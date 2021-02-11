ສຽງນອງນັນ ໃນການຕໍ່ຕ້ານ ທີ່ຢືມມາຈາກມຽນມາ ເຮັດໃຫ້ການປະທ້ວງຢູ່ໄທ ຟື້ນໂຕຄືນ

ພວກປະທ້ວງໄທ ທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ໄດ້ພາກັນກັບຄືນລົງສູ່ຖະ ໜົນຫົນ

ທາງ ໃນບາງກອກອີກ ວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ເພື່ອ “ຕີໝໍ້ ຕີຊາມ” ຢ່າງຟົດ ສະໜັ່ນ ໃນການເດີນ

ຂະບວນປະທ້ວງ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານການຈັບກຸມບັນດາຜູ້ນຳເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະເປັນການສະແດງອອກ

ມາເຖີງຄວາມເປັນນໍ້ານຶ່ງໃຈດຽວ ກັບການປະທ້ວງ ຂອງປະຊາຊົນຕໍ່ຕ້ານພວກທະຫານ

ທີ່ເຮັດລັດຖະປະຫານຢູ່ໃນມຽນມາ.

ພວກປະທ້ວງຢູ່ໃນມຽນມາ ຫຼັງຈາກທະຫານ ເຮັດລັດຖະປະຫານ ໃນວັນທີ 1 ກຸມພາ ໄດ້

ເລີ້ມກໍ່ຄວາມບໍ່ສະຫງົບຂຶ້ນ ຮວມທັງມີການຕີໝໍ້ ຕີຊາມ ເພື່ອຂັບ ໄລ່ “ຜີສາງ” ອັນເປັນປະ

ເພນີ ຊຶ່ງບັດນີ້ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃນຕອນກາງຄືນເພື່ອແນໃສ່ ພວກທະຫານ ທີ່ໂຄ່ນລົ້ມລັດຖະບານ

ທີ່ຖືກເລືອກຂອງ ທ່ານນາງອອງ ຊານ ຊູຈີ.

ໃນຕອນແລງວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ພວກປະທ້ວງໄທຫຼາຍພັນຄົນໄດ້ພາກັນຕໍ່ສູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໂດຍໃຊ້ຫລັກການດຽວກັນເພື່ອຕໍ່ຕ້ານຕ້ານ ລັດຖະບານ

ຂອງພວກນາຍພົນ ຊຶ່ງກຳລັງຊອກຫາຄຳຕອບ ໃນການແກ້ໄຂບັນ ຫາເສດຖະກິດທີໄດ້

ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຈາກໂຄວິດ-19.

ທ້າວນາພາສິນ ຕຣີລະຍະພິວັດ ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງຄົນນຶ່ງອາຍຸ 16 ປີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເນື້ອໄນ ການຕີໝໍ້

ຕີຊາມ ໄດ້ຮັບແຮງດົນໃຈໂດຍມຽນມາ. ແລະມັນຍັງເປັນສັນຍາ ລັກ ໃນການສະແດງອອກ

ຂອງປະຊາຊົນໄທໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໂຫຍຫີວເພາະ ວ່າໝໍ້ ແລະຊາມ ສຳລັບບາງຄົນ

ແລ້ວແມ່ນເປັນເຄື່ອງມືຫາລ້ຽງຊີບ. ແລະບັດນີ້ ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ມີຫຍັງເຫຼືອໄວ້.

ປະເທດໄທ ແລະມຽນມາ ມີຊາຍແດນທີ່ບໍ່ມີການຄວບຄຸມຮ່ວມກັນ ທີ່ຍາວຢຽດ ມາເປັນເວ

ລານານແລ້ວ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກແຮງງານຊາວມຽນມາ ສົ່ງເງິນທີ່ຫາໄດ້ກັບບ້ານ ຈາກການ

ເຮັດວຽກງານຢູ່ໃນຣາຊະອານາຈັກໄທ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເປັນ ປະເທດມີເສດຖະກິດໃຫຍ່ອັນດັບສອງ

ຂອງເອເຊຍອາຄະເນ.

Thai pro-democracy protesters returned to Bangkok’s streets Wednesday for a thunderous "pots-and-pans" rally against the arrest of their leaders and as an act of solidarity with mass protests against a military coup in Myanmar.

Protests in Myanmar after the February 1 military coup began with acts of civil disobedience, including the beating of pots and pans, to drive away “evil” — a custom now enacted nightly targeting the army that toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Wednesday evening, thousands of Thai protesters fighting their own pro-democracy battle used the same method of dissent against a government stacked with generals which is struggling to find answers to the economic damage caused by COVID-19.

“The pots-and-pans theme is inspired by Myanmar,” said 16-year-old protester Napasin Treelayapewat. “But it’s also a symbolic gesture from the Thai people to show that they’re starving, because pots and pans to some are tools to earn a living. And now, they have nothing left.”

Thailand and Myanmar share a long, porous frontier, while hundreds of thousands of Myanmar migrants send remittances home from jobs in the Thai kingdom, which has Southeast Asia’s second largest economy.