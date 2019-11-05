ເດືອນ​ພະ​ຈິກ ເປັນ​ຂີດ​ໝາຍ 30 ປີ​ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ກຳ​ແພງ ເບີ​ລິນ ໄດ້​ພັງ​ລົງ. ການ​ພັງ​ລົງ​ຂອງ​ກຳ​ແພງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ກັນ ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ເບີ​ລິນ ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ ແລະ ເປັນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ລັກ​ຂອງ​ການ​ບົດ​ປ່ອຍ ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ, ແລະ ຕໍ່​ມາ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ ຢູ​ໂຣບ ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ ນັ້ນ, ອອກຈາກ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຄອມມິວ​ນິ​ສ ໂຊວຽດ. ແຕ່​ດັ່ງ​ທີ່​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ຊາ​ລ​ສ໌ ເມນ​ສ໌ ລາຍ​ງານ​ນັ້ນ, ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ແພງ​ໄດ້​ພັງ​ໄປ​ດົນ​ແລ້ວ, ມັນ​ກໍ​ຍັງ​ເປັນ​ເງົາ​ມືດ​ທີ່​ປົກ​ຄຸມ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ຢູ່. ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດ​ທະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.





ຊ່ວ​ງ​ເວ​ລາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຍັງ​ຄົງ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ເຈັບ​ປວດ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ແລະ ເຕັມ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ຂອງ​ສັດ​ຕະ​ວັ​ດ​ທີ 20.

ໃນ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ, ຮູບ​ພາບ​ຕ່າງໆ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ແຮງ​ບັນ​ດານ​ໃຈ​ໃຫ້​ໂລກ. ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ເບີ​ລິນ, ຄ່ຳ​ຄືນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ.

ທ່ານ ຟ​ລໍ​ຣຽນ ສ​ມິດ, ຜູ້​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ເບີ​ລິນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ມາ​ຈາກ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຫາ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ແລະ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້ຍ່າງ​ສວນ​ທາງ​ກັນ. ແລະ ມັນ​ກໍ​ມີ​ເສັ້ນ​ສີ​ຂາວນີ້.”

ທ່ານ ຟ​ລໍ​ຣຽນ ສ​ມິດ ຕອນ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ໃນ ເບີ​ລິນ ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ. ລາວ​ແມ່ນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄປ​ເທິງ​ກຳ​ແພງ​ໃນ​ຄືນ​ນັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງ​ນຳ​ໄປ​ສູ່ ຢູ​ໂຣບ ໃໝ່. ເກືອບ​ວ່າ​ໂດຍ​ບັງ​ເອີນ.

ທ່ານ ຟ​ລໍ​ຣຽນ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “ສຳ​ລັບ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເວ​ລາ​ນີ້ມັນ​ມັນ​ແມ່ນຄວາມ​ຕື່ນ​ເຕັ້ນ ແລະ ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ ແລະ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້ແທ້ໆວ່າ ຊ່ວງ​ເວ​ລານີ້​ມັນ​ສຳ​ຄັ​ນຫຼາຍ​ຊ່ຳ​ໃດໃນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ. ບໍ່​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ຄື​ເກົ່າ​ອີກ.”

30 ປີ​ຕໍ່​ມາ, ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ແຕ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຍ່າງ​ກັບ​ໄປ​ກັບ​ມາ.

ຊາກຂອງ​ກຳ​ແພງ​ທີ່ກະ​ຈາຍ​ໄປ​ທົ່ວ​ນີ້ຍັງໄດ້ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນຕົວ​ເມືອງ, ຈົນ​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ມີ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ຈາກ​ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ​ວ່າ “ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ ຫຼື ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​?

ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ເລື່ອງ​ຍັງ​ຄົງ​ເປັນ​ແຮງ​ບັນ​ດານ​ໃຈ ເຊັ່ນ​ດຽວ​ກັບ​ອະ​ນຸ​ສອນ​ສະ​ຖານ ລະ​ນຶກ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ວັດ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫງົບ​ຂອງ ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ແລະ ຊີ​ວິດ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ໄປ​ຢ່າງບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ມາ​ຮອດ.

ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຢູ່​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ສະຫງົບ​ທີ່ເປັນ​ຕາ​ຢູ່, ເມື່ອ​ເຈົ້າ​ມາ​ທີ່ນີ້. ແຕ່​ນີ້​ມັກ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ເຕືອນ​ໃຈ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ. ຫວັງ​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ອີກ.”

ດ້ານ​ມືດ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໃນ ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກທີ່​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ໂດຍ​ພັກ​ຄອມ​ມູ​ນິ​ສ ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ “ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ລັດ ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ຫຼື GDR ແມ່ນບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກຫຼົງ​ລືມ.

