີກຫຼາຍຄຳຖາມເພີ່ມເຕີມ.

ເຊັ່ນຢາວັກຊີນຕ້ານໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາພິສູດໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າມີປະສິດທິພາບບໍ່? ພູມຕ້ານທານຈະແກ່ຍາວໄປດົນຊໍ່າໃດ? ໄວຣັສດັ່ງກ່າວຈະກາຍພັນ, ການປ່ຽນແປງພັນຂອງມັນ, ຈົນເຮັດໃຫ້ບັນດານັກວິ ທະຍາສາດຢາວັກຊີນຮີບເລັ່ງໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນເພື່ອນຳສະຖານະການໃຫ້ທັນຫຼືບໍ່?

ແລະ ແມ່ນກະທັງຖ້າໄວຣັສຖືກປາບໄດ້, ຜົນສະທ້ອນທາງການເມືອງ, ສັງຄົມ ແລະ ເສດຖະກິດທີ່ຍາວກວ່າເກົ່າຍ້ອນໂຣກລະບາດຈະໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຊີວິດຈະບໍ່ມີວັນກັບຄືນສູ່ສະພາບປົກກະຕິຫຼືບໍ່? ນອກຈາກນັ້ນ, ພວກເຮົາຄວນສືບຕໍ່ການດຳລົງຊີວິດໃນສະຖານະພາບທີ່ເປັນຢູ່ຕໍ່ໄປຫຼືບໍ່?

ໂລກແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນສະພາບທີ່ດີຢູ່ແລ້ວ ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງກ່ອນທີ່ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງພິກປີ້ນໝົດ. ດ້ວຍການລົ້ມລະລາຍດ້ານການເງິນໃນປີ 2008 ຫາ 2009, ລະບຽບການເມືອງທີ່ແໜ້ນແຟ້ນແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກລົບກວນໂດຍ ການປາກົດຂຶ້ນຂອງປະຊານິຍົມ.

ໃນການຂຽນປື້ມກ່ອນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຊື່ວ່າ “ຍຸກແຫ່ງຄວາມໂມໂຫ: ປະຫວັດ ຂອງປັດຈຸບັນ ຫຼື Age of Angers: A History of Present ນັ້ນ, ນັກ ຂຽນຊາວ ອິນເດຍ ທ່ານ ປານກາຈ໌ ມິຊຣາ (Pankaj Mishra) ໄດ້ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງວ່າປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍຄົນຮູ້ສຶກບໍ່ມີກຳລັງ, ສູນເສຍຄວາມເຊື່ອຖືໃນອຳນາດທາງ ການເມືອງແບບດັ້ງເດີມ ເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຫຼື ຄວາມສາມາດຂອງມັນໃນ ການຮັບປະກັນການທຳນາຍ.

ຄວາມແຄ້ນໃຈແມ່ນໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ຍ້ອນການແບ່ງປັນຄວາມຮັ່ງມີ ແລະ ອຳນາດ ທີ່ບໍ່ເທົ່າທຽມກັນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ. “ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກປະຖິ້ມ” ຢາກໄດ້ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງໃໝ່. ແລະ ການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຂອງອຳນາດໃໝ່ໄດ້ເລີ່ມທີ່ຈະຟັນຜ່າສະຖານະພາບປັດຈຸບັນຂອງໂລກ, ກໍ່ໃຫ້ຄວາມແຄ້ນໃຈເກົ່າລຸກຂຶ້ນອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ແລະ ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງໃໝ່.

ທັງໝົດນັ້ນແມ່ນກ່ອນການເກີດຂຶ້ນຂອງໄວຣັສທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍຮ້າຍແຮງ ເພື່ອທົດສອບລັດຖະບານຕ່າງໆ, ພ້ອມກັບຄວາມບໍ່ສາມາດຄາດເດົາໄດ້ ແລະ ຄວາມສົງໄສຫຼາຍກວ່າເກົ່າ. ແລະ ຕອນນີ້ວິກິດການດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກ ແມ່ນໄດ້ກາຍເປັນຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍທີ່ຍາກທີ່ສຸດທີ່ຈະຢຸດໄດ້.

Will we ever return to normal?



It is a question being asked across the globe as a dismal 2020 turns into 2021.



And there are several additional questions.



Will vaccines against the coronavirus prove effective? How long will immunity last? Will sufficient numbers be inoculated to allow for viral suppression? Will the virus mutate, shape-shifting its genetics, forcing vaccine scientists to scramble in a game of catch-up?



And even if the virus is suppressed, will the longer term political, social and economic repercussions of the pandemic mean life will never quite return to “normal?” Furthermore, should we just want a simple resumption of the status quo?



The world was out of sorts with itself even before the coronavirus turned everything upside down. With the 2008-09 financial crash, established political orders already were being roiled by the rise of populism.



Writing in his pre-coronavirus book, “Age of Anger: A History of the Present,” Indian essayist Pankaj Mishra argued many people felt powerless, losing faith in traditional political authorities to protect them or in their ability to restore reassuring predictability.



Resentment was rising at the increasingly unequal distributions of wealth and power. The “left-behinds” wanted a new deal. And the rise of new powers also was starting to buffet the global status quo, reigniting old resentments and triggering new conflicts.



All of that was prior to the emergence of the deadly virus to test governments, adding yet more unpredictability and suspicion. And now the public health crisis has morphed into a multi-headed hydra of interlinked upheavals.