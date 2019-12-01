:ບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງທີ່ແກ່ຍາວມາສີ່ສິບປີໃນອັຟການິສຖານໄດ້ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ພວກອົບພະຍົບຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນຕ້ອງໄດ້ຫຼົບໜີເຂົ້າໄປໃນປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານ ຊຶ່ງສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແລ້ວປາກິສຖານ ແລະອີຣ່ານ. ຊີວິດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນໄລຍະສີ່ທົດສະວັດຜ່ານມາ ໄດ້ສະທ້ອນໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງສະພາບທັງດີແລະຮ້າຍຂອງການເມືອງຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ. ສີ່ສິບປີຕໍ່ມາ ຊີວິດຂອງຫຼາຍໆຄົນແມ່ນຍັງບໍ່ມີຄວາມແນ່ນອນແລະເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍ ບັນຫາທ້າທາຍຕ່າງໆ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ Ayesha Tanzeem ໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມ ນຶ່ງໃນປະຊາຄົມອົບພະຍົບ ຢູ່ນະຄອນກາຣາຈີ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເມືອງທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງປາກິສຖານແລະມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄພສານ ຈະນຳເອົາລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍຮູ້ກັນດີວ່າ ເຮືອນສຳລັບພວກລາຍໄດ້ຕ່ຳທີ່ມີຢູ່ຢ່າງກະຈັດກະຈາຍນີ້ເປັນບ່ອນຢູ່ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໂດຍບໍ່ເອົາຫົວຊາກ່ຽວກັບສະພາບການບໍ່ແນ່ນອນ ທີ່ຫ້ອມລ້ອມຊີວິດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ນັ້ນ.
ພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຊຶ່ງເປັນອົບພະຍົບມາຈາກອັຟການິສຖານ ໄດ້ດຳລົງຊີວິດຢູ່ໃນປາກິສຖານ ມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດແລ້ວ. ບາງຄົນກໍເກີດຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ແຕ່ບາງຄົນມາຮອດໜີ້ໃນຕອນທີ່ຍັງເປັນເດັກນ້ອຍແບເບາະຢູ່.
ການຫລົບໜີໄພສົງຄາມຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຊີວິດຕົກຢູ່ໃນສະພາບທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄວາມທຸ່ນທ່ຽງ. ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຖືກຕ້ອນຮັບຢ່າງອົບອຸ່ນໃນຊຸມປີ 1980 ໃນປາງສົງຄາມລະຫວ່າງໂຊຫວຽດ ກັບອັຟການິສຖານແລ້ວນັ້ນ ຫຼາຍຢ່າງໄດ້ກາຍເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ທຳນາຍບໍ່ໄດ້.
ການຕົກຢູ່ໃນສະພາບທີ່ສອງປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານບໍ່ຄ່ອຍເປັນມິດຕໍ່ກັນປານໃດນັ້ນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຊີວິດການເປັນຢູ່ຂອງພວກອົບພະຍົບເຫຼົ່ານີ້ຕົກເປັນໂຕປະກັນໃນຄວາມສຳພັນທີ່ຂຶ້ນໆລົງໆລະຫວ່າງອິສລາມາບັດແລະກາບູລແລະນະໂຍບາຍທີ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລັດຖະບານຕ່າງໆ.
ເວລາໃດທີ່ຄວາມສຳພັນລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດບໍ່ດີ ດັ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນເມື່ອຫ້າປີກ່ອນຊີວິດການເປັນຢູ່ກໍມີແຕ່ຄວາມສັບສົນຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ. ທ້າວອັບດູລລາ ຊາ ບູກາຣີ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຂອງອົບພະຍົບກ່າວວ່າ:
“ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ມາຮາວີພວກເຮົາຢ່າງບໍ່ຮູ້ອິດເມື່ອຍ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະບຸກເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຮືອນພວກເຮົາ ໃນເວລາກາງຄືນ. ມີເກືອບ 600 ຫາ 800 ພັນຄົນໄດ້ໜີອອກຈາກອັຟການິສຖານ ແຕ່ປີ 2014 ຫາ 2015. ບາງຄົນກໍໄດ້ຂາຍເລທຸລະກິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຫຼືບໍ່ກໍປະຊັບສິນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ໄວ້ຢູ່ທາງຫຼັງພຸ້ນ.”
ເວລາໃດທີ່ຄວາມສຳພັນດີຂຶ້ນ ຄືກັນກັບໃນປີ 2017 ການບຸກເຂົ້າໄປກວດຄົ້ນ ແລະການຮາວີລົບກວນກໍຍຸຕິລົງ. ການຊອກຫາເງິນມາດຳລົງຊີວິດກໍງ່າຍຂຶ້ນ.
ການດຳລົງຊີວິດແບບຄຸມເຄືອດັ່ງກ່າວບໍ່ແມ່ນທາງເລືອກ ແຕ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ມີໂອກາດເລີຍ. ນາງຣາກີບາ ຊຶ່ງເປັນອົບພະຍົບຄົນນຶ່ງກ່າວວ່າ:
“ອັຟການິສຖານເປັນປະເທດທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ ແຕ່ກໍເປັນປະເທດທີ່ຕົກຢູ່ໃນພາວະສົງຄາມ ມັນມີພວກກະບົດຕາລີບານແລະບໍ່ມີວຽກການເຮັດ. ທຸກໆຄົນນັ່ງຢູ່ແຕ່ໃນເຮືອນໃນຊານ ບໍ່ມີຫຍັງຈະກິນ ສະພາບການແມ່ນຂີ້ຮ້າຍຫຼາຍ.”
ບາງຄົນ ທີ່ເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມອັຟການິສຖານເປັນເວລາສັ້ນໆ ໄດ້ກັບຄືນມາພ້ອມກັບເລື້ອງຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ແລະຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍຕ່າງໆນາໆ. ນາງຊາມີຣາ ວາຮີດີ ກ່າວຊີ້ແຈງວ່າ:
“ມີການຍິງກັນຢູ່ເລື້ອຍໆ ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ສຶກຢ້ານຫຼາຍ ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ເຄີຍເຫັນເລື້ອງແບບນີ້ມາກ່ອນ. ພວກຕາລີໄດ້ເຂົ້າມາ ໃນເຮືອນຂອງພວກເຮົາ ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ຂ້ອຍຈຶ່ງເອົາປ້າ ແລະພໍ່ເຖົ້າແມ່ເຖົ້າຂອງຂ້ອຍຫຼົບໜີມາປາກິສຖານ.”
ເຖິງແມ່ນທ່າທີຂອງພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຈະດີໆຮ້າຍໆກໍຕາມ ແຕ່ພວກອົບພະຍົບສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ກ່າວວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນປາກິສຖານເຮັດໃຫ້ຮູ້ສຶກວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບສະເໝີ.
Forty years of conflict in Afghanistan has forced millions of refugees to neighboring countries, mostly Pakistan and Iran. Their lives over four decades have reflected the ups and downs of regional politics. Forty years later, the lives of many of them are still uncertain, still full of challenges. VOA's Ayesha Tanzeem, visited one refugee community in Pakistan's largest city Karachi. This is their story.
The children know this sprawling low income housing complex as home, ignorant of the uncertainty that surrounds their lives.
Their parents, refugees from Afghanistan, have spent decades in Pakistan. Some were born here. Others came as toddlers.
Their escape from war came at the cost of stability. After the warm welcome of the 1980s, during the Soviet-Afghan war, things became unpredictable.
Caught between two neighbors not always friendly to each other, the lives of these refugees are largely hostage to the roller coaster of a relationship between Islamabad and Kabul and the ever-changing policies of various administrations.
When the bi-lateral relations are bad, as they were five years ago, life becomes miserable.
Abdullah Shah Bukhari, Refugee Representative:
"Police used to harass us relentlessly. They would raid our houses at night. Almost six to eight hundred thousand people left for Afghanistan In 2014 and 15. Some of them sold their businesses at throw away prices, left much of their wealth behind."
When things improve, like they did in 2017, the raids and harassment end. Earning a living becomes easier.
Living with such ambiguity is not a choice. Many feel they have no option.
Raqeeba, Refugee from Afghanistan:
"Afghanistan is great but it's at war, there is Taliban, and no work. Everyone is sitting at home. Nothing to eat. Things are really bad."
Some, who visited Afghanistan for brief periods, returned with tales of violence and chaos.
Sameera Wahidi, Refugee Born in Pakistan:
"There was a lot of firing. I got really scared. I had never seen such a thing. Taliban came inside our house. So, I took my aunt and grandparents and came to Pakistan."
Despite the ups and downs in official attitude, most refugees say that the people of Pakistan have always made them feel welcome.
