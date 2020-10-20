ການຄົ້ນຫາ ຂ່າວທີ່ໜ້າເຊື່ອຖື ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ

ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ຜິດຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ການຄົ້ນຫາຂ່າວທີ່ໜ້າເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ມີຄວາມຍາກຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ. ແຕ່ດັ່ງທີ່ນາງ ທີນາ ທຣິ່ນ ລາຍງານນັ້ນ, ບັນດາບໍລິສັດເທັກໂນໂລຈີແມ່ນກຳລັງພະຍາຍາມລະບຸຄວາມລຳອຽງຂອງສື່ມວນຊົນ ແລະ ຊ່ວຍຜູ້ອ່ານທັງຫຼາຍໄຈ້ແຍກຂ່າວແທ້ຈາກຂ່າວປອມ. ພຸດທະສອນ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ລະຫວ່າງ ເວັບໄຊ້ ກູເກິລ, ເຟສບຸກ, ທວິດເຕີ້ ແລະ ວິທີອື່ນໆທີ່ປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ໄດ້ຂ່າວຈາກທາງອອນໄລນ໌, ຫຼາຍຄົນອາດມີປະສົບການ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການໄດ້ຮັບຂໍ້ມູນຫຼາຍໂພດໃນໄລຍະສຸດ ທ້າຍກ່ອນວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງ.

ແລະ ຂໍ້ມູນບາງອັນນັ້ນບໍ່ຈຳເປັນວ່າຈະຖືກຕ້ອງ ຫຼື ເປັນຄວາມຈິງດ້ວຍຊໍ້າ.

ທ່ານ ຈອນ ແຊນດສ໌, ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການ ພະແນກການຮຽນຮູ້ ແລະ ຜົນກະທົບຂອງມູນນິທິ Knight ກ່າວວ່າ “ປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ 8 ໃນ​ 10 ຄົນຕອນນີ້ແມ່ນເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ຜິດ ອາດມີບົດບາດໃນຜົນທີ່ອອກມາຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງ.”

ແຕ່ປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ສ່ວນຫຼາຍຈະສາມາດຈັບຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ຜິດໄດ້ບໍ່ ຖ້າເຂົາເຈົ້າເຫັນມັນ?

ທ່ານນາງ ຮາລີນ ຄໍຣ໌ ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ຂອງເວັບໄຊ້ Ground News ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຄາດວ່າຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກຂ່າວຈະເປັນຜູ້ເຮັດວຽກທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ ແລະ ຮູ້ວ່າມັນແມ່ນຂ່າວແທ້ບໍ່? ນີ້ແມ່ນຂ່າວລຳອຽງບໍ່? ຫຼືມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນ?’”

ຍ້ອນແນວນັ້ນທ່ານນາງ ຮາລີນ ຄໍຣ໌ ແລະ ຄູ່ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງເວັບໄຊ້ຂອງລາວ ຈຶ່ງໄດ້ເລີ່ມເວັບໄຊ້ Ground News, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ອ້າງວ່າເປັນເວັບໄຊ້ທີ່ທຽບຂ່າວແຫ່ງທຳອິດຂອງໂລກ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຮາລີນ ຄໍຣ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສະນັ້ນ, ຖ້າເວົ້າວ່າມັນແມ່ນເລື່ອງການເມືອງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ, ພວກເຮົາກໍຈະສະແດງໃຫ້ເຈົ້າເບິ່ງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ວິທີທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າລາຍງານມັນຕະຫຼອດຈາກຊ້າຍສຸດໄປຫາຂວາສຸດໃນໜ້າຈໍ, ເພື່ອເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງສາມາດປຽບທຽບມັນໄດ້.”

ບ່ອນຂະຫຍາຍຂໍ້ມູນ ຫຼື Browser extension ຂອງເວັບໄຊ້ Ground News ຈະສະໜອງສິ່ງນີ້ໃນທັນທີສຳລັບຂ່າວຕ່າງໆ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຮາລີນ ຄໍຣ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ດ້ວຍການກົດພຽງຄັ້ງດຽວ ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນເຈົ້າກໍຈະສາມາດຄິດອອກວ່າມັນມີຫຍັງອີກແດ່, ມັນມີຫຍັງອີກແດ່ທີ່ເປັນການລາຍງານໃນອີກຫຼາຍດ້ານຂອງຂ່າວທີ່ຄືກັນນີ້.”

ທ່ານ ຈອນ ເກໂບ, ຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງ ແລະ ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ຂອງເວັບໄຊ້ AllSides.com ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາທຸກຄົນມີຄວາມລຳອຽງ. ພວກເຮົາລຳອຽງດ້ວຍທຸກຢ່າງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຮູ້, ດ້ວຍປະສົບການຊີວິດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະ ທຸກຢ່າງທີ່ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຮູ້ຈັກ.”