ຫໍ​ພິ​ພິ​ຕະ​ພັນ ສ​ຕາ​ຊີ ຂອງ​ ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ໄດ້​ບັນ​ທຶນ​ການ​ລ່ວງ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ຂອງ​ຕຳ ຫຼວດ​ລັບ ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ​ ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ ທີ່​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ເຄີຍ​ເປັນ​ຕາຢ້ານ​.

ນາງ ແອນ​ເນ​ກາ ຜູ້​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ຫໍ​ພິ​ພິ​ຕະ​ພັນ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “ແມ່ນ​ແລ້ວ, ເຈົ້າ​ມັກ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເບິ່ງ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢູ່. ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ລະ​ບອບ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ທີ່​ກົດ​ຂີ່​ຂູດ​ຮີດຫຼາຍ.”

ແຕ່​ວ່າ, ດ້ວຍ​ເວ​ລາ, ​ເອີ້ນ​ມັນວ່າ ໂຣກ​ຄິດ​ຮອດ​ບ້ານ, ເອີ້ນມັ​ນ​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ຢາກ​ຮູ້ຢ​າກ​ເຫັນ ມັນ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສົນ​ໃຈເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນັ້ນ​ແທ້.

ໃນ​ຫໍ​ພິ​ພິ​ຕະ​ພັນ GDR, ຜູ້​ທ່ຽວ​ຊົມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ລອງ​ຂັບລົດຍີ່​ຫ້ໍ ທ​ຣາ​ບັ້ນ ທີ່​ມີ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ທຸກ​ແຫ່ງ​ຂອງ ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ. ລອງ​ປະ​ສົບ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໃນ​ເຮືອນ​ຫ້ອງ​ແຖວ​ລະ​ບອບ ຄອມ​ມູ​ນິ​ສ ຫຼື ຫົວ​ຂວັນ​ແງ່​ມຸມ​ທີ່​ແປກໆ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ວິດລະ​ບອບ ຄອມ​ມູ​ນິ​ສ.

ນາງ ແວ​ເນັ​ສ​ຊາ ເລັມ​ເຄີ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “ນອກ​ຈາກ​ດ້ານ​ທີ່ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ແລະ ເປັນ​ແງ່​ລົບ ​ຂອງ​ຜະ​ເດັດ​ການ​ສັງ​ຄົມ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ນີ້, ມັນ​ກໍ​ມີ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ທີ່​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິຢູ່. ແລະ ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ກໍ​ລຶ້ງ​ເຄີຍ​ກັບ​ການ​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດ​ນັ້ນ. ແລະ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ທີ່​ດີ ແລະ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ການ​ຂູດ​ຮິດ​ທຸກວັນ. ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ຄົນ​ກຸ່ມ​ນ້ອຍ ຄົນ​ກຸ່ມ​ນ້ອຍ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນຫຼາຍ ແຕ່ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ບອກ​ເລື່ອງ​ຂອງ​ຄົນ​ສ່ວນຫຼາຍ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.”

ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ໃນ​ການ​ຕີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ນີ້ ມັນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ລີ້​ຊ່ອນ​ຢູ່. 30 ປີ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ພັງ​ລົງ​ຂອງ​ກຳ​ແພງ, ເບີ​ລິນ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມັກ​ຄີກັນ, ແຕ່​ ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ ແລະ ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ​ກໍຍັງ​ຄົງ​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ແປກ​ໜ້າ​ຢູ່.

ທ່ານ ໂຈ​ເອີກ ຟໍ​ບ​ຣິກ, ຈາກ​ກອງ​ທຶນ ມາ​ຊອ​ລ ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ແຫ່ງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ຍັງ​ຄົງ​ມີ​ອົງ​ປະ​ກອບ​ຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ອັບ​ປະ​ຍົດ​ຢູ່ ເຊິ່ງຊາວ ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຈຳ​ນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ຖືກ​ປຽບ​ທຽບໃສ່ ຊາວ​ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ຫຼື ຢູ​ໂຣບກາງ ທຽບ​ໃສ່ ຢູ​ໂຣບຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ໃນ​ແງ່​ທີ່​ວ່າ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນຈະ​ມີ​ຄວາ​ມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດກໍ​ຕາມ, ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍັງ​ຄົງຖືກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດດັ່ງ​ກັບ​ເປັນຄົນ ຢູ​ໂຣບ ຊົນຊັ້ນສອງ ຫຼື ຄົນ ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ຊົນຊັ້ນ​ສອງ. ທີ່​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ຄ່ອຍ​ຮອດ​ຈຸດ​ນັ້ນ​ເທື່ອ.”

ການ​ສຳຫຼວດ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ເຫັນ​ໄດ້​ຄົ້ນ​ພົບ​ຊາວ ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ ເຄິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ, 53 ເປີ​ເຊັນ, ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ, ເຊິ່ງ​ມີ​ຜົນ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ການ​ລຸກ​ຮື້ຂຶ້ນ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ທິ​ຊາດ​ນິ​ຍົມ ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ. ແຕ່ຄວາມ​ເຊື່ອ​ຖື​ຂອງ​ຊາວ ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ ໃນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ສັ່ນ​ຄອນ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ, ເຊິ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ສະ​ທ້ອນ​ຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ຈະ​ເລີນ​ຮັ່ງ​ມີ​ດ້ານ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ທີ່​ຝືດ​ເຄືອງ.

ທັງ​ໝົດ​ຜູກ​ມັດ​ກັບ​ຊ່ວງ​ເວ​ລາ​ນັ້ນ​ໃນ​ປີ 1989 ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ສະ​ເຫຼີມ​ສະຫຼອງ, ການ​ເກັບ​ກວາດ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ດົນ ແລະ ຍາກ.

ແຕ່​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຫດ​ການ​ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້​ຍອມ​ຮັບ​ວ່າ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ຜິດ​ພາດ, ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຢູ່. ເຊິ່ງ​ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ມັນ​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ເລືອກ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ.

ທ່ານ ຟ​ລໍ​ຣຽນ ສ​ມິດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເມື່ອ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ວ່າ ຢູ່​ທີ່ນີ້​ມັນ​ເຄີຍ​ເປັນ​ແນວ​ໃດ​ນັ້ນ, ມັນ​ເປັນ​ພຽງ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ. ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ 100 ເປີ​ເຊັນ. ບາງ​ສິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ຢ່າງບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ ແຕ່​ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ມັນ​ກໍ​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ.”

ສາມ​ສິບ​ປີ​ຕໍ່​ມາ, ການ​ພັງ​ລົງ​ຂອງ​ກຳ​ແພງ ກໍ​ຍັງ​ເປັນ​ຊ່ວງ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ເຫຼີມ​ສະຫຼອງ ແຕ່​ກໍ​ມີ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ຈະໃຫ້​ເບິ່ງ​ກັບ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ອະ​ດີດ ສຳ​ລັບ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ຖືກ​ມັນ​ຄອບ​ງຳ​ຢູ່.

November marks 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall. The Wall's demise brought an end to a dividedBerlin — and symbolized the eventual liberation of East Germany, and later the rest of Eastern Europe, from Soviet communist rule. Yet as Charles Maynes reports, while the Wall is long gone, it still casts a shadow over German life.



The moment remains one of the most searing — and hopeful — moments of the 20th century.



On television, the images inspired the world. In Berlin, the night changed lives.



"Very many people coming from the east to the west..and we were going in the opposite direction. And there was a white line…."





Florian Schmidt was then a student in West Berlin. He was one of the thousands of Germans that charged the wall that night — ushering in a new Europe.Almost by accident.



"For me in this moment it was adrenaline and danger…and the days after you only realized how historic this moment was.//Nothing was the same."



30 years on, you can just…wander back and forth.



Scattered remains of the Wall also snake through the city — prompting the constant question from visitors: is this east or is this west?'



Yet the story still inspires — as does a memorial marking Germany's peaceful revolution…and lives senselessly lost before it arrived.



"I think it's a peaceful lovely place to be, when you come in here. But this is always a reminder of what did happen. Let's hope it never happens again."



The darker side of life in communist East Germany — the so-called German "Democratic" Republic or GDR — has not been forgotten.



Berlin's Stasi Museum' documents the abuses of the once feared east German secret police.



"Yes, you always had the feeling that they were watching you. So it was a very repressive regime."



Yet, with time —call it nostalgia, call it curiosity — there's also growing interest in what it was like to actually live there.



At Berlin's GDR Museum, visitors can test drive an East Germany's ubiquitous clunker the Trabant; experience life in a communist flat, or just laugh at the weirder aspects of communist life.



"Besides all these very serious and negative side of this socialist dictatorship, there was a normal life. And people got used to living in a such a state.And they had good lives and // weren't faced with repressions every day.This was the minority — a very important minority — but you also have to tell the story of the majority."



In these dueling interpretations….say observers….lie a deeper truth: 30 Years after the fall of the Wall', Berlin is unified, but East and West Germany are still strangers.



"There is a still an element of humiliation whereby a lot of a east Germans …vis a vis west Germany…or central Europeans vis a vis western Europe point to the fact that despite the enormous effort they have made, they are still somehow being treated as second class Europeans or second class Germans.That they are still not quite there."



Recent polls find more than half of Germans — 53 percent — believe their democracy is in danger —- a result of rising nationalism in the country's east. Yet, East Germans' faith in their government is also shaken — a reflection of lagging economic prosperity.



It all ties back to that moment in '89 —after the party, the clean up has been long and hard.



Yet those who were there, admit that while mistakes were made, Germans still made the right choice. Ultimately, the only choice.



"When you really think of how it used to be here, it's just a step that had to happen. That was 100% right//// "Some things had been done wrong but in the end it was right."



30 Years on, the fall of The Wall' is still a moment to celebrate…but with room for reflection for those still caught in its shadow.