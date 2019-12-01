:ບັນ​ຫາ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ທີ່​ແກ່​ຍາວ​ມາສີ່​ສິບ​ປີ​ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານໄດ້​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ຫຼາຍ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຫຼົບ​ໜີ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເພື່ອນ​ບ້ານ ຊຶ່ງ​ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່​ແລ້ວ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ແລະ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ. ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ສີ່​ທົດ​ສະວັດ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ໄດ້​ສະ​ທ້ອນໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ເຖິງ​ສະ​ພາບທັງດີ​ແລະ​ຮ້າຍຂອງ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ. ສີ່​ສິບ​ປີ​ຕໍ່​ມາ ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຄົນ​ແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ແນ່ນອນແລະເຕັມ​ໄປດ້ວຍ ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ຕ່າງໆ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ Ayesha Tanzeem ໄດ້ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມຢາມ​ ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ກາ​ຣາ​ຈີ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນເມືອງ​ທີ່ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານແລະ​ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄພ​ສານ ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາລະອຽດ​ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ພ​ວ​ກ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍຮູ້​ກັນ​ດີ​ວ່າ​ ເຮືອນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກລາຍ​ໄດ້​ຕ່ຳທີ່​ມີ​ຢູ່​ຢ່າງ​ກະ​ຈັດ​ກະ​ຈາຍນີ້​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ຢູ່ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າໂດຍ​ບໍ່​ເອົາ​ຫົວ​ຊາ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ບໍ່​ແນ່ນອນ ​ທີ່​ຫ້ອມ​ລ້ອມ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

ພໍ່​ແມ່​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ​ໄດ້​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ມາ​ໄດ້​ຫຼາຍ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ແລ້ວ. ບາງ​ຄົນ​ກໍ​ເກີດ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນີ້ ແຕ່​ບາງຄົນ​ມາ​ຮອດ​ໜີ້ໃນ​ຕອນ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ເປັນ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ແບ​ເບາະ​ຢູ່.

ການ​ຫລົບ​ໜີ​ໄພ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ບໍ່ມີ​ຄວາມ​ທຸ່ນ​ທ່ຽງ. ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້ຖືກ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັບ​ຢ່າງ​ອົບ​ອຸ່ນ​ໃນ​ຊຸມ​ປີ 1980 ໃນ​ປາງ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ໂຊ​ຫວຽດ ກັບ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ​ແລ້ວນັ້ນ ຫຼາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ທຳ​ນາຍ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້.

ການ​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເພື່ອນ​ບ້ານ​ບໍ່​ຄ່ອຍ​ເປັນ​ມິດ​ຕໍ່​ກັນ​ປານ​ໃດ​ນັ້ນ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຊີ​ວິດການ​ເປັນ​ຢູ່​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ເ​ຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ຕົກ​ເປັນ​ໂຕ​ປະ​ກັນໃນ​ຄວາມສຳ​ພັນ​ທີ່​ຂຶ້ນໆ​ລົງໆລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ອິ​ສ​ລາ​ມາ​ບັດ​ແລະ​ກາ​ບູ​ລແລະ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຕ່າງໆ.

ເວ​ລາ​ໃດ​ທີ່​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ບໍ່​ດີ ດັ່ງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເມື່ອ​ຫ້າ​ປີ​ກ່ອນຊີ​ວິດການ​ເປັນ​ຢູ່​ກໍ​ມີ​ແຕ່​ຄວາມສັບ​ສົນ​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ. ທ້າວ​ອັບ​ດູ​ລ​ລາ ຊາ ບູ​ກາ​ຣີ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ມາ​ຮາ​ວີ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢ່າງ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ອິດ​ເມື່ອຍ. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ບຸກ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ເຮືອນ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ກາງ​ຄືນ. ມີ​ເກືອບ 600 ຫາ 800 ພັນ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ໜີ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ແຕ່​ປີ 2014 ຫາ 2015. ບາງ​ຄົນ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຂາຍ​ເລ​ທຸ​ລະກິດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ຫຼື​ບໍ່​ກໍ​ປະ​ຊັບ​ສິນ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ໄວ້​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ຫຼັງ​ພຸ້ນ.”

ເວ​ລາ​ໃດ​ທີ່​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ດີ​ຂຶ້ນ ຄື​ກັນ​ກັບ​ໃນ​ປີ 2017 ການ​ບຸກ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ກວດ​ຄົ້ນ ແລະ​ການ​ຮາ​ວີ​ລົບ​ກວນ​ກໍ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ລົງ. ການ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ເງິນ​ມາ​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ກໍ​ງ່າຍ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ການ​ດຳລົງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ແບບ​ຄຸມ​ເຄືອ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ທາງ​ເລືອກ ແຕ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້​ສຶກວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ເລີຍ. ນາງ​ຣາ​ກີ​ບາ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່​າ:

“ອັ​ຟກ​າ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ຍິ່ງ​ໃຫຍ່ ແຕ່ກໍເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພາ​ວະ​ສົງ​ຄາມ ມັນ​ມີ​ພວກ​ກະ​ບົດ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານແລະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ວຽກ​ການ​ເຮັດ. ທຸກໆ​ຄົນ​ນັ່ງ​ຢູ່​ແຕ່​ໃນ​ເຮືອນ​ໃນ​ຊານ ບໍ່​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ຈະ​ກິນ ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ແມ່ນ​ຂີ້​ຮ້າຍ​ຫຼາຍ.”

ບາງ​ຄົນ​ ທີ່​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ສັ້ນໆ ໄດ້​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ​ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ວຸ້​ນ​ວາຍ​ຕ່າງໆ​ນາໆ. ນາງ​ຊາ​ມີ​ຣາ ວາ​ຮີ​ດີ ກ່າວ​ຊີ້​ແຈງວ່າ:

“ມີ​ການ​ຍິງ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ເລື້ອຍໆ ຂ້ອຍ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ຢ້ານ​ຫຼາຍ ຂ້ອຍ​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ເຫັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ແບບນີ້​ມາ​ກ່ອນ. ພວກ​ຕາ​ລີ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ ໃນ​ເຮືອນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ດັ່ງ​ນັ້ນ ຂ້ອຍ​ຈຶ່ງ​ເອົາ​ປ້າ ແລະ​ພໍ່​ເຖົ້າ​ແມ່​ເຖົ້າ​ຂອງ​ຂ້ອຍ​ຫຼົບ​ໜີມາ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ.”

​ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ທ່າ​ທີ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ​ຈະ​ດີໆ​ຮ້າຍໆ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ແຕ່​ພວກ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ປະ​ຊາຊົນ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ຮູ້​ສຶກວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນຮັບ​ສະ​ເໝີ.

Forty years of conflict in Afghanistan has forced millions of refugees to neighboring countries, mostly Pakistan and Iran. Their lives over four decades have reflected the ups and downs of regional politics. Forty years later, the lives of many of them are still uncertain, still full of challenges. VOA's Ayesha Tanzeem, visited one refugee community in Pakistan's largest city Karachi. This is their story.



The children know this sprawling low income housing complex as home, ignorant of the uncertainty that surrounds their lives.



Their parents, refugees from Afghanistan, have spent decades in Pakistan. Some were born here. Others came as toddlers.



Their escape from war came at the cost of stability. After the warm welcome of the 1980s, during the Soviet-Afghan war, things became unpredictable.



Caught between two neighbors not always friendly to each other, the lives of these refugees are largely hostage to the roller coaster of a relationship between Islamabad and Kabul and the ever-changing policies of various administrations.



When the bi-lateral relations are bad, as they were five years ago, life becomes miserable.



Abdullah Shah Bukhari, Refugee Representative:

"Police used to harass us relentlessly. They would raid our houses at night. Almost six to eight hundred thousand people left for Afghanistan In 2014 and 15. Some of them sold their businesses at throw away prices, left much of their wealth behind."



When things improve, like they did in 2017, the raids and harassment end. Earning a living becomes easier.



Living with such ambiguity is not a choice. Many feel they have no option.



Raqeeba, Refugee from Afghanistan:

"Afghanistan is great but it's at war, there is Taliban, and no work. Everyone is sitting at home. Nothing to eat. Things are really bad."



Some, who visited Afghanistan for brief periods, returned with tales of violence and chaos.



Sameera Wahidi, Refugee Born in Pakistan:

"There was a lot of firing. I got really scared. I had never seen such a thing. Taliban came inside our house. So, I took my aunt and grandparents and came to Pakistan."



Despite the ups and downs in official attitude, most refugees say that the people of Pakistan have always made them feel welcome.