ທ່ານ ຈອນ ເກໂບ, ແມ່ນຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງເວັບໄຊ້ AllSides.com, ເປັນເວັບໄຊ້ທີ່ສະໜອງການຈັດອັນດັບການລຳອຽງຂອງສື່ມວນຊົນ ແລະ ລະບຸຫົວຂໍ້ຂ່າວຕ່າງໆເປັນຄວາມຄິດຂອງຝ່າຍຊ້າຍ, ກາງ ແລະ ຂວາ.

ທ່ານ ຈອນ ເກໂບ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະນຳເອົາທັດສະນະແນວຄິດທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນອອກມາໃຫ້ເຫັນຢ່າງອັດຕະໂນມັດເລີຍ. ສະນັ້ນຜົນຈາກການຄົ້ນຫາທີ່ທ່ານເລືອກໃນເວັບໄຊ້ຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຈະນຳເອົາສາມບົດຂ່າວທຳອິດອອກມາໃຫ້ທ່ານໄດ້ເຫັນສາມທັດສະນະຄະຕິທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ໃນຫົວຂໍ້ດຽວກັນນັ້ນ.”

ບັນດານັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າດ້ານປະສົບການຂອງຜູ້ໃຊ້ຄືທ່ານ ຊາເມຍ ພາທີລ ໄດ້ຄົ້ນພົບວ່າການມີຄຳແນະນຳເພີ່ມເຕີມໃດໆ ແມ່ນຈະສາມາດຊ່ວຍ ຫຼຸດຜ່ອນການແຜ່ກະຈາຍຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ຜິດໄດ້.

ທ່ານ ຊາເມຍ ພາທີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ແລະ ນີ້ມັນບໍ່ຕ້ອງຍືດຍາວຫຼາຍ ຫຼື ກວ້າງໄກ, ພຽງແຕ່ເປັນຄຳໂຄສະ ນາສັ້ນທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ ນີ້ອາດຈະໜ້າສົງໄສ ຫຼື ເຈົ້າອາດຈະຢາກເບິ່ງມັນຕໍ່ໄປອີກ. ພຽງແຕ່ການສອດ ແຊກເຂົ້າໄປ ເພື່ອກວດເບິ່ງໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ ແລະຈະຫຼຸດຜ່ອນແນວໂນ້ມຂອງຄົນ ຫຼື ເຈຕະນາທີ່ຈະເຜີຍແຜ່ມັນ.”

ແຕ່ໃນທີ່ສຸດ, ການມີຄວາມສົງໄສທີ່ຫຼາຍພໍ ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ຈຳເປັນ.

ທ່ານ ຊາເມຍ ພາທີລ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພຽງແຕ່ໃຫ້ຄິດວ່າ, ມັນມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ທີ່ຈະແມ່ນແທ້ຫຼືບໍ່? ມັນມີຂໍ້ເທັດຈິງທີ່ອາດເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນແທ້ຫຼືບໍ່? ພຽງແຕ່ການ ຢຸດຄິດໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ ແລະ ຄຳນຶງເບິ່ງກໍອາດເປັນປະໂຫຍດໄດ້.”

ລະດູການເລືອກຕັ້ງນີ້ ແລະ ນອກຈາກນັ້ນ, ມັນແມ່ນວິທີນຶ່ງທີ່ຈະແຍກຂ່າວແທ້ຈາກຂ່າວປອມໄດ້.

The spread of misinformation makes the search for trustworthy news that much harder. But as Tina Trinh reporters, tech companies are identifying media bias and helping readers discern the real news from the fake.]]

Between Google,

Facebook,

Twitter and other ways Americans get their news online, many may be experiencing information overload

in the runup to Election Day.

And some information isn’t necessarily accurate or even true.

“8 in 10 Americans are now concerned that misinformation will play a role in the outcome of the election.”

But would most Americans be able to spot misinformation if they saw it?

“We are expecting the news consumer to actually do the work and, and recognize, ‘Is this news true? Is this biased? Is it not?’”

That’s why Harleen Kaur (“core”) and her co-founder started

Ground News, which claims to be the world’s first news comparison platform.

“So, say it's a political story about elections, we'll show you

How all the way from far left to far right are covering it, so you can compare.”

Ground News’ browser extension provides this immediately for stories.

“With a single click, you can then figure out what else is available, what are the other spins on the same story.”

“We are all biased. We're biased by everything we know, by our life experience and everything we *don't* know.”

John Gable is the co-founder of AllSides.com, a site that provides media bias ratings and identifies left, center and right takes on the headlines.

“We automatically bring out different points of view.

So our first three results of any search you do on a news story will give you three different perspectives on that same topic.”

User experience researchers like Sameer Patil (“pah-TEEL”)

have found that any additional guidance can help reduce the spread of misinformation.

“. . . and this doesn't have to be very lengthy or extensive, just a short blurb that says,

This might be questionable or you might want to look further into it.’

“Just that brief intervention acts as a check and reduces people's tendency or intention to share it.”

Ultimately, a healthy dose of skepticism is needed.

“Just think about, ‘Is this likely to be true? Are there factors that may make it not true?’ Just that brief pause and reflecting it might be useful here.”

This election season and beyond, it’s one way to separate the real news from the fake news